Edited Transcript of 2409.TW earnings conference call or presentation 30-Jul-20 6:00am GMT

Hsin-Chu Aug 21, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of AU Optronics Corp earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 6:00:00am GMT

Now I would like to hand over to Ms. Julia Chao, AUO's IR Officer.

Julia Chao, AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department [2]

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Julia Chao, AUO's IR Officer. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our conference call.

Joining me here are 5 executives: Mr. Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Frank Ko, President and COO; Mr. James Chen, VP of Consumer Application Strategy Business; Mr. ShihHong Liao, VP of Commercial & Industry Application Strategy Business; and Mr. Ben Tseng, our CFO.

The agenda of today's conference call is as follows: First of all, Ben will go over our Q2 results and provide you with a guideline for our -- provide you with the guidance for Q3. And then we will have Paul to give you an opening remark. Afterwards, we will proceed with Q&A session.

We will first address the questions that we collected for the first part of this session. Afterwards, if you still have more questions, then we will start to take your call in.

Now before I hand over to Ben, I would like to remind you that all forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties. Please also spend some time to read the safe harbor notice on Slide #2. Ben, please?

Benjamin Tseng, AU Optronics Corp. - CFO, CAO & VP [3]

Good afternoon. I would like to go over our Q2 results. During the quarter, COVID-19 brought big changes to our shipment ratios. Due to assembly planned shutdowns in many places, car display shipments plunged.

On the back of working from home and studying at home, IT panels and panels for stay-at-home, entertainment and medical displays saw an increase in demand and we quickly adjusted our capacity allocation to align with customer demand.

In Q2, our area shipment increased. ASP also went up slightly, which helped to boost our revenue. Net sales in Q2 came in at TWD 63.5 billion, up by TWD 9.8 billion Q-o-Q. Gross loss was TWD 1.7 billion. OP loss narrowed to TWD 3.4 billion. Net loss attributable to owners of the company, TWD 3 billion. EBITDA margin was 8.6%.

Balance sheet. At the end of Q2, cash was TWD 72.2 billion, down by TWD 4.6 billion Q-o-Q. Short-term and long-term debt combined was TWD 120.1 billion, down by TWD 1.4 billion. Inventory turnover, lowering gradually as planned, dropped to 40 days. Gearing ratio was 27.2% which was still a healthy level.

Moving on to cash flow. We generated from operating activities TWD 550 million. We had an outflow for investing activities of TWD 3.8 billion and outflow of financing activities of TWD 11 billion, mainly due to debt repayment.

Revenue breakdown by application. In Q2, benefiting from increased shipments on the back of working-from-home and learning-at-home trends, shares of notebook and monitor rose to 32% and 16%, respectively. On the other hand, for TV share, despite growth in area shipment and revenue, the increase was smaller.

So TV share lowered to 30%. Commercial and others was affected by a drop in car display revenue, saw its share lower to 22%.

Revenue breakdown by size. As I just mentioned, there was a phenomenon where TV's revenue increase was muted. So the 50-inch and above and 39-inch to 50-inch segments' shares lowered to 22% and 7%, respectively. 10- to 20-inch segment was boosted by an increase in notebook panel shipment, seeing its share rising to 37%. Smaller than 10-inch segment saw its share down to 14% due to a drop in car display revenue.

Shipments and ASP by area. Shipments in square meter went up by 15.8% Q-o-Q. ASP per square meter increased by 3.4%, helped by our continued push for a focus on high value-added and large-sized notebook, monitor, smartphone panel shipments.

Small and medium-sized panels. Area shipment decreased by about 6% Q-o-Q. The revenue for the small and medium-sized segment was TWD 8.4 billion, down by 5% Q-o-Q, mainly because of a drop in car display revenue.

For Q3's guidance. Large-sized panel shipments are expected to be up by mid- to high single-digit percentage Q-o-Q. Blended ASP is expected to be up by mid-single-digit percentage Q-o-Q. Smaller than 10-inch, our small and medium-sized panel shipments are expected to be down by low single-digit percentage Q-o-Q. The loading rate in Q3 will likely be higher than Q2. So this was an update on our Q2 results and a guidance for Q3.

Before we start with our Q&A, we would have Paul to give you an opening remark.

Shuang-Lang Peng, AU Optronics Corp. - Chairman & CEO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. The first half was very challenging. COVID-19 has rattled the market. IT products, however, benefit from a rise in stay-at-home economy and distance learning trend. Starting from the second quarter, demand strengthened. And the demand will likely be strong in the next quarter as well.

In the first half, auto plants and TV assembly plants were temporarily shut down in many places due to lockdown measures. This has affected the demand for cars and TV sets. However, AU was able to quickly adjust our operations. We lowered the shipment ratio of TV panels, while at the same time, increasing the ratios for IT products and other antivirus applications such as medical displays.

Due to our efforts, we have managed to improve our revenue and bottom line. In the end of Q2, lockdown measures have gradually been lifted in many places. And economic activities have resumed their normal stage. So we think the second half will have better economic conditions. Our revenues in Q2 went up by 18% Q-o-Q and loss also narrowed.

Our balance sheet remains to be healthy. Our inventory lowered by TWD 1.2 billion Q-o-Q and inventory turnover went down to 40 days, and we still have a very healthy level of gearing ratio at 27%.

As for the next quarter, for the third quarter, as I just said, in the end of Q2, many factories started to resume normal operation and production started to go back to normal. And brick-and-mortar shops are gradually opened.

More importantly, in hopes of stimulating economies, governments around the world implemented monetary easing and subsidy policies. These measures help to boost market demand.

In China, for example, during the June 18 festival, TV sell-through increased by 30% Y-o-Y. And the sell-through in North America in the second quarter also jumped by 32% Y-o-Y. So demand was there.

Today, many people are staying at home. And governments have implemented stimulus measures. Many people are spending the money that they get on buying home appliances. More importantly, inventory levels at channels are very healthy at the moment. In the first half, TV brands generally fail to meet their business plans, and they started to become quite aggressive in restocking starting from the end of Q2 in hopes of meeting up their business plans for the full year.

And the demand for car displays or car-related products will also improve in the second half as demand becomes more normal. However, car sales year-on-year may still went down by double-digit percentage points. IT and medical or stay-at-home-related applications were less affected in the first half and the demand for these applications continue to be strong. The rise of staying-at-home, working-from-home, learning-at-home, entertainment-at-home trends may still take place for a while. And the demand continues to be strong.

So in terms of visibility, we think Q3 will be much better than Q2.. But at AUO, we continue to be cautiously positive about the prospects of second half, and we will continue to be vigilant about any market challenges. We will need to observe any new changes when they come about. For example, there may be a resurgence in the pandemic, and the presidential election in the U.S. may cause uncertainties on the market. There are also geopolitical issues that need to be observed, such as the conflicts between China and India and the conflicts in the Korean Peninsula and South China Sea. These may also affect market. But all in all, the outlook for Q3 may be much more positive than the first half. These are all external environmental changes AU will continue to be vigilant.

Although the pandemic has caused some impact, but we remain committed to our value transformation strategy. We have completed the acquisition of JohnRyan, which is a banking CMS provider. And also the stake acquisition of ADLINK was already completed. ADLINK is an industrial IoT supplier. The demerger of Da Qing Corp. was already approved by our shareholder meeting, and we will implement our plan based on our schedule.

Going forward, there will be -- it will be the age of 5G and AIoT. We will accelerate our pace in value transformation and field economy strategy. But of course, it will take some time for us to reach a certain scale. But we believe we are on the right path, and we remain committed to transformation.

Our Q2 results were already better than Q1, and we expect more improvements to come in Q3. This echoes with our comment in the beginning of this year that the trough for the year will probably be in the first quarter, and there will be further improvements quarter-after-quarter, and we believe we are on the right track. And I would like to take this opportunity to thank you again for your support. And I would like to wish you health and prosperity. Thank you.

Questions and Answers

Julia Chao, AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Paul. Now we would like to proceed with questions and answers. We will first address the questions that we have collected. The first group of questions are about market update and outlook. Analysts are interested in knowing about the 2020 panel supply and demand. And also about TV sell-through in Q2 as well as a demand outlook for the second half?

Frank, would you please address these questions?

Fu-Jen Ko, AU Optronics Corp. - President, COO & Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon. This is Frank. I would like to share our perspectives on Q2 sell-through, a market update. As Paul has mentioned, the first half, especially starting from February, the market and the global economy took a big hit. There were a lot of changes to the operating environment as well. Starting from February, production visibility became better. Ongoing progress in LCD production line closures and delay in large generation capacity rents by our peers is slowing down the capacity growth. Helping to improve supply-demand dynamics starting from now till the end of this year.

As for the demand side, the rise of stay-at-home activity has triggered a new way for demand. As lockdown measures started to ease and shops are being reopened around the world, end sales momentum was restored gradually. So we believe end sales momentum is better than originally expected. As for TV sell-through, Q2 was like a high season almost. North America and Western Europe saw strong sales in Q2 and upward size migration towards, average size grew by more than 1-inch Y-o-Y. This is because that when more people are staying at home, people are asking for higher resolution, bigger screen TV sets. Meanwhile, because everybody is at home. And there are more people in 1 place, people are asking for a third -- a second or a third TV set. So the smaller size TV set also saw a rise in demand.

However, the demand of emerging markets in Q2 was somewhat muted. Looking ahead at the second half, as lockdown measures being lifted, and governments around the world implemented stimulus measures to boost the economy. Consumer demand will likely benefit.

Julia Chao, AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is about TV, IT and notebook, smartphone inventory levels. Could frank also take this one?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fu-Jen Ko, AU Optronics Corp. - President, COO & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Starting from Q2, TV assembly plants were affected by COVID. So inventory levels were already low. With sales coming in Q2, brands and channels and manufacturers are having a lower-than-normal inventory levels and brands are replenishing their inventories aggressively. As for IT, on the back of work-from-home and its distance learning trends, inventory levels at channels are relatively low, and brands are also restocking aggressively. For smartphone, the second half is a period when smartphone vendors restock for the second half. Right now, at the moment, inventory levels are quite normal.

Julia Chao, AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Frank. The next group of questions are financial ones. The loading rate of Q2 was more than 90%. Loading rates for Q3 are expected to be higher than Q2. Depreciation and amortization was TWD 8.9 billion in Q2. And the amount for the first half was TWD 17.9 billion. The expected amount for 2020 is going to be TWD 36 billion. CapEx in Q2 was TWD 3.8 billion. For the first half, it was TWD 9 billion. The amount for 2020 is going to be TWD 20 billion. About currency's fluctuations impact on our margins. In Q2, according to official data, the NTD gained by about 0.2% against the dollar. And at the same time, NTD weakened by about 0.25% against Japanese yen. These factors combined had a nearly 0 impact on our margin during the quarter.

The next group of questions are about AUO's key products and technologies. Could you please first talk about the progress that we've made in TV and IT segments and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic?

Chien-Pin Chen, AU Optronics Corp. - VP of Consumer Application Strategy Business [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon. This is James. As Paul and Frank said, the pandemic has disrupted the TV supply chain in the first half. Due to stay-at-home measures, many people have been staying at home for a longer period of time, and people are asking for a third or second TV or more computers at home, and the demand started to emerge in the end of the second quarter. We have seen that end demand starting to strengthen. And brands are aggressively pulling in panels to prepare for the demand. And people are getting more positive about the sales prospects. As for AUO, in the first quarter, we worked with key customers to launch a series of bezel-less 8K TV panels sizing 65, 75 and 85 inch. These bezel-less TV panels are able to provide a boundless viewing experience, and it has been well received by customers.

So our customers began to increase the orders for this product in Q2 and Q3. For IT products, because of working from home and studying from home, demand has been quite strong. Moreover, people are working on notebook computers and learning from such computers for a longer period of time. They, as a result, are asking for larger-sized desktop monitors, which has helped boost the demand for IT products. We believe the shipment momentum of IT products will likely carry into the second half.

Now about notebook panels. In the second quarter, unit shipment has grown by more than 20% Y-o-Y. Panels used in work computers or gaming computers have also shown strong performance. Shipment numbers growing by more than 30% Y-o-Y. As for monitor panels, on the back of working-from-home and entertainment-at-home demand, large size curve products continue to be very popular.

In Q2, our curve monitor panel saw an increase in shipment of 40% Y-o-Y. And we also believe that such strong demand momentum will carry into the second half.

Julia Chao, AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, James. Now ShihHong, would you please talk about the other panel applications that benefit from stay-at-home trend.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ShihHong Liao, AU Optronics Corp. - VP of Commercial & Industry Application Strategy Business [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon. Thank you, as Paul just said, that the pandemic has caused people to stay at for more, and people are not going out shopping. Instead, they are spending a longer time at home and doing some more activities online. We have observed that play-at-home, exercise-at-home related application demand has grown significantly in Q2. For example, in gaming panels, given the rise in such gaming activities, our gaming panel in the second quarter shipment was up by more than 30% Y-o-Y. Besides entertainment-at-home, people are also doing exercises at home. Today, many fitness equipment are combined with online courses. And such, this has given right to new commercial model that has been quite popular at the moment.

The unit shipment of our sports-related panels saw a multiple growth in Q2 Y-o-Y. And we expect the momentum of shipment will likely extend into the third quarter.

Operator [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now open the floor for you to call in. (Operator Instructions) So our first caller is Brad Lin from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brad Lin, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Management team, this is Brad. First off, I would like to congratulate you on your good results, especially with your gross margin improvement. I have 2 questions, especially about mini LED and micro LED. The first question that I have is that, I know that some of your key customers have set up plans for mini LED. I wonder if you can give us some color around the outlook of mini LED TV. The second question that I have is about the merger between Lextar and Epistar. These 2 companies are going to merge into a new entity. I wonder the kind of role that AU plays in this new entity. And how does this fit into your road map?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chien-Pin Chen, AU Optronics Corp. - VP of Consumer Application Strategy Business [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi, Brad, this is James. I would like to answer the question on mini LED. Last year, we had a mini LED monitor panel, especially for content creators and gaming application. This year, in Q1, we launched a 17.3-inch panel for content creator, which also use mini LED. In the second half, we will continue to roll out many led to game and notebook panels. So step-by-step, the mini LED product line will be more completed. We believe that this technology has reached a point that we can produce in bigger volumes and offer more commercialized applications. In terms of picture quality or power consumption profile, mini LED performs better than OLED. And customers have given us very good feedback for mini LED products as well. We will be gearing up for mini LED applications, and there will be more products coming online in the second half. We will roll out the technology to content creator application, gaming and other applications as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shuang-Lang Peng, AU Optronics Corp. - Chairman & CEO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi, Brad, this is Paul. On your question relating to the merger of Lextar and Epistar. These 2 companies have made continuous investment in epitaxy and packaging. They are leading companies in Taiwan in terms of LED technology and patent portfolios. But going forward, as the industry moves toward higher-end technology such as mini LED, micro LED or invisible light LED based on 3, 5 compounds, more heavy investments will be required, so as to meet the demand for future display applications or IoT products. Therefore, these 2 companies wanted to merge into 1 entity, so as to improve their efficiency in terms of resource allocation and utilization. After the merger, AU will remain to be the largest stakeholder of the new entity. We have been in the past working with Lextar on mini LED and micro LED.

In the future, we will continue to collaborate with the new entity. I think Taiwan stands at advantage position in the development of micro LED and mini LED. And we hope that we can make the entire industry chain to operate in most effective ways. We also hope that for the entire industry chain, from the upstream to the lower stream, we hope that there will be many more opportunities unlocked for new display technologies. I wonder if that answers your question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brad Lin, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes, you have.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Julia Chao, AU Optronics Corp. - Head of IR Department [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, we don't have any other questions online. So this concludes our conference call. If you have any other questions, please feel free to contact us at AUO's IR department. Thank you. We'll see you next quarter.