Edited Transcript of 2280.RI earnings conference call or presentation 9-Apr-19 1:00pm GMT

Q1 2019 Almarai Company SJSC Earnings Call

Mar 28, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Almarai Company SJSC earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, April 9, 2019

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Ikram Ulhaque

Almarai Company - Head of Finance

* Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal

Almarai Company - CEO

* Paul-Louis Gay

Conference Call Participants

* Adnan Farooq

Jadwa Investment Company, Research Division - Analyst

* Alowi AliMirah

* Ambereen Jiwani

Ajeej Capital - Senior Analyst

* Ashar Saleem

Saudi Kuwaiti Finance House S.S.C. - Analyst

* Mohamed T. Tomalieh

Tellimer Research - Analyst

NCB Capital Company, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Almarai First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call hosted by NCB Capital. I now hand over to your host Mr. Mohamed Tomalieh. Sir, please go ahead.

Mohamed T. Tomalieh, Tellimer Research - Analyst [2]

Good afternoon, everyone. This is Mohamed Tomalieh. On behalf of NCB Capital, I would like to welcome you to the conference call with Almarai management regarding the first quarter 2019 earnings call of the company.

With us on the call is Mr. Majed Nofal, the Chief Financial Officer of Almarai; Mr. Paul Gay, the former Chief Financial Officer of Almarai; Mr. Ikram Ulhaque, Head of Finance; and Ms. Maria Zahrani, Group Investor Relations Manager.

We will first listen to the management feedback. Following this, we'll open the floor to questions. Almarai management, please begin with your feedback.

Paul-Louis Gay, [3]

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and good morning. This is Paul Gay speaking. As you know, I'm the -- this will be my last quarterly call because Majed since yesterday has been formally introduced as CFO of the company. But I will be running the call today with Ikram and Majed, of course.

I would like to thank NCB Capital and Mohamed Tomalieh, in particular, for organizing the call. As usual, I assume that you have all downloaded and read the 2019 Q1 earnings presentation from our website. All those who have been unable to download the presentation, go to the almarai.com website, investors relation, presentation, where you will find the documents.

Let's move to page 3, where I could go through the main events of the quarter. Of course, on the market front, the market -- the core markets continue to stabilize in Q1 from the 2019 late Q4 stabilization. Egypt continues to perform strongly, mainly in the Dairy segment. The UHT discounting has subsided in general, and of course, we have implemented VAT in Bahrain. In the context of this flat and -- or declining growth, Almarai has made good progress in Q1. Almarai sales reached SAR 3.4 billion, an increase of 3.8% year-over-year. However, due to the high feed and funding cost, mainly higher interest-bearing debt after repayment of Perpetual Sukuk last year and higher SIBOR rate, the profit attributable to shareholders reached SAR 336 million, which is a decline of 2.6% year-over-year.

Saudi Arabia overall had a solid growth. However, we observed a softening in market for the rest of the GCC countries and in particular, in UAE. We continue to see robust growth for Poultry, driven by volume growth in the foodservice channel. Furthermore, within HORECA, we made an acquisition this quarter of the small company known as Premier Foods to further expand our footprint in this channel. As mentioned previously, we hope to leverage the full platform of products we offer to our retail customers and provide it on a more industrial base.

Within our core segment, Dairy, Juice and Bakery, we saw strong product innovation this quarter within our fresh milk market, with the fluctuating in terms of market share between 65% and 70%. And the Bakery segment is up 6.1% related to last year in terms of revenue. Lastly, the company continues to focus on controlling its input cost, reducing its operating cost and reducing the CapEx, while maximizing free cash flow.

As with last quarter, there is a continuous focus on 3 main pillars of growth, which are innovation, geographic expansion and the HORECA channel expansion. You will see the result of our innovation pipeline later on in the presentation.

Moving to Page 4, you can see the market share during the quarter. And as you will see, the market share for the last 2 years for fresh dairy remained relatively flat between 68%, 66%. And we are at a minimal decline with fresh milk, ranging trading around 65% to 70%. Similarly, we have minor decline in Laban and Zabadi. However, in the long-life dairy, you can see that we gained both in volume shares and value shares from the slide above.

If you move to Page 5, which is our innovation pipeline in Q1, you can see the main products that we're launching, announcing in Q1, mainly the mango yogurt, starting from the top-left side corner, the mango yogurt, the Greek blueberry yogurt, the date milk and the Super Juice, and then a series of new product in the Bakery segment, including the mini roll and the...

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bake roll.

Paul-Louis Gay, [5]

Bake roll, sorry. Okay. If we move Page 6, we let Ikram to get through the financial performance.

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Paul. Ladies and gentlemen, so let me start the finance section by going to Slide #7.

You will see the P&L statement for the quarter, and I'll go through the each line in detail. So let me start the first one with the revenue. I'm very pleased to report the top line growth of plus 3.8% for the quarter due to a general improvement in the market coupled with an increase in product portfolio mix, strong innovation, as Paul just mentioned and export sales. I will discuss the key pillars of this growth by product and by country on Slide #10 later on. During the same period...

(technical difficulty)

Ladies and gentlemen, apologies for the drop-out. I think I was on G&A cost, and I can assure you we're not cutting G&A cost with the telephone lines but it just dropped inadvertently, so apologies for this.

So let me continue from the G&A. So we were talking about G&A expenses being down about minus 1.4% due to continuation of cost savings program. Our other expenses were down by SAR 22 million, mainly because of lower losses from the sale of dairy herd and the one-off gain from disposal of assets. Impairment of financial assets was down by SAR 30 million -- or improved by SAR 30 million because we took a bigger provision last year due to VAT implementation. We're very comfortable with our balance sheet position and hence, there's not a high provision to our P&L this year.

Moving below the operating line, funding cost are higher by SAR 28 million, mainly due to higher interest-bearing debt after we repaid the Perpetual Sukuk last year, higher SIBOR rate and lower capitalization of funding cost for qualified project. Exchange gain is at SAR 9.4 million positive compared to a loss of SAR 19.1 million due to a favorable movement in currencies, mainly for euro. The SAR 3 million increase in tax is mainly due to foreign subsidiary. As a sum, if you look at the whole picture, the profit attributable to shareholders declined by SAR 9 million or minus 2.6%.

Next slide, which is Slide #8. In the interest of time, it is explaining the same thing, but our idea was to show you in the context of last year trend versus this quarter trend. And you will see the #1 thing is the 3.8% growth on the top line, which is very welcoming. As I talked before, the gross profit is declined at minus 3.6%, mainly due to feed cost. But you will see an increase in operating profit or in EBITDA, and that increase is coming mainly because we are running or continuously running with the savings program in S&D as well as G&A programs. But the net income drop was mainly because of the change in our capital structure.

I'll like to move on to the next page, which is Slide #9, which is results by segment. I think after 8 quarters or 9 quarters, all of our product categories are showing positive number. It's a very welcoming quarter from that perspective. Poultry is continuing its growth, driven by HORECA entry. Bakery had a strong quarter, which is driven by volume. Even Dairy and Juice, despite a very weak juice segment, had a small growth. I'll go through segment by segment fairly fast. Dairy and Juice category, the profit decreased by minus 4.3% due to adverse market conditions in Juice and higher alfalfa cost coupled with discounting and promotions, especially in long-life milk. The bottom line was further impacted by additional investment in marketing and branding in the current quarter. The Bakery profit -- on the top of the volume growth of revenue growth of 6.1%, profit grew by 23%, Mainly, it's a volume-led revenue growth, giving us economies of scale in the bottom line. Poultry segment grew by 67.5%, the profit, driven mainly by revenue growth of 19.4%. As we said it earlier, the top line growth is supported by HORECA, and significant profit growth is further supported by lower mortality and better cost control.

We managed to offer high quality, fresh poultry products at competitive prices versus competition from a wholesale perspective. We believe the quality factor coupled with competitive pricing has led and will continue to lead the success of this segment.

Lastly, the Other category reported a loss of SAR 25.1 million compared to a loss of SAR 1.8 million last year. This is mainly due to timing difference for crop rotation in Fondomonte USA and lower planted hectares due to rationalization of arable farms in Argentina.

We are confident that we should be able to reach a breakeven position in this segment on a yearly basis on arable farming. We're happy to report also Infant Nutrition reached SAR 1 million profit to the shareholders during this segment for the quarter as well.

If I go to Slide #10, which is the next slide, I will discuss the revenue growth by category first. The pie chart is ordered by size, but you will see the different contribution by each segment. So long-life dairy, Poultry, cheese and butter were the major contributors for the quarter. The minutes of the Q1 2019 is a strong growth in Bakery segment after 4 or 5 quarters of top line reduction. The fresh dairy segment declined slightly this quarter but improved from the 2018 trends. However, the Juice segment remained strongly negative as it was in 2018. If I look at the same number by geography, which is on the right-hand side, by country, the KSA went back to a very strong growth rate of 4.3%. Egypt and export continue to grow at a double-digit rate, which is very heartening to see. However, the recess in the Gulf has continued in this quarter. All other GCC countries had a diverse performance. Bahrain was mainly affected by the VAC introduction. UAE is still going through an adverse macroeconomic environment. And all other GCC countries had a low single-digit growth, in line with the 2018 performance. The main good note for the quarter is the revival of revenue growth in Jordan linked to the recent change in management there. I will like to request Paul to take us through the rest of the deck on Slide 11.

Paul-Louis Gay, [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Ikram. So Slide 11, CapEx and free cash flow. The downward CapEx trend is expected to continue as we finalize the project which we have already in the pipeline. The inflow of new CapEx' approval has dried substantially. However, the existing project in the pipeline are still attracting cash investments. This project was centered mainly on poultry farming, manufacturing both in KSA and Egypt and enhancement in distribution capabilities, driven by centralization of a few supply chain activities. You can see from the chart that the capital investments on the last 12 months rolling is now reaching 14% of sales at SAR 1.9 billion, almost SAR 2 billion. With regard to the cash flow performance, the normalized OCF is running at SAR 4.8 billion, and it has been impacted by, of course, nearly SAR 1 billion investment in working capital, as you can see SAR 1.1 billion. We expect the OCF to strengthen and normalize around SAR 4.5 billion to SAR 5 billion level. CapEx continues its downward trend to below SAR 2 billion. And you can see on the chart, the movement in Sukuk we have over the last 12 months, this is a 12-month rolling picture, paid down 2 Sukuk, SAR 1 billion and SAR 1.7 billion and raised in the market 1 international Sukuk for SAR 1.9 billion. So yes, the good picture of the cash flow buildup on this slide.

Moving up on Page 12, net debt. If you see the net debt trend has stabilized at SAR 12.6 billion level since the end of 2018. And on the 12-month rolling basis, the net debt-to-leverage ratio, taking into account the reimbursement of Perpetual Sukuk, stands at 3.2x net debt-to-EBITDA and 85% net debt-to-equity ratio. So we remain within our target of 100% for net debt-to-equity, and we are close to the bracket of 3. And as you know, the target is to get this net debt-to-EBITDA ratio down to 2.5 to 2.75 by the end of 2020. You can see the trend below, the EBIT and EBITDA margin, which is quite stable at 28.3% and 17.8%, respectively.

Moving down to the last page, which is the share price. As you can see, our investors who have invested since IPO had a total shareholder return of 17% per annum, which is not bad. And, yes, the description of our shareholding, which has not changed over the quarter. And the performance of the Almarai share is also -- has been recently very good, and since 2 days ago, even better, beating the TASI Index.

Now I think it's time to open the call for Q&A., please. We're welcoming your questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) We have a question from Ashar Saleem from Saudi Kuwaiti Finance House.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashar Saleem, Saudi Kuwaiti Finance House S.S.C. - Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 2 questions, basically. First of all, we see a new product range in the Poultry segment with the name AlBashayer, that's basically launched by Almarai as per the presentation. How is it being positioned compared to ALYOUM, which is the existing portfolio of the Poultry? Secondly, we see from the market that there is some technology introduced in the ordering for retailers, especially by Almarai. I mean, from the smaller and medium retailers, how is that basically adding value, and what is the cost for the implementation of that program? Is that a huge program? Or is that a very small part of the entire thing?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Majed Nofal speaking. In response to your first question, what I would like to highlight that AlBashayer is a Almarai company brand for the -- what we call the value range. It's where the prices normally are lower than the standard selling prices for similar products in other brand. So in the case of the Poultry, where we -- the mainstream brand is ALYOUM, AlBashayer is the price-driven brand, and we could say that even on the back of AlBashayer, we do not really use Almarai even on anyway. So AlBashayer is there to help us reduce -- price reduction on our mainstream brand. It's a price-fighter brand. And it is applicable today in Poultry and some of our food range, maybe mozzarella, I think, we have it also in [feta]. So this is the range of AlBashayer. Now what we would expect to launch more AlBashayer range. I don't think it will be across every product that we will have, but selectively where we get some price-fighting requirement. In term of the technology side, I'm not sure if we understood. However, I think what we could share with you, we are so keen as a company and leading food and beverage producer/distributor to actually engage on the digital side of things with our retailers' grocery shops. We have many initiatives that are in place. They're all under, what I would call it, proof of concept phase. Nothing has been kicked off on a upscale mode. And once we prove these concepts and we see them bringing value to our consumers, customers and ourselves, we will definitely announce the implementation of such platforms going forward. I hope this responds to the question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) our next question is from Adnan Farooq from Jadwa Investment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adnan Farooq, Jadwa Investment Company, Research Division - Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My question is regarding the Poultry segment. Can you touch upon what sort of net margins are you looking for on a annual basis? Given that sales improved significantly quarter -- as a year-over-year basis, but the margin over the past 2 quarters have been lower than what was achieved in second quarter of '18 and second -- third quarter of '18. So what sort of stabilized net margins should we expect in the segment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, I need to look at few -- the comparison of Q2 and Q3 is a bit misleading because Q2 is the Ramadan and then you have back to school in Q3 as well. So you have the strongest margin in Q2 and Q3. The major issue will be to see how the margins are moving from a quarter-to-quarter perspective. And if you look at the top line for how we're growing, the capacity is growing. In terms of -- look, we are confident that our margins will be higher than last year. We reported about 11% margin last year with about SAR 200 million plus EBIT number. We are confident anywhere from, I would say, 30% to 50% higher margins than last year. But we will see, especially, on the Q2 performance, the Ramadan. Only then, we can give a firm guidance.

Adnan Farooq, Jadwa Investment Company, Research Division - Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. And is the strategy still the same that you are trying to defend your fresh business and trying to grow your HORECA business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Absolutely. Yes. As Majed mentioned, AlBashayer is an example where we will like to optimize the pricing as much as in the market depending on the demand and depending on the channel spread. So our first preference is to work the retail segments. Second will be more towards AlBashayer or chilled product. And then third will be the frozen category. And then we will -- this is the product hierarchies of the margin. And then we will manage the channel spread within each of the product as well.

Adnan Farooq, Jadwa Investment Company, Research Division - Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Then how is the pricing as compared to the frozen competition from imports? Has it -- is it the same as last quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Favorable, very favorable. I mean, I will welcome any of you to go to the shops in -- throughout KSA and Riyadh. You will see frozen is anywhere between SAR 10 to SAR 12. I see less and lesser promotions for big brands, the same chickens used to buy for SAR 100 riyals are getting lower and lower in volume. So what we are saying is that the normal pricing is between SAR 11 to SAR 12 of frozen and about SAR 15, SAR 16, SAR 17 for fresh.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question is from [Harry Welton] from [Regent Asset Management.]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just wanted to ask -- sorry, my line got cut up before you started talking about the -- what -- the detractor from gross profit. I was just wondering if you could give a quick summary of what happened there. And why the COGS increased by so much.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a gross profit line on the P&L?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, the major impact is the increase in alfalfa cost and the feed cost coming from farming. We have 2 impacts. One is the higher cost of alfalfa, which is a substitution issue. For every alfalfa the cow was eating, we are now substituting a locally produced alfalfa with an imported alfalfa, so you have a price difference there. On top of it, you have a ration change as well because we can't really silage anymore in the country either. There's the ban applied to corn as well as to alfalfa in the country. So there is a ration impact, there is a pricing impact, and that's sort of the main reason for the increase in gross profit -- or I should call it the cost of sales on that matter, yes.

Unidentified Analyst, [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So -- sorry, you are using a local product as a substitute for the imported product?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other way around.

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The other way around. We are substituting local products with imported products, more expensive products.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That we're buying locally at $200, and we are substituting it with more than $400-plus of every single sum of hay.

Operator [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from [Hamad Al Barrak] from NCB Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My question is that cash flow from financing is SAR 1.2 billion in Slide 11, and you said it's expected to continue to increase. So that mean we will have more loans in the future?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, what I said and I was not clear is we expect the SAR 4.8 billion to increase. We expect, what I call, normalization of operating cash flow to increase slightly towards the SAR 5 billion range. But I don't expect the funding to go. What we expect as well is to see -- you see a big number on this slide, which is SAR 1.1 billion working capital drain, which is a consequence of the big inventory of alfalfa we're carrying on the balance sheet. And of course, this also will normalize, hopefully, as we move along. So the SAR 1.1 billion is going to be smaller. So you will have a bigger SAR 4.8 billion and a smaller SAR 1.1 billion.

Operator [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question is from Alowi AliMirah from Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alowi AliMirah, [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have two questions. So the first question is, can you please provide an update on the trends you see between the distribution channels or between the traditional and established or organized retailers? And the second question is that how much inventory do you have left? So what's the period for alfalfa inventory left?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, thank you very much. Well, this is Majed speaking. In reference to your first question around the trends in the market, I think we did observe, at the introduction of VAT in the beginning of 2018, disruption specifically on what we call for traditional trade, which is the smaller grocery shops. And that has allowed the mix in 2018 to shift gradually to more modern trade, less traditional trade and probably for us was the first or second year where we are approaching food service in a more aggressive manner than what traditionally we did in the past. However, in 2019, we still have a more stable situation. Our product portfolio, as you know, is primarily fresh when it comes to majority of the products, which is forcing a more shopping frequency. So the traditional trade will remain important. This is where a lot of the frequency happens. And I think this year, so far, we have not seen a substantial deviations from the mix that we have settled to by the end of '18. So in turn, there is a stability. The vast extension, beginning of the year, did not impact traditional trade the way it did a year ago. So this is how the channels are performing in 2019 this year. In term of your question about the alfalfa, we have about 26 months' worth of stock. And depending on the ration change, the same stock will probably come down to anywhere between 18 to 22 months. And then we will stabilize this number over the next 1 or 2 year cycle as we get all of our imported alfalfa channel sorted out.

Operator [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Ambereen Jiwani from Ajeej Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ambereen Jiwani, Ajeej Capital - Senior Analyst [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My first question is regarding the UHT prices. So in the press release it's mentioned that decline in the dairy is due to competition and discounts on the UHT product, but in the presentation, it's mentioned that discounts are coming off. So I just wanted to get some clarity on what is the current situation, if you could share what the realized price for UHT is in this quarter versus the last quarter and the last year. My second question is on the Poultry segment. So I just wanted to clarify how long the custom fee or charges or duty will continue to be in place for -- I mean, is there a time line for it or not?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So coming back to the UHT question, look, if you compare to the year-on-year, the discounting has definitely looked a lot better. As we said in the last quarterly call and Q4 result, the discounting is coming down. And we've seen the same trend continue as a whole. The number of -- I would say, if you look at the cases that you see in supermarkets, we are now selling between SAR 3 to SAR 3.5 per liter, the same number or the same cheese we were selling between SAR 2.5 to SAR 2.75 per liter. So in general, the level of discounting and the depth of discounting both have improved, and this is what we observed from Q4 to Q1, which is more relevant in this discussion. Coming back to the poultry question.

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I think if you are referring to the import duty of 20% or a minimum of SAR 1.2 a kilo on imported frozen poultry, this is applicable and it's not -- does not have a defined time line, and it is within the WTO guidelines. So our expectation, that will remain in line with the government plans to support the poultry local manufacturers and basically grow local production over imported products over the horizon of the next 10 years. So this has no expiry date that we are aware of, and we don't foresee that change happening in the short term.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question is from [Fatima Dohzari] from [Seekal].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just have two questions. One, regarding the single-serve. In the past you said in 2018 you could not apply the...

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Fatima,] could you speak up loud? Fatima, sorry, could you speak louder, please? Yes, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you hear me now? Okay.

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst, [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So in 2018, you decided to have [launched] the 5% VAT on single-serve and (inaudible), if I'm not mistaken. I'm just wondering, now it's 2019, I just wondered whether they were having to pay the VAT, or have they passed it on? And my second question is regarding your finance expenses, if there are any one-off charges related to paying the repayment of the Sukuk.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I got the first one, I didn't get the second one. If you could repeat the second question?

Unidentified Analyst, [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If there were any one-off expenses related to repayment of Sukuk.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul-Louis Gay, [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, no. I can start with this one. There was no -- I mean, of course, there were -- on the Sukuk, there were the usual legal fees and bankers' fees that we have to do in such circumstances. But they are amortized over the 5-year period, so it's not one-off. It will be depreciated over a period of the product. So nothing special regarding that. The increase in financing cost is not linked to this, it's linked to the increase of SIBOR. The fact that we are capitalizing less interest because our CapEx reducing, we have less compared to previous year capitalization of interest. And that's basically...

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perpetual Sukuk.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul-Louis Gay, [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Perpetual Sukuk is slightly more expensive than the one that we substituted. Yes, so that are the 3 reasons driving the interest -- the funding cost higher.

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And in term of...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul-Louis Gay, [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And also -- I'm sorry, the Perpetual Sukuk was accounted for in equity and is no longer a part of the P&L. Sorry, Majed.

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, no, not at all.

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In term of your question about VAT absorption, basically, what position we took on day 1, is we will pass on that on full range. And definitely, it wasn't easy and we had to introduce some tool to allow us to manage that specifically for a more critical product. And I think these tools still exist as primarily on Zabadi and some of our bakery range that is exposed to the SAR 1 price point, which -- basically we give 1 piece free for each 20 pieces. This is to allow the small retailers and compensate them for the 5% loss on a product that they don't actually make more than 10. So this is still on. It's not substantial, it's very specific to the lower end of the market. And it's still on terms we have implemented that -- the VAT, basically, regulations.

Operator [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Adnan Farooq, Jadwa Investment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adnan Farooq, Jadwa Investment Company, Research Division - Analyst [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have a question on your acquisition strategy. Can you give us more color on that, given that you'll be generating more operating cash flow and are playing down debt and lower CapEx. What are you focusing on? Anything that you are, right now, considering that could materialize in the next year or so? And can you give us a bit of a background of the acquisition you already made, Premier Food, how is it doing? And what are the plans for that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul-Louis Gay, [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I will answer the first part, general question. I mean, you need to read our strategy. We always said consistently, once we fix Poultry, we will expand further within the food and beverage categories. And since Poultry's fixed, we have been studying, looking at various target in other product categories, and we went publicly with the 2 or 3 categories. One is fish, and we all know publicly that we're working and expanding in this product category. We will make the proper announcement at the proper time. We're looking also at, what we call, hydroponics and aeroponics, which we basically are seeing in the vegetable category. We also talked, at one point, in ice cream. Ice cream has always been on the radar, but this is difficult to find the targets we look at. And water was also considered as a potential category. But again, these are general strategic moves, once we have something tangible, we'll make the necessary announcement. We also spoke about geographical expansion as part of our strategy. And in the midterm to short term there are 2 countries on the radar, one is Egypt and we talked about that at lengths, we're investing in Egypt. And UAE where we believe we don't -- we are underrepresented and we are still looking in various ways or forms to expand in that country.

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And we have shipping there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul-Louis Gay, [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, the idea is to gain the ship in UAE. Majed, I will let you...

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, in term of your second question around Premier Foods and recent acquisitions. Probably, you have heard us referring to a more food service development and a channel that is of a key interest for us going forward. We have always been under-addressing the channel. Now it's the time for us to actually develop it further. Part of it is through organic growth and the product offering that we have. And the second part is through looking at players that are primarily in the food service domain. Premier Foods is one of them, it's B2B. It serves primarily restaurant chains and supplies them with their requirement of meat and some other products. And it fits within our strategy, it's an acquisition that will help us leverage their capabilities of B2B, which -- in Almarai, we have been traditionally B2C. It's yet at early stages, this is probably -- you know that we have not even consolidated their numbers yet. But soon they will be onboarded, and we expect that they will help us to develop further our foodservice strategy.

Adnan Farooq, Jadwa Investment Company, Research Division - Analyst [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just one follow-up. What sort of return targets or higher targets do you have when you're looking for these acquisitions? Broadly as a policy matter, not any particular acquisition.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the long-term rate has to be at least 200 basis points above our RAC. And then we take a very high, long-term view, including any valuation of the same business at the end of the investment cycle. So it will be in double-digit return on invested capital, that will be our hurdle rate.

Operator [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from [Abdulaziz Al Hawan] from Alistithmar Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just have a quick question about the alfalfa cost. I know you guys mentioned last year like become the band of the alfa cost that total cost would be around SAR 350 million, and you had the one write-off of SAR 55 million. So I just wanted to make sure that this SAR 350 million would be continuous for the next 2, 3 years. And if so, do you expect to see gross margin to be back at the 40% level or maybe a bit higher than the [quote] it is right now in the first quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think in alfalfa, as you mentioned, truly there is an annual impact of above SAR 350 million on a full impact. But this is not something that we have -- we will gear to. We are transitioning today between our local stocks and overseas stocks. So that will take a while till it will reflect. We have -- as you know, we have done a price increase and this is driven primarily to support absorbing the costs related to imported alfalfa. This is something that the whole industry will face, it's not only us, it's not unique. All dairy industry will be importing 100% of what they require of alfalfa sooner. And we would expect them to be under the same margin challenge going forward. So I don't expect -- actually can't comment on the margin, it's relevant to the pricing strategy that we have today.

Operator [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from [Haadia Al Suleiman] from [Mesick.]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have a question regarding the UHT milk. Where does Almarai fall in terms of market share, if you could tell us?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, I think it's on the Slide #2. Just give me one second. Yes, if you look -- yes, and we have mentioned the growth there. Look, we are #2 in the long-life dairy segment, in terms of valuations. But in terms of -- but we have -- between 25% and 30% is our market share.

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. #1 is SADAFCO, a Saudi brand, which probably is 50%. Almarai is #2, anywhere 27% to 30%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul-Louis Gay, [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We were 25% and we started to -- we increased -- we gained market share plus 2, so now we must be around 27%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27%.

Paul-Louis Gay, [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27%. We gained market share in that product category.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question goes to [Issandra Pereira] from [Falcons.]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My first question is with regard to the Bakery segment, my apologies if you had answered it at the start. So Bakery segment, there is a growth of 6.1% on Slide 10. So what was new currently for the Bakery segment? So compared to the Bakery segment, if you compare Bakery with fruit juice, there is a drop of 11.2%. So why isn't -- why is the trend, I mean, negative for fresh -- for juice category? Then my second question is with regard to your fresh dairy. So long life, there is a growth of 8.3%, but fresh dairy there is a drop of 1.9%. So was this drop because you all increased price and lost market share? And my third question is with regard to modern trade. So do you think Almarai might be impacted -- their margins might be impacted because of the growth in modern trade?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll try to answer, I think there are four, five questions, so let me go through one by one. Look, I'll talk of juice first. Juice, by nature, is a discretionary item and it is -- it gets impacted the most in any economy we have seen which goes through a tightening of the value procedure. We've seen the same thing in Egypt. We've seen the same thing in KSA. Within juice, there is a trading-down phenomenon happening. If you look at the market share drop, the details which are not on the slide, but because we observe them, what is happening in the long-life juice, they are gaining. They are belly watchers, lower concentrates, cheaper products. So they are gaining market share with fresh. In totality, it's losing market share. So this is the reason that we have a double value, the market itself is declining, and within the market, fresh juice is declining faster as well. That's the reason for the juice going down. Bakery growth is purely volume led, but Bakery had the most difficult time adjusting to VAT last quarter, in Q1 2018 as well. So this is why it took maybe 2, 3 quarters for the single serve, the SAR 1 path and those products to stabilize. This is why the growth this year looks quite phenomenal and we expect that to continue for the next few quarters before it stabilizes. Fresh dairy impact is coming from all countries. And it's a 2 impact. If you look at the same chart, you see long-life dairy is growing very strongly and fresh dairy is quite subdued. Couple of impacts, Bahrain is impacting more categories in general. On top of it there could be a substitution between fresh and long life because of the pricing. And that's one of the main reasons. Lastly, towards the question of the margins on MT and TT. Where we are standing today, as long as we can rationalize our root structure, we believe our margins are very similar in MT versus TT. The last mile -- the cost of distribution to a small (inaudible) furthest away from the depot is very expensive. Whereas our more efficient distribution, even though we pay higher shelf rentals, compensates for that. So right now, as we speak, they are very similar. As long as we can run the VAN to its most optimal capacity.

Unidentified Analyst, [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And if I can just ask one more question. With regard to your value brand, I mean, how -- what's the difference? I mean, how can you offer the same product at a lower price? Does it mean, like, let's say, the cheese, you were saying -- I mean, does it mean less quality? Or how can you offer -- because everyone will know it's related to Almarai even though the brand is different. So what's the difference? How can you offer it at a lower price?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And what we have made sure is actually it's not the same product on the extended use. So for example, when it comes to cheeses, we are using AlBashayer with the vegetable fat-based products. So they cost us less and they are sold for less. And we realized that we have been under pressure from competition because we sell a more premium quality, higher-priced product and they fight us with lower product, cheaper. And this is -- it's basically fighter brand that we use. It's not something that we -- is expecting that the volume will simply go away from our main brand to the value brand. So it's very tactical, not strategic. It has no advertisement behind it. It has no promotional activity behind it. It's very limited in supply. It's not -- it's only -- it's very limited even in the channel. So it's a defensive tactical action, but not strategic on the mark.

Operator [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question is from [Jackie Khalifa] from [Server Investments].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have two questions. One on the poultry. Can you share some operational stats as to the installed capacity and what's the current run rate of production and what's the mortality rate? If you can share the average price, that would be good. The second question is on the strategy. Are you looking at going into non-fresh products as you have started looking into other segments? So will this be something that you would be exploring?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul-Louis Gay, [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Let me take the strategy question, and Ikram will answer on the poultry. As I mentioned, we claim and we want to be a food and beverage leader in the region. Food and beverage doesn't classify product in shelf-life term. It's anything that is eaten or drinken. So yes, we are traditionally -- are strengthened our history, made us a leader in the short-life products, fresh products. But I could see that our strategic move -- intent, at least, is to expand further in the long-life segment. We would do that at the right time, at the right speed because we realize this is not quite the same business. It is different in the go-to-market solution, it's different in cost. But we believe, and this is our intention, is to be a food and beverage leader, meaning independent label shelf life of the product.

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And some key stats. Look, very simply, our mortality is lower than 5% for the last, I would say, 9 to 10 quarters. It's following a very simple straight line, which is what's giving us a lot of benefit in supply chain. Our run rate is now exceeding 175 million birds. Quarter-on-quarter, we are up between 6% to 8%. So we see not only growth quarter-over-quarter last year, but even Q4 2018 to Q1 2019, we see growth continuing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And what is the current capacity you have?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's about 180 million to 200 million.

Operator [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll now hand over to Mr. Mohamed Tomalieh.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mohamed T. Tomalieh, Tellimer Research - Analyst [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe I'll have just two questions, if possible. The first question is on Poultry. So if we exclude AlBashayer brand. ALYOUM brand, what is the performance of ALYOUM brand?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it'll be more than 92%, 93%. Majority of the chicken sold is still in retail category. AlBashayer is still, as Majed talked before as well, it's limited supply, it's very tactical, it's not strategic. What happens to the chicken supply, you need to make a decision on the go. So only on the excess product are on a daily basis. This is where the product is shipped. This is why, hopefully, you don't see that in abundant quality on the shelf as well.

Mohamed T. Tomalieh, Tellimer Research - Analyst [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So does ALYOUM brand also grow in the 20% year-on-year? Or is it at a lower rate?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's growing. But look, it's growing in terms of HORECA as well. So what we're doing, we're not selling unbranded product to HORECA as we speak today. So the growth is coming from the HORECA channel. The retail growth will be close to between 5% to 10%.

Mohamed T. Tomalieh, Tellimer Research - Analyst [79]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. And my second question is on gross margin. I mean, we're seeing a contraction in gross margin. We know that there is more than a year's worth of inventory for alfalfa left. So going forward, I mean, is this the norm for gross margins? I mean, for -- is there any sort of guidance for gross margins, for the full year, that we can be given? I mean, just the [alfalfa] for the year-on-year contraction gross margins?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [80]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, Mohamed, I think, at first, just a small correction. We have more than 2 years of stock, not 1 year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [81]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [82]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And -- it does impact on the working capital and cash flow. In terms of gross margin, look, we have publicly stated before as well that we did expect a contraction in gross margin given by the higher cost of alfalfa, as we switch from local to imported. We are unable to give a full position on group margin for the year. I would recommend maybe give us one more quarter, once the Ramadan is finished, we'll be able to not only disclose our Q2 numbers, but perhaps we'll give a guidance at that time for the full year number.

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [83]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just one comment. I mean, last year, I think, we ended up Dairy & Juice profit margin at something like 17%, which is clearly a abnormal high. So we will be trending on -- over a long-term period versus normal Dairy margin, you know, so...

And this is why we tend to diversify a portfolio in order to generate other product category with a good product margin as well.

Mohamed T. Tomalieh, Tellimer Research - Analyst [84]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. I mean, that's it from my end. Do you guys -- the management, do you have any final comments you want to make?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul-Louis Gay, [85]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I mean, I just wanted to thank all of you for the interest you raised in your questions. This is very valuable to the management to take home and study. What we've seen in Q1 and the management's view of the result is that they are actually strong results given the circumstances. Yes, the good news is that top line of our -- all our product categories grew for the first time for a very long period of time, which is a good sign. It means that we see revival at the consumer level, even though it has remained very, very subdued in Dairy & Juice, but Bakery, Poultry performance has been strong on the top line. We see as well, category of product, except UAE, it's very satisfactory to see 4% growth in KSA and 10-plus percent in Egypt. So we still have the growing critical countries, and our main market is growing 4%, which is satisfactory. Of course, the input cost and fixed cost has been a disappointment. We expect a certain normalization. Yet, as I mentioned before, don't expect to return to the previous -- the historical gross margin for Dairy. But overall, the management is confident that in a difficult environment, we'll be able to deliver a strong -- I mean, a good performance to the market. We don't give guidance in Q1. As Ikram mentioned, we are prudent to wait until the Q2 in full. But again, thank you very much for the interest, and we all look forward for a very difficult but very fruitful 2019.

Mohamed T. Tomalieh, Tellimer Research - Analyst [86]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. And I wish you all the best, Paul, in your future endeavors. And congratulations, Majed, on your new position and new post. NCB Capital would like to thank Almarai management for taking the time to conduct this call. I would also like to thank all participants for attending. We wish you a pleasant day. Thank you very much.

Majed Mazen Rasheed Nofal, Almarai Company - CEO [87]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. Bye-Bye.

Ikram Ulhaque, Almarai Company - Head of Finance [88]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

Operator [89]

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.