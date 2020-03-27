Edited Transcript of ADVZ.TO earnings conference call or presentation 25-Mar-20 12:30pm GMT

Q4 2019 Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd Earnings Call

Mar 27, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 12:30:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Adam Peeler

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - VP of IR & Communications

* Adeel Ahmad

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - CFO & Interim Director

* Graeme Neville Duncan

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - CEO & Director

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to ADVANZ PHARMA's Fourth Quarter and 2019 Results Conference Call.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Adam Peeler, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications on behalf of ADVANZ PHARMA.

Adam Peeler, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - VP of IR & Communications

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to ADVANZ PHARMA's Fourth Quarter and 2019 Results Conference Call.

Before we start, we'd like to remind you that all amounts discussed on this call are denominated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Please note that statements made during this call may include forward-looking statements and information and future-oriented financial information regarding ADVANZ PHARMA and its business and disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results that are based on information currently available to management, which indicate management's expectation of future growth, results of operations, business performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such statements are made of this date hereof, and ADVANZ PHARMA assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect events, disclosures or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws. Such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and are not a guarantee of future performance or results. A number of these risks or uncertainties could cause results to differ materially from the results discussed today.

Given these risks and uncertainties, one should not place undue reliance on these statements and information. Please refer to our forward-looking statements and information and future-oriented financial information section of our public filings without limitation, our MD&A and our earnings press release issued today for additional information.

Joining us on the call today are Graeme Duncan, ADVANZ PHARMA's Chief Executive Officer; and Adeel Ahmad, ADVANZ PHARMA's Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Graeme for opening remarks. Graeme?

Graeme Neville Duncan, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - CEO & Director

Thank you, Adam, and good morning, everyone. We're pleased to be with you today to review recent developments at ADVANZ PHARMA as well as our financial and operating results for the 3 and 12 months ended December 31, 2019. As many of you are aware, we've been very busy recently with M&A. On March 6, 2020, we announced that we signed a definitive agreement to acquire the right to a portfolio of alprostadil products in 20 countries around the world, many of which are in Europe. We acquired these rights from UCB S.A. for approximately $84 million. We followed that up by announcing on March 16, 2020, that we signed an agreement to acquire specialty pharmaceutical company, Correvio Pharma Corp. for approximately $76 million.

We believe that these 2 transactions are very important for ADVANZ PHARMA and are directly aligned with our planned growth strategy. We believe the medicines acquired from UCB are excellent additions to our portfolio and outstanding fits with our global platform. They are consistent with our product acquisition focus as they are niche established medicines with the majority of sales in Europe. In addition, we believe that the acquisition multiple demonstrates our disciplined and structured approach to M&A as well as our ability to effectively compete in the divestment market.

We are also very excited about the Correvio transaction. We believe this transaction, upon closing, will be transformational to the company. Correvio's highly experienced European team provides us with a direct commercial and medical presence in France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Benelux region, while further strengthening our existing presence in the Nordics and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, Correvio's niche portfolio, consisting of an established brand, 2 growing patent-protected brands and a pipeline of potential product launches are highly complementary to our current priorities and future focus. This transaction will help to create what we believe is the leading global platform for niche established medicines with advanced commercial capabilities in Western Europe. Furthermore, it should also enable us to access additional portfolio opportunities going forward and will support the launches of our pipeline products already in development.

Recent M&A aside, we had a very successful 2019 on a number of levels. From a financial perspective, fiscal 2019 revenue was $508 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $234 million. Fourth quarter 2019 revenue was $122 million and fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $53 million. Results for the year exceeded our budget and placed ADVANZ PHARMA on solid ground for a successful 2020 and beyond. ADVANZ PHARMA also augmented its commercial infrastructure build-out in the fourth quarter to drive the launches in the company's pipeline. I'm pleased to report that in the fourth quarter of 2019, ADVANZ PHARMA submitted for approval or received approval for 5 medicines. On that front, we've received additional productive feedback from regulators regarding our generic filing for a long-acting equivalent of lanreotide.

Looking ahead, our team will continue to work expeditiously on this filing with the regulatory authorities with a goal of a European-wide launch as soon as it's feasible. Assuming we achieve the regulatory requirements, we believe that we would be in an excellent position to launch the medicine by utilizing the commercial infrastructure at ADVANZ PHARMA.

It would be remiss of me to not mention COVID-19 in the current global climate. At this time, the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and the time it would take to contain the disease remain unclear. Like all pharmaceutical companies, we are focused on mitigating the effects of the disease on our business. We are also concurrently focused on the well-being of patients and ensuring that we continue to help them lead healthier lives in the face of this pandemic. To support those objectives, we have set up a daily COVID-19 task force that is focused on the following priorities: one, the health and well-being of our employees. In this regard, I'm pleased to say, to date, we have had no employees infected by the disease. We have instigated a variety of initiatives, such as instructing all employees in all offices around the world to work from home. Our global workforce has access to software tools and technology that will enable ADVANZ PHARMA to continue to operate our business effectively, while employees work remotely. Two, ensuring that patients can continue to get access to our medicines. We are working with our suppliers, distributors and many of our key employees to ensure their working priority is the supply and movement of medicines around the world. Under the duress of a global pandemic, our resolve in this regard is stronger than ever.

Finally, continuing to execute on our strategic plan. Despite these testing times, we have confidence that this will be overcome, and we are, therefore, continuing to implement our planning strategy wherever possible, as evidenced by our recent M&A activity. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 and intend to provide additional updates as appropriate as it relates to our business.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Adeel, who will discuss our 3- and 12-month results in more detail.

Adeel Ahmad, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - CFO & Interim Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Graeme, and good morning, everyone. My remarks will address ADVANZ PHARMA's 3 and 12-month financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019. My prepared comments will focus on revenue and gross profit and adjusted EBITDA because we believe they are important metrics in assessing the performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure, and we have included a full reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to IFRS measures in our 2019 MD&A and earnings press release.

ADVANZ PHARMA's fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $122 million was approximately 2% higher compared to the third quarter of 2019. This was due to the GBP strengthening against the U.S. dollar, which positively impacted International segment revenues, partially offset by lower revenue in our North American business due to continued market pressure.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by $4 million or 4% compared to the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the fact that in the fourth quarter of 2018, ADVANZ PHARMA's North America segment experienced a relatively lower level of sales as a result of wholesaler destocking and timing of shipments. Revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019, decreased by $29 million or 5% compared to 2018, primarily due to lower sales from both the International and North America segments, combined with lower foreign exchange rates, impacting translated revenues from the International segment.

Normalizing for the impact of foreign exchange, year-over-year decline in revenue is 2%, representing a significant slowdown in the annual rate of decline of our base business versus prior years.

Adjusted EBITDA of $53 million for the fourth quarter was approximately $3 million lower than the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower gross profit associated with a shift in product mix. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA was consistent with the corresponding period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2019 decreased by $17 million or 7% compared to 2018, due primarily to lower sales and gross profits from both the International segment and North America segment, combined with lower foreign exchange rates, impacting translated results of the International segment.

On a constant currency basis, the year-over-year decline in adjusted EBITDA was 4%. Consolidated fourth quarter 2019 gross profit as a percentage of revenue of 65% was 3% lower compared to the third quarter of 2019 and 1% lower compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

The sequential and year-over-year decrease in gross profit is primarily due to a shift in the mix of product sales. Consolidated gross profit as a percentage of revenue for the full year 2019 decreased by 1% compared to 2018, primarily due to a 1% decrease in gross profit percentage within both segments, partially offset by the impact of the Medicaid exit and 340B pricing termination. The company's consolidated cash and cash equivalent position at December 31, 2019, was $261 million compared to $224 million at the end of 2018.

On a segmental basis, International segment revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $94 million was 4% higher compared to the third quarter. Approximately $3 million of the sequential increase is a result of the GBP strengthening against the U.S. dollar and another $0.5 million due to higher product volumes when compared against the third quarter of 2019. International segment revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019, of $379 million decreased by $25 million or 6% compared to 2018. The $7 million decrease in sales was further compounded by an $18 million decrease in revenue as a result of the GBP weakening against the U.S. dollar when compared against 2018. On a constant currency basis, the year-over-year decline in International segment revenue was 2%. Declines in revenue attributable to key products during the year, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, were a $5 million decrease from levothyroxine, a $3 million decrease from liothyronine and a $3 million net decrease from nitrofurantoin. These lower product volumes and revenues are primarily due to ongoing competitive market pressure in the U.K. These declines to revenue were partially offset by a $6 million increase from fusidic acid and a $5 million increase from the recently acquired Salagen and Panretin brands in the International segment. The remaining net decrease was primarily due to general competitive market pressures across the segment's product portfolio.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 for the International segment decreased by $1 million and $21 million, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, decreased by 2% and 1%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. The changes for the quarter and year were primarily due to a shift in product mix when compared to the corresponding periods in 2018.

Moving to the North America segment. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $28 million, a decrease of $2 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. Revenue for the full year 2019 of $130 million decreased by $4 million or 3% compared to 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a $15 million decrease from Donnatal as a result of competitive pressures that resulted in a loss of market share and a $6 million decrease from Orapred. These declines in revenue were partially offset by a $7 million increase from Zonegran, a $6 million increase from Plaquenil and the $2 million increase from recently acquired Salagen and Panretin brands in the U.S.

Gross profit for the North America segment for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 increased by $2 million and decreased by $4 million, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 were relatively consistent with the corresponding periods in 2018, with a slight 1% decrease on a full year basis.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2020, we believe we'll see continued stabilization in our base business and a consolidated adjusted EBITDA that is broadly in line with our fourth quarter 2019 results.

In accordance with IFRS, management performed impairment tests during 2019 as a result of triggering events or where required to be performed on an annual basis. The recoverable amount of certain products was determined by a degrader of the value in use model and the fair value less cost to sell model. The recoverable amount was then compared to the carrying value of the intangible asset or goodwill to determine the extent of any impairment required. The total asset impairments recorded for the year ended December 31, 2019, were $129 million. These impairments were primarily recorded during the third quarter of 2019. However, an additional impairment of $21 million was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2019. This impairment was primarily related to a $15 million impairment of goodwill related to our Photofrin asset, with the remaining primarily related to various acquired product rights that are not performing as expected. Please refer to our 2019 MD&A for more information.

With regards to our own liquidity, we expect to fund both of the transactions that Graeme mentioned in his remarks using our existing cash on hand. The acquisition of the rights to the portfolio of alprostadil products is expected to close on April 1, 2020, and the acquisition of Correvio is expected to close in the latter half of the second quarter of this year. We expect that remaining cash on hand and cash flows generated from ongoing operations will be more than sufficient to operate our business going forward. I will now hand the call back to Graeme for closing remarks.

Graeme Neville Duncan, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Adeel. In 2019, I believe that our global workforce of talented employees built the foundation for ADVANZ PHARMA to become the leading platform for niche-established medicines with advanced commercial capabilities throughout Western Europe. We are so much closer to achieving that goal now than we were a year ago. And for that, I'm truly appreciative of the efforts from all of our employees and the support of our stakeholders.

Given the fluid nature of COVID-19, at this time, we do not have any additional comments to make on the matter, including addressing questions on this call. However, we are happy to take other inquiries about our business. Operator, we will now open the call up to questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator

And your first question comes from [Michael Murray] with PIMCO.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've got a few questions, if I may. Should I do one by one? Or shall I just go through them all at once?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Graeme Neville Duncan, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kick off, Michael. Obviously, we're trying to make sure that everyone's got a chance to ask their questions. So we will be limiting them. So I encourage you to put your most urgent ones at the top of your list.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I know you kind of said you don't want to talk much about COVID, but I think we have to. Conceptually, without putting numbers around it because you didn't want to. What would you think would be the demand kind of effects of the virus? I mean, conceptually, you wouldn't think that didn't necessarily might be a lot compared to some industry certainly, but I'd be grateful for your thoughts on that.

And still related on that topic. I understand you potentially outsource your distribution, and are you seeing any disruption from your third-party suppliers in that regard at all then, and how should we think about that? And then I guess, just the last one. Pro forma for the M&A update that you've very kindly and been very thorough with recently, can you just tell us what your pro forma cash balance would be, pro forma for the -- all those acquisitions, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Graeme Neville Duncan, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, Michael. So I'll have go at the first 2. I will restate that, obviously, our prepared remarks on COVID-19 is certainly accurate at this time, and it's our intention to provide updates on the matter as it relates to our business as appropriate going forward. However, given the fluid nature of what for pretty much all of us is an unprecedented macro event in history, we don't believe it's responsible to answer questions that could be based on speculative information concerning COVID-19 relative to our business. There is so much misinformation, conflicting scientific advice and ideas out there. We believe it would be inappropriate for us to comment on either disease or its future trajectory.

That said, in terms of demand, we are continuing to trade in line with our expectations in quarter 1. And as I sit here today, we haven't had any stock or distribution issues. You will recognize that, that means that all of our employees, our partners, our suppliers are working tirelessly to make sure that remains the case. That, however, can change hour by hour, day by day. But I am not, at this stage, willing to speculate and certainly not quantify any potential changes to either demand or distribution continuity.

On the cash balance, I'll hand to Adeel.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adeel Ahmad, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - CFO & Interim Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Thanks, Michael. I think a good question on the cash. I think it goes to, I guess, just a general question around liquidity that I tried to address in the prepared remarks. I think I will just say a couple of things. One is I'd reiterate what I said in my prepared remarks around our performance in 2019, where we were sort of above our budget, as Graeme mentioned. Secondly, I'd also reiterate the point that from a Q1 perspective, we expect performance to be in line with Q4, especially at an EBITDA level. So I -- if you take all of that combined with the fact that we remain a highly cash-generative business, EBITDA margins and gross profit margins remaining strong for us. At this point, as Graeme just mentioned, we haven't seen any business interruptions. We haven't seen any slowdown in our rate of cash collection. So I think we'll end with a strong cash balance even after these acquisitions. It's just that if I -- forecasting out a cash balance kind of post all these acquisitions is dependent, obviously, on kind of the rate of cash collection, FX rates at the time of that. So it's just a little bit hard to forecast at this point. But I would just say that we've run sort of every kind of scenario internally, and we expect to be -- have more than adequate liquidity following these acquisitions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adam Peeler, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited - VP of IR & Communications

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Sharon, and thank you, everyone, for your participation today. This concludes our fourth quarter and 2019 call.

Operator

