Edited Transcript of AFX.J earnings conference call or presentation 4-Mar-20 8:30am GMT

Full Year 2019 African Oxygen Ltd Earnings Call

Johannesburg Mar 26, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of African Oxygen Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8:30:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Johann Jacobus Cilliers

African Oxygen Limited - Head of Communications

* Magnus Von Stenglin

* Matthias Vogt

African Oxygen Limited - CFO, Group Financial Director & Executive Director

* Schalk Venter

African Oxygen Limited - MD & Executive Director

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johann Jacobus Cilliers, African Oxygen Limited - Head of Communications [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to Afrox' 2019 Full Year Results Presentation. And I must tell you this is a full house. I've got a feeling it's got something to do with the venue. I think you just prefer this area to Selby, so well done. Thank you. Thank you for taking the time out to join us today. The presentation will take about 45 minutes, after which you'll have opportunity to ask a few questions.

Just some housekeeping rules quickly.

The restrooms are to my right, then you turn left down that passage and that is also the same area for the emergency exit. If you do hear a siren and there's an emergency, we will have safety personnel to guide us, but the emergency gathering point would be at the hotel reception.

I also want to specifically welcome our webcast audience. How many people do we have on webcast at the moment? 30-plus. Welcome. You will have the complete full access, you'll have a live stream, and opportunity to ask questions as well at the end.

Story continues

Our presenters today is our Managing Director, Mr. Schalk Venter; and our Financial Director, Matthias Vogt. By the way, if you haven't read the SENS, this is Matthias' last presentation while he's in South Africa. And I think this -- we will introduce someone to you later on as well.

I'm now going to hand over to Afrox Managing Director, Mr. Schalk Venter. Thank you, Schalk.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Schalk Venter, African Oxygen Limited - MD & Executive Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Johann. Let's see if this is working. Yes. Great. To our guests here, welcome, and thank you for making the time to come in and hear us out on our results for 2019. Also, the podcast audience, thank you for dialing in. Members of Afrox executive team and senior management, welcome, thank you for making the time to support us here.

So I'm going to take you through what happened in 2019. So we'll just look at the highlights. Then there's going to be the financial performance. I believe Matthias will do it for us. The operating segments, Matthias will do. And then I will just close with key focus areas for us. And then there will be a session for questions post the presentation.

So what do we find as highlights for 2019? We had a revenue growth of ZAR 39 million, especially in Healthcare, gases; 2.3% adjusted in total for LPG market movements. As you know, LPG is controlled, price control. So we adjust our prices every -- in line with government. We adjust those prices every month. So 2.3% up, taking that into account. Very encouraging is that the earnings before interest tax increased by 45.5% or ZAR 271 million to ZAR 867 million mostly from efficiencies and the impact of Healthcare, the full implementation from March to December 2019 of the Healthcare tenders. We've got 10 months of that benefit of that revenue and profitability. Headline earnings per share improved by 31.4%. In 2018, it was ZAR 1.54. This year, 2019, I'm speaking, ZAR 2.044 per share.

Return on capital employed. And I think myself and still Dorian Devers, who was the CFO before Matthias, gave a guidance when we started the turnaround of Afrox in 2015 that we want to be north of 20% on this key financial indicator. We're happy here today to report it's increased on '18 by 580 basis points to 21.5%. Excluding the impact of a new accounting standard, IFRS 16, compared '19 to '18, it's up to 23.1% return on capital employed, which we believe is a good gain for us comparing among the same accounting practices.

Again, coming back to the Healthcare impact, Atmospheric Gases, this typically be nitrogen, oxygen and argon and blends thereof, has grown by 7.9% from a growth in the Healthcare -- from the Healthcare tender. We saw LPG revenue decline around 5.5% mostly due to market prices, 1.7%, and especially in the bulk volumes, bulk industrial, which maybe speaks to the gain -- I don't want to mention this too much. The weak economic environment, weak takeoff in some areas. So we certainly saw that in bulk LPG. Hard Goods, now this is typically welding equipment and gas control equipment like regulators and so forth, revenue down from lower volumes, again speaking to the manufacturing fabrication environment in South Africa but countered by good pricing.

Total investment in capital was ZAR 403 million or 6.6% of revenue. Of that, we spent ZAR 54 million on the Healthcare tender completion and ZAR 71 million on LPG cylinders. For us, I think the point that I really want to take across to you is point nine, stripping out the ZAR 107 million one-offs from 2018. This would be the impairment of ZAR 55 million and the restructuring provision of ZAR 52 million. The underlying improvement and what we believe a sustainable improvement in profitability in terms of EBIT, this went up 23% compared to 2018. That's the result that we feel is -- we're very happy about. Dividend paid for 2019, this year, will be ZAR 1.01 per share, ZAR 0.46 per share for the second half of 2019.

So that's what we view as the key messages we want to put across to you, some highlights, a little bit of reduction in LPG. I think what we've -- what we would say in the backdrop of a tough economy would be good growth from -- profitable growth from efficiencies and Healthcare tenders. So the initiatives around restructuring, cost reduction has certainly paid off and of course then the impact of additional revenue and profits from the Healthcare tender.

Let's talk about safety quickly. For many years, Afrox has suffered -- not our own people. We've had fatalities from road accidents, third party included, last year, zero, great result; recordable injuries, flat for 2019 compared to '18; historic low on lost workday cases. Major safety events, we've reduced significantly compared to 2018. Security remains a challenge with some of our filling sites where we do have breaches of the perimeter. Sometimes, our people have to face the business end of a weapon. So there's a focus area around safety events. Performance leading -- performance-based leading indicators, so we really focus not on the history, we focus on what we can do to prevent the statistics, drive employee engagement. We do a number of interventions to achieve that and, of course, have regular campaigns and safety day stand-downs involving the whole executive to be able to deliver these results, as you can see, based in recent history.

So what are we focusing on? I think in terms of performance improvement, continuous focus on cost management and efficiencies, so the realignment of our human capital, optimizing CapEx, and we'll talk about that just now. Cost and efficiency management, it's on -- these are ongoing themes in Afrox. Optimizing portfolio in terms of how do we go to market, channels to market, gas and gear outlets, telesales, all of this have also delivered good results in 2019.

Quality growth. The Healthcare tender implementation has been completed. So we've installed north of 70,000 cylinders in the market and 84 bulk tanks at hospitals. These are delivering value, delivering sales through those assets. And we're rolling out a number of control valves, which will deliver some rental or annuity income in the industry. We're delivering that. That's in a rollout. We call it the IVR, integrated valve regulator. That is ongoing. We're also looking at our filling sites, optimized filling sites and distribution sites. And we've successfully entered in stronger, far stronger into the domestic market and household, a market for LPG cylinder distribution via empowered resell models. So I think with the threat of electricity, high cost of electricity, we certainly see domestic demand for LPG increasing and we've -- you saw the investment we made, ZAR 74 million, to support that initiative.

Value creation, continued growth in earnings. If you look at the journey we've been on since 2015 with blips and challenges in between like the second half of 2018, but overall, I think you can see a substantial improvement in ratios and financial performance delivery. For us at this stage, quality of earnings and quality of returns to shareholders, more important than just growth.

So what has this, the performance improvement, delivered? So additional savings from restructure, cost management and focus on projects under our SWIFT program that was launched in 2015, which we still drive as part of our operations to this day. Cumulatively, at the end of 2019, we've delivered ZAR 934 million of savings and efficiency improvements. And this year, we target ZAR 144 million. Strict cost management, restructure and our focus on plant efficiencies, I must comment -- remember, the second half of 2018 was challenging mostly due to plant breakdowns and so forth. That has improved significantly during 2019, and we believe that's now sustainable; realized annualized savings of ZAR 93 million from restructure and ZAR 30 million flowing into this year. In terms of middle and senior management, we've reduced the numbers with 124 positions. And you saw the impact last year was ZAR 63 million and then ZAR 30 million for this year. In total, we're targeting ZAR 144 million for this year.

Just looking at quality growth and capital investments, I'm not going to go through every point. Just maybe highlight 2014 to '18, we spent average 7.3% of revenue or around ZAR 400 million. Last year, we spent 6.6%, of which -- that's the Healthcare portion -- so that's ZAR 403 million. And we reduced it for 2020. Again, some Healthcare, and replacement, maintenance and SHEQ process safety takes up some of that capital.

The focus would be, again like last year, continue the ASU plant efficiency improvement project. We spoke about the cylinders, 70,000 LPG cylinders, which is coming in for hitting the market, hopefully July, August, the peak of the LPG season. Some of those cylinders, we won't get all in. We've approved capital of around ZAR 75 million to invest in a filling site and distribution site in Pemba. Now you know -- or some of you will know the substantially large, $128 million -- billion, Marius, that's correct? $128 billion. Marius Kruger is our Head of Africa, $128 million (sic) [$128 billion] investment coming in the offshore LNG fields off the coast of Mozambique. So we've got an entity in Mozambique, Afrox Mozambique, and we've got the benefit of being -- having a local player, local entity selling hard goods, gases, welding equipment, even LPG to the construction fraternity as this money is spent over the next 20 years. That's the estimated time line for this $128 billion. We believe it -- if that is fulfilled, it will have a substantial impact on the infrastructure footprint in SADC and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Afrox will be part of that growth story.

Moving on. Just some comment around -- you can't talk about shareholder value not talking about share price. I said to Matthias it took us 3 years to get the share price of ZAR 11 to ZAR 30 in 2018. And then we had a disastrous or difficult second half of '18. It came down substantially, as you can see, albeit the all share index have moved sideways so as Afrox catching up a little bit post the cautionary announcement of our earnings at the end of last year. If compared to our peer group, you can clearly see that we've surpassed at the end of last year in terms of total shareholder return or value. And this is traded volumes in terms of our share, our shares fairly -- certainly trade, we believe. If you look at the major shareholders, including treasury shares, it's north of 70%. That's all I have to say about that. Just a comment maybe that we believe at mid-caps, small caps even as Afrox would be falling in this -- I think I went forward, sorry about that. In this category here, heavily discounted against the threat of further economic decline and the macroeconomic and socioeconomic challenges of South Africa. We certainly see that.

That's -- those are the end of my comments. I'll still come back at the end of presentation with one more slide. As I said, there will be opportunity for questions, but I would like to hand over to Matthias Vogt to take us through the numbers. Matthias?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthias Vogt, African Oxygen Limited - CFO, Group Financial Director & Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Schalk. Hello, and good morning, a very warm welcome to our 2019 results presentation. Schalk mentioned it, we are fairly happy about the 2019 results. Underlying EBIT has improved by 23.3%, clearly a result of better performance and the growth in Healthcare, which has contributed to that good results.

Now looking in more detail in 2019. Our revenue grew by 0.6%. And on that chart, I mean, you see that we have included to your benefit a comparable view on adjusting 2018 for the 2 nonrecurring items as well for LPG market price and IFRS 16. Why are we doing that? We have done that last year. We presented to you 2018, and we've as well provided a comparable view without the nonrecurring items so that you have a better understanding, as investors and analysts, about the underlying performance of the company. So whenever you hear me now talking comparable, I basically talk about the adjustments pro forma for nonrecurring items. And coming back to revenue, if you adjust for the LPG market price changes, our revenue was up by 2.3%. That's the result from growth in Healthcare and pricing, obviously offset by lower volumes in some businesses and some market sectors. We will talk about that in more detail later.

Our operating profit, or earnings before interest and tax, has improved by 45.5% or the 23.3%, as mentioned before. The margin has further improved on both comparisons by either 430 or 240 basis points to now 14.2%. Our EBITDA improved by 18.5%. The margin are 23 plus percent, which is quite above the previous market guidance of Afrox, which was around 20%. Our operating cash flow being fairly strong in 2019 at ZAR 1.4 billion, which is an improvement of 56.4%, company generally highly cash generative, and we believe that this is a more representative number of Afrox' ability to generate cash in a period. The headline earnings per share are -- yes?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you just go back one slide?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthias Vogt, African Oxygen Limited - CFO, Group Financial Director & Executive Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Is it? Apologies. Just happened, right? The headline earnings per share have been up by 31.4%, while adjusting for nonrecurring, 18.5%. Our earnings, ZAR 628 million versus ZAR 478 million in 2018. Looking at earnings per share in cents, ZAR 2.044 for the period. I think it's our highest earnings per share at least since I'm with the company, but as we obviously look in history, I think it's basically the highest for quite a very long time.

And our return on capital employed being back in the market corridor, the expectation sit above 20%, being reported at 21.5%. However, if you adjust for IFRS 16, which the group has implemented retrospectively, meaning in the 2019 number and it's not in our 2018 numbers, you will see a return on capital employed on a 2018 basis of 23.1%.

The dividend, Schalk mentioned it, ZAR 1.01 for the full year, whereas we paid ZAR 0.46. Now for the second half, the Board approved the dividend yesterday. So in total, our dividend will be up 31% against prior year.

The results as well include impairment losses on trade receivables of ZAR 41 million, which we have to acknowledge as part of the impact from a deteriorating environment. Nevertheless, we have put measurements in place at the end of last year to prevent us from such effects going forward. As well, you will find that detail in the consolidated statements at the end of our results presentations.

Moving on to cash flow. The cash flow of the Afrox Group and starting off with operational cash flow before adjustment for trade working capital was up by 32.2% mainly driven by higher earnings. Now if you consider the positive effect from the change in trade working capital of ZAR 65 million, our operating cash flow or cash generated from operations is up by 55.4% to ZAR 1.4 billion for the year 2019. Interest, tax and dividends, obviously dividends paid in 2019 for 2018 being lower. And tax as well, tax effective rate is around 26%, which is a result of deferred tax but as well the entire group, including our subsidiaries, nevertheless, movement year-on-year, fairly minimal. If we look now at investment and financing cash outflows, you see that we have paid back our long-term borrowings with ZAR 400 million, a total of long-term borrowings of ZAR 1 billion, now reduced to ZAR 600 million. And despite investments and debt payback, our cash at the end of the period has increased by 2.7%, again representing the highly cash-generative business of the Afrox Group.

The next page about our EBIT development, I think a very important slide for the investment fraternity just to understand the dynamics of our business year-on-year. You clearly can see that the combination of price and volume has substantially contributed to our growth in EBIT. That's, on the one hand side, largely contributed by the additional business in Healthcare and obviously by the cost -- the price increases, which we implement in order to recover the inflationary cost increases coming from electricity and other fixed costs, which are ZAR 292 million and, just to put that in perspective, are quite substantial overall. Efficiencies of ZAR 205 million, combination of better performance in some areas, delivering higher efficiencies mainly in the operational side but as well the results of the restructuring, which we have implemented end of 2018, for 2019 delivered ZAR 205 million for the year.

Now considering the ZAR 107 million for the nonrecurring items in 2018, having headwinds of ZAR 71 million, which is largely driven by certain knock-on effects from load shedding in quarter 4 last year, the DA shortage within the market as there was no acetylene available for a couple of months, an impact on volume in the main, and the overall social economic environment, which we believe has not necessarily deteriorated in 2019 but still gives us various negative impacts. Schalk mentioned, for example, the situation around security on our sites and the higher costs we are facing to protect our people and our assets. Finally, changed depreciation and amortization, which as well includes the effect from IFRS 16, our operating profit ended for 2019 with the ZAR 867 million.

Looking into the operating segments, starting with the portfolio view of the Afrox Group revenue and operating profit by segment. On this slide, you clearly can see that we could strengthen our Atmospheric Gas business if you compare it against 2018, and that was largely driven by the additional business of Healthcare, which give -- gave us revenue north of ZAR 100 million just for the first year of its full implementation. LPG in the portfolio, we obviously slightly reduced but still, by far, the second and largest part after Atmospheric Gases. If you look at the EBIT contribution of the operating segments, you clearly see overproportional increase in Atmospheric Gases, which just talks to the overall profitability of this business, which is our core business historically, and we are definitely planning to further strengthen that operating segment. The -- maybe first worthwhile to mention is our corporate costs have been reduced. That's largely driven by lower cost for the employee share appreciation rights and other non-trading income in the year 2019.

Looking at the performance of the operating segments comparing revenue and EBIT or our operating profit. You see again that the segment Atmospheric Gases increased its revenue by 7.9% to ZAR 2.886 billion for 2019. On the profit line EBIT, you clearly see a significant jump of 28.1%, which is the contribution of pricing, new business in Healthcare, and the nonrepeating of the impairment in 2018 which we haven't had in 2019. Overall margin improved further to 20.3%, we as well stating a comparable margin for 2018, which would have been at 19.2% if we exclude the impact from the impairment, so further improvement on the quality of our business in Atmospheric Gases.

Looking at LPG. LPG has reduced its revenue by underlying 1.7% if you exclude the change in market price, which is the true development of the business. That was largely driven by lower industrial bulk volumes in South Africa, compensated by increase in packaged volumes in South Africa but as well in our subsidiaries, which performed well on LPG in 2019. Looking at the profit, you see the jump of 19.8% in EBIT. That's not only driven by better pricing in some areas and better efficiencies on distribution, it is as well the nonrepeating effects where in 2018, we mentioned that to you last year, we had higher maintenance costs than planned. And we had some stock revaluation in our -- at the end of the year plus there was -- some of you may recall that last year, September -- or let's say 2018 September, the government decided to fix the diesel price for a month, which had a negative impact on our ability to pass on product cost. Therefore, we had a negative impact of around ZAR 10 million only from that. So I think that explains, in general, the movement in profitability. Therefore, 2019 is a much more adequate or a much more realistic view on the profitability of the LPG business.

Now looking at Hard Goods. Hard Goods further declined by 4%, which is a result of lower volumes overall across all market sectors and in entire Sub-Saharan Africa. Some of you might know we produce welding rods in our factory in Brits or welding consumables. We've seen volumes coming down in the last years, same we have seen in 2019, which is mainly a result of lower demand. And if you look now at profit, profit being down by 15.4%, and despite us being able to recover all the costs from imported goods into the market for South Africa, mainly the profit has gone down by 15.4%, and that comes as a result from lower utilization at the production facility mentioned before, which is overproportionately impacting now the results. Schalk will say something about it later, what we are going to address that trend in order to revert it going forward.

In detail, Atmospheric Gases at a glance. You see that Healthcare with 33% has quite strongly contributed to the growth in revenue, still in the business being up by 3%. That's largely driven by adequate price management to recover your inflationary cost increases. It's a large part of our business, the packaged industrial gas business. It attracts a lot of cost increases. It attracts a lot of assets. A lot of cylinders need to be moved around in the country. Therefore, we have to be always quite on top when it comes to cost inflation despite seeing volumes slightly down in some areas. The bulk business, quite pleasing up year-on-year, and that is a result from more or less stable volumes, which we believe is a very good performance considering the adverse market conditions and obviously as well the passing on of electricity cost via price. On-site, if you look at it, it's a fairly small business in our Atmospheric Gas business. That growth is largely driven by the pass-through of -- or the passing on of higher costs at our plants, resulting in growth of top line. If you compare it to the market sector view, you will recognize that in most sectors, we have been able to further increase our revenue with the exception of automotive and manufacturing, where we just have seen lower demand overall.

Moving on to LPG. That is a comparable view. It does exclude what we call product swaps with bigger bulk traders. That happens if you have product in one part of the country, let's say, in the Eastern Cape but you need it at the Western Cape so you can trade product, which we have taken out here in order to give you a true view of the business development. And looking at that, you see that because we had a lot of those swaps in 2018, we ultimately have grown our business in total, 2018 to '19, as we look at it. If you, however, look at the volume performance, you will see that the bulk business, as mentioned by me, has declined from '17 to '19, whereas was 4% down in 2019 against 2018. And that's a result of demand on industrial LPG applications is just coming down with the overall lower activity in the South African economy. And the bulk business is largely focusing on South African economy, whereas on the packaged side, which is low-income households, cylinders, 5 kilogram to 9 kilogram up to, let's say, 19 in the main, that business has grown nicely by another 3% and is in sync with our strategy we have communicated now in the last years where we want to strengthen that business. As well, the imports have been nicely improved to 51% now. So the majority of our product is coming from overseas, which is further reducing the dependence on local refinery productions overall, which gives us a competitive advantage in the markets.

If you look at LPG from a pure regional view, we show that as, for us, LPG is very important in terms of growth and as well in terms of expansion into the Sub-Saharan markets. You see not only the chart illustrating where the product is coming from. Richards Bay is ultimately our main import terminal at the moment and where we deliver the product from the coast of South Africa into the various jurisdictions of Sub-Saharan Africa. The chart on the right, if you just look at volumes, you clearly see that subsidiaries could improve their volumes that was packaged, whereas South Africa has seen a decline in volumes and that's again a result of the industrial demand overall. South Africa makes up 88% of our LPG business within Sub-Saharan Africa.

Finally, the Hard Goods business and an analysis by the market sector. You see that most sectors have seen a decline year-on-year, and that was driven by lower volumes across our customers, across the markets. We have -- even though positive movements when we look at our self-rescue packs for the mining industry, we benefited from the Lonmin tender, which we got in 2018, effectively where we just delivered another tranche into that tender, and that makes us still quite confident that we can carry on with that business even on a lower basis. Overall, Hard Goods business being a very important business for Afrox and historically being a significant contributor to our profitability overall, we see that albeit we got compensated with Atmospheric Gases and with LPG by fixing a lot of issues and addressing the future of those businesses quite substantially, within Hard Goods, the company still works on a sustainable solution in order to address the decline as we need to look forward whenever the economy is coming back. This business will, in particular, benefit and again outperform the market.

That's the end of my presentation, and I would like to hand back to our CEO, Schalk Venter, who will talk to you about the way forward 2020. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Schalk Venter, African Oxygen Limited - MD & Executive Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Matthias. Okay. Thanks for that. So just usual key focus areas. I'm not going to discuss a big strategy. I think you also saw in my presentation previously some terms of where we want to move the company. Matthias mentioned hard Goods. So it's been -- we've been working 2 years to -- and the focus is that we try to align with the international leader in especially the welding business to introduce new products, new manufacturing methodologies and then supply technology and products that we can sell into the future of African development. I mentioned the LNG development of Mozambique. So we hope that we would conclude a yes or no and a way forward, and we're quite confident we'll be able to do it this year.

Recover cost via pricing. We -- industrial growth or GDP growth, we saw minus 1.4% for quarter 4 last year. That forecast is -- will stay subdued. So high inflation, relative high inflation, electricity prices will increase significantly. We saw a little bit of a decline in fuel price. But as the rand is weakened again, running north -- way north of ZAR 15, we guess that will increase again. Maybe the oil price will stay low depending on the coronavirus spreading in the world and economic activity. We can't speculate on that. So we will have to recover local inflation and a bit more during the year, which we were successful last year. So Matthias showed you the cost -- or the price/volume, which includes a lot of, what we call, PCR, price cost recovery or price increases in the market, and we will do it again this year.

And then continue the growth in LPG, especially the -- where we see growth would be the domestic demand for the small cylinders, which we do through BBE (sic) [BBBEE] partners. So we set up a special way we deal with them in terms of channeling it through. They handle the end customer. We supply the cylinders and the technology and the know-how, the filling and supporting on distribution. And we certainly see that market will grow further with the challenges around Eskom moving forward.

That concludes the presentation from the directors of Afrox. Johann, I think we should be open for questions by now, if there are any?

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johann Jacobus Cilliers, African Oxygen Limited - Head of Communications [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Yes. Ladies and gentlemen, we've spoken a lot, now your opportunity to speak back. You could either make a comment or ask a question. If I may just ask, if you raise your hand, if you have a question, give us your name or the company represented, and we'll quickly get a mic to you. For our webcast audience, you can type straight into the webcast screen. If you do have a question, I will then read it out to either Schalk or to Matthias.

Okay. So can I see -- are there any questions in the room, this side? Any questions? Sure, this must have been a...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Schalk Venter, African Oxygen Limited - MD & Executive Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Very clear.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johann Jacobus Cilliers, African Oxygen Limited - Head of Communications [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fantastic presentation. You covered everything. I think no -- any questions, this side, guys? Can I just check on the webcast audience? Also no questions at the moment. Let's give it another -- just another minute. Any brave souls in the room?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Schalk Venter, African Oxygen Limited - MD & Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We will have, next time, small LPG cylinders to give away for the first 5 questions, Johann, with a bribe.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johann Jacobus Cilliers, African Oxygen Limited - Head of Communications [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Exactly. Matthias, do you want to do your introduction.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Schalk Venter, African Oxygen Limited - MD & Executive Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think let's do that, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johann Jacobus Cilliers, African Oxygen Limited - Head of Communications [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Let's do that, yes?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthias Vogt, African Oxygen Limited - CFO, Group Financial Director & Executive Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. As there are no questions, I think we take that really as a positive. Thank you very much.

I just want to take to -- take the opportunity to introduce to you my successor. Magnus, if you might come quickly to the front. It has been announced today that the Board decided to announce Magnus von Stenglin, as the new FD of Afrox effective on the 14th of April. Magnus is, as myself, coming from the major shareholder, which is The Linde Group, ultimately, and we believe that such handovers are not only a challenge for him. They are obviously as well a challenge for me, but I think to just demonstrate that there is a kind of a stronghold to the major shareholder where Afrox is benefiting largely from various aspects as well demonstrates continuity in our approach to further strengthen and support Afrox and to make Afrox great again. Yes, let's call it that way, to quote a very famous person. And I want to congratulate Magnus, yes? All the best for the future.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnus Von Stenglin, [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Matthias.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthias Vogt, African Oxygen Limited - CFO, Group Financial Director & Executive Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And you will then deal with him in the future. I want to say thank you to you for the past years. I really enjoyed it. And I think we always had great results ultimately to present. So it was a real pleasure and the same, I hope for you, but it's in your hands. Thank you very much. Thank you, Magnus.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnus Von Stenglin, [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Matthias. I think the standards are very high, I mean seeing those results from 2019. It's an honor and it's a pleasure for me to take over responsibility here. And so as you know, I'm coming from the major shareholder as well as Matthias did. So we will continue our journey together. I know there's challenging economic environment around. And so I'm really looking forward to go on this journey together with you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthias Vogt, African Oxygen Limited - CFO, Group Financial Director & Executive Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Schalk Venter, African Oxygen Limited - MD & Executive Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Johann?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johann Jacobus Cilliers, African Oxygen Limited - Head of Communications [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great, guys. Thank you very much. There are paid parking tickets at the reception desk. There are some refreshments for you as well. Can I just ask for the media? The media plan now kicks in, if you can report at the desk where you're registered and then we can just make sure that if the schedule changes or there's opportunity to do your interviews earlier, that will be fantastic. Thank you very much for coming. Thank you. Bye-bye.