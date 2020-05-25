Edited Transcript of 4021.T earnings conference call or presentation 15-May-20 10:59am GMT

Full Year 2020 Nissan Chemical Corp Earnings Presentation

Tokyo May 25, 2020

Corporate Participants

* Junichi Miyazaki

Nissan Chemical Corporation - Senior EVP of Corporate Strategy & Coordination, CFO and Director

Presentation

Junichi Miyazaki, Nissan Chemical Corporation - Senior EVP of Corporate Strategy & Coordination, CFO and Director [1]

[Interpreted] I am Miyazaki. Thank you for joining our financial results meeting. Please turn to Page 5. As for the second half results, operating profit increased from JPY 17.7 billion in the previous year to JPY 20.6 billion this year, up JPY 2.9 billion year-on-year. Net income increased from JPY 14 billion to JPY 16.3 billion, up JPY 2.3 billion year-on-year. Compared to the outlook against the operating profit outlook of JPY 20.6 billion, results were in line JPY 20.6 billion. And as net income outlook was JPY 16.1 billion, result was up by JPY 0.2 billion.

Full year results are explained on the Page 7. Operating profit increased from JPY 37.1 billion in the previous year to JPY 38.6 billion this year, up JPY 1.5 billion year-on-year. Net income increased from JPY 29.4 billion to JPY 30.8 billion, up JPY 1.4 billion year-on-year. As a result, operating profit and ordinary income marked the record high for 6 consecutive years, and net income marked the record high for 7 consecutive years.

ROE in FY 2019 was 16.9%, up from 16.6% of the previous year, also clearing the midterm business plan target of 16%. As for the shareholders' return, dividend increased from JPY 82 of the previous year to JPY 90, up JPY 8 per share. Compared to JPY 88 of the outlook in November, dividend was up JPY 2.

Payout ratio went up from 41.5% of the previous year to 42.8% this year, and it's clear that midterm business plan target of 42.5%. We repurchased shares twice this year for JPY 10 billion, and the total payout ratio was 75.1%, up from 72% of the previous year. And this also cleared the midterm business plan target, 72.5%.

Please turn to Page 12. As for cash flow in FY '19, as in the previous year, ample cash position continued. As a result, cash and cash equivalent was JPY 30.6 billion. In FY '19, operating cash flow was JPY 35.5 billion. Investing cash flow was about JPY 15.5 billion resulted to free cash flow of about JPY 20 billion. As for FY '20 cash flow outlook, we expect ample cash flow following FY '19. Operating cash flow will be JPY 39 billion, and the investing cash flow will be JPY 11.9 billion, generating approximately JPY 27 billion of free cash flow. Cash and cash equivalent at end of the period will be JPY 32.7 billion.

Please turn to Page 13 for balance sheet. Equity ratio of the previous year was, as shown on the right bottom, 73.7%. Listed shares were reduced from JPY 25.6 billion to JPY 20.7 billion. This was, of course, partly affected by the variation decline. But complying with the governance code, we have been contracting the listed shares.

Page 14 shows FY 2020 outlook. Please take note that FY '20 outlook does not reflect the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as of today, as described here. Operating profit will grow from JPY 38.6 billion in the previous year to JPY 39.3 billion this year in FY '20, up JPY 0.7 billion year-on-year. Net income will stay flat year-on-year at JPY 30.8 billion. ROE will be 16.4%.

As for shareholders' return on Page 15, dividend will be JPY 96 per share, up JPY 6 year-on-year. And the payout ratio will be 44.8%. With this, we come close to the initial target payout ratio for FY 2020 of 45%.

Share repurchase was just announced, and we have started the repurchase of JPY 7 billion on May 18. Repurchase in May 2019 was JPY 6 billion, JPY 5 billion in May 2018 and JPY 7 billion in this year. Combining dividend of JPY 96 and this share repurchase of JPY 7 billion, total payout ratio will be 67.4%.

As for the assumption of the outlook, please go back to Page 14. FX rate is assumed as JPY 108 to $1 as shown at the bottom of the table. Crude oil price is assumed as $65 per barrel. FX risk is $193 million. We assume export will exceed import in our budget of FY 2020.

Please turn to Page 18 for operating profit by segment. Operating profit in the second half FY '19 is shown in the middle, with total OP of JPY 20.6 billion. When you refer to the year-on-year change in the next right column, in Chemicals, OP was down JPY 1.6 billion; Performance Materials' OP was up JPY 2.4 billion; Agrochemicals was up JPY 0.9 billion; Pharmaceuticals was down JPY 0.1 billion; and total OP was up JPY 1.5 billion. Compared to the November outlook as shown on the right, Chemicals were down notably against the outlook of JPY 3.1 billion; Performance Materials were projected as JPY 6.9 billion, so it was up notably; Agrochemicals were down JPY 0.3 billion; and Pharmaceuticals were also down by JPY 0.2 billion.

New OP segmentation methods at the bottom describes some technical changes. This change does not make material impact on the overall figures.

Please turn to Page 20 for FY 2020 outlook. Total OP in FY '20 will be up by JPY 0.7 billion as shown at the right bottom. Chemicals OP will be up JPY 1.4 billion; Performance Materials, up JPY 1.1 billion; Agrochemicals, down JPY 0.9 billion; and Pharmaceuticals will be down JPY 0.5 billion.

Please turn to Page 21 and 22. Future growth engines are described, with the outlook announced in May on Page 21 and actuals on Page 22. It seems that we achieved a target of JPY 9.4 billion. But actually, we had the acquisition of Quintec, the Agrochemicals business, which is classified to above JPY 0.6 billion category. And against this, there were some businesses which were negative. Oilfield materials were minus JPY 0.8 billion, 3D packaging process materials were minus JPY 0.4 billion, falling short of targets. Others were mostly in line.

Next, I'll explain each business segment. Please turn to Page 33 for Chemicals. Sales of major products are shown here. Please turn to the column of FY '19 second half from the top. TEPIC sales were plus 3%. But in the outlook shown on the left, they were plus 17%. Outlook for this year is plus 6%.

Environmental-related products actual sales were minus 6%, and the outlook was plus 7%, substantially below the outlook. And the outlook for this year is plus 9%.

Melamine sales in the second half were minus 22% compared to the outlook of plus 14%. They were far below. Outlook for this year is further down, minus 30%.

Urea including AdBlue sales were almost in line at plus 5%, and the outlook for this year is 6%.

High-purity sulfuric acid sales in the second half are plus 12%, below the outlook of plus 18%. Outlook for this year is plus 17%.

Finally, nitric acid product sales were minus 10%, and the outlook was plus 6%. Outlook for this year is plus 17%.

Profit overview of Chemicals segment is shown on Page 36. In each segment, information in the fourth quarter FY '19, second half FY '19, FY '19 review and FY '20 outlook are laid out in this order. But due to time constraint, I will comment mainly on the year-on-year comparison of second half FY '19 and the year-on-year comparison of the full year of FY '19 and the outlook for FY 2020.

As for the second half FY 2019 versus second half '18 shown on the left, sales went down by JPY 1.2 billion, and operating profit was down JPY 0.7 billion. In Fine Chemicals, sales of TEPIC for general application went up, led by the export increase to Middle East, but sales of TEPIC for electronic materials went down.

Environmental-related product sales declined due to lower shipment to North America, partly due to withdrawal of clients. As a result, both of sales and profit declined.

In Basic Chemicals, sales of high-purity sulfuric acid increased due to the launch of new facilities of domestic semiconductor customers. In urea including AdBlue, the market of AdBlue expanded. On the declining front, domestic demand of melamine decreased. And as for export, despite volume increase, market price declined substantially. Nitric acid products demand for major application capacitors was sluggish and both of sales and profit went down.

FY 2019 review is shown below. Situation was similar. In Fine Chemicals, sales of TEPIC for general application increased. The sales for electronic materials and environmental-related products was sluggish, and sales went up but OP went down. As for Basic Chemicals, sales increased in high-purity sulfuric acid and urea including AdBlue. And sales declined in melamine in Japan and abroad and nitric acid products. Here, sales were down as well as OP. In total, sales were down JPY 1.4 billion and OP was down JPY 1.6 billion.

As for FY 2020 outlook, as shown at the right bottom, sales will be up JPY 1.3 billion and OP will be up by JPY 1.4 billion. Regarding the breakdown. In Fine Chemicals, sales increase will be supported by TEPIC for electronic materials, with demand recovery for solder resist ink and LED sealant grows and expansion into overseas solder resist ink markets.

In environmental-related products, with completion of isocyanuric acid capacity expansion, external sales will be up. And HILITE will be exported further to Asia and Middle East.

Others include 3 materials as listed, and their sales will be growing. Currently, their combined sales are about JPY 2.7 billion, and they will be boosted. Including FINEOXOCOL, which was transferred from Basic Chemicals to Fine Chemicals in FY '20, we expect the growth of sales and profit.

In Basic Chemicals, domestic melamine sales will recover slightly. High-purity sulfuric acid sales will go up, with the recovery of semis demand. AdBlue will continue to expand for construction machineries. Nitric acid product sales will grow with capacitors' demand recovery and the competitors' withdrawal that Mitsubishi Chemical Group announced in April will also benefit us.

On the weak side of melamine export, its volume will fall substantially due to focus on the spread improvement. Market will continue to be stagnant, but due to reduction of lower-margin deals, selling price will be up. In the sustained weak market, our policy is to cut back the low price products. As a result, sales will go down but operating profit will be up. This is the overview of Chemicals.

Next on Performance Materials. Let me turn to Page 39. Please take a look at the table. In the middle, second half actuals are shown. Sales of SUNEVER grew 14% against the outlook of plus 2%. Its full year growth was 9% and FY 2020 outlook is a growth of 4%. Total Semis Materials sales in the second half was plus 13% against the outlook of plus 6%. And it was also substantially above the outlook. Full year growth was 4%, and FY '20 outlook is plus 12% with a stronger semiconductors demand prospect.

Total inorganic materials sales in the second half was minus 8% against the outlook of 0%, and it was below the outlook. Full year sales were minus 9%. And the SNOWTEX Organo Sol and Oilfield Materials were all below the outlook. As for FY 2020 outlook, SNOWTEX is plus 7%, Organo/Monomer Sol is minus 1%, and Oilfield Materials are plus 50%.

When you refer to the fourth quarter actual in the center in the table, you can see the strong growth of Display Materials and Semis Materials.

Next, for profit overview of Performance Materials, please turn to Page 42. When you refer to the second half of FY 2019 review versus second half '18 on the left, sales and profit of Display Materials increased with the strong growth of photo alignment IPS for both of smartphone and non-smartphone applications and that was a key driver. Rubbing IPS was down due to the shift to photo alignment IPS. VA increased sharply due to the contract with the newly built plant in China.

Semis Materials sales and profit also increased. It was mainly driven by the continuously steady logic market and the recovery in DRAM and flash memory markets. On the other hand, inorganic materials sales and profit decreased. SNOWTEX sales went down. Despite slight increase in nonpolishing, polishing for silicon wafers were partly affected by the customers' inventory buildup and sales decreased. Organo/Monomer Sol sales were down due to the sluggish hard coating materials. Oilfield Materials sales were down due to sluggish shale oil and crude oil market.

As for FY 2019 review, shown below, versus FY '18, situations are the same. In addition to the second half explanation, fixed cost was down by JPY 0.5 billion. Given those factors, sales went up JPY 2.5 billion and OP was up JPY 2.4 billion.

As for FY 2020 outlook on the right, Display Materials sales will be up but profit will go down. Reasons for sales increase are as same as mentioned. Photo alignment IPS sales will be strong for non-smartphone application, but rubbing IPS will be down due to the shift to photo alignment IPS. VA will be up for the continued sales expansion in China.

On the other hand, in this fiscal year, fixed cost will increase by about JPY 1 billion, including increasing R&D and capacity expansion costs, and that burden of expenses will be born. Considerable part of R&D expenses is OLED related.

Semis Materials sales and profit will increase, driven by continued strength of logic and the full-fledged recovery of DRAM market. Inorganic material sales and profit were increased. In SNOWTEX, a large contracting automobile-related materials were awarded and polishing materials for CMP will be picking up. Fixed cost increase is JPY 0.9 billion which includes Display Materials cost increase of JPY 1 billion. And in total, sales will be up JPY 4.6 billion, and OP will be up JPY 1.1 billion.

For Agrochemicals, please turn to Page 44. This slide shows the sales for the full year. Fluralaner sales were minus 9% year-on-year. As outlook was minus 3%, they were below outlook. A part of expected sales was shifted to FY '20. FY 2020 outlook of Fluralaner is minus 9%, expecting continued inventory adjustment. I would like to elaborate on Fluralaner later.

ROUNDUP sales were up 6% in FY '19, marking higher-than-expected growth, but this year's outlook is flat. ALTAIR was also firm, achieving 4% growth in the previous year against the outlook of 3%. This year's growth is expected at 13%. TARGA sales were minus 19%, partly due to the demand decrease in major use of rapeseed in Germany. And this year, sales will be minus 4%. Substantial growth was achieved by GRACIA, it will continue to grow by 33% this year further. PERMIT sales were plus 8%, slightly below outlook. This year's outlook is minus 5%. LEIMAY sales outlook was minus 17% and actual was minus 16%. In this year, its sales will be coming back. Quintec launch was in the third quarter 2019, and the year-on-year growth is not available. But this year, we expect this growth over FY '19 as plus 36%. GRACIA sales growth forecast is shown on the left bottom. Currently, we aim at JPY 10 billion of peak sales.

Next, please turn to Page 45 for Agrochemicals pipeline. There is no change in pipeline. But as shown at the bottom, if you combine the peak sales of new products, namely GRACIA launched in 2018, Quintec which was acquired in 2019 and upcoming NC-241 in 2022, 653 in 2024 and 656 in 2027, that will amount to JPY 30 billion in total. It shows that considerable seeds for growth exist in Agrochemicals segment.

On Fluralaner, regarding more recent markets and product launches, as shown under the third bullet point of BRAVECTO, chewable tablet for dogs was launched in July in China. Moreover, as shown at the bottom, BRAVECTO Plus, a broad spectrum combination spot-on solution for cats to treat internal and external parasite infestations was approved in the U.S. in December.

Fluralaner quarterly sales, as usual, is shown on the right. As you can see, in every third quarter, sales are very low. In fiscal 2020, we also expect slightly lower sales in the second quarter year-on-year.

Next, on Page 47. Let me discuss the status of Fluralaner. First, a recap. Our company has 2 types of revenues associated with Fluralaner. One is sales of Fluralaner to Merck as API and the other is a certain percentage of running royalties received from Merck on its sales of BRAVECTO and EXOLT products semiannually, in February and August. You can see bar charts here, which shows very large sales mostly in every fourth and second quarters.

Next, let me talk about the inventory adjustment for Fluralaner. At the bottom half is the fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2023 Fluralaner pro forma sales image, which represents the sum of estimated sales of API and royalty revenue. As we asked for fairly detailed information from Merck, what we found was that the inventory adjustment would take about 3 years. Therefore, as you can see, this bar chart which fatefully plots the sales estimates indicate sales will go down from 2019 to 2022.

Fiscal 2020 is estimated to see a decline of 9%, and it will take another 2 years going down at similar rates. Sales of BRAVECTO itself are expected to remain strong, but the inventory of Fluralaner or API for Merck has been quite large. And they do not expect to see a recovery until 2023 when our sales of Fluralaner will exceed the result of 2022, but will still slightly fall short of 2019. If I share something like this with you, it will make you worry for the future. So we have included later in the presentation deck our company's total sales estimate image for fiscal 2023, which I will elaborate on later.

Now with regard to R&D for BRAVECTO, what we can disclose at the moment is that broad spectrum combination for pets to treat internal and external parasite infestations is being looked at and spot-on solution for livestock is under development. There are many others, but what we can disclose at present are those two.

Page 48 is about very positive topics, a joint venture in India and Quintec. The joint venture in India is named Nissan Bharat Rasayan. As indicated in the fourth item from the top, its business is to manufacture active ingredients of Agrochemicals such as GRACIA, LEIMAY and Quintec and export them to our company, where they will be turned into finished products for sale. Thus, it is not for selling products to the domestic market in India but is positioned as a second factory for us. The number of operators is 150 to 200, and the operation is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2022. As shareholders, NCC owns a 70% stake, while our partner, Bharat Group, 30%.

On the right is the funding plan. A total of JPY 6.7 billion is expected to be required. NCC will contribute by providing 70% of the JPY 2.3 billion in capital as well as lending to the joint venture of JPY 3.3 billion. With regard to the feasibility of this project, as noted below, given the degree of contribution by our company, on a consolidated basis, we expect to reap JPY 2 billion in 2024 and JPY 3.2 billion in 2025 in terms of profit. These figures are considered to be achievable as products are manufactured using cheap local labor and lower construction costs, which is expected to help increase the production volume of API, currently a bottleneck for us, and ultimately increase the volume of our production significantly.

The overview of the partner, Bharat Group is as shown on the slide. It is a major Indian company to produce and market agrochemicals and currently sells certain NCC's products such as TARGA, PULSOR and PERMIT in India and manufactures the active ingredients of some of NCC's products. Potential benefits for us include having a reliable local partner and being able to diversify and secure sources of active ingredients and decrease materials shortage risks, as I said.

Currently, in some products, we have some manufacturing bottlenecks, making it hard for us to catch up with the production volume. Another benefit is lower production costs compared to plants in Japan, as the construction cost is 1/3 and labor cost 1/10 of what would cost us in Japan.

Furthermore, an already vacant plant site is readily available. Thus, this investment is expected to be much more efficient compared to the M&As that we have been considering in India for many years.

On Page 49, at the bottom, we have included description of Quintec business as a recap. We acquired it from Corteva in November. Quintec is protectant fungicide, highly effective in controlling powdery mildew in fruits especially grapes and vegetables, enjoying extremely stable sales and profit.

As noted on the right, the total operating profit between 2021 and 2024 is estimated to be JPY 2.5 billion. And the operating profit before amortization, JPY 5.5 billion.

Next, on the profit overview of Agrochemicals on Page 50. In the second half of fiscal 2019, sales went up for GRACIA, Quintec, PERMIT, ROUNDUP and ALTAIR, while sales went down for Fluralaner and TARGA. Although fixed costs increased by JPY 0.8 billion, sales rose by JPY 2.1 billion and operating profit by JPY 1.3 billion. For the full year of fiscal 2019, as indicated below, similar products saw their sales go up, while Fluralaner, TARGA and LEIMAY suffered a decrease in sales. Sales grew by JPY 1.3 billion, operating profit by JPY 0.9 billion. There was a big negative factor of JPY 0.5 billion due to increased inventory adjustment costs.

As for fiscal 2020, sales are expected to rise in GRACIA, ALTAIR, Quintec and LEIMAY, while the decline is expected for sales of Fluralaner, TARGA and PERMIT. Fixed cost is estimated to go up by JPY 1.4 billion, including the increases in future product development costs as well as JPY 0.5 billion rise in Quintec amortization cost. Thus, despite JPY 1.5 billion increase in total sales, operating profit is expected to fall by JPY 0.9 billion.

Moving on to Pharmaceuticals on Page 52. At the bottom is sales of LIVALO. The second column from the right shows the actual sales in fiscal 2019 of JPY 4 billion, down JPY 0.3 billion year-on-year. The breakdown is shown below. Domestic sales went up, while export sales went down, resulting in a net decline of JPY 0.3 billion. Moreover, as noted in the second bullet below the table, in August this year, market exclusivity will expire in EU. And therefore, generics are expected to be launched going forward in Europe as well.

Please turn to Page 54, which describes Custom Chemicals business. So far, we have not disclosed absolute numbers for this business and so decided to share those this time. Sales have grown by over twofold from JPY 1.2 billion in 2013 to JPY 2.9 billion in 2019 and are expected to reach JPY 3.6 billion in 2020.

Page 55 shows new strategies for the Pharmaceuticals segment. In 2019, the Drug Discovery business posted losses for the first time, which prompted us to start to work on changing the business model. As you can see in the table below for sales and profit, in 2019, the Drug Discovery saw a loss of JPY 0.12 billion, while the Custom Chemicals business posted profit of JPY 1.05 billion, which means that Custom Chemicals was solely responsible for making the total Pharmaceutical business profitable in 2019. It achieved JPY 1 billion in profit with sales of JPY 2.9 billion, representing a business of high profit margin.

In the Drug Discovery, we will transform the revenue-generating model by aiming to license out technologies and compounds at every stage possible from early to research phases. First on in-house research, previously, we have looked at opportunities to license out only at clinical testing stages. But going forward, we will focus on themes initiated by NCC and selected by potential licensees and license them out before clinical testing stages. In other words, at various phases of exploration when we have not narrowed down to a single candidate.

By working with partners at early stages, we will learn better their assessment of what we are developing which enables us to make go or no-go decisions much earlier. As for collaborative researches, since we have quite promising oligonucleotide drug discovery platform in the pipeline as our unique drug discovery technologies, we are hoping to provide them to partners to monetize them. We believe we have oligonucleotide technologies with very high activity.

Moving on to [part] 2. We will seek to enhance efficiency of R&D resources at the same time by reducing the drug discovery development personnel by 10 in 2 years, that is 10 out of the current total of 70 in the Pharmaceuticals R&D. Moreover, the R&D expenses will be fixed at around JPY 2.5 billion. And focus will be placed on 10 out of the 18 existing new drug discovery projects.

In Custom Chemicals, given that no new drug discovery products are likely to come out for the time being, we will need to support the Pharmaceuticals segment by continued expansion of the Custom Chemicals business. Following Maxacalcitol and Eldecalcitol, we hope to develop another high-activity, value-added generic API products and launch peptides CMO business. Through such efforts in 2023, though we expect Drug Discovery business to post a loss of JPY 1.3 billion as generics for LIVALO will probably be launched in Europe one after another, we hope to more than offset that with JPY 2.8 billion profit from Custom Chemicals to generate profit of JPY 1.5 billion for the segment as a whole.

Please see Page 57 and 58. For the first time, we have disclosed the breakdown of the Pharmaceuticals segment into Drug Discovery and Custom Chemicals for both sales and operating profit.

On Page 58, you can see that in the second half in the Drug Discovery, sales dropped by JPY 0.06 billion and operating profit by JPY 0.16 billion, while Custom Chemicals saw increased sales and operating profit resulting in a positive growth of JPY 0.24 billion in sales and JPY 0.02 billion in operating profit for the whole segment. For the full fiscal 2019, sales decreased by JPY 0.04 billion and operating profit, JPY 0.06 billion for the total segment. But as you can see, the operating profit went up by JPY 0.3 billion in Custom Chemicals, while it went down by JPY 0.37 billion in Drug Discovery.

In fiscal 2020, operating profit is expected to decline by JPY 0.5 billion with Drug Discovery to post a drop of JPY 0.83 billion which is too large to be fully offset by the rise of JPY 0.33 billion in Custom Chemicals.

Please move to Page 59. As I said earlier, Fluralaner sales are not expected to recover until fiscal 2023. Given that, I want to discuss what kind of sales mix we can expect in fiscal 2023 by segment. This is, by no means, meant to represent our midterm business plan yet, but just a rough idea by rounding the numbers in increments of JPY 0.5 billion. As you can see, we believe we can grow sales from JPY 206.8 billion to JPY 239.3 billion.

To give you a brief outline of each segment, please see Page 60 for Chemicals segment. Major products are listed in the table. Melamine, as we said, is forecasted to further decline by JPY 1.5 billion from 2019 to 2023. This is because we expect a further drastic volume reduction with emphasis on spreads. We will benefit from a recovery in the semiconductor business in high-purity sulfuric acid and from withdrawal of a domestic competitor from the market in nitric acid products.

In Fine Chemicals, we expect a JPY 3.5 billion growth in sales. There's not much description by product, but we expect FO, MC and other products to grow. While in environmental-related products, we plan to increase production capacity of isocyanuric acid.

Moving on to Page 61 on Performance Materials segment. Sales are expected to increase from JPY 65.5 billion to JPY 77 billion, up JPY 11.5 billion for the next 4 years. In Display business, SUNEVER is forecasted to decline by JPY 0.5 billion. Here, VA is assumed to increase its market share. Photo IPS is expected to be flat as sales for non-smartphone use will increase, while those with smartphone use will probably turn into a negative growth.

OLED materials are expected to see an increase of JPY 1.5 billion, including a growth in vapor deposition. As a new material, hard coating materials for flexible OLED smartphones are assumed to generate incremental sales of JPY 1 billion. Light control films are expected to rise by JPY 0.5 billion. In the semiconductor business, a total of JPY 6 billion growth is expected. Multilayer process materials, ARC and EUV materials are all expected to benefit from increased demand from 5G and IoT. CMOS image sensor materials and 3D packaging process materials are assumed to grow by JPY 0.5 billion, respectively. Inorganic business is expected to grow by JPY 3 billion. SNOWTEX will contribute by JPY 1 billion as increasing materials for automobiles, and for longer term, in silicon wafers and CMP is expected. Organo/Monomer Sol will grow due to increases of use in hard coating materials for foldable smartphone film and 3D printing materials. Oilfield materials may struggle to achieve a growth of JPY 1 billion. But for a longer perspective, we should see increased use for repairing existing wells.

Next, on our Chemicals segment. Sales are expected to grow from JPY 64 billion in 2019 to JPY 72.5 billion, up JPY 8.5 billion. Fluralaner, as we said, is likely to recover in 2023, but see a drop of JPY 1 billion from 2019. TARGA, PERMIT and SIRIUS are also forecasted to shrink. But LEIMAY is assumed to grow by JPY 4 billion. LEIMAY is not a new product. But in Europe, both of the products currently combined with mega products as mixtures will have their registration expire. And LEIMAY is expected to be adopted for their replacements, which is the reason behind the big growth assumed. GRACIA is expected to post a total growth of JPY 2.5 billion from domestic and export markets. ALTAIR is likely to make further progress in its switchover to a new generation. ROUNDUP expects a growth of JPY 1.5 billion. We will focus on large-sized standardized products in MAXLOAD. While in ALEILE, we will seek to develop distribution channels such as drugstores and supermarkets. We can expect further increase in sales of Quintec. ALEILE, a new product for foliar application based on ALTAIR is assumed to contribute about JPY 0.5 billion. Thus, despite the decrease in Fluralaner, the segment as a whole is estimated to show a sales growth of JPY 8.5 billion.

On Page 63, Pharmaceuticals segment. Drug Discovery business is expected to drop by JPY 1.5 billion with LIVALO assumed to fall another JPY 2 billion. An increase of JPY 0.5 billion is included, assuming that 1 item can be licensed out. In Custom Chemicals, the JPY 3 billion growth is expected with existing businesses of Maxacalcitol and Eldecalcitol assumed to expand further and peptide CMO to make contribution. Another JPY 0.5 billion growth is assumed under Others. Thus, a total of JPY 1.5 billion increase is expected for the entire segment.

On Page 64, we have shown new businesses that do not belong to any segments currently. In life science, we have cell culture medium, biointerface control materials and cosmetic materials. In environment and energy, we have secondary battery materials as well as materials for organic solar cells. We also have optical interconnect materials. Together, we expect a sales growth contribution of about JPY 1 billion in 2023, which can help offset the drop in sales of Fluralaner.

Last but not least, on Page 75. In terms of shareholder returns, we have executed share buyback of about 40.9 million shares or JPY 82.5 billion up to 2019, reducing the total shares issued by 21%.

Our cash management policy is shown at the bottom. Based on which, we can say that we have more than sufficient surplus cash on hand for this fiscal year to fund investments and R&D. Therefore, we plan to conduct further share buyback.

That's all from me. Thank you for your attention.

[Statements in English on this transcript were spoken by an interpreter present on the live call.]