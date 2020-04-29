Edited Transcript of 656.HK earnings conference call or presentation 1-Apr-20 2:00am GMT

Full Year 2019 Fosun International Ltd Earnings Call

Shanghai Apr 29, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Fosun International Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 2:00:00am GMT

* Aimin Hui

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. - SVP

* Bin Tang

Fosun International Limited - CIO

* Chen Guoping

* Guangchang Guo

Fosun International Limited - Executive Chairman

* Hualong Jin

Fosun RZ Venture Management Co., Ltd. - Chairman, Former Co-C.E.O., Former Pres., Former Exec. Pres. & Former M.D.

* Jiannong Qian

Fosun Tourism Group - Executive Chairman & CEO

* Jorge Manuel Baptista Magalhães Correia

Fidelidade - Companhia de Seguros, S.A. - Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Executive Commission & CEO

* Li Haifeng

* Liu Yi

* Ping Gong

Fosun International Limited - Senior VP, CFO & Executive Director

* Qiyu Chen

Fosun International Limited - Co-CEO & Executive Director

* Qunbin Wang

Fosun International Limited - Executive Co-Chairman

* Shi-Kau Liu

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. - Co-founder, CEO & Executive Director

* Takuya Yamada

* Tang Bin

* Tao Li

Fosun International Limited - VP & Co-President of Fosun Insurance Segment

* Wang Jiping

* Xiaoliang Xu

Fosun International Limited - Co-CEO & Executive Director

* Yifang Wu

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Executive Director

* Zeng Ming Guang

* Zhen Huang

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

[Interpreted] Dear analysts and investors and rating agencies and media friends, good morning, everyone. I'm [Hiwei Bo]. Welcome to Fosun International 2019 Annual Results Announcement. And today, we are very honored to have our Chairman, Mr. Guo Guangchang; and also Executive Director and also Co-Chairman of Fosun International, Mr. Wang Qunbin; Fosun International Executive Director, Co-CEO, Mr. Chen Qiyu; Fosun International Executive Director, Co-Chairman and CEO, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang; Fosun International Executive Director, Senior Vice President and CFO, Mr. Gong Ping. Well, today, we are also very honored to have the Co-CFO, Mr. Zhang Houlin; and also deputy CFO, Mr. [Zhu Wenxian], also with us today; and also Co-CFO, Mr. Zhang Ligang.

And next, we would like to invite Mr. Gong Ping to review our annual results.

Ping Gong, Fosun International Limited - Senior VP, CFO & Executive Director [2]

[Interpreted] Well, thank you, and I would also like to thank all the other members and executives. And welcome, and we would like to welcome all our shareholders for this annual results announcement.

First of all, I would like to share with you what happened to Fosun International in 2019. First of all, the financial highlights. During 2019, we have hit a record high to get to RMB 143 billion for total revenue, up by 31%. The profit attributable to owners of the parent amounted to CNY 14.8 billion, up by 10%. In terms of industrial operating profit, up by 21%, you can see this going up. Also, in 2019 for Fosun International and on top of the interim dividend, you can see that the dividend amounts to HKD 0.4 per share. And then you can see that over the past 4 years, the CAGR of dividend per share is 24%. In terms of the leverage ratio, you can see it has been reduced to 53.5%. And then also, you can see that altogether, HKD 24 for the adjusted NAV per share, the ROE went up by 12.8%.

And you can see we make continued efforts on our 3 segments: health and happiness and wealth. And you can see, they made a very good contribution, and you can also see that 31% increase. And for health, 40% (sic) [14%] up year-on-year. And for the happiness segment, up by 50%, so happiness segment is a very great contributor. For wealth, up by 20%. So it is driven by the internal business and also the external M&A.

For Fosun product mix, it can be divided into 8 business lines. And we have our pharmaceutical manufacturing, R&D; medical and health services; medical equipment and diagnoses for health. For happiness, we can further divide it into brand consumption and tourism and culture. For wealth, household finance accounts for more than 50%, and we also have corporate finance and investment.

And then for Fosun International, as an innovation-driven consumer group, we continue to consolidate our business. And you can see, top 5 subsidiaries include Yuyuan, Fosun Pharma, Fosun Tourism Group, Fidelidade and Peak Reinsurance. And for these 5 subsidiaries, we have also seen great improvement. And the average growth in revenue is more than 50 -- or 22%, and they contributed 81% of the total revenue.

And then next, let's take a look at the growth of the profit in different segments. First of all, for the happiness, you can see it is really and very splendid increase. You can see 24% increase from the happiness business, particularly FOLIDAY last year. And we can also see this almost doubled, and that is around 97% increase in the FOLIDAY business.

And for the health business, last year, you can see that CNY 1.56 billion particularly contributed by our Fosun Pharma. And therefore, the wealth business, you can see more than CNY 2.6 billion for the insurance. And you can also see 9% increase year-on-year. And then for the finance and also for the investment, we can see the contribution is also huge.

And at the same time, while we have and see the continuous improvement on the profit, we also put a lot of emphasis on the stable growth. So we want to see a very balanced business and also a very healthy balance sheet for Fosun International, and we have also put a lot of emphasis on the stable business. And by the end of last year, you can also see in terms of leverage ratio hitting 53.5%, lower from 53.7%. And currently, we think that this is a very good and also very sound leverage ratio.

And also in terms of the foreign and local currency, so you can see it is around half-half. And also in terms of the debt, you can see 60 percentages, 40% in terms of the long-term and short-term debt. And I think it is really very good balance. And then we can also see that 5.06% of the debt. And in terms of liquidity, we can see the average cost of the debt is 5.06%. So we will continue to have our flexible debt mixture.

And also over the past years, you can see the growth and also the rapid growth for profit. For example, in terms of the CAGR, you can see that is 23% over the past 8 years. And also for the EPS, 80% (sic) [18%] for the CAGR. And for the book value per share, the CAGR is 16%. In terms of the growth of the profit, EPS and also the book value, so that is a very stable growth.

We also put a lot on emphasis on the efficiency over the past 4 years. And you can also see that in terms of the stable ROE, that is a 24% CAGR of the dividend payout per share in 2019, you can see, ROE is around 12.8%. Compared with the past 5 years, you can see it is also very stable. Previously, it was around 13% for ROE. Now it is 12.8%. And also, our target is 50% (sic) [15%] for our all subsidiaries. We would like to put more emphasis on the product competitiveness and also branding and R&D and also refined management. We believe that we are able to fulfill this ROE target. And we also have a stable dividend payout, and you can see by the end of March, you can see 20% for the dividend payout ratio. Yes, that is also very brilliant.

Therefore, in terms of the financial highlights, and I would also like to share with you more information about some other highlights. And in 2020, in Q1, we continue our financing to optimize on our bond financing structure. As we all know that over the past 3 months and for our macroeconomic context, there are a lot of challenges. And despite that, we have also completed several rounds on our financing. For example, for our subsidiaries, we have successfully issued CNY 15.46 billion for our bonds, and the average cost in financing is 3.87%. And also CMBS for Atlantis is excluded, which is 5%. Even for the 5% for the Atlantis, the term is still very long. So overall speaking, in Q1 in the financing market, our performance was pretty good. It also shows the confidence by the investors upon the Fosun International in terms of the financing in the international market, and we also have very good management for the capital.

So this is the financial highlights for Fosun International in 2019. Next, I would like to invite Mr. Chen Qiyu, Co-CEO, to share with us our corporate development and also the prospect.

Qiyu Chen, Fosun International Limited - Co-CEO & Executive Director [3]

[Interpreted] Well, thank you. Thank you, Mr. Gong Ping, Next, I would like to share with you the business review. Well, for Fosun, over the past years of growth and for more than 2 decades, and currently, it is already our Phase 3 for our strategic focus. So from the start-up period from 1992 to 2010, and in the start-up period, we have completed our industrial operation. And from 2010 to 2019, we continued to move into the industrial layout and the innovation for our investment. And then since 2019, we put more emphasis on the strategic focus and the innovation-driven consumer group, and we are going to take a deep root in health, happiness and wealth, these 3 segments. And based on these key segments, we would like to build our good brands, good products and good enterprises in order to provide the services, including the health, happiness, wealth and for the global families. And we would like to take the leadership in ROE and also the sustainable growth of operating income.

And then we have also seen the history of the developed economies. For example, the growth of GDP per capita and especially after USD 12,000 per capita, you can see the segments of health and happiness and wealth growing very dramatically especially for those developed countries. So the history proves the growth of health and happiness and wealth sectors. And in China, many cities and provinces, they have already exceeded USD 12,000. And then for a lot of cities in China, they have also exceeded USD 8,000 per capita and also trying to hit USD 12,000 per capita. So going forward, we believe that it is a very huge potential in the health and happiness and wealth. So we are very confident about that.

In 2020, our key word for Fosun is focus. So in our annual meetings and conferences, we put a lot of emphasis on focus in order to improve our business competitiveness and also ROE.

Talking about the focus, it can be divided into 4 parts. First of all is strategy focus: global family, C2M, innovation in order to come up with the ecosystem synergy. Secondly, the industry focus, and based on our health and wealth and happiness, we will continue to focus on the industrial operation. And we hope that we can take the leadership in the products and enterprise and brand in order to develop and also achieve a high ROE. And we will continue to select our operations and segments to achieve this target. Then thirdly, investment focus. And we are also going to change our strategies for the buyout. And we would like to put more focuses on the industrial reinforcement in order to do more strategic merger and acquisition. And going forward, we are also going to be more innovation-driven in order to find more growth potential in the future. Then in terms of the focus on the regions, China is still our core region to take a deep root, of course, and we have our presence in different regions, and they will continue to be our focus.

And then we have developed our pyramid asset structure. And for our asset structure, it can be divided into fundamental one, high-growth one and innovation-driven assets. For the fundamental assets, it is about safe and stable. And usually speaking, they are the industrial leaders in the sector. They are able to contribute sustainable profits and cash flow. And therefore the high-growth assets, like Fosun Pharma and also FOLIDAY, they have high-growth assets. They have their leadership in products and teams, and they will continue to build a very good product. So our target for those high-growth assets is about 50% in ROE, and we are also looking forward to high profit growth. And at the same time, they need to have the innovative industrial integration capabilities. And then in terms of the innovative-driven assets, they will be our future leadership. We will focus on long-term potential and competitive investments in innovation-driven sector.

Well, for Fosun in terms of our business management, in order to drive our business, we have also come up with our own system. It is referred to as an FBS in order to support our industrial operation and investment. These 2 drivers, and we would like to accurately, precisely to find our focal points. First of all, we would like to focus on the innovation barrier, and we would also to find this fast market growth with high potential in these areas. We need to have our winning potential, and we need to have the potential for globalization and through the VC and acquisition and also licensing and also joint venture and other methodologies in order to enter into those innovative and potential areas in the health and wealth and happiness. And we will continue to build on our excellent teams and come up with our incentive mechanism, empower our talents and also the continuous investment in R&D because we believe that our R&D should represent 30% of our profit before tax because we want to make more investment on innovation and also business development in order to optimize our product line and also our operation. And we need to build our BD and marketing capabilities, both online and off-line, and also the optimization of the supply chain management. By a host of measures, we would like to empower and also take the leadership.

And then for different product portfolio. And on top of our self-improvement, we would also like to have the ecological empowerment on the Fosun platform, our middle office and platform and harmonization of the data, integration of the data with our clients and suppliers. For the product mix, internally, externally, we need to be more interrelated, and we need to improve on our branding capabilities and also the branding and also marketing inside and outside our brands and also the supply chain optimization and also empowerment online and off-line for different scenarios. So in this way, for Fosun, we are able to empower our ecological enterprises, and then we can have the brilliant ecosystem.

And then for our health care business, our focus will be 2 dimensions. So one is the innovation leadership. And secondly, it is about our ecological synergy based on the health service ecosystem. For these 2 dimensions and also in our health care business, we will make continuous improvement on these 2 dimensions.

And then in terms of for the innovation leadership, take our pharmaceutical industry, for example. Over the past 3 years, you can see our investment on the R&D is increasing. And you can see independent research, international collaboration, innovation incubation and VC investment. So actually, they have the synergies with each other.

Indigenous innovation, Henlius, Fochon and Fosun Funchuang, we have launched one of our innovative product lines. Regarding international collaboration, for example, Gilead and Kite, we actually have a Fosun Kite. We also have Intuitive Fosun that have been established. We have brought in wonderful products with BioNTech mRNA product that we're cooperating with so that we bring those potential opportunity for brand-new vaccine to the Chinese market.

So in terms of the medical health care ecosystem building, on the service side, we leverage the resources as well as on the side of insurance. And we combine those resources with Internet technology because the pharmaceuticals and the health care network as well as the senior care, we have a lot of off-line brick-and-mortar networks as well and how can we combine the resources. And we're improving our insurance product portfolio as well. Regarding insurance in China, we're going to focus on the development of the health care insurance. So we improve our service capabilities and combine them with insurance, then we leverage technology and Internet, so we can launch more crossover sort of integrated ecosystem-based products to serve our C-side customers.

Fosun Pharma is a typical core company under Fosun Group. After 2 decades of development, we aim to become a first-class company on the mainstream health care stage of the world. We have drug making as well as medical device diagnostics, and we are innovating. We try to follow the strategy of intelligence-driven and internationalization. So as a listed co, I'm sure our dear investors already gained a lot of insight into the development trajectory of Fosun Pharma.

Then the core competency, we must build. There are 3 successful factors for core competitiveness. First, to be deeply rooted in China domestic market, to gain insight into the rule of the game and to have wonderful sales system built and with knowledge about the local regulatory system. Second successful factor is going to be how can we build preliminary established international R&D system in China and in the U.S. We ramp up on investment of R&D systems, in the meantime, in India, Israel and Europe where we have R&D capacity for drug and device development. Today, we have the globalized innovation capacity. So 24/7, from the cutting-edge forefront of technology and different regions where there's competitive innovation capacity, we're able to pull off continuous R&D in 24/7 fashion. Third, we have created a global resources network with global horizons we've adopted. We have the globally deployed BD teams, the marketing systems and also the VC network. Last year, at Fosun, there was a biopharma VC in the angel investment alliance conference already. There are over 10 alliance members who joined Fosun. So on this basis, we're continuously bringing in the brand-new globally advanced biotech that are a fit with the Chinese market. We're continuously bringing them into China.

The next, the health care sector, 3 different businesses with different styles, but they are all very successful. First, the Wanbang Pharma. The leader of Wanbang Pharma, as you can see, serves, let's say, as a CEO and President of Fosun Pharma currently. Mr. Wu Yifang, who is a veteran expert in the pharmaceutical industry for 3 decades, started his career with Wanbang, responsible for marketing, serving a role as President and Chairperson of the Board at Wanbang. Years ago, Wanbang was a SOE. Then [Fosun Chemi] acquired this business. With Fosun, he began to build a team and to pull up marketing reform. So Mr. Wu is directly in charge of the marketing reform campaign at Wanbang Pharma. And there has been a mighty marketing system that is coming to being, on top of which not only Wanbang's growth is wonderful, there is also strong capacity of M&A that has been shaped. So from within, through Wanbang integration, smarter portfolio businesses managed to achieve rapid growth in the meantime. Based on the marketing team, there is, let's say, those great transplantation of external capabilities along the lines of BD. So for 10 years in a row, there is a growth by a factor of 10. The growth -- annualized growth rate of Wanbang is 28%. The development of hero products is a great success as well. For example, the uric acid lowering drug marketed, again, the annual revenue has been great.

Second business I'd like to introduce to you is Henlius. So this is a greenfield development model starting from scratch. For example, Scott Liu and Dr. Jiang Weidong in '09 achieved agreement with Fosun and started to create the business in 2010, created multiple #1 records in China. Last year, the launch of the first biosimilar in China, thanks to the great exploratory hard efforts of Henlius, last year, it was listed in Hong Kong Stock Exchange. And Dr. Zhang Wenjie joined Henlius last year, a veteran expert in industrial operations. Now Dr. Zhang serves the role of President of Henlius Biotech, assisting Scott Liu on a new journey in the next decade.

The third business also is very special. It's Fosun Care. For example, Starcastle Senior Care. Starting from 0 into 1, now there is a wonderful model for senior care. And now efforts are on our way, trying to achieve the journey from 1 to n. Fosun Care stands a good chance to become a front-runner in the senior care and rehabilitation industry in China. And years ago with Fortress under the JV model, Starcastle came into being after 2 years since the founding, and the occupancy ratio of the residents become 90% in Shanghai, Suzhou, Ningbo, Beijing, Tianjing and other cities. The model has been successfully replicated in -- let's say, several years ago, Fosun repurchased the shares of Fortress. So now we completed the loop. The leader is Mr. Dong Yan with industrial experience of over 18 years and joined Fosun years ago and assumed historic responsibilities, managed to build a team have been running, so made great contribution to the strong momentum of growth of Fosun Care.

And Wang Yuke, since the inception of Starcastle, she was around. So now she serves the role as President of Fosun Integrated Care Group and President of Starcastle, a wonderful team member working with Mr. Dong. Now the beds are numbered at over 4,000. There is going to be a master planning for the future as well.

So the health care sector growth is geared towards the long term. We talk about innovation, service industry, insurance, especially health insurance and senior care, all those are very important. We're very confident about our future development.

The next Co-CEO, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, who is going to take over and deliver the next part of the presentation.

Xiaoliang Xu, Fosun International Limited - Co-CEO & Executive Director [4]

[Interpreted] Hello, everybody. Following Mr. Chen Qiyu's remarks, in 2019, Fosun Group happiness sector of Fosun, I'd like to walk you through. In 2019, the happiness business, the yearly revenue reached CNY 67.5 billion. On a Y-o-Y basis, the growth is 50% plus profit of CNY 2.83 billion, Y-o-Y growth of 24%. It's fair to say in 2019, the happiness sector of Fosun centering around developing wonderful products, branding, contents, creating those wonderful brick-and-mortar scenarios as well as online platforms. Along all those different lines where we registered positive growth, the happiness platform as a whole, the main growth in 2019 was attributed to 2 important drivers.

First, the Yuyuan Holding. In 2018, Yuyuan Holdings completed major restructuring. In 2019, after the major restructuring, it was a great new year. For already published 2019 business performance of Yuyuan Holdings, the annual revenue reached a historic new high, namely let's say, CNY 42.9 billion; profit, a new record high of CNY 3.2 billion. So after the restructuring, there is a new stride that Yuyuan Holdings has made. In 2019, Yuyuan Holdings, especially including landmarks, especially the Shanghai Yuyuan, which is an urban landmark of culture, there are great milestones achieved. In July 2019, Premier Li Keqiang visited during that time to Yuyuan and interested in the development of 16 time-honored brands. And in November 2019, during the second International Import Expo, Mr. Xi Jinping, President Xi actually received President Macron and his wife from France. So this is a very important host diplomacy that took place at Yuyuan because Yuyuan is a Chinese cultural landmark and acquired. So it's fair to say, in 2019, in Shanghai City, Yuyuan has been deeply rooted in this place and trying to build its development. In the meantime, across the whole nation, efforts are underway to create those new industrial and cultural marks and landmarks.

In addition to organic growth for Yuyuan in 2019, the investment in M&A ramped up as well, especially vis--vis food. Right now, the third-largest, let's say, mushroom-based product-based Ruyi Group that was acquired then also hold controlling stakes of those important watch manufacturers, namely Shanghai-branded watch as well as high -- Seagull watch brand that are well acquired. So we lay a very strong basis for the future watch business.

And online, based on the happiness families and membership, we also shore up our stockholding position because online and off-line, we try our best to build wonderful platforms to serve our households. Online and off-line in 2019, the position of Yuyuan is to create happy lifestyle intelligently to global families. Now we've already got a strong industrial basis. In the future, Yuyuan is going to be brought to full play.

Another very important driver is Fosun Tourism Group. And since listing in 2018, then 2019 is the first complete year after listing, if you look at the scorecard of Fosun Tourism Group, it is wonderful. Especially profit-wise in 2019, the profit doubled and has thus created a historical new high. In addition, the new strategy has a very clear positioning for Fosun Tourism Group focused on leisure holiday business, trying to create an integrated resort and holiday group. So in terms of the resorts, which is the core, Club Med continue to play very important model replication role. Especially in China, the model like Club Med enjoys very bright prospect in 2019. In terms of operations, business expansion, Club Med managed further development. Especially the year of 2019, Fosun Tourism Group managed to create the landmark Atlantis Sanya. That was a complete year for Atlantis. The annual revenue is CNY 1.3 billion for Atlantis Sanya, which is like the aggregate of 7 to 8 hotels in total put together in the surrounding region. So this product is a leading brand. In addition, in the same year, on Chinese Tiktok, in terms of the content generation, 1.8 billion contents were created. It's -- indeed, it is a new tourism and landmark product in Southern China.

Furthermore, the core concept of FOLIDAY has been launched under Fosun Tourism, calling on everybody to love and to live a beautiful life, to encourage more families, to enjoy and embark on a wonderful journey. In Taicang, Lijiang, different cities and places where the efforts are ramping up to promote the development of those new landmarks, a very solid basis has been built in the year of 2019.

Regarding IP and content, the C-shows are evolving continuously and the Miniversity as well as Foryou Ski, which is actually a training camp for ski goers that we leverage Thomas Cook platform as well, trying to enlarge our membership and sales platform system as well. It is believed, through 2019 hard efforts, Fosun Tourism Group has managed to build a very solid foundation going forward. Thus, it's going to be a very important driver to push forward the development of the happiness sector development.

I believe there are those important leaders working hard within the sector. There are 2 leaders I'd like to introduce to you. First, Huang Zhen, the Yuyuan Inc. CEO and President. Fosun Global Partner, Mr. Huang is a veteran expert in consumer goods for 23 years. He used to work for Jahwa Group, which is a very well-renowned consumer goods company in Shanghai. And Mr. Huang created from scratch a local Shanghainese brand, which is named Herborist, yes, Herborist, starting from scratch. So for a single product under this brand, the annual revenue achieved CNY 3 billion with a gross margin of 86%, which is wonderful. 3 years ago, Mr. Huang joined us, joined Yuyuan and leading the jewelry fashion group along a new journey of growth with Mr. Huang's leadership. So in the past 3 years, 2 original major brands, Yayi turnaround in terms of the profitability status. Laomiao, in the past 3 years, the CAGR is 24%. In 2019, the Laomiao business turnover exceeded CNY 20 billion. The profit close to CNY 500 million is, fair to say, very rapid growth at Laomiao Gold. Thanks to Mr. Huang's insight into the consumer goods industry and very experienced in industrial operation in this sector, the supply chain, R&D channels, so Mr. Huang has driven complete transformation in the reforms.

In addition, the Yuyuan Board, Mr. Huang is the newest President with great leadership and with great insight into the consumer goods industry. As a Fosun Global Partner with his leadership, I'm sure Yuyuan is going to enjoy even better growth down the road.

Another global partner under happiness sector is Yamada-san based in Japan. Yamada-san graduated from Cornell University in the United States earlier on in the U.S. international platforms as well as Japanese platforms based in the U.S. that he worked with, so worked and studied in the U.S. with insight into the Japanese market. In the meantime, Yamada-san is blessed with great global horizons. 5 years ago, Yamada-san joined our Japan IDERA platform. With his leadership over the past 5 years, IDERA, in terms of AUM as well as profit, registered threefold growth. In the meantime, starting from scratch, the J-REIT platform has been built. So for real, those asset management, property and REITs are effectively integrated. There is a forward positive loop that is coming to being. In addition, Yamada-san is very great at enablement and empowerment as a partner, as a Fosun Global Partner.

The biggest Hokaido resort, Tomamu, has been introduced or connected with the Yuyuan industrial fund. And the Club Med has been bought into Tomamu resort as well. So under dual-engine growth model, Tomamu achieved very fast growth, JPY 1.7 billion gross profit, skyrocketed to JPY 4.7 billion now. There are new segments by acquiring Court (sic) [Courts], the leisure tourism management platform. We have already got over 7,000 guest rooms under management in 49-layer hotels in the portfolio of Court management system in Japan. So Yamada-san is leading the Japan team on a wonderful growth trajectory. It's fair to say this is a wonderful expert and a great Fosun Global Partner, deeply rooted in Japan.

After that, let's look at the wealth ecosystem of Fosun. In 2019, it's fair to say in terms of operational revenue, there is a new high that we have achieved. Wealth, CNY 43.3 billion as to business revenue, the Y-o-Y growth of 20-plus percent and 8% for profit growth. So wealth sector, the very basis is actually insurance portfolio companies, which are cornerstones of the wealth sector. In 2019, the insurance and industries are well integrated. In terms of the senior care and health care, there is wonderful synergy extracted between insurance and industries. In the meantime, with our global asset allocation and investment, especially vis--vis OECD regions, there is effective synergizing. For example, insurance capital integrated with IDERA platform Japan by making overseas platform investment, and our insurance asset allocation is boosted big time. In 2019, some of the assets we exited on, we achieved wonderful ROE.

And also thanks to the driver by the insurers, also our fintech has also been boosted, for example, NAGA and also the unicorn in Brazil and some other financial platform, for example, the acquisition of Guide. And for the insurance, our flagship is Fidelidade. And for Fidelidade, we can also say that in Portugal, undoubtedly, it is already the #1 in Portugal in terms of life insurance or the reinsurance in Portugal. At the same time, for Fidelidade, in 2019 with efforts, particularly, they have made a lot of breakthroughs. For example, they made investment in the largest Portuguese hospital, Luz Sade. I mean you can see the natural synergy between the insurance and hospital. And also, you can see, Fidelidade has also joined hands with other assets, and with Fosun, very good connection with Fosun's other assets.

And also in terms of the digitalization for the auto insurance and also for the claim, the efficiency have been greatly improved, thanks to the digital transformation. And also last year, they have also acquired the fourth-largest Peru's insurance company, and they're also trying to capture the new opportunities. So we can say that for our wealth sector, Fidelidade is our leading flagship.

Next, for our wealth sector, I would also like to introduce one of our new classmate who is also well seasoned in this business, Mr. Chen Guoping. For Mr. Chen Guoping, China's insurance sector, he has more than 23 years of experience. And he has also his own management system called Jinzhixia. Well, for the life insurance yes, one of the most important is the individual channels. And previously, it is based on our individuals who are very fragmented. Some are strong. Some are very weak. They will be taken away. And they will see a lot of ups, downs for the personal or individual channels. However, thanks to Mr. Chen Guoping's management system, that is a very good channel for the high retention and also very high revenue and also high performance. And it is dividing into larger groups with higher performance. Well, last year, thanks to the participation by Mr. Chen Guoping, you can also see great improvement for the Fosun's life insurance business. So Mr. Chen is a very good methodologist and also his leadership. And we believe that with his leadership, especially the excellent management system, we can see a better breakthrough with other business sectors.

And here, for all our business sectors, as mentioned by Mr. Guo, we still need to try to come up with our own ecosystem because for all our businesses and sectors, thanks to the mobile Internet and AI, all the businesses should be restructured and they should all be integrated through C2M. So for all our businesses, we are trying to use a C2M model in order to use the industrialization to address the personalized demands. So this is about our ecological synergy. At the same time, we can also see the Chinese urbanization of version 2.0. So the families are going to upgrade their consumption. So that's why we need to have better industries and better brands and better products. So that's why we believe that a combination of the industry and urban landmarks will be promoted. So we would like to have better synergy between the industries and urbans to have more industrial benchmarks and urban benchmarks. So that's why we have our Hive City. And once we have our industries and also Hive Cities, then we need to set up our online and off-line platforms for our families, then we can empower each other, then we can multiply each other. So for all our Fosun classmates, this is our daily pursuit. And all in all, fundamentally speaking, it is reliant on our organization and also our talent, our people. So the most important assets is not just about the book values, it is also about our