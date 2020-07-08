Edited Transcript of 4666.T earnings conference call or presentation 1-Jun-16 6:30am GMT

Q2 2016 Park24 Co Ltd Earnings Presentation

Tokyo Jul 8, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Park24 Co Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, June 1, 2016 at 6:30:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Koichi Nishikawa

PARK24 Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Koichi Nishikawa, PARK24 Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I am Koichi Nishikawa. Thank you very much for joining us for the briefing on the financial results of the first half of the year ending October 2016 of PARK24 Company Limited. I will give you the overview of the results, referring to the screen in front, as well as the handout distributed to you.

First, on the consolidated performance of the first half we announced May 31. Net sales came in with JPY 93.6 billion; gross profit, JPY 24.5 billion; operating profit, JPY 9.5 billion; recurring profit, JPY 9.3 billion; and net income, JPY 6 billion. Net sales grew by 8.2% year-on-year. But for all of the profits, we posted double-digit growth, each representing an overachievement of the initially announced plan as well.

If you look at the operating profit by business segment, the Parking business recorded JPY 11.8 billion, whereas the Mobility business, JPY 1.4 billion in the first half. When the cost of JPY 3.9 billion is subtracted, you will get the consolidated recurring profit of JPY 9.3 billion. The operating profit in the Parking business amounted to 110.2% over year before and Mobility 235.2%, together achieving 116.9% over year before.

Story continues

From the next page onward, I will explain in more detail about each of the businesses. Before I do so, let me discuss the impact we saw in our business from the earthquakes that hit Kumamoto prefecture in April. In Parking business, we had a negative impact of about JPY 30 million in lost sales. And in the Mobility, which consists of car rental and car-sharing businesses, it was JPY 40 million in lost sales, totaling about JPY 70 million. The reason for the loss for the Parking business was, as was the case after Hanshin-Awaji or Kobe earthquake and Great East Japan Earthquake, because we made our parking sites available to the public free of charge for about 10 days after the earthquake broke out in Kumamoto. It is our policy to make our parking sites open to the public for a certain period of time in order to provide space for reconstruction vehicles to park and for supplies to be staged. More specifically, this time, 202 of our parking sites were made available for about 10 days, which led to the loss of JPY 30 million. When Great East Japan Earthquake took place, many vehicles got washed away by tsunami, and therefore, there was increased demand for car rental and car-sharing businesses. So we provided some of the cars we had for car sharing to the disaster-hit areas free of charge. But this time around, there were no such damages and some reservations we had already received prior to the earthquakes got canceled, amounting to lost sales of about JPY 40 million.

On Page 6, you can see the status of development of parking spaces. The total number of new parking sites developed in the first half this fiscal year was 914 with TPS 215 and ST 699. When compared to the results for the past 5 years, as of the end of the first half of each year, it may seem a bit smaller. But if you turn to the right, you can see the number of new parking spaces developed was 40,363, of which 28,660 were for TPS and 11,703 were for ST. In terms of the number of parking sites, we fell short of the previous year by about 100. But in terms of the number of parking spaces, we did well, demonstrating a strong performance and development overall. As a result, the number of operating parking sites and spaces as of the end of April 2016 was 15,412 sites and 523,664 spaces, respectively, with a net increase of 425 sites and 24,191 spaces year-on-year. We have long been engaged in the ST and TPS businesses. But more recently, our focus is to improve convenience for users. And this is not just true with the Parking business but with the Mobility business as well. But we always make sure that in developing new parking sites, our service will function as a point to connect with other means of transportation.

As you can see in the photos, on Page 8, the one on the left is a parking site near an airport called #1 prefecture-run parking site in Hiroshima Airport with 593 spaces, which is now under the management by PARK24 Group. The other is JR Shinjuku Miraina Tower parking site, which is operated at a location near a railway station.

As PARK24 Group, which covers Mobility business as well, our mission is to realize a comfortable motorized society. Therefore, it is not enough for us to simply increase the number of parking sites or vehicles available for car rental or sharing businesses. We also need to figure out how to provide seamless connection with other means of transportation such as railway or airplane. The easiest and most obvious way would be to develop a parking site or an outlet for car-sharing services in front of an airport or railway station where passengers can continue with their journey by using our services seamlessly. We hope to be more proactive in such efforts going forward by aggressively developing new parking sites located in an airport or in front of our railway station.

In addition, since the number of tourists visiting Japan from abroad is increasing recently, we are working harder voluntarily to meet the demand associated with the inbound tourism, but we are increasingly requested by the government to develop new parking spaces for buses. The number of buses for group tourists is on the rapid increase. When the bus arrives at the tourist spot, it takes only a few minutes for passengers to get off the bus, but the biggest issue is to find a place for the bus to park while they are enjoying the sightseeing at the location and to get all of them back on the bus when they leave there for the next destination. If they come back punctually at the time they are supposed to meet again, it takes only a few minutes to get back on the bus. But if they are late by 5, 10 or 15 minutes, the bus has to be standing still on the road during that time. Therefore, we are increasingly requested by the governments, especially in Tokyo Metropolitan and Kansai regions, to provide some help in terms of parking spaces.

Given such circumstances, among the sites we have developed is called Osakajo Park South parking for buses with 38 spaces or Kobe Port Island bus parking with 10 spaces. In the first half, 5 bus parking sites with a total capacity of 119 spaces were opened. We expect the demand of this type to continue to increase between now and 2020, and so we plan to remain proactive in developing sites to meet the demand in the second half and beyond.

On Page 10, you can see the net sales of Times parking facilities on a year-on-year basis. There is a light blue hotspot in the middle, slightly to the left, which indicates the period impacted as the underlying consumption tax rates have changed from 5% to 8% between the first 12 months and the next so that the consumption tax rates are different when the relevant months is compared to 1 year before. Since April 2015, the consumption tax has become 8% for both the relevant year and its preceding year. And therefore, the year-on-year comp comparison has become much more stable, with the average growth rate being 6.7%. During the 2 years, with 2 different consumption tax rates for the period between April 2014 and March 2015, the average growth was 3.0%. Prior to the consumption tax rate hike, the average year-on-year growth rate was 9.5%. During the 2 years, when the apple-to-apple comparison was difficult, the growth rate was anemic at only around 3%. But once the consumption tax rate has become consistent at 8% after April 2015, the growth rate has improved to 6.7%. We're not quite back to where we used to be prior to the consumption tax rate hike, but gradually back on the recovery track. We believe that our business probably hit the bottom around July last year, as we can see moderately improved results numerically since August 2015.

Having said that, however, in an effort to enhance the year-on-year growth further, we're taking various promotional measures. This is also true with the car-sharing business, which I will explain later, but we hope to increase the utilization rate of parking facilities on weekdays by acquiring and retaining corporate users. In this fiscal year, we have been focusing on promotion of Times business card. And at the same time, we also visit the existing corporate members to encourage them to use more of our parking facilities. As a result, when compared on a year-on-year basis, at the end of the first half in 2014, 2015 and 2016, we have achieved more than a 20% rise 2 years in a row, both in terms of frequency of the usage and the amount of money spent. The number of Times business card issued as of the end of April 2016 totaled slightly more than 483,000, up almost 130,000 from a year before. Going forward, we will not just focus on promoting the issuance of the card but on encouraging the cardholders to use the card more as part of the sales activities so that sales on weekdays will further increase.

On Page 12, you can see the status of Times Car Plus under the Mobility business in terms of the number of vehicles and members in the first half. As of the end of the first half, the number of vehicles available across the country totaled 14,917 and the membership reached 613,182. Although the number of cars is slightly fewer than 15,000, the number of stations where the cars are parked to be picked up, as shown at the bottom of Page 12, is 7,969, with a geographic coverage of 43 prefectures across the country, 5 more than that of the first half of 2015.

The prefectures where we did not have presence for car-sharing business as of the end of April 2016 are Tottori, Shimane, Saga and Fukui. And in May, we opened a few in Fukui, providing services in 44 prefectures, leaving only 3 prefectures, Tottori, Shimane and Saga, yet to be covered. The membership grew by 30.4% (sic) [130.4%] year-on-year while the number of cars 25.9% (sic) [125.9%]. To some extent, we do have the control over the growth of the number of vehicles, which has been steadily increasing.

On the other hand, with regard to the number of members, we do not have any explicit target to reach. But the number of members per vehicle increased to 41.1 from 39.6, up 1.5 per vehicle year-on-year, demonstrating a steady expansion. We would like to continue to grow the membership together with the number of vehicles going forward.

Page 13 shows the historical performance of net sales and profits of Times Car Plus car-sharing business. In the first half, we recorded net sales of JPY 8.59 billion, gross profit of JPY 2.43 billion and operating profit of JPY 1.19 billion. Net sales represented 133.2% of the previous year, operating profit 319.5%. In the year ended October 2015, we turned the business profitable in both first and second halves. Due to the nature of the business model, once you have reached breakeven, as the business expands in scale, so does the profit with gross profit now achieving more than 300% of what was posted a year before. Now finally, it is a fair statement to say that our car-sharing business is a completely profitable business.

On Page 14, you can see chronological changes in the average amount of net sales and expenses per vehicle per month. Comparing April 2015 and 2016, net sales per vehicle went up by JPY 3,500 per month and reached JPY 102,500, topping JPY 100,000 for the first time. Expenses per vehicle was reduced by JPY 4,900 per month. As a result, the operating profit per vehicle amounted to JPY 14,300. We're hoping to grow it to exceed JPY 20,000 sometime in the future, and we are on the right track to reach that target so far. As I explained in the last fiscal year and the one before last, as we expand the car-sharing business, the biggest challenge is how to increase the utilization rate on weekdays. Honestly speaking, as far as weekends are concerned, we are already at a satisfactory utilization rate to some extent, especially if the number of individual members increases. The utilization on weekends and holidays tends to rise with the use concentrated on those days of a week. In our sales activities to attract new members, we find more responses to our promotions from individuals than from corporations. The more we carry out initiatives to increase membership, the more individuals sign up. But if we increase only individual members further, it might have a negative impact on the usage on weekends. In other words, the percentage of cases where no vehicle is available even if they want to use one, which could negatively affect the customer satisfaction of our business. As the total number of vehicles increases, we do plan to increase individual members accordingly, but the key challenge is how to acquire the corporate members or individuals who will use the vehicle more on weekdays.

Page 15 shows changes observed in the usage by corporate members. The share of corporate members, which stood at 36.0% at the end of April 2015, increased by 1.2 percentage points to 37.2% at the end of April 2016. The number of rentals per vehicle a day by corporate members grew by 6.7% (sic) [106.7%] from April 2014 to April 2015 and by 6.3% (sic) [106.3%] from April 2015 to April 2016, representing a steady increase in usage. Going forward, we will continue to work to acquire more corporate members and encourage them to use the service more.

In the car-sharing business, we did exceed the initial plan in terms of operating profit. But the biggest factor, which worked in our favor, was the lower actual gasoline price than initially assumed in our plan, which helped improve the operating profit by about JPY 200 million. And we have been trying to enhance the convenience and ease of use for users by preparing the manual on how to use our services and posting announcements on our website, which led to a declining number of calls received at the call center. Any increase in the number of calls received at the call center would add to our costs. Through those low key efforts to methodically reduce expenses, we can cut the average cost per vehicle. We will continue to strive to reduce costs elaborately one item at a time. I have rushed through my presentation, but that was the outline of the financial results of the first half of the year ending October 2016.

And next, from Page 18, I would like to talk about the progress of the business performance and some initiatives for the full year ending October 2016. Page 18 can be said for the Parking business and car sharing, the key to success is how to capture corporate clients. And of course, in the last fiscal year, Times business card sales promotion had been carried out. But this year, we would like to push forward our endeavor more. And you can see in the Page 18 chart, you'll see that corporate cross-sell performance. If you are the corporate card holder, it allows you to use all kinds of the services. Times business card is used for paying that parking fees. If you have 100 vehicles for corporate use, you pay that parking fees at the end of the month. So with that business card, you can use rent-a-car and car-sharing services and so that car-sharing members, Times Club members as well. So this chart shows how many additional services that cardholder use. If you become the cardholder for paying the parking fees, but you ended up using the card for car sharing or rental car or you become a member for the car sharing, but you start using the card for rent a car and parking lot. So compared to the first half of the last year, they are on the right. That one card, you are allowed to use all kinds of the car services. As a result, it's growing, and we reached out to the corporate cardholders. And afterwards, we reached out and visited those clients to facilitate the usage. As for the rent a car, number came in 199.6%; number for the car sharing came in 238.2%; Times parking at 224.6%. Across the board, the card member started to use the additional services and that was verified by these numbers. Going forward, we will push forward the sales activities in this cross-selling space.

On Page 19, we talked about the membership strategy for Times parking site. So our issue is to how to make the driver use our parking site. The drivers use a parking site which is closer to the destination if the fees are the same. That's the reality of life. So on the back of this situation, by creating and offering the different services, we make the drivers to use our parking site. Even if our Times parking sites are several dozen meters further, then we would like to make the driver use our parking sites. But we cannot hit that level immediately. Therefore, that gradually, we would offer the services to entice and pull the drivers to use our parking site. So we will increase the number of the connecting points with the drivers. Usually, the parking sites are not the final destination. The drivers usually visit the offices, shops and restaurants nearby. Therefore, we will reach out the final destination creating the contact points with those final destinations. With that, we would pull more drivers to our parking sites. So we created the unique tools, which is called Times Towers, which is called information, maybe device or terminals. For your understanding, get a Times Club card which is the point card for the individual members that you can accumulate the points depending on the car fees -- parking fees and you have to confirm the web how many points you accumulated in the past. However, if you go to the Times Tower and you can confirm that how many points you accumulated, and on the spot, you can redeem the points and exchange points with the Times ticket for parking. So previously, you checked the websites and sent the inquiry and redeemed the points and get the tickets sent to you, but you can do everything on the site. And the -- another initiative to increase the number of the touch points with the final destination so that we created a leaflet with the parking service and the coupons, have these flyers distributed in the 241 areas nationwide. So we distribute these flyers at the parking lots and the nearby areas. So we make the flyers and the -- transfer our customers to those retail outlets. So in exchange, we ask the retail outlets or restaurants and shops to buy Times tickets. So most of the outlets, the retail outlets like to own the parking lots for the customers, but it does not make economic sense to keep it all the time. However, they are willing to shoulder a part of the burden of the parking fees. Therefore, we ask all those outlets to buy a Times ticket, maybe the customers pay only JPY 100 or JPY 200, but if the customers spend more than JPY 1,000 or JPY 1,500 and the Times ticket will be given as a service. So we transfer customers to the restaurant or the shops, then our partnered outlets transfer the customers to our parking lot. So that is how the system works. And so this is the Tanoshii Machi leaflet works. So that we call it reciprocal customer transfer between the partnered outlets and us. So adding this service, we would like to boost that utilization of the parking lot.

Page 20, strengthen each business, Times Car Plus, expansion of vehicles placement. Like parking lots, we would like to work collaboratively with other means of the transportation that is a sine qua non for our future growth or in expanding the territory of our businesses so that we reach out to the Shinkansen and the airports, and we deploy our vehicles and the station of the bullet trains and airports. As for the Shinkansen, well, the more than half of the bullet train stations, we deploy the car share, the vehicles. And around the vicinity of the airport, there are only 14 vehicles have been deployed, but we would like to expand it so that travelers use Shinkansen railways and the airports to go to that final destination and pick up the car-sharing vehicle in front of that station or airport. If there is a corporate customer, then they do marketing and come back. So we would like to offer those business opportunities more and more. And recently, we will deploy the car-sharing vehicles such the commercial facilities, such as shopping malls, where the customer come to the commercial facilities on foot. They did not intend to buy bulky products or commodities and some customers give up buying the bulky products because they did not come here by car. So we deploy the big car like a minivan as car sharing at commercial facilities so that customers come to the shopping malls by train but drive home so that we have reached out the commercial facility from ourselves, but we received growing inquiries from these facilities. So we would like to increase the number of the vehicles at those facilities. Also, there are a lot of the vacant spot of the parking lot for the condominiums, so we received more and more inquiries from the condominiums. However, that structural limitation served as the hindrance for our business because that the condominiums' parkings for the residents make it difficult to access from outside for the security reasons. Therefore, if it's big condominiums and they have the big parking space on the ground, then that would serve for our business, but it is underground parking lots that is hard for our business operations. That said, we received inquiries from the homeowners associations. So if we solve these impediments, then we would aggressively deploy our vehicles through the condominiums' parking space.

Page 21, promote group synergy: integrate group services. Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho parking picture is here and you see the Times Car outlet. Our rent-a-car brand is Times Car Rental. The brand car for the car sharing is Times Car Plus. But the brand name for this outlet is Times Car only, meaning that they are offering the dual services, that is the Kioicho outlet. The car sharing is unmanned operation that is its signature. However, at this office -- this is the original- the office for the rent-a-car. But in addition to that, the rent-a-car and the car-sharing services are available to the customers so that we put the Times Car brand name on it. If the conditions allow, we would like to increase the number of such outlets. If the customer go there, the customers are able to use all kinds of the vehicles, depending on the duration of the time they use the car. This is one perspective, but going forward, the future would be 3-, 5-year, 10 years from now, our theory is that car sharing and rent-a-car would merge or come together. So that currently, those services are independent. The only difference between the 2 services that allowable time to rent a car and also that the commissions or fees. So if the users' demand get more sophisticated or evolved, either or kind of service is hard for the customers, does not accommodate the customers. Therefore, we would like to identify how the customer demand change and evolve and we would like to offer our services accordingly.

We entered into the market of the car sharing in July 2009, so this is the sixth or seventh year, but we have the long-standing experience in the rent-a-car business. So we would like to tap into the new space of the rent-a-car market. So from the 1st of June, we will introduce the vehicle delivery rent-a-car service from today. And that is the feasibility study for only the 6 months, but we will deliver a rent-a-car vehicle. Of course, you have to make the reservation in advance. But for the next Saturday, you want to go play golfing, so I need the 6 a.m., then that the vehicle would be delivered to the parking lot nearby home of that client. The client does not need to come to the rent-a-car office. And we have the existing service at PitGo and this service is that PitGo type of service. And if you are the Times Car Plus holder, they have the membership card with IC chip. So when that client use that rent-a-car, you do not have to fill out the applications or sign contracts. So if you reserve in advance and you go to the office and you swipe the card, then you get the car keys, then you pick up the car and go. Therefore, you do not have to go to the rent-a-car and the cars are delivered to the nearby parking lots and then you swipe the card and you can use that vehicle. So like this, this is out-of-the-box service in the existing businesses, such as rent-a-car.

Page 23. This news has been already released. That is the new headquarter building and we will move to the November -- or more exact the end of the October in 2007. And prior to that, in the 1971, at the inception of our business, we headquartered at Nishigotanda in Shinagawa. So we are going home. We are going back to our origin. So that we are going -- moving into the building to be completed in the autumn of the 2019. So this headquarter, new building may inspire some objections or criticism from the shareholders, but we consider all the motivations and passions and mindsets. And going back to the origin of our business, we are very -- feel very passionate about it. We are in the Yurakucho but I have a very strong feeling about our origin. In that place, we started the new business after we did the parking lot facility business for the 20 years, and we entered a new business and went public in OTC and went to the second section and first section of the TSE. So that we spent very challenging years, turmoil years in Gotanda. That is the origin of our business. So that going back to our starting point, I don't think that we feel uncomfortable being here, but our teams has been expanding and we started thinking moving several years ago and we happened to see that we are able to lease this business -- building with the fixed-term land lease contract. So we will move spring to summer in 2019.

From Page 25 and onwards, that is the overview of the first half and also that our initiatives in the second half, and you see all the numbers for the full year and those projections are the same as our initial estimate. The JPY 192 billion for net sales, JPY 21.2 billion for the operating profit and JPY 13.5 billion for net profit. That JPY 70 million of the negative impact from the Kumamoto Earthquake could be offset because that first half numbers exceeded our original projections, but we -- although that second half performance would undershoot the target, but the difference are small. Therefore, we would maintain the full year guidelines. Naturally, we always think to exceed the original target. That is our principle. Therefore, we are working very hard in the second half to hit the target.

Page 26, operating profit by business segment forecast. No change from our original projections. Parking business would hit JPY 24.8 billion. Mobility business would hit JPY 4.1 billion. And we expect JPY 7.9 billion for the costs and making the consolidated recurring income to be the JPY 21 billion. And as for Times Car Plus business forecast, we expect vehicles to be the 16,000 vehicles, and we expect net sales to be JPY 18.5 billion and operating profit to be JPY 2.4 billion. That is the full year forecast. No change from our original target.

If we hit all these targets and the dividend and the dividend per share ratio for the historical transition, please refer to this chart. And I have already announced that we'll raise the dividend by JPY 5 from the year ending October 2015. So this fiscal year, we expect JPY 60 dividend per share. Despite a JPY 5 dividend increase, that growing profit pushed payout ratio down by 5 percentage points, but the -- we raised that dividend on the back of our strong performance.

With that, although it is a rush explanation, I'd like to conclude my presentation over the -- this year performance.

[Statements in English on this transcript were spoken by an interpreter present on the live call.]