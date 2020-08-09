Edited Transcript of AINT.SI earnings conference call or presentation 28-Jul-20 9:30am GMT

Half Year 2020 Ascendas India Trust Earnings Presentation

Aug 9, 2020 -- Edited Transcript of Ascendas India Trust earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, July 28, 2020

[Thank you], everybody, for taking time for the first half fiscal year 2020 financial results presentation of Ascendas India Trust. As you would be aware, we changed to half yearly reporting from this financial year.

We'll start with the COVID-19 update given that this is a topic foremost in everybody's mind. Even in India, COVID-19 is quite serious. The first case was reported at the end of January. Currently, India has gone through one long lockdown and a few sporadic lockdowns in some of the cities where we have a presence, Bangalore, Chennai and Pune in particular. The government has taken certain steps to the extent of a fairly substantial economic package to revive the economy. And we do hope that this will gradually start trickling through the GDP of the country.

In terms of the impact of COVID-19 and -- on our business, in particular, the situation is still evolving. We do think that the near-term economic impact will have an adverse impact on the performance of the properties. Keeping that in mind, we have made higher provisions for doubtful debts in the first half of FY 2020.

Our collections for office rents remain fairly healthy. We are at 99% for April, 95% for May and 92% for June. We haven't given any rental rebates for the office. However, on the retail side, the impact is more severe. We have had to give rebates to the mall tenants in Park Square Mall, which is during the lockdown period. Park Square Mall is roughly about 2% of our revenue for last year. So it's not a very large part of our portfolio. The other challenge which we have experienced is because of the lockdown and the dislocation of the labor force and construction sites, there has been a labor shortage, which has impacted the time lines of our projects adversely.

In terms of the current operations, most of the tenant employees continue to work from home. Our parks, of course, are fully open throughout the lockdown periods, we've never shut our parks. And this was important in order to ensure that our tenants can work seamlessly and that data centers, et cetera, in our parks remain operational.

In terms of preparedness, we have placed substantial amount of time and money and effort in ensuring that various safety measures that help to ensure the health and safety of our tenant employees has been taken. We have invested in thermal scanners. We are investing in digital and contactless technologies across the park. And we are ensuring that all the best practices in markets like Singapore, where we operate, are translated into India as well.

Coming to the financial review on Slide 8. Our total property income grew by 4% in rupee terms and 3% in Sing dollar terms and 2% in rupee terms and 1% in Sing dollar terms at the NPI level. The key drivers for this growth were the higher income from the Anchor building, positive rental reversions. However, we had lower utility income and lower car park income because of COVID. Our NPI grew at a slower pace, primarily because of higher provisions for doubtful debts that we have done at a fairly conservative basis.

In terms of our income available for distribution, it went up by 39% in rupees and 36% in Sing dollars. And at the DPU level, we grew by 26% in rupees and 24% in Sing dollars. This was for a few key reasons. We had a one-off benefit of dividend distribution tax reversal because of the removal of dividend distribution tax in India in the budget this year. We also saw higher NPI growth and higher interest income from our construction fundings. Also in the previous year, we had made a substantial provision for GST based on the Singapore GST, and that had depressed our earnings. So taking all of these factors into consideration, we've had seen quite healthy growth in our DPU for the first half.

