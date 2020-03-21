Edited Transcript of AIRPORT.KL earnings conference call or presentation 28-Feb-20 10:30am GMT

Q4 2019 Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Earnings Call

Q4 2019 Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Earnings Call
February 28, 2020



Corporate Participants

* Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO

* Zeid Abdul Razak

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - Senior Manager of IR

Conference Call Participants

* Ben Hartwright

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director

* Ben Shane Lim

Macquarie Research - Research Analyst

* Chee Sing Chow

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Daniel Wong

Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Jian Bo Gan

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Joanna Cheah

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* K. Ajith

UOB Kay Hian Research Pte Ltd - Director of Asia Transport Research

* Kaseedit Choonnawat

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP

* Kok Hoe Yap

CIMB Research - Regional Head of Transportation

Presentation

Operator

Good evening and welcome to our site to today's conference. You are now participating in Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference. (Operator Instructions)

Story continues

I will now hand all decision to Mr. Mohamed Rastam Shahrom, Chief Financial Officer of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [2]

I'm Rastam Shahrom, the Chief Financial Officer. With me, Zeid, our Head of Investor Relations.

I'll run through the -- some of the slides, some of the slide deck in brief. But more importantly, after the briefing, we welcome questions that actually will give us more clarification on the questions that you need us to answer.

But anyway, in a snapshot for 2019, we had overall a good year. In terms of our key highlights, passenger movement actually had grown. Total passengers is about 140.6 million, of which it had grown from 133.2 million or 5.6%. But in that sense, if you break down in terms of pure ISG, which is our subsidiary in Turkey and Malaysia, Malaysia itself, from 99 million, we have grown -- we have surpassed 100 million mark to 105 million, whereas in Istanbul also, there is a growth there from 34 million to 35.5 million. So for the local front, we've seen both sides, international and local, has grown in tandem. Like, for example, in international side, 51.7 million, 3% growth to 53.3 million, whereas domestic, too, has grown by 9.5% from 47.4 million to 51.9 million. But overall, in terms of the metrics, international still takes the chunk of our passenger traffic.

In ISG, international has shown a really good momentum, growing by 20.6% from 11.7 million to 14.1 million, although domestic traffic actually contracted slightly from 22.4 million to 21.4 million. But this is actually planned because the airlines actually consolidated and skew much of the planned flights towards international, which has a high yield for ISG. Later, you'll see the revenue actually has grown tremendously for our international ISG due to this strategy.

Moving at the revenue quadrant. You can see that we have hit MYR 5.2 billion revenue, MYR 5.213.1 billion. That actually exceeded the MYR 5 billion mark that we have for the year. Last year, we made MYR 4.76 million. That's a growth of close to 9% year-on-year.

If you look at the DCS revenue, the breakdown of the revenue itself, aero is about MYR 1.9 billion driven by passenger traffic, as mentioned early on. That's about 10.9%. Whereas, the non-aero, the rental and the retail side, too, have grown by 2% to MYR 1.6 billion this year. Non-airport, which is our agriculture, hospitality and, of course, the services side, has actually contracted slightly, MYR 277.3 million. The contraction is really because of a bit more challenging environment in plantation side. We did clock in about MYR 80 million of our -- MYR 20 million for our plantation side contraction because of in line of the lower extraction yield and the price of CPO. Whereas our hotel business actually is rather flat, about MYR 90 million. And the services side actually has contracted slightly, hence, contribute -- hence actually shown a 1.9% contraction on the non-airport side from the MYR 282.5 million recorded last year.

ISG has done really well this year. Actually, they have grown both in terms of the non-aero and aero business, driven by -- for the aero business, driven by the traffic, and, of course, the extra charges that we have actually obtained on the security charges apart from the mix that we have, mostly on international. That has grown from MYR 607.2 million to MYR 771 million, up by 27% for the year. Whereas the non-aero, the concessionary retail side has also grown encouragingly to 8.1% from MYR 472.5 million to MYR 510 million.

In terms of the overall revenue, we've seen a lot of encouragement in terms of the growth, in terms of revenue per se. But more, I think for this year, we are very, very positive towards our international ISG division, which has shown a significant turnaround for the year.

In terms of our EBITDA per se, in line with the revenue, we have also clocked in about 9.3% growth from MYR 2.097 billion to MYR 2.292 billion, driven largely from our revenue and cost -- or containment of costs.

In terms of profit after tax, on a normalized basis, after taking off the one-off of MYR 280 million combined last year, it has grown, too, from MYR 440.7 million to MYR 537 million. I think that growth has actually come out to be around 21.9%. Because of that, the good performance of our earnings, we have actually going -- we have actually declared -- proposed to declare our dividend for additional MYR 0.10 for a final dividend on top of the MYR 0.05 that we have declared interim. So this dividend of MYR 0.15 against last year's MYR 0.14 for this current year position.

Our balance sheet shows a continued health and strengthening our balance sheet. Our cash and bank balances in clean cash and our investment in unit trust cash has actually grown from MYR 2.792 billion to MYR 3.230.8 billion.

In terms of borrowings, we have actually compressed slightly with the repayment of our loan in euro in ISG. That has come down to about 4.1% from 5.1 billion to 4.9 billion. With the increase in the cash position and a compression in our borrowing due to repayments in ISG, net gearing actually is at a much lower position of 0.26x to only 0.18x. Gross gearing without the contingency actually has also dipped from 0.56x to 0.53x. Whereas gross gearing, including contingency, actually has gone down from 0.63 to 0.6x. So not only that we have shown for 2019 a good momentum and good in terms of our passengers driven by passenger and revenue growth while maintaining costs, and as such, has a very good bottom line, we have also solidified our balance sheet by having good management in terms of borrowing and our cash position.

Moving forward, in the next slide, we want to give some highlights in terms of what has happened in 2019 and the real drivers for our performance. For aeronautical, we have actually clocked in 11 new airlines for Malaysia. We have got 33 new services. And as I mentioned earlier on, we have breached the 100 million mark to 105 million passengers in Malaysia. We have 3 new cargo freighters, 28 QoS elements, which we have implemented. And, of course, the -- as part of our Airports 4.0 initiative originally, we have actually implemented a single-token journey.

For commercial, we have actually started our commercial reset, and hence, we have actually increased and enhanced our retail space. We have optimized the retail mix and, of course, the footprint; improved our overall retail ambiance and, of course, improved best positioning; and introduced an e-commerce plan and, of course, developed a holistic leasing strategy. All this has -- is expected to improve our overall commercial experience in our airports.

Our 2020 initiatives include Sense of Malaysia to coincide, of course, with Visit Malaysia year and, of course, expanded our retail spaces to include a lot more activities like Kidzania. I think moving forward, the momentum is really about finding the right tenant mix, the yield and, of course, to attract making our effort as a destination for also retail to increase our aero -- our business in terms of our retail and commercial line.

Obviously, ventures for ISG, as I mentioned early on, more, actually, a growth of 20.6% come from international passengers. This is a very good momentum in terms of increasing our yield for passenger in terms of our PSC charges.

Of course, we have also -- the airport has actually expanded 6 new airlines for the 8 new services and has also breached 35 million passengers. They have won Airport of the Year Award by CAPA, too.

Aeropolis have actually -- we have great traction for Aeropolis. The digital free trade zone development with Cainiao Hong Kong is on track, and we hope it will be operational by third quarter 2020. There's a lot of potential on this front. We're just starting to move forward on this. And we believe soon enough, contribution will come from our development site on Aeropolis.

Hospitality business, we have taken our opportunity to asset enhancement initiatives, especially for -- to enhance our non-room revenue in terms of ballroom, meeting room and cafe. We have an all-new ballroom and meeting room by -- before our AGM. So that would actually increase our non-room revenue to enhance our hospitality business segment.

In that sense, the following slides shows our overall KPI, headline KPI for '18 and '19 actual, we have actually exceeded our EBITDA target of MYR 2.1 billion to MYR 2.2 billion. Malaysian operations EBITDA also is looking good. In fact, we have exceeded by 7.7% from MYR 1.2 billion to MYR 1.3 billion. And, of course, the ISG operation EBITDA also have actually exceeded its target.

In terms of airport service quality, our target was 13. Now currently, we are at 17. And with the initiatives that I mentioned earlier on, we hope to improve that coming this year.

The subsequent slides actually show in a much detail. We have actually provided much more detail in terms of the slides that will give more planned color towards the figures. Please have a look at it, peek into it. And if you can -- if there's any questions, please post to us. If there's any subsequent question after this call, Zeid and myself and the team will gladly give some in-depth analysis of answers to your questions.

There's a lot of queries with regards to Malaysia Airports in the past, and I would like to take this opportunity to answer some of these questions in relation to our operations.

Number one, in terms of the operating agreement and RAB framework, which we have already -- which already the Malaysian government has approved on the 12th of April 2019. I'd just like to update the analysts and the audience that we are constantly engaging not only Ministry of Finance, but Ministry of Transport on a weekly basis, so the momentum has been looking very positive. We have explained to them in terms of the framework and so forth, and we are going through the details of the term. In terms of debt, there was an indication that RAB is expected to finalize by the end of quarter 1 2020, but I think we require a little bit of time, especially under consideration under these circumstances. But rest assured, the discussion, the negotiation on the terms, and, of course, regarding the RAB and OA -- is ongoing, is ongoing in a positive manner.

With regards to the other aspect in terms of the reduction of the non-ASEAN rates at all airports, maintenance, excluding KLIA main, we are still charging our passengers MYR 73 per passenger, which is effective 1st of October. We'll pursue this and probably we'll be on our -- as our normal terms and conditions to see. So that's the 2 part of it.

Of course, the -- I think the issue of COVID-19 impact on MAHB and, of course, how does it impact the 2020 economic stimulus expectation and, of course, what is our forecast for EBITDA guidance for the year. With regards to COVID-19, we, ourselves, internally have done a lot of initiatives to help our retailers. We have actually implemented or going to implement cash voucher one-on-one to our retailers to help them. But in terms of how it impacts us foreseeing -- starting in February, we have seen that impact on our aeronautical and non-aero operating segment.

In terms of passenger, year-on-year for February 2020 against February 2019, we see a reduction of between 10% to 18%, but most of the reduction is coming from the Chinese region area that's incoming. In terms of the retail reduction, we are looking at about 30% to 40% reduction as to date. It is too early for us to know -- actually to assess what's the full impact on the passenger volume at this because it is just a couple of weeks. But we expect that, that rebound can happen. What will happen is once the outbreak is contained, of course, the stimulus program will also help in that direction apart from Visit Malaysia 2020.

In terms of the recent economic stimulus for 2020, there is a mention about rebates for the airlines' landing and parking charges and, of course, the rental premises announced. It was just announced yesterday. So we have -- we did a little bit of time through engaging in terms of finance to understand a bit more in detail how does the rebate mechanism will work for MAHB to hit -- to help the retailers and the airlines in that sense. So we are unable to comment at this juncture in terms of the rebate mechanism until we have clarity with the Ministry of Finance how this will work.

With regards to 2020 passenger growth forecast and other guidance, I think because of the COVID-2019 outbreak, which actually has an impact to our aeronautical and non-aeronautical operating segments, we need to have a little bit more time to assess the impact before actually we actually share what would be the revised -- or what is the group forecast for the 2020 [MAHB] guidance. So once we have that -- a bit more clarity on that, of course, we will share on that particular trend.

Overseas ventures, I believe we have mentioned that earlier on. In that sense, we foresee that there was still growth in that trend. And I think from now -- from now on, I think we are still monitoring very closely in terms of ISG development per se. But we believe that the metric of putting forward international passenger would still continue.

With that, I open the forum and the floor to answer any questions that might be posed.

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The first question is from Ms. Joanna from Credit Suisse.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joanna Cheah, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can I just get some updates on Turkey? I think last month, the government stopped allowing the additional routes from ISG and trying to channel some of the traffic to the new airport. I'm just wondering whether this has had any impact on your passenger traffic. Also, I noticed that in the fourth quarter for ISG (inaudible) into losses I think was having a pretty good momentum for the first 9 months. What should we expect for profitability for ISG in FY '20?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For ISG, the current capacity is still at 76%. So even though that restriction -- and that restriction is not permanent. It's temporary. We believe that the Pegasus Airlines or the airlines at (inaudible), we still got capacity. We still got about 30% for incoming passengers to come in, although there is a restriction to come in, in terms of additional planes, but the configuration of things can change. They can increase the loading for their flights with widebodies and so forth to bring in more passengers in that way.

So although, yes, the capping is there, but we don't believe that -- we believe that this particular capping will be uplifted once the completion of the next brand wins.

So overall, we still see growth. And I believe that the movement from the configuration of the airlines to move towards from domestic to international has actually helped. Apart from there, if you can see -- if you see how it goes now, moving forward, I think it -- you will still see a positive momentum on ISG.

In terms of the traffic itself, it's still holding. International seats, plus 30%. Whereas domestic side is actually contracting at 6%. But what we are more interested in is growing the international traffic, having said that there is a capping at this juncture. Yes. But in our perspective, it is temporary and still about the section line, which we are going to complete by end of the year anyways in 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joanna Cheah, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So with regards to the rebates that were announced yesterday, so I know you mentioned that you're still working out the mechanism with the government, but would it be more of MAHB giving proposals or suggesting what sort of time period and how much discount you give? Or do you think it's been set, and you kind of have to accept that? Also, would you be able to recover, I suppose, in one form or another? Because back in 2003, I know you had to bear the costs, but back then you didn't have the OA. So I'm thinking that today, you might be able to reduce the blow a little bit.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I think -- we are a listed company. As such, whatever we decide, it will not be shareholder erosion. It is not a matter of we have to adopt the rates or not. As I mentioned, I believe the government will have a win-win solution for it in case that we need to come to a landing, how the mechanism works. So I can't comment in terms of what will be the rebate is or what the mechanism is. But rest assured, we are a listed company, and we are quite independent in that sense. And the designation or the decision rests on our Board. Yes. But I'll update -- but, of course, we will update you with the progress of this. As I mentioned earlier on, the announcement was that -- yesterday, so we need a little bit of time, and we are engaging the MOF to refine and come to a win-win solution how this will go. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Mr. Ajith from UOB.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

K. Ajith, UOB Kay Hian Research Pte Ltd - Director of Asia Transport Research [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Kharif] Ajith speaking. You think you can give us guidance in terms of rebates, transaction rebates and so forth, I was wondering if you can provide for the guidance in terms of passenger throughput growth for ISG. Hello?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I've got your question. Unfortunately, we don't have that visibility as yet. But after the con call, I think I can engage you to give that clarity to you. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

K. Ajith, UOB Kay Hian Research Pte Ltd - Director of Asia Transport Research [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, sure. Second question is regarding staff costs. I noticed there was quite a significant bump up for the year. Would we be looking at the same trajectory of flatter movement in 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think you have -- actually, with regards to staff cost ramp-up, actually, you can see that very quite obvious in quarter 4. I think that's in line with our performance. I think most of the provision will mix with the quarter 4. However, we think an influence of the current situation now, we've got a lot of headwinds coming our way. The COVID actually has impacted our traffic in retail. So we are very conservative in terms of that. And we'll be very mindful in that sense.

So having said that, I believe that there will not be any escalation -- rapid escalation in terms of our OpEx as a whole, not only in terms of our staff costs. So that will be what we'll continue on. And we already initiated several transformation initiatives to look into our OpEx. Not only staff costs, but also in terms of operating cost of sales. Yes.

So to answer your question, it will not be in a sharp gradient per se, but there will be a year-to-year adjustment because, as you know, we need to attract and retain talent in MAHB. But the same, there will not be a rapid escalation to think in that sense. And that will be reviewed on a quarter-to-quarter basis, looking at the progress and, of course, the growth of our revenues, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

K. Ajith, UOB Kay Hian Research Pte Ltd - Director of Asia Transport Research [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And one final question for me. With regards to rebates, would you look at what other regional airports have announced? And would you be guided by a similar formula?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think in that time, yes, we are aware of all the other regional airports, what there are proposing. But what we will do is what strikes for us. It was the mix of the recent staff is quite different, and the type of passengers that fly into KLIA is also quite different. So again, whilst we think, for instance, of the regional, what they have stand in terms of the rebates, but again, we cannot really look into these rebates to see if we -- what impact to us also in action to the rebates and how the mechanism will work between us and the government.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zeid Abdul Razak, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - Senior Manager of IR [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ajith, if you don't mind, going back to your earlier question on the ISG passenger growth expectations for 2020. I think it's only fair for us to share more full details as we get more clarity in tender with the Malaysian passenger group. I think it's something that we prefer to send guidance on one shot, yes, together with whatever clarity we can share. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Mr. Raymond Yap from CGS-CIMB.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kok Hoe Yap, CIMB Research - Regional Head of Transportation [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Raymond Yap. Okay. So a question on the rebates to your retailers as well as the discounts on lending and parking fees. So you haven't shared any details with us yet in terms of the content and so on. Is it because the content is still being discussed with the government? Or is it just that you are not willing to tell us?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think, definitely, we will share with you if you know -- if we know. The problem is that we don't either. So the thing is if we know, we can share with you. Unfortunately, we don't. As I mentioned, we have to iron it out with the government.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kok Hoe Yap, CIMB Research - Regional Head of Transportation [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I see. Okay. So it sounds like the government has proposed something without any details, without asking you, without telling you, and there's just no information. Is that a --

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think to give that clarification, the government has several scenarios. And I think the scenarios and the mechanism is yet to be amended. There are several scenarios that the government has looked into it. And I think they have an idea how it is because they want to address in terms of the retail and, of course, the airlines. However, we have to come to what is the quantum and the affordability of this and how we're going -- and most importantly, how the mechanism will work that it will not actually impact the shareholder value of MAHB. So prior to this, we do have engagement with the government in that sense to look into this. But I guess it will take a little bit of time for us to come to a landing to refine that further. Yes. So if I were to give you an answer today what is the scenario, I don't think it's fair for me to represent the government in that sense when we have not come to that landing or the mechanism still with propensity against what we have.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kok Hoe Yap, CIMB Research - Regional Head of Transportation [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What I wanted to check with you is that is it for sure that Malaysia Airport will bear the cost compared to the scenario that happened in 2003?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I don't think that, that is a correct assumption to say. I think it's best for us to come back to you once we have a formative answer to this -- to your answer, yes. I can't answer for you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kok Hoe Yap, CIMB Research - Regional Head of Transportation [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Why isn't it a current assumption? Because in 2003, that's exactly what happened. Why should we think of it any differently now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Because I think 2003 and now in 2019, the situation is quite different in our time line. So, well, in 2003, the circumstances are very much different. In 2019, the circumstances are quite different, as I see it. So I wouldn't...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kok Hoe Yap, CIMB Research - Regional Head of Transportation [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Chinese airport is paying for the discounts and the landing and parking fees. So I don't see why it should be different in KL.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. The thing is that I know you're trying to squeeze information in terms of that. And then, again, I'm -- I've been good at thinking of possible -- from my experience. Again, it's not possible for me to answer this question. I know you want me to say to you that it's a 20% rebate, how much is the cost of it to the company, all that. But again and again, I mentioned it, if I were to know the landing quantum, I can financially answer you today. Because if I don't, and I don't get the affirmative, I don't think it's right for me to do so. So give us a couple of days for us to come with this landing so that we can give an objective answer to that between us and the -- and what is right that we need to do. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kok Hoe Yap, CIMB Research - Regional Head of Transportation [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So can I ask a question on your costs? If I go to Slide 17, this is the fourth quarter performance for the year. It says that operating cost, MYR 489 million, 4 8 9. And this excludes the user fee, which is a separate line just that below that. So -- and if I compare to the third quarter, this is -- third quarter was MYR 364 million, 3 6 4. And in the fourth quarter, it jumped up to [MYR 489 million]. So part of that would have been the staff cost, but there has to be more than that. What other thing actually caused the cost to go up so much from the third quarter to the fourth quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. In terms of the operating cost, the one that you mentioned, is it the Malaysia site, MYR 363 million to MYR 489 million?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kok Hoe Yap, CIMB Research - Regional Head of Transportation [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that's right. Only for Malaysia.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Three things that has gone up, okay? In terms of quarter 3, apart from the staff costs that we are looking at, by and large, is actually in terms of 2 things that has come in. One is, of course, our utility scheme, which has gone up slightly -- sorry, sorry. It's not the utility. It's actually the maintenance cost, which has gone up by MYR 21.1 million, where we have clocked in several maintenance and completed those maintenance in quarter 4. That is actually accounted for MYR 31.1 million per se. The other component is, of course, last year, in a sense that MYR 67.2 million to 20 -- MYR 97 million, which is actually a MYR 30 million increase, is largely from the professional fees that we have to pay in terms of MYR 11.6 million on several things that we have to pay on our overseas venture as part of the system provision that we have to make for the network glitch in that sense.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kok Hoe Yap, CIMB Research - Regional Head of Transportation [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, what again?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The network glitch that we see.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kok Hoe Yap, CIMB Research - Regional Head of Transportation [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Network what? Sorry, I couldn't hear you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

During the year, we have a network glitch.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kok Hoe Yap, CIMB Research - Regional Head of Transportation [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oh, I see. I see what you mean. Okay, okay, okay. Got it, yes. And just talking about your staff costs. So I presume fourth quarter bump-up in staff costs was merely a provision for bonus. And given the conditions have worsened significantly since then, would you be looking to claw back the bonus and perhaps write it back in the first quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think as it is now, we are doing the evaluation for our staff and looking at our performance evolution. I believe by quarter 1, you will see whether there's a reversal or not because that process is still ongoing per se.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kok Hoe Yap, CIMB Research - Regional Head of Transportation [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And in terms of interest expense, from the Malaysian side, there was also quite a big increase. In the third quarter, it was MYR 45 million. In the fourth quarter, it's MYR 76 million. What's the cause of that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. In terms of the interest cost per se, actually, it's not the additional borrowing that we have. The increase of MYR 35 million is actually an accounting discount on our SIC receivables from government. The thing is that we have a 10-year program with the government of MYR 310 million, of which the first 3 years is actually a principal holiday and a zero-based interest, whereas the remaining 7 years is about 3.99% and the repayment of the principal would kick in. So because of that, the 10-year program to pay down our FIRC loan, we have to actually discount fair value of that receivable, and that's come up to be about MYR 35 million. So it's really an accounting fair value. Year-on-year, we will start to unlock that debit that we have added over the years, the 10 years.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kok Hoe Yap, CIMB Research - Regional Head of Transportation [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Got it. And also, finally, the fourth quarter, you made a bad debt written off that MYR 5.7 million. What does that relate to?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our debt relates to a write-back in terms of our AirAsia, net the additional provision that we have to do for [ECR]. So that we provided for the doubtful debt for AirAsia last year, and we're releasing it quarter by quarter after we have managed to recover our debt receivable.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zeid Abdul Razak, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - Senior Manager of IR [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raymond, sorry, we have to cut you off because I think there's a lot of other people on the call. But for everyone's benefit, on Page 13 of the presentation, we've actually outlined the SIC present value of the repayment, MYR 35 million as our CFO mentioned. So you can see stripping that out, finance costs from Malaysia is relatively in sync. Thank you very much, Raymond.

Raymond, sorry, we really have to move on to someone else. Apologies for that. Cheers. Thanks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Mr. Ben from Goldman Sachs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben Hartwright, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed, 3 questions for you. Start off with RAB, if I may. I mean I think in the comments you had -- you said that RAB is on track or you've been working with the government to still implement that. I mean with -- obviously, with the news around MAVCOM and being folded into the other regulator, just wondering how that works and who's going to be regulator -- I mean how will RAB be implemented given this backdrop? And so the second part of the question is, if we assume that RAB may take some time to come in, how are you thinking about CapEx this year and going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To answer the question on RAB, I think with MAVCOM, it's yet to be resolved per se. But apart from MAVCOM, we have been engaging with the MOF. I think it's more of a framework and acceptance of this framework itself. So in a sense, we want to land OA with incorporating the RAB framework in it. As I mentioned earlier on, there's positive momentum for this, but we have to come to a landing on this trend. And we will update you on a time-to-time basis.

The second question is that if we do all this CapEx, there are actually other mechanisms in the short-term entry measures. For example, when we did the enhancement for Langkawi, which is about MYR 80 million, we did an agreement with the government to offset against the user fee, of which per quarter MYR 5.5 million, which we have actually offset that over MYR 16 million in the last previous year, and we're going to offset another MYR 17 million this year. So in a sense, we pay the government about MYR 400 million user fee last year, and we can always have a mechanism to offset that, to do a pass-through cost in that sense, right? So we need to develop that, we can come to an arrangement with the government as a stopgap measure to do that offsetting.

So -- but then again, we are looking forward, and we are trying to come to a landing for a permanent solution today rather than effectual in terms of addressing that. But that gap -- stopgap measure, it has been done before, as I mentioned, for Langkawi.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben Hartwright, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I mean do you have CapEx plans this year as well? Similarly, I mean I think there was talk about, in particular, KLIA, funding KLIA1 main terminal. And obviously, you had a lot of CapEx plans within the RAB business currently presented as well. Is there anything that we should expect this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think the 3-year CapEx plan, as you are aware, is about MYR 3.9 billion. And most of the CapEx of KLIA1 is relating to maintenance CapEx, the baggage-handling system, the claim and, of course, the pavement for our runway. So in that sense, I think business has to go on. We've got to do that. Against that, we hope to finalize the framework to support this. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben Hartwright, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. Can I ask just the second question on the customer service charges? I know last year, I think we didn't get the full month payment because of the quality of service. In terms of -- is that something we should expect this year as well? Or do you think you -- should we expect the PSC recognition to be higher, the MARCS fees to be able to claim the full amount this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As you are aware, the MARCS claim back is mandatory. We have to pass through 2 parameters, which is the EBITDA margin and, of course, the growth in our retail. So if you were to ask me today, looking at the headwinds in terms of the retail compression that we have for coronavirus and, of course, the impact on our margin because our the top line may be impacted, I believe the best thing is to be conservative in terms of your claim back on the MARCS. I wouldn't say that 100% is not achievable, but it will be a very big challenge.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben Hartwright, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Understood. Great. And then can I just ask one last question on COVID-19? In fact, just -- I mean you gave us some guidance in terms of February. Can you just give a sense of what proportion of your traffic -- your international traffic is China routes and maybe carrier routes as well at the moment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think in terms of the impact on the international routes, I think most of the impact, unfortunately, some of -- there are some impacts on the domestic one, but partly, the impact is very much in -- on the international routes in this -- not Asia side. Not Asia side, right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben Hartwright, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And what proportion of traffic is that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zeid Abdul Razak, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - Senior Manager of IR [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben, so for China in 2019, within 2 -- or KLIA2, China accounted for about 11% of the international passenger mix. That accounts for about 5.1 million movements. Again, we always typically disclose sector movements. Sector movement, i.e., not by nationality.

You mentioned Korea earlier. In Korea, I think we'll wait for the full annual report. But Seoul, in particular, the capital of South Korea, there was, in 2019, a slight reduction of about 2%. So it was very minor. This still carry about 1 million movements in 2019. Sector-by-sector movements for 2020, however, up to date, is something that we will likely share in a little bit and when we issue our monthly passenger reports. So we hope to give you more clarity on the current sector movements. But nonetheless, as our CFO mentioned earlier, it was impacted for the month of February, averaging 10% to 18% down overall passenger numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Mr. Kaseedit from Citigroup.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaseedit Choonnawat, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just one question on the regulatory framework. You mentioned that MAHB is constantly discussing with the government and regulator on the implementation of RAB and operating agreement. Can you please help reconcile that statement with the view of, I think it's Anthony Loke in October last year that the government is looking for alternative funding methods, for example, public-private investments as well as the decision to merge MAVCOM and CAAM?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. I think I can't comment about the honorable minister in that view in terms of the private-public engagement. But what I can tell you is that we are steadfast in the framework that we are on, which is the RAB framework. We have several engagements with the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Finance to see whether we can actually refine it further to be a viable option. But then again, as I mentioned, if we get a landing -- or value that we get a landing on this, but the good thing is that in several discussions, and to us it appears to be quite positive in that sense. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaseedit Choonnawat, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So you are more leaning towards implementation of RAB rather than sticking to the current dual till price cap framework.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. The objective is about how we're going to get -- the objective is about how are we going to fund the CapEx moving forward. Whether it's RAB or an alternative framework, that is something that we have to learn about. But the fundamental we set will still hold onto the RAB framework. That's what it was.

But fundamentally, what we want -- what -- our engagement with the Ministry is about our CapEx and how we're going to fund it, in what manner, and a return to MAHB. The framework can be RAB or alternative. But what we are looking at now, since the RAB framework is there, so we are working towards that. But if there's any deviation or there's any other alternatives to the RAB framework, we still have to adjust those things, how we're going to fund it and what is the return to MAHB. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaseedit Choonnawat, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And what will be the time frame that the market would know whether you are 100% moving towards the single till RAB framework? Or are you sticking with the current dual till price cap?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think at this time, we are doing -- we're still doing a dual till -- single till in that manner. So what we're discussing is based on the single till, which means that all in and minus out the retail business -- retail business, yes. That's where we are.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaseedit Choonnawat, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What will be the time frame that the market will know for sure which way you're going -- which way would it be going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

At this juncture, I can't comment on that. I think maybe I can shed you more light to it in our next engagement in that sense, yes, because everything now currently -- [EBIT] is still flat, as you know. So let me -- let us come back to that. At the working level, in terms of the MOT and MOF, business as usual. We are still going through the motion of getting a landing on that. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaseedit Choonnawat, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - VP [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Just one very last question from an outsider of Malaysia. Does the change in the top government position have any influences on the regulatory framework?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't think I can answer the question because for us, it's about MAHB and the regulatory framework. How that comes out in the impact -- I don't think I'm -- I have the prerogative to answer to that question. As far as we are concerned, we are just steadfast in terms of trying to achieve our strategic initiative, which one of it is RAB framework. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Mr. Daniel from Hong Leong.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Wong, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, Research Division - Research Analyst [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Most of my questions have been asked already. Okay. Can I get a sense -- just now you're referring to the SIC revenue changes, the interest costs you're referring to. For the next 2 years, you guys are not going to get any -- is going to be interest-free. So can I get a sense, so next year, am I expecting a similar amount, MYR 35.7 million going straight into your P&L?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oh, I see -- I think we have taken all the charges because that's the proposal that we have seen. The thing is that is -- I think that will be -- it's just a one-off charge. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Wong, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, Research Division - Research Analyst [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So next year, you don't expect any reversal or any further charges?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The reversal will be reversing over the period of the loan over the next 10 years.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Wong, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, Research Division - Research Analyst [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Over the next 10 years. So next year, anything? No?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, there will be. There will be.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Wong, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, Research Division - Research Analyst [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. The actual principal repayment will be on the third year, is it? Just want to be sure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. Correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Wong, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, Research Division - Research Analyst [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It would be on a straightforward basis, or will it be on a staggered basis?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Straightforward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Wong, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, Research Division - Research Analyst [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Straightforward. So I can use MYR 310 million divided by 7 to get your cash flow.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Wong, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, Research Division - Research Analyst [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then on the COVID-19 -- okay. Again, on COVID-19, sorry, I didn't get the answer just now. On the COVID-19, now is already end of February. Has any of your -- basically majority of your clients, have they actually readjust all their capacity? Do you see or you foresee further readjustment of capacity for -- in the coming months?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think we see some decline in the load factor. I think the airlines are already making adjustments in terms of cancellation of the -- of some of the flights, especially from China. I think we all know about that. But moving forward, I wouldn't be able to gauge now because it's still at the initial state. But to answer your question, the load factor, this came down. And there are also some cancellations to the -- there are adjustments from the airlines side.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Wong, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, Research Division - Research Analyst [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are. Okay. The adjustment is mainly just for short-term, 3 months period, or they are more onto the -- until end of the year adjustment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What we are looking at is still on a short-term basis. We don't have that view until the end year yet. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [79]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Mr. Jian Gan from UBS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jian Bo Gan, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Research Analyst [80]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just since we're on the topic about traffic, right, you mentioned that 10% to 18% decline. I presume that's overall traffic decline. Can you give us some sense of what the international traffic decline was?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [81]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's general, but it's about the same.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jian Bo Gan, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Research Analyst [82]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's surprising given that -- like you mentioned earlier that the bigger hit actually came from the international side. The domestic did fall but didn't fall as much. So I would presume that the international numbers would have fallen much sharper than it being same as total.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zeid Abdul Razak, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - Senior Manager of IR [83]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Some of the domestic numbers, Jian Bo, were driven by that segment of passengers from North Asia. As you can tell, it was Golden Week in early February, late January. So obviously, we see the spillover effect into domestic, which is something different compared to 2003 and SARS. 2003 with SARS, you recall, it was a slightly higher reduction for international than domestic for -- sorry, increase impact. But given the nature of the contagion and the timing and the passenger profile mix has evolved since 2003, we've seen the spillover effect into domestic as well. Yes, this thing is still fluid. We're into February, but we want to monitor this very carefully over the coming weeks and months.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jian Bo Gan, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Research Analyst [84]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So international traffic, the data that you have is down by 18% at this point in time for February?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zeid Abdul Razak, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - Senior Manager of IR [85]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the slightly higher end of the threshold, but it's quite close between domestic as well. So yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jian Bo Gan, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Research Analyst [86]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And in terms of the -- I mean that's pretty decent considering that Thailand's tourist arrival is up [74%]. But looking at the March data, how much capacity cuts have we seen for airlines for March?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zeid Abdul Razak, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - Senior Manager of IR [87]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It ranges by the airline and the region, obviously, the mix between domestic and international. But broadly, you're looking at minimum 30%. I think that's in terms of capacity, with the other load factors, it varies as well. But from what we've been getting information from our partners, it's close to 30% at minimum.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jian Bo Gan, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Research Analyst [88]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I see. And that's similar for both international and domestic or you will be seeing sharper cuts for the international side?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zeid Abdul Razak, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - Senior Manager of IR [89]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sharper for international.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jian Bo Gan, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Research Analyst [90]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And I guess, lastly, just going back to the economic stimulus. I know that you cannot share the details by now, but just getting a sense of how long have you actually spoken to the government about this because, I guess, this kind of incentives time is kind of, of the essence, and a lot of your peers have already announced theirs, and it seems that we still believe the saying on what the final number would be. So if you can give us some sense of how long have you been talking to the government about this, and has there been pretty much a bit of a slowdown in terms of coming to a lending over the past 1 week since this whole political turmoil issue came about. And from that perspective, how long more do we have to wait before we can hear what the final answers are?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [91]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think the government has just consulted us about last week and this week. So that is the time zone that we are looking at. But again, I should say that despite of the target, we want to address is that to get the fine tuning. But to answer your question, it's about this week and then early last week.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jian Bo Gan, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Research Analyst [92]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And so this week, even with this whole blow out without a Finance Minister, without a Transport Minister, all things are still progressing?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [93]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it is. It is. They just contacted us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [94]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Mr. [Samuel] from Maybank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [95]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I am replacing Mohshin Aziz who [has left]. So please humor me if I ask like amateur questions. I have 2 questions. The first is on release of RAB. About 2 months ago, there's a lot of talk about the Penang International Airport expansion. Right now, is it fair to say that that's also at the back burner for now? I mean given that we already quote some write-off times? And just now you also alluded to that the RAB framework will probably be -- or something like that will probably be -- to be permitted towards year-end?

And number two, regarding the MARCS calculation, I was wondering how often is it calculated. I mean -- what I mean to say is that in terms of your KPIs, in terms of your EBITDA margins and -- on aeronautical revenue for, let's say, February and March, does it mean that you don't get MARCS for that particular month? Or let's say, in the first half, you don't meet the KPI, but in the second half, you do meet KPIs in terms of EBITDA margins and aeronautical revenue, then you can get MARCS for the whole year. I'm just trying to get an idea as to how it works.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [96]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the cost -- the answer to your first question about Penang, actually, MAHB has already got the development partner for Penang. And as you can see for Penang, we have already exceeded the capacity of the airport. So the issue is that is, for us, for Penang, we are going ahead with that, and then we have to build the capacity. Along with that, as I mentioned, even as the RAB framework is yet to be finalized, we're also formulating a short stopgap measure how to actually recoup and fund that expansion that we have. But again, the development of the Penang airport will pick up by at least 2 to 3 years in that sense. So we still got time to do. But the initial work has -- in terms of the planning and so forth, has been ongoing in that sense. Yes.

For your second question, in terms of the MARCS, the compensation -- or the KPIs to meet the MARCS will be assessed towards the end of the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [97]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I see. Okay. Right. Okay. So going back to Penang, is it fair to say that works will start in March as previously mentioned? Or is it wiser to at least wait towards year-end?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [98]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There's a lot of elements in there, impossible to go through, because it involves that acquisition also. When I mentioned about early, that means the preplanning, the master planning and appointing of consultant to assess the cost of the project, for us to do that, for us to fully implement and construct and so forth, we have to get the land assets out and [results] first. So there's still a lot of things that we need to iron out, let's say, before we start doing the filing, the construction work itself. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [99]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I mean I guess just a follow-on, I guess, when should we expect part and -- or whole to start?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [100]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Towards third or fourth quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [101]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Okay. Okay. So hopefully, the RAB will be done by then, I mean, or at least that was the impression.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [102]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's always our objective has been.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zeid Abdul Razak, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - Senior Manager of IR [103]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have room for 2 final questions before we adjourn for today. So perhaps we can entertain the last 2 questions on the conference call. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [104]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Mr. Isaac from Affin Hwang.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chee Sing Chow, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad, Research Division - Research Analyst [105]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My questions have been asked, so I will give the opportunity to someone else.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [106]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Mr. Ben from Macquarie.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben Shane Lim, Macquarie Research - Research Analyst [107]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just want to clarify something you said earlier. You said that they're cutting capacity by about 30% up to -- or sorry, at least 30%. Are you referring to individual airlines? Or are you referring to just across the board? And can you give some color on whether it's international or domestic?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zeid Abdul Razak, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - Senior Manager of IR [108]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Select airlines, Ben. Most likely from North Asia, as you've seen reported in the media, but also within some of our partner carriers within the -- closer to our region of Southeast Asia. In saying that, however, I think these airlines eventually would have to use their place for other destinations. And for domestic carriers, as they reduce capacity to North Asia, likewise, there was -- like we have to actively manage their capacity into other destinations by increasing their frequency.

So I think from our perspective, the hit, if any, is mainly coming from foreign carriers as opposed to local carriers. But you're saying that that's where we look at a 30% minimum for select airlines within the region.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben Shane Lim, Macquarie Research - Research Analyst [109]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. This was a headline number. It's something you can give, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zeid Abdul Razak, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - Senior Manager of IR [110]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben, sorry -- no, I don't think we want to name and [change] some of these airlines because I think everybody will have (inaudible) the strategy inside.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben Shane Lim, Macquarie Research - Research Analyst [111]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, that's not what I meant. I meant could you give us a sense of how overall capacity from your perspective has been cut?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zeid Abdul Razak, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - Senior Manager of IR [112]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's something that's quite fluid, luckily this way. We don't want to give the so-called detailed guidance given that we've also seen reports that, for example, in Bloomberg, they've noted that airlines from China has started to increase additional capacity this week versus last week. So things are relatively fluid. 1 minute, you have reduction in flights to North Asia. And then now you see Saudi as well having an impact with -- barring inward travelers. Europe as well is not doing well. So these numbers are quite fluid. Again, in line with our commitment earlier, when we can share the guidance in detail for 2020 as a whole, we would like to do that with you in due course.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben Shane Lim, Macquarie Research - Research Analyst [113]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. My next question is just on retail activity. What sort of hit are you seeing there? I mean you gave some color in terms of passenger volume, but are you having a disproportionate shift on retail side?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zeid Abdul Razak, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - Senior Manager of IR [114]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. The sales per pax, which is what we like to share, within the month of February has shown a slightly higher reduction, which impacts, obviously, the retail spending as well as the rental income. So in that retail element, the spending per pax is, on average, reduced by about 30-odd percent or so within the month of February. Obviously, some of the passengers that we've carried in our airports come from certain regions which is higher spending than others, in particular, China. And that's why you see a slightly different correlation between the passenger reduction of 10% to 18% vis-à-vis the reduction in sales CapEx of at least 30%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben Shane Lim, Macquarie Research - Research Analyst [115]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's helpful. The last thing I just want to clarify and clean up is all the one-offs. You went through them rather quite quickly, I didn't catch everything. So the 35.7 from the SIC is one -- one-off. Did you mention something about the penalty from the network glitch as well?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [116]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think the penalty we provided was MYR 7 million for the quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben Shane Lim, Macquarie Research - Research Analyst [117]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And any more to come?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [118]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We do not expect at this juncture.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben Shane Lim, Macquarie Research - Research Analyst [119]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then you mentioned a step-up in maintenance costs by about MYR 21 million. Is that recurring?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [120]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think that's not one-off. That one is actually because we started the work in quarter 2, quarter 3, so we start -- once the work is completed, we actually recoup all this cost. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben Shane Lim, Macquarie Research - Research Analyst [121]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And that was the consolidation fees, right, MYR 11.6 million?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [122]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Those are -- can be considered as one-off because those are relating to our overseas ventures per se and other matters.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ben Shane Lim, Macquarie Research - Research Analyst [123]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So are these all the one-offs?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [124]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, plus the reversal of the provision for doubtful debt, which is for the year is about MYR 19 million minus.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zeid Abdul Razak, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - Senior Manager of IR [125]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, everybody. With that, we conclude today's analyst briefing. We will be reaching out to you for our first quarter results come the end of May. But in the meantime, we'll be more than happy to entertain any follow-up questions you may have off-line. With that, happy weekend, happy Friday, and looking forward to seeing some of you soon. Thank you.

Mohamed Bin Rastam Shahrom, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad - CFO [126]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you for your participation. Thanks.