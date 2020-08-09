Edited Transcript of AINT.SI earnings conference call or presentation 28-Jul-20 9:30am GMT

Half Year 2020 Ascendas India Trust Earnings Presentation
Aug 9, 2020
Sanjeev Durjhati Prasad Dasgupta
Ascendas India Trust - CEO & Executive Non-Independent Director
Sanjeev Durjhati Prasad Dasgupta, Ascendas India Trust - CEO & Executive Non-Independent Director
[Thank you], everybody, for taking time for the first half fiscal year 2020 financial results presentation of Ascendas India Trust. As you would be aware, we changed to half yearly reporting from this financial year.
We'll start with the COVID-19 update given that this is a topic foremost in everybody's mind. Even in India, COVID-19 is quite serious. The first case was reported at the end of January. Currently, India has gone through one long lockdown and a few sporadic lockdowns in some of the cities where we have a presence, Bangalore, Chennai and Pune in particular. The government has taken certain steps to the extent of a fairly substantial economic package to revive the economy. And we do hope that this will gradually start trickling through the GDP of the country.
In terms of the impact of COVID-19 and -- on our business, in particular, the situation is still evolving. We do think that the near-term economic impact will have an adverse impact on the performance of the properties. Keeping that in mind, we have made higher provisions for doubtful debts in the first half of FY 2020.
Our collections for office rents remain fairly healthy. We are at 99% for April, 95% for May and 92% for June. We haven't given any rental rebates for the office. However, on the retail side, the impact is more severe. We have had to give rebates to the mall tenants in Park Square Mall, which is during the lockdown period. Park Square Mall is roughly about 2% of our revenue for last year. So it's not a very large part of our portfolio. The other challenge which we have experienced is because of the lockdown and the dislocation of the labor force and construction sites, there has been a labor shortage, which has impacted the time lines of our projects adversely.
In terms of the current operations, most of the tenant employees continue to work from home. Our parks, of course, are fully open throughout the lockdown periods, we've never shut our parks. And this was important in order to ensure that our tenants can work seamlessly and that data centers, et cetera, in our parks remain operational.
In terms of preparedness, we have placed substantial amount of time and money and effort in ensuring that various safety measures that help to ensure the health and safety of our tenant employees has been taken. We have invested in thermal scanners. We are investing in digital and contactless technologies across the park. And we are ensuring that all the best practices in markets like Singapore, where we operate, are translated into India as well.
Coming to the financial review on Slide 8. Our total property income grew by 4% in rupee terms and 3% in Sing dollar terms and 2% in rupee terms and 1% in Sing dollar terms at the NPI level. The key drivers for this growth were the higher income from the Anchor building, positive rental reversions. However, we had lower utility income and lower car park income because of COVID. Our NPI grew at a slower pace, primarily because of higher provisions for doubtful debts that we have done at a fairly conservative basis.
In terms of our income available for distribution, it went up by 39% in rupees and 36% in Sing dollars. And at the DPU level, we grew by 26% in rupees and 24% in Sing dollars. This was for a few key reasons. We had a one-off benefit of dividend distribution tax reversal because of the removal of dividend distribution tax in India in the budget this year. We also saw higher NPI growth and higher interest income from our construction fundings. Also in the previous year, we had made a substantial provision for GST based on the Singapore GST, and that had depressed our earnings. So taking all of these factors into consideration, we've had seen quite healthy growth in our DPU for the first half.
Our distribution payment date is 26th of August 2020, and we will be distributing $0.0464 per unit. Our revenue trend, 10% CAGR in rupees and 8% CAGR in Sing dollars over the last 12 quarters. Our NPI growth, 14% over the last 12 quarters and 12% over last 12 quarters in Sing dollars. DPU growth since listing despite the 50-odd percent depreciation that we've seen in the Sing dollar versus -- in the rupee versus the Sing dollar, our Sing dollar DPU has been very strong at 65%, which is on account of the accretive acquisitions that we've done and the high development needs that we've been able to enjoy.
In terms of capital management, our policy remains consistent. We hedge at least 50% of our debt. As you are aware, we do all our borrowing in Singapore and then hedge it. Our income is repatriated semiannually. The trustee-manager locks in the income by buying monthly forward contracts. The funding strategy is conservative. We try to keep leverage low. Income distribution is at 90%.
Our debt maturity profile is on Page 15. We have been able to refinance a substantial part of our debt maturing in FY 2020. Our effective borrowings stand at $771 million and hedging ratio is at 65% and 35% -- 65% INR and 35% Sing dollars. I would also like to add that we've been able to refinance our debt at very attractive terms and at a lower financing cost than earlier. So we continue to find it easy to access credit.
Our capital structure gearing is sitting at 29%. Interest service coverage 4x. Fixed rate debt is 82%. All the borrowings are unsecured. We are seeing the benefit of the lower cost of financing and our weighted average cost of debt, which now stands at 5.7%. Our debt headroom is $1.1 billion, and we have cash of almost $130 million.
In terms of operational review, the markets where we operate in Whitefield, Chennai, OMR and Pune in Hinjawadi because of the new properties coming online and the slower decision-making that we are seeing on new leases, we are seeing an uptick in vacancies, and that's reflected on this slide.
Our own portfolio in terms of geographical diversification, about 1/3 in Bangalore, 26% in Hyderabad, 22% in Chennai, then followed by Pune 12% and Mumbai 6%. Total tenants, 326; average space, about 39,300. And largest tenant now is worth 9% of the base rent.
Occupancy remains healthy. As of now, we are at 98% of the portfolio level. And in most of the markets, we are at occupancy levels that are higher than the market occupancy. But having said that, we do think that occupancy will be challenged during the year as expiries come up. And this is across all landlords because of the dealers and decision-making on new leases that I mentioned.
In terms of the transacted versus effective rents, we are still relatively under-rented in many of the markets. [And leading] it is Chennai. ITPC, in particular, there's a fairly healthy gap between the current trends and the effect -- and the market trends, and followed by Hyderabad.
Our lease profile, the WALE is at 6.6 -- sorry, the weighted average lease term is 6 months 6 years and the WALE is about 3.6 years. We are very actively focused on getting the leases renewed to the extent possible. And so we will update the investors as these discussions progress.
Our tenant quality remains very strong and our focus on getting tenants who are captives, getting tenants who are large multinationals is proving to be quite effective in the current environment. Even on the logistics side, we have some big high-quality occupiers like DHL, Huawei, UPL, et cetera. Our top 10 tenants are about 38% of our portfolio rent. In terms of the industries, they are quite varied. And that again is something which gives us resilience of the portfolio. In terms of country of origin, again, fairly well diversified with the U.S. being the largest contributor.
Now coming to our growth strategy. For those of you who have been following us over the years, we have seen quite healthy growth over the years. Our volumes have grown by over 11% CAGR. Our total development-driven growth is about 5 million and acquisition-driven growth is about 4.8 million, so almost equal. The development pipeline is in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. And we've been able to grow this quantum of development pipeline in the cities in Bangalore and Hyderabad, in particular, because of the favorable changes in the plot ratio regulations; sponsor asset under development in Pune; and a few third-party cohorts, which is acquisitions on the office side, we have the aVance Hyderabad, the aVance Business Hub 2, AURUM and BlueRidge 3; logistics side, we have Arshiya Panvel and Arshiya Khurja, and then we have the Ascendas-Firstspace platform.
In terms of the outlook, we are currently at 13.1 million, and we should be at 22.8 million over the next 3 to 4 years, which will be a 74% growth. And this would require incremental capital investment of about just below $700 million, and this will be spread out over the next 2 to 3 years.
With that, I come to the end of the presentation for our financial results for 1H FY 2020. Thank you for your time.