Edited Transcript of ABG.MC earnings conference call or presentation 20-May-20 11:30am GMT

Full Year 2019 Abengoa SA Earnings Presentation & Updated Buisness Plan

Seville May 27, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Abengoa SA earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:30:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Gonzalo Urquijo y Fernández de Araoz

Abengoa, S.A. - Executive Chairman

Presentation

Gonzalo Urquijo y Fernández de Araoz, Abengoa, S.A. - Executive Chairman [2]

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and good morning to all of you. I hope you are doing well in terms of health, you, your families and all your colleagues that work with you. Now today, we're going to do 2 presentations. The first one would be the results 2019 and the second will be the updated business plan.

So I'll start with the first one that is the result. I am at present at Page 5. Health and safety, and I think it's an important year to start with health and safety, and we will dedicate time to the COVID-19. But in terms of our ratios, that is lost time injury rate, we've been from 2.8, '19, and in 2018 was 3.2. Our bookings that will go is EUR 1.1 million. Backlog stands EUR at 1.5 billion. Revenues at EUR 1.5 billion, we'll go into them. That is 15% more than previous year. EBITDA EUR 300 million, a big difference with the previous year.

Net losses of EUR 517 million versus the EUR 1.5 billion in round figures of the previous year. Now if we compare this with the previous quarter results, due to the default we're in and we will explain triggered by Abengoa S.A. having a negative equity of EUR 388 million, we've had to account the debt instead of a fair value at nominal value. And this has changed the bottom line of the fourth quarter versus the third quarter. Now we'll go into more details on this later on. Last but not least, the company is putting several plans into action, including obtaining new financing and new bonding lines, creditors specific policy for all legacy commercial creditors or suppliers and the same for our financial creditors also. We will go into that, especially in the second presentation.

We move forward towards the COVID-19, where the company has been closely monitoring this situation. We have, as I guess, all major companies, we have a committee with senior management, with medical staff, with HR, with specialists, that is on a daily basis reviewing this situation. I have to tell you, in terms of health and we have been extremely fortunate and we've worked very hard, we've had 11 cases confirmed, 7 of which are recovered are doing -- and are doing well at present. Now we do have numerous other ones that we believe have had the symptoms, but we are not sure if they have it. But as of today. We are in a good situation in that aspect. Different is in terms of business where we have been impacted, clearly, in terms of many of our projects have -- are suffering delays, lack of supplies. We cannot travel. We've had forbidden all traveling.

Clearly, now we are working with all our stakeholders, maybe customers, suppliers in order to mitigate the effect. And to tell you for us, this has also meant the closure in the financial markets. In terms of -- if you remember, we had addressed that we could be seeking at some stage having a strategic partner, that has stopped funding for some of our -- that you remember also, we had asked for some waivers, et cetera. This has all been put on hold for the moment.

If I go to Page #7, and as we always start with safety, clearly, that's a #1 and #2 priority. We've had 237 days without accidents in Abengoa; in the contractors, 126. I did, and I repeat, our lost time injury rate 2.8 versus 2.2 (sic) [3.2]. I do think this is a good figure, not only due to the progress, but if we compare it with the average in the industry and the benchmarks, we are doing better than this average. Remember, we did have a fatal accident. I addressed in the second half results of 2019 in Brazil, very sad, and we are working hard. So this never happens again. Last but not least, our target is 0 accidents.

I may take you to Page #9, we see the figures, it's the comparison between 2019 and 2018. Now as you can see, it's practically EUR 1.5 billion revenues in 2019 versus EUR 1.3 billion in round figures. It's a 15% improvement. While we've had an improvement in our engineering and construction business, but also concessions revenues business. In our engineering and construction, it's been also projects execution in Chile, Morocco, U.S.A., Saudi Arabia, et cetera. And the -- in concessions, the increase in revenues has been very important, 61%. That is mainly due to the startup of A3T. You remember our asset we have in Mexico, which of these EUR 397 million versus the EUR 191 million of 2018, the A3T startup has meant EUR 150 million in further revenue.

In terms of EBITDA, big change, EUR 300 million versus EUR 188 million. Okay. This has been impacted once more by the E&C and concessions. We have had a positive impact in the agreement reached in the dispute of the Dead Sea Works project in Israel, where we had an arbitration, and we've done a settlement for this and this has meant a positive impact, if we compare what we had accounted for and what has been the final settlement, clearly. But as always, in previous years, we also had other impacts that were previous, and that was also the case in 2018.

If I go to our bottom line in terms of net income, it's a loss of EUR 500 million or EUR 517 million versus EUR 1.5 billion of the previous year. And in the case of this net loss, it's a consequence. It has included the interest, okay, the financial expense. It's also the insurance -- or issuance of AbeNewco 1 Mandatory Convertible note in April '19 and fees. In comparisons to previous quarter, the net result was impacted by registering the New Money 2, reinstated debt, Old Money at a nominal value to the -- why? It was due to the event of default, which I'll explain later we've had in Abengoa.

So if we do the comparison versus the third quarter that results -- the big change is we have our debt at nominal value versus having it at fair value. So it's these accounting, that has changed the way we -- that is versus the third quarter and versus the previous year it's what I explained, the EUR 1.5 billion versus the EUR 500 million.

In terms of gross financial debt, this debt includes the EUR 3 billion in mandatory convertible of Old Money at nominal value. Bookings, I already spoke about it, EUR 1.1 million, and the backlog is EUR 1.5 billion. We have reduced it because last year, in terms of bookings, it was lower, lower than we would have liked, and we have been impacted by the restructuring we did 1 year ago, and we had some months where we had a lack of bonding lines, and this has impacted us.

Page #10, you have 2 pies chart -- 2 pie charts. And the first one is practically 80% in engineering and construction in round figures and 20% in concessions. In terms of geographies, in pie to your right, in Page #10, 26% in South America, Middle East 22% and Africa 18%. Going forward, I think we will see a growth, especially in Middle East and a clear decrease in terms of Africa.

Page #11, we've done a breakdown of the EBITDA here. You have in the lower part of the total EBITDA, and we've done the breakdown in terms of engineering and construction and concessions. The engineering and construction is up 6%. We also spoke that in both years, we had approximately -- extraordinary items that were approximately the same. Clearly, here, we've done more execution. And it's also important, we have reduced, as we'll see in the next page, the overhead costs.

In terms of the concessions EBITDA, well, A3T here represent an important amount of approximately EUR 90 million or EUR 88 million to be exact, so that's the major change here. And as we said before, it's EUR 300 million versus the EUR 188 million of the previous year.

Page #12. What have we done here? You see the overhead costs down, in 2015 were EUR 452 million. They're down 85% in round figures to EUR 70 million. For this year 2020, we hope to make progress here. And that's what the figures are giving us up to now. So we'll continue working hard on that. We need to have a lighter structure, and we believe our target has not changed. It should be no more than 3% of our sales. Last 2 other items in this page. One of them we have seen that we did decrease personnel, lowest part being in December 2017. And now we have increased. It's basically operational people due to our new projects.

Last but not least, in this page, satisfaction. We did do a satisfaction survey recently, and it came down with 80% satisfaction. And in a company that has suffered as much as we have, we do think it's a very extremely positive figure. And we have to tell you, we compare it to previous surveys, it's the best since 2008.

Page #13, the financial debt structure. We had EUR 5.6 billion in round figures previous year. We're up to EUR 5.9 billion. Clearly, this includes the New Money 2, the reinstated debt, the Old Money and the EUR 3 billion of nonmandatory convertible at nominal value due to the event of default. We have the debt that is assigned to the assets held for sale, the project debt and then we have -- if we move to our right in that chart, we do have a long-term corporate debt and the cash. Speak of the cash later because as you remember, that cash, and I will insist, is part of our projects of ring-fenced so that cash, let's say, is not available to us.

Page #14. Where are we here? Okay. The -- at the end, the profit adjusted to nonmonetary items, it's EUR 142 million in 2019. We do have that variations of working capital or financial interest, including the back-end fee, for example, and that is cash generated for operations, minus EUR 36 million versus the plus EUR 28 million of the previous year. We do have CapEx in going down the waterfall, that is EUR 89 million, clearly, that is basically where are we here in this CapEx. It is basically the investment of A3T at the end. For the previous year, it was much more important. It's around EUR 22 million. And for Agadir, the Moroccan desalination plant, which is just above EUR 50 million. So at the end, we do have a net increase. In this case, it's a decrease of minus EUR 19 million, and the total cash end of the period is EUR 202 million. And I insist very much that this is restricted in concessions, in ring-fenced countries and at project level.

Page 15, where are we in terms of the viability plan. We published last year in January 2019, if my memory is not mistaken. Well, the figures you have them to your right, it's in the viability plan. In terms of revenues, we are on target. In terms of EBITDA, we're above target. In terms of EBITDA margin, also above target. In terms of engineering and construction, we are also above target. The reduction in overhead costs it's 93%, but that means we've overpassed it in 7%, it's EUR 70 million versus EUR 75 million. And in terms of bookings, that's where we've been below target, and you see it in red. We believed, amongst other things, that the major reason for this was the delay in the bonding lines. We had a clear impact in the -- if we could tender the different processes we were in due to the lack of bonding lines.

Page 16. Look, this is the major projects you have here. It is EUR 1.1 billion. I would say that the first one Taweelah, it's the construction of the world's largest reverse osmosis desalination plant. The capacity is 909,000 cubic meters per day, and we have different projects in different geographies.

Net equity, Page 17. I've already mentioned this item a couple of times, let me go into it, so everybody can understand it. And especially for many of you that are not Spanish, we have to put it in the context of the Spanish law. Abengoa S.A., as you all remember and know very well is the parent company. Above it, there's some intermediate legal vehicles. But what you have is have AbeNewco 1, which is the operative holding company. Now the company asked for an expert to perform a valuation of Abengoa's S.A. stake in AbeNewco 2, which is the indirect owner of AbeNewco 1. Sorry for this because it's one. As you remember, we also did this last year.

Now what we've done it. We did it last year with the plan we had 15 -- we had done 16 months ago. Now we've done it again with a new plan and especially impacted with the COVID-19. As a result of this, Abengoa S.A., the individual company, net equity as of December 31, 2019, resulted in the EUR 388 million negative in terms of its net equity. It is important to note that Abengoa, AbeNewco 1, which is the company I mentioned before, individual company maintains a positive net equity.

Now this is important. And according to Spanish law, this would put Abengoa in a mandatory course of dissolution, I insist mandatory course of dissolution, unless the shareholders' equity were to be adjusted accordingly within the time frames established by law. Now the update business plan that we'll go in the next presentation includes a modification of Abengoa's S.A. commercial and financial debt, mainly through the conversion of debt into participation loans or equity loans that you make in order to restore the equity balance. So as of today -- the summary of the summary would be as of today, due to the new valuation of AbeNewco 1, the net worth of Abengoa S.A. individually is negative. Now we have put and we -- this is our presentation, putting the mechanism in place in order to restore this situation.

Page 18. Main challenges for the future. Well, in order to achieve the objectives of this updated business plan, the company has established several actions. I will go into them in the next presentation, but we do think it's important to announce them here, that is in this first one. That is the idea we are obtaining -- our ideas to obtain funding for EUR 250 million for 5 years from financial institutions, and they will have the guarantee covered by the government, guarantee of ICO, Instituto de Crédito Oficial, by 70%.

Second, also, we're looking for an additional bonding lines of EUR 300 million, we will cover the needs of 2020, 2021. And we want that line to be revolving. We do want the previous lines also to be revolving in order to fill our new updated business plan. We also want better conditions and to extend the maturity. Better conditions, I mean, reduce the existing cost. Additionally to that, we are seeking an agreement with our overdue suppliers and other creditors, it's basically commercial ones in order to offset those debts with certain assets. Cash obtained from those assets that can be arbitrations, different assets that we are -- that we did have in our original plan that were for sale, we've put them in, let's say, here in this basket in order to call you. Another -- and this -- it's arbitrations also. It's the arbitration of the Kingdom of Spain, and those proceeds will be directed to these commercial suppliers.

The fourth of our access, and I'll go into this various times in the next presentation, is we will -- in order of our financial creditors, we will modify -- we propose to modify the terms and conditions of different debt tranches, including A3T convertible bond, which could implicate imminent or future write-offs and capitalization of certain debt.

In order to conclude this presentation, I think, all in all, the company's core business is going well. We are recovering our business. We've increased the revenues. The EBITDA is doing well. We're reducing our cost. So our core business, we can say, is performing okay. The situation is twofold, I would say. On one side, we still have the legacies of the past that we have to solve and for all because this core business that is going well cannot generate enough cash flow in order to pay back these past legacies as for number one, maybe with suppliers or with the financial world. And we are continuing to improve our overhead costs. And for that, we've put in place this action plan.

So thank you very much. This is all for the first presentation of results. And if you bear with me, I will now pass on, just give me a second, with the updated business.

Okay. The second presentation, if you can walk with me -- with us through it, Page #5. You all remember, we did the first restructuring in 2017. And that was a 70% write-off and capitalization. It was new liquidity, EUR 1.1 billion and looks a lot, but it was mainly used to amortize interim liquidity lines and bonding lines of EUR 307 million. During that interim period, that is '17, '18 and beginning of '19. At the end, we came back to basics to engineering and construction. We started selling assets. The biggest 1 was the sale of our participation in Atlantica Yield.

Additionally to that, we went into a second restructuring 1 year ago or let's say, 13 months ago, where we, at the end, transformed our Old Money debt into mandatory convertibles. We obtained new liquidity of practically EUR 100 million, new bonding line for EUR 140 million. And additionally to that, we're able to close the financial A3T project and passed certain debt to that perimeter.

Next Page #6. Okay. We were -- it is true, our company has suffered very much since, I would say, November 2015, and in the last 3 years, clearly, but we were performing. We always had different liabilities. We mentioned suppliers, et cetera, that did have an impact on ours. But suddenly, the world changed. You all know this more than we do. But in any case, we had the COVID-19. Clearly, here, we're all suffering this worldwide lockdown.

I won't enter in the macro financial figures. It is impacting our growth in all the good geographies we are in. And once we were into this, we did at some -- the Board decided to -- we need to review our 10-year plan. Our 10-year plan done 18 months ago, 17 months ago, is not at the end, we need to update it, I would say. And that's what we've done. So the idea was to update this. I've already spoke of what we've done in terms of the COVID-19 health impact with our customers.

You do see here in Page #7 that it is true that our projects are under construction. Some of them have been suspended for the moment. For the moment, other ones are somewhat delayed. We've had to limit traveling or at the end cancel all traveling. We have had then limitation of people that can access to those projects when we had material that should come to those projects that is delayed for the moment. And all the bidding and business development has been delayed clearly.

Additionally to that, for a company like ours, we were seeking for this possible financial partner. Additionally to that, we were in the market looking for different funding. It could have been through the arbitration and other ways. This has all been closed and that market at present, at least for us, is completely on hold or frozen, if I may say so.

Page #8. Now it is true that this company in its core business, we have been performing. I think we have the best teams around the world in terms of an engineering and construction company. We have done new bookings after the enormous crisis we went through of EUR 4 billion. We've done execution of EUR 3.6 million (sic) [EUR 3.6 billion]. The backlog is of [EUR 1.5 million] (sic) [EUR 1.5 billion], which is an amazing figure of the crisis this company suffered 2015, 2016.

What have we done then? Well, we've done an updated business plan. Page #10, please. We've done, as always, a bottom-up approach. We have looked at what is our main perimeter. So I think we've tried always to maintain the same hypothesis and -- that we have done 17 months ago. We do have ring fence. You know that is Mexico, it is Peru, it is Uruguay, it is Argentina, that is clearly -- now we have continued in our target to increase the efficiency of the companies. We're as always focused on EPC projects for third parties. We still have concessions. Those concessions are the ones we are going to use in order to pay back our legacy suppliers. And this will also include new financing of EUR 250 million and the bonding lines. That is linked, of course, with our plan.

What are the issues? If I go to Page #11, now as you will see later, we have included overdue supplies, not included in the new plan. We have -- we want to, and we will address them separately. Now we have reduced our expectations on AAGES. I think we have a very good relation with our Canadian partner, but we have reduced -- reviewed together, and we do think the expectations due to the COVID and due to other -- the markets we're in should be reduced. Additionally, part of the AAGES, we've put it directly in the business units.

Latin America, we've also reduced downwards as we have for South America -- South Africa, sorry, and U.S. We will continue improving our general expenses. That is clear. And in terms of that business, we have included improvements in the general expenses. It's tough improvements for all of us because it's been canceling the 2020 bonus, canceling the long-term incentive plans, and additionally to that, proposing to our top executives, the reduction in salaries. And that has had an important effect on the EBITDA and on the cash flows going forward. But we do think that all the executives here are really committed to this company, and that's why everybody is willing to accept sacrifices in order to a commitment to this company.

If you allow me, Page 13. Now I'll try because you do have it in the annex. And what we've tried there in order to make this presentation more efficient, if we may say, that is we've compared the 9 years -- we haven't used 10 years because we would have 1 year's difference. So we've used the 9 years from 2020 to 2028. Okay, that's what we've done. And what we've done is the sum. We have added up all the '19 plan and all the '20 plan. If I -- and I'll speak in different part of 2 figures. The total figures were EUR 30 billion in round figures versus EUR 23.4 billion, it's a reduction in bookings of 22%. If we go to the main perimeter, which is the one that really impacts us, the reduction is 26%. If we go to the lower part of Page 13, it's revenues. If I look at the total figure, it's EUR 28.2 billion versus EUR 22.4 billion, a 21% reduction. If we go to the EC main perimeter, that is nothing that is 24%, 23.8% versus 18%, so the reduction here has been once more at 24%.

Page #14, we are looking at the EBITDA here. What is the EBITDA here giving us? It is EUR 2 billion versus EUR 1.8 billion or practically EUR 1.9 billion. It's minus 18%. But this includes the -- in our model, the improvements in terms of HR. That is approximately EUR 150 million. If we would take this out, the improvement -- or sorry, the decrease would be of another more than 8%. So if I go to EC perimeter on the upper part, it is EUR 1.6 billion versus EUR 1.36 billion minus 14%.

But if we take away, if we would compare past to past, the decrease would be above 20%. And because these HR measures were not taken into account last year -- in the one we did last year.

Last but not least, the cash flow. Here, the -- as you can see before the financing, in these 9 years, our cash flow is EUR 690 million versus in the previous year to EUR 525 million. Now this includes 2 improvements: the one of HR; and improvement of working capital because our figures on working capital have proven we are paying at 90 days instead of 60 days. So there's 2 improvements here. If not, this would take us up to above 30%.

In Page 15, we wanted to do a comparison between '20 and '21. Those are the 2 years, you could say that are mostly impacting COVID, even though we see this until '24 at least, but those are the 2 most relevant years impacted by COVID-19. The total bookings here, you see are impacted. It's the upper part. It is EUR 2.4 billion versus EUR 1.4 billion, it's 42%. If I go in the main perimeter, it is EUR 2.1 billion to EUR 1.1 billion, it is 44%. If I go to revenues, the total revenues, it's EUR 2.2 billion in the present year '20 versus EUR 1.4 billion. The following year would be EUR 2.5 billion versus EUR 1.9 billion. So the first year, in total, would be 37% versus -- and 25% the following year, sorry.

If I go to main perimeter without the concessions because at the end of those concessions, we will be putting them aside, it is 43% the first year and 25% in terms of revenues. In terms of EBITDA, it is there you have EUR 194 million versus EUR 230 million and you have -- here, you see the impact we've seen in accumulated of the EUR 150 million. If not, you would have to take this EUR 150 million out. You see it in the upper part, in EC main perimeter, where it's EUR 123 million versus EUR 87 million because we have not seen the full impact of the HR improvement as we've accounted them for half year. And then you also see the difference in the following year. For the first part is minus 29% and the second time minus 14%.

Now Page 17, what is the proposal we are doing here? Well, it has 4 access or 3 -- or 4 pillars, I would say. The first pillar is overdue suppliers and creditors. We're talking here of the commercial ones. As you very well know, this under the Spanish law, we were able to restructure the financial creditors, not like in Chapter 11 in other countries. Now this law, I have to tell you, it's changing. In Europe, it's already changed, and it will come to Spain. Sadly, we were not affected by it. So at the end, Abengoa, what we have to find is a solution for our past legacy. That is past suppliers and creditors.

We have those creditors, I have to tell you, are overdue suppliers. We are talking of an amount of EUR 682 million of supplier debt and creditors. We've divided them, in if you may, 3 families. The first 1 would be EUR 392 million, which will be de-consolidated from AbeNewco 1 and assigned preferential rights over cash inflows derived from certain assets, with a limit that would imply always write-offs of their initial debt. Second, it is EUR 137 million, which would receive other treatments that do not imply cash outflows or commitments to pay in the future. The third group is the Abengoa ones, they are in the upper parent company, which will be converted into participation loans or equity loan. And this will be the reason that we'll see that gives us a positive net worth offer.

In terms of the financial transaction, Page 18, Abengoa, as we were saying, has 4 pillars, and we're implementing 4 work streams of these 4 pillars. First of them. We're seeking to -- we've spoken with our major banks, we've spoken with ICO, and we are seeking EUR 250 million new financing from our financial institution at the term of 5 years, backed by a guarantee provided by ICO, Instituto de Crédito Oficial, as part of the measures announced by the Spanish government. That means the ICO or the state will be guaranteeing 70% of this loan.

The second pillar would be seeking EUR 300 million of new bonding lines in a revolving capacity. Sadly, we didn't see that in the past, and we think this is essential. This will cover the needs for 2020, 2021. Additionally, the company is asking the new bonding lines, the new bonding providers and CESCE. CESCE will continue giving a guarantee as they have done. That's what we've asked them. And that's our expectations that we want to convert the previous lines into revolving because this will give us additional lines to be used. I want to extend the maturity until 2025. And we've also asked them to reduce cost. Everybody has to chip in and put in. I'll come back to that after.

Additionally to that, we've just spoken about it in the previous page, we are asking to modify -- sorry, the terms of condition of the different debt tranches of existing creditors, I'm talking of the commercial ones, clearly and suppliers. That is clear. And last and not least, modifying the conditions of different debt tranches of the convertible bond, A3T and all these and the financial creditors. This could implicate future write-offs, and at the end, they will be compensated by equity or capitalization.

We are targeting, and I think this is very important, June 20. The company needs to implement this, and I want to insist needs to implement this before 2020. That is clear, and that was the message Board left very clearly yesterday.

Last and not least, I will repeat the Abengoa net equity situation as it is complex, but I've already addressed it. I do think it's important. Abengoa is the parent company. AbeNewco is the operative holding company. Now we did ask, as we did last year, an independent expert valuate the stake Abengoa S.A. has in AbeNewco 2, which is the indirect owner AbeNewco 1. Once they've done this new review of our updated plan was completed. The result was that the participation was lower and we had to net this without debt. So the net equity of this company, minus EUR 388 million. We do want to insist here that AbeNewco 1 or Abengoa AbeNewco 1 which is -- that's the real name, individual company continues to maintain positive net equity. And according to Spanish law, and I insist, there's a mandatory cause of dissolution unless the shareholders' equity is reestablished one way or the other. In our plan, through these participation loans, this is reestablished.

May I go now to Page 21 and conclude. I think we're facing a company in its core business, which after the tremendous pressure of the past restructuring is performing and performing adequately in its core business. So I think it's a matter of -- we're all proud of it and satisfied. It is clear. We had -- we were a company that probably were weaker due to the past situation than other companies, but it is also true that we've had a game changer. A game changer for us that has impacted twofold in terms of our business directly that we've already addressed. And additionally, in terms of the financial markets, which have been extremely impact, and they're closed to us. Due to this, what we have proposed is we've requested new financing, long term at a good cost, it does have -- this finance has to -- can only be addressed for the future of the company.

So these are, again, the 4 pillars, the 2 first ones, address the future and the 2 other ones have to close the cost. The second one is additional revolving bonding lines with the amount of EUR 300 million and one small CESCE, the Spanish state given us the guarantee for a part of it as they did for the part.

Second to last, we need to address once and for all the suppliers, debt and other legacy creditors, we cannot continue with this liability. That's why we want to assign them some assets, some contingent assets that are arbitration and other legal suits we may have in order to address that and put them and de-consolidate and give them those proceeds of those assets. Clearly, in terms of the financial community, we will be reviewing that and going for write-offs and capitalization.

All of this, now can we do one without the other? Well, if that is a part of your questions, the answer is no. We need to go ahead with 2 things that I think are very important in order to conclude. This company is viable. This company is working adequately in its core business, but we need to address the 4 as a whole. This is a domino effect one way or the other. We need to have the line with the banks and ICO. We need to have the bonding line. Additionally to that, we need to have final solution with our suppliers and creditors, and we need to have dissolution with our financial creditors.

So this is a full package. With that full package, this company is a company that will once and for all will finish with its past legacy and has a bright future because we will have the adequate bonding lines. We are -- we believe, in the adequate businesses. We do have what's most important, the best teams or one of the best teams in the world, and they are -- those are the results. We will have those financial needs and liquidity we need, and we've never had. Second -- or we've never had enough. Second, we will have the bonding lines, and we will solve the legacies we have of the past. Thank you very much for your attention.

Now all of us, the Investor Relations, CFO and all of us individually we are there to, if you have any doubts, any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. And thank you very much for your attention. Have a great day and keep healthy. Thank you very much. Bye.

