Edited Transcript of 806.HK earnings conference call or presentation 12-Mar-20 9:30am GMT

Full Year 2019 Value Partners Group Ltd Earnings Call

Hong Kong Apr 1, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Value Partners Group Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 9:30:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Angel Teng

Value Partners Group Limited - MD & Chief Strategy Officer

* Daphne Duan

Value Partners Group Limited - Manager of IR & Communications

* Icy Ngai Sze Wong

Value Partners Group Limited - CFO

* King Lun Au

Value Partners Group Limited - President

Conference Call Participants

* S. Huang

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Financial Analyst

* Yiying Zhou

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Thank you for joining Value Partners' 2019 Final Results Conference Call. The call will begin with a presentation by management followed by a Q&A session. I would now like to hand over the call to Daphne Duan from Value Partners Investor Relations team. Thank you.

Daphne Duan, Value Partners Group Limited - Manager of IR & Communications [2]

Thank you, operator. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to join the results presentation. Please allow me to introduce the management team on the call this evening. We have Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Icy Wong; and Managing Director and Chief Strategy Officer, Ms. Angel Teng. Icy will now begin the presentation.

Icy Ngai Sze Wong, Value Partners Group Limited - CFO [3]

Good evening, everyone. I'm Icy Wong, CFO of Value Partners Group. Thank you for joining our results presentation.

I would like to begin with an overview of our 2019 key highlights, which is presented on Slide 4, followed by a more detailed financial overview and business updates.

During the financial year, our net profits rose by 124%, driven by strong funds' performance and investment gains. Total expense increased slightly by 3% as a result of stringent cost control. Our balance sheet remains strong, with net assets increasing to HKD 4.4 billion from HKD 4 billion a year ago.

Assets under management were stable at USD 15 billion. Our core Fixed Income Fund and China business segments contributed significantly. Taking advantage of China's asset management industry reforms, we grew the AUM from China and related business to comprise 11% of the group's total AUM, up from 7% a year ago. Value Partners is strongly positioned for China's market opening in the growing asset management industry.

In the past year, we continuously expand the product range into different asset classes to capture new market share. Our funds' performance and performance fees were also the key drivers for our profits along with our growth strategy. For 2019, a total of 8 funds, including our flagship Classic Fund, achieved their high watermark.

Now let's take a deeper look at the financial highlights. Please now refer to Slide 6 for our financial highlights. When we transitioned into 2019 from 2018, markets were still facing a very challenging environment. Headlines regularly featured trade wars and market volatility. The external environment was uncertain.

Within Value Partners, we continued to employ stringent cost controls and focused on delivering fund performance. We are pleased to report that we delivered strong financial results for 2019 with 124% rise in net profits to HKD 513 million. Gross management fees, our largest revenue contributor, increased by 1.1% to HKD 1.36 billion. This was a result of an increase in our annualized gross management fee margin to 108 basis points on the back of strong net growth into our Greater China High Yield Income Fund, which has relatively higher margins. However, this was offset by a 3.9% decrease in the group's average AUM to USD 16.2 billion. With the increase in funds distributed through channels, the management fees rebates increased by 7.4% to HKD 621 million. Meanwhile, our annualized net management fee margin remained stable at 60 basis points. In addition, investment gains from our own investments also contributed a decent share to our net profit.

Looking at Slide 7, despite a choppy market, our AUM remained stable at USD 15 billion. While there were also as a result of redemptions, this was offset by strong inflows, which came from fixed income and our China business segment and a positive funds return.

Much of the new AUM for fixed income came from Value Partners' Greater China High Yield Income Fund. I'm glad to share that this fund has won 5 awards in 2019, including the Best Total Return titles awarded by Chinese Asset Management Association of Hong Kong and Bloomberg. The best U.S. dollar bond fund awarded by Refinitiv Lipper and a winner for the platinum high-yield fund from Fund Selector Asia.

I would like to also highlight that China and related business segments also rose 60% year-on-year in terms of AUM. This brings its AUM to USD 1.7 billion.

As a result of a major redemption amounting to about USD 2 billion from a white-label client during the second half of the year as we reported in the last interim results, we recorded a net outflow of USD 1.66 billion in 2019.

Let's move on to discuss the breakdown of our AUM components. The chart on Slide 8 shows a breakdown of our AUM at the end of 2019 using 2 different classifiers: by brand and by strategy. Mainly driven by the strong inflows to the Greater China High Yield Income Fund, the percentage of our own brand funds increased to 82% and remain as the biggest contributor to our group's AUM.

From a strategy perspective, Absolute Return Long-biased Funds continued to represent the largest share of the group's AUM, accounting for 53%, followed by Fixed Income Fund, which increased to 44% from 36% a year ago. The majority of the AUM under Fixed Income Fund was contributed by our flagship Greater China High Yield Income Fund.

Geographically, Hong Kong clients still comprised our largest segment, contributing 71% of AUM. There was a notable rise in the share of AUM from clients from the mainland market, which increased to 11% as our mainland business saw substantial growth in the past year. The clients from Singapore market remained stable at 8%, while clients from United States and Europe took up a combined 6%.

During the start of the presentation, I highlighted that we made a commitment to be disciplined on cost control. Looking at our cost structure on Slide 9, we've managed to keep total expense increase to a moderate 3% compared to a year ago to HKD 553 million. This was done by keeping fixed operating expense well covered by the net management fee income, which is a relatively stable source of income. We aim to maintain a fixed cost coverage ratio of around 2x. For the financial year, our fixed cost coverage ratio was 2.1x.

Please turn to Slide 10. In light of the group's full year performance in 2019 and capital requirements for future growth opportunities, a final and special dividend totaling of HKD 0.22 was recommended by the directors and is subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Looking at our financial position on Slide 11. Our balance sheet and cash flow position remained strong and had HKD 2.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet as at the end of 2019. We also continue to maintain a position of 0 debt.

Please turn to Slide 12. We have a strong conviction on our positions in the market. In the past years, we have been deploying our house money into our own funds and other investments. We invest in our own funds alongside with investors, where appropriate, for better alignment of interest and investment returns. These capital investments are made by the group to provide capital that was considered necessary to new funds during the initial phase of fund launches. We focus on the company's long-term future rather than focusing on short-term profitability.

In the coming year, we plan to further deploy cash to see our new products in alternatives for stable returns and to other investments such as low-volatility strategic products, including the investment-grade fixed income products.

This is the end of our financial highlights part, so now I would like to hand the call over to Ms. Angel Teng, who will present a review of the group business.

Angel Teng, Value Partners Group Limited - MD & Chief Strategy Officer [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. My name is Angel, and today, I will talk about our business and growth strategies. We have 2 key growth business strategies as laid out in the next page, which we believe will continue to drive our growth. The first is to take advantage of China's opening of the asset management industry. The second is to expand Value Partners' product range covering different asset classes to grow our (inaudible). I will talk about both of these in this presentation.

Let us start with China in the next page. As you can see on the left-hand chart, overall AUM of the industry is expected to grow from USD 2 trillion to USD 12 trillion in 2030, which is a sixfold explosion. The international active equity and balanced segment are even growing faster than the market. These segments are where our China business is building up.

Specifically, in the international segment which includes stock connecting to the business, it's expected to grow 36x. Last year, more than half of our China business is coming from this segment, consisting of around 7% of our group's AUM. There is a huge opportunity for us to grow.

If we look at the right-hand table's breakdown of different subsegments within the industry, you can see that some subsegments enjoy higher growth than industry average, and we are well positioned to target these segments. The 5 subsegments that we have targeted are private funds, insurance asset management, bank wealth management, mutual funds and private equity.

Take our institutional business, for example. We mainly manage in-house money for banks and insurance clients and represent 90% of our China AUM.

Another example is private funds, which we have started in 2018, to serve high-net-worth individuals through private banking channels. Despite the slow market growth in the recent 3 years due to new regulations regarding asset management to tighter control on China's shadow banking, our China AUM had achieved 40% CAGR in the same period.

In the next slide, we take a deeper look at the liberalization of the asset management industry, which is a key growth driver for foreign asset managers. Looking at the big picture, there are 2 key directions that the government is taking. First is to gradually allow foreign asset managers to participate in the onshore market. This includes realization of foreign ownership and JVs and approval for 100%-owned foreign private fund management licenses.

Second is to continue capital account opening. This includes launching stock and bond connect schemes and raising or removal of products such as QDII and QFII programs. Value Partners have been a first mover and has successfully taken advantage of these areas of opening to obtain relevant licenses in the early batches of approval. Products are set up to target these new addressable market with each license, as shown in the lower part of the chart with orange bubbles being the estimated market size.

For example, benefiting from policies to allow more foreign participation, we were one of the second batch of foreign asset managers that was granted PFM license in 2017. We estimate this allowed us to address an additional CNY 3 trillion market in private funds. We launched our first PFM fund in January 2018 and have 8 PFM funds by December 2019.

Most recently, this year, our WFOE PFM has obtained private securities investment fund manager license, which allow us to do advisory in China insurers, whereas our previous WFOE only allowed for advisory on stock connect. This again opens up significant market to us.

Another example benefiting from policies on capital account opening. We received approval for a Classic Fund in the MRF scheme in 2018 and launched the MRF Classic Fund in 2019 March, which had already grown to almost 5% of the main fund. Moreover, the reform is expected to continue and will provide more growth opportunities for foreign asset managers like us.

Take insurance industry, for example. Based on report by EMIS in 2019 quarter 4, JV and foreign companies account for 8% of life insurance market share. For now, if we look at PFM as example, the foreign players only account for less than 0.5% of market share.

In summary, we are only at an early stage of opening for China's asset management industry and foreign asset managers will keep gaining market share. Compared to domestic players where fund managers on average have 3 years of experience, foreign players have longer track record and provide more sophisticated investment process and quality service. Value Partners is well positioned to be one of the key players in the market as China continues to open.

Turning to the next page. I'd like to talk about our China business model. Currently, there are 3 main business lines. First is our institution business, which contributes around 90% of our China AUM. We provide investment advisory on institutional in-house money for more than 10 major banks and more than 5 major insurance companies, most of them are biggest players in the market.

Second is our product fund management business, which we have started upon approval of our PFM license in 2017, allowing us to sell our own branded funds to high-net-worth individuals via private banks and securities companies. We have distribution partnerships now with 4 out of the top 10 private banks, including top 2, which are China Merchants Bank and Bank of China.

Third is our MRF business. Our MRF qualification allows us to target retail investors even without mutual fund license. And currently, we have our 2 flagship funds approved under the MRF scheme. We have a good start launching our Classic MRF, which is on 7 channels now.

AUM we raised from China is already close to 5% of the funds within the year, and we are in discussion with more channels to further expand our network. We are also planning to launch High-Dividend Stocks Fund MRF in 2020.

Lastly, I want to touch on our fully localized team in China. As of December 2019, we have 38 Chinese professionals for our China team with an average 13 years of experience covering all functions. This is one of the biggest on-the-ground China team amongst our peers, and we are planning to expand further to around 50 staff.

In the next page, I would like to highlight that we are one of the first movers and frontrunners in China and already received good market reputation. On the left is the latest China ranking among foreign asset managers, our industry consultant, Z-Ben Advisors, in 2019. Value Partners is the only Asia-based asset manager in the top 10 list. This is an important point to note. While Value Partners run as a foreign manager to onshore clients, our geographical and cultural proximity to China represents a crucial edge to serve the Chinese market. To overseas clients, we are the most local China solution provider versus other global fund houses with one of the largest on-the-ground investment teams and longest track record in the region.

In the right are some recent awards we have won in China. I'd like to highlight the Golden Changjiang Award for the most attractive foreign private fund that we have received from Securities Times, one of the top 3 finance publication in China. In addition, we also got awards from our top bank clients such as Bank of China on best business partnerships. In total, we have received 7 awards for China business in recent years.

All in all, we are confident that our China market will continue its rapid growth. Despite the difficult market environment in the first quarter this year, our China business has still achieved positive growth year-to-date. In the long run, we believe China will surpass our own market, Hong Kong's AUM, and become our largest market.

Moving on, I will share more about our second key strategy, which is to expand our product range to cover more asset classes.

In the next page, you can see the expansion of our product range. From active equities, we have expanded to fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives in the past years. If we look at the chart on the left, based on gross sales data from Hong Kong Investment Funds Association, around 72% of gross sales coming from fixed income and multi-assets. We believe that these are low-hanging fruits that we can leverage our brand reputation and channels in Hong Kong to capture. Therefore, in 2012, we have launched high-yield fixed income products, which had already grew to our largest fund. In the past 3 to 5 years, we have also expanded to investment-grade fixed income and multi-assets in Greater China and Asia. In addition, we have expanded to alternatives with 3 key products, which raised close to USD 300 million now.

The private equity real estate, investing in physical properties was set up in 2017. Private debt funds, investing in Asia principal credit, is set up in 2019. And private equity fund focused in education sector is also set up in 2019. We expect these funds to keep growing this year.

Taking fixed income as an example in the next page. Investment grade is a key area where we are focused to expand now. On the left-hand chart, we can see that overall investment-grade market is 6x of high yield. Within the high yield space, our market-leading greater China High Yield Fund have grown its fund size to USD 6.1 billion as of December 2019. We believe we have more than 50% of market share in Hong Kong retail sales last year.

However, in the investment-grade bonds, we are yet to fully capture market share. In April 2018, our fixed income team, which have both the successful GC High Yield products, have launched our first investment-grade fund. The fund had tripled its size in a single year from December 2018 to 2019 and achieved first quarter outperformance over both short to long term. The fund is well positioned to capture this large and growing market.

Now before closing, I would like to highlight that we believe our performance fee is a sustainable and recurring revenue stream due to 2 main reasons. First, as you can see on the left-hand side of Page 21, our 2 flagship funds, Classic Fund and High-Dividend Stocks Fund, have received performance fee in 7 and 8 out of the past 10 years, respectively.

Secondly, we have increased our performance fee-based products over the past years. Specifically, more than 80% of our China mandate has performance fee structure, even though some of them have hurdle rates. In addition, our alternative products also include performance fee elements.

Due to these reasons, we believe that performance fees will continue to be a sustainable and recurring source of profits in the future.

To summarize the 3 key takeaways of my presentation is: First, Value Partners is strongly positioned for China's market opening in its growing asset management industry. Second, expansion of our product suite into different asset classes, for example, investment-grade fee income, will capture new market share. Third, performance fee is recurring and sustainable over the midterm.

This concludes my presentation in key business strategies.

Daphne Duan, Value Partners Group Limited - Manager of IR & Communications [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Icy and Angel. For the Q&A session, on our side, we also have President, Dr. King Au, to join the discussion.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question is from Jemmy Huang at JPMorgan.

S. Huang, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Financial Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 2 questions. First one is for your China AUM. So far, it's still 90% from the white-label products, if my understanding is correct. On a forward-looking basis, do you think -- what's the -- is the distribution the biggest obstacle for your private fund management and also the MRF products? Or what would be the key trading turnover? Should we expect the other 2 PFM and also the MRF, the proportion could increase on a very strong or relatively stronger manner in the coming years?

The second question is, if I look at your customer mix, the pension fund, actually the proportion declined quite a bit in 2019. But if my understanding is correct, I think you actually want to increase the proportion of institutional customers. So how should we weave through the migration of your customer mix? And also, it looks like the Hong Kong actually experiencing a bigger retention. On that basis, do you think it's more market driven or structure from your observation on the customer behavior?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Angel Teng, Value Partners Group Limited - MD & Chief Strategy Officer [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So thank you for your question. I'm Angel and I'll answer the first question. And the second question, I will pass to King to answer. So the first question on distribution in China. I think you're right in saying that most of our China clients are still coming from the institutional channel. However, we do expect private fund management, our PFM products, to expand and also MRF to also expand in the future.

On the distribution side, we have already established very strong partnerships. And we expect these channels and partnerships to help us grow PFM and MRF further in the future.

On the PFM perspective, we already are working with 4 out of the top 10 private banks and some top securities companies as well. And on the MRF side, we already work with 7 retail channels. So I think distribution, of course, is very important, and we -- our team have been focusing on expanding distribution channels for PFM and MRF channels.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

King Lun Au, Value Partners Group Limited - President [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Regarding your question on our share of pension fund and institutional asset, as Icy mentioned earlier, last year, we had a major redemption from a white-labeled product and that was classified under pension fund.

And on the institutional front, we are actually seeing more interest from Europe and U.S. for China exposure, as we all know, because of the MSCI A-share inclusion. So a lot of institutional investors will have to include China in their benchmark on the investment universe. So we are a beneficiary of that. So we do expect our institutional business to pick up at a faster pace going forward, especially now, as an aside, the market is actually looking very cheap.

And that leads on to your question regarding redemption. Yes, year-to-date, we have seen redemptions, but that is an industry-wide phenomenon. We have been talking to our distributors. As you know, our market has been quite volatile for obvious reasons. And Asia and China, to a lot of investors, are perceived as high risk under the current environment. So based on the industry data that we have seen, we are seeing outflow in these asset classes, but we do believe that the long-term value is there. China and Asia are even looking more attractive after the recent collection.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Icy Ngai Sze Wong, Value Partners Group Limited - CFO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Jemmy. So this is -- yes, this is Icy. To supplement on King's -- on the industry data. Actually, if you refer to the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association data, actually, for 2019, it is an industry-wide outflow on the equity side. For example, China equity funds has close to USD 1 billion of outflows. And then most of the inflows actually goes to the bond fund or fixed income fund. So actually, 2019, as I mentioned in the presentation, we did attract a very decent inflow to our Greater China High Yield Income Fund. But unfortunately, it's because of the redemption from the white-label client that we shared in the interim results, so that's why we have a net outflow for 2019.

So our -- in your -- relating to your questions about our geographical expansion, we agree that, for Hong Kong, it's a more mature market. So we think, as Angel shared previously, we think for Value Partners our growth driver will definitely come from China. So as you can see, China also have a very strong inflow for 2019 and it currently accounts 11% of the group's AUM.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. Huang, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Financial Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. I have -- can I have one follow-up question? I think for the China AUM, the average management fees, how's that compared to your 60 basis points at company average label?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Icy Ngai Sze Wong, Value Partners Group Limited - CFO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sure. Actually, it depends on different types of products and the strategy. So on average, the net management fee is comparable to the group net management fee of 60 basis points. But for the performance fee, it usually come with a hurdle rate, as Angel mentioned, so the net management fee, some of them could be slightly lower. But on average, it's comparable to the group net management fee.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question is from Irene Zhou at Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yiying Zhou, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 2. First one is on your GC High Yield Fund. I just wonder, have you seen more redemptions in the second half of '19 compared with first half? How should we see the growth going forward? Have you noticed any slowdown in terms of the growth rate?

And the second question is for your net management fee margin. So first half, your margin was 57 basis points and your full year moved up to 60 basis points. So that means second half margin was higher. Is it mainly coming from the GC High Yield Fund? And if we are seeing a slowdown in the growth, shall we expect a certain decline in your margin going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

King Lun Au, Value Partners Group Limited - President [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For the GC High Yield, as I alluded to earlier, I think our short-term sentiment is negative on China, mainly because of the virus concern and, lately, other global macro issues. But on the whole, as I said, it's just a market trend and phenomenon right now. So we are not seeing any exceptional outflow. It's more or less in line with what we are seeing in the market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Icy Ngai Sze Wong, Value Partners Group Limited - CFO [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks. Thanks, Irene, for your questions. This is Icy. So for the net management fee margin, actually, you are correct that for 2019, the income, we actually only have 57 bps and improved to 60 bps for the full year 2019. It's because of the redemption from the white-label client that we mentioned. Because that white-label client, we carried a lower net management fee compared to our own brand funds. So for the whole year, actually, we share that even though it is a USD 2 billion, representing over 10% of the group's AUM. But on profitability-wise, it do not have such a material impact. So actually, our net management fee margin has been improved. So for this year, 2020, we think that our management fee should be relatively stable at this range.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) There are no questions on the line at the moment. This is the end of today's results presentation. Once again, thank you for joining the conference call. Goodbye.