Edited Transcript of 0973.HK earnings conference call or presentation 29-Jun-20 9:30am GMT

Full Year 2020 L'Occitane International SA Earnings Call

Luxembourg Jul 3, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of L'Occitane International SA earnings conference call or presentation Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9:30:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* André Joseph Hoffmann

L'Occitane International S.A. - Vice Chairman & MD of Asia-Pacific

* Janis Lai

L'Occitane International S.A. - IR Director

* Reinold Geiger

L'Occitane International S.A. - Chairman & CEO

* Thomas Levilion

L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

* Matthew Schultz

Presentation

Janis Lai, L'Occitane International S.A. - IR Director [1]

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to L’Occitane International's Annual Results Presentation for the year ended 31st March, 2020. Joining us today is our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Reinold Geiger; Vice Chairman, Mr. André Hoffmann; and Mr. Thomas Levilion, our Group CFO. First, Thomas will walk us through the presentation to discuss the annual results, after which, we will take some questions. (Operator Instructions)

With that, I would like to pass it on to Thomas to commence the presentation. Thank you.

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [2]

And thank you, Janis. Hello, everyone. We are starting this presentation, as usual, with some highlights. The first thing I wanted to say is that the group delivered decent results in FY 2020, despite the impact of COVID-19 in the fourth quarter of the financial year. Our sales grew by more than 15% at reported rates and around 13% at constant rates. The operating profit margin improved by 0.8 percentage points to 11.4%, with contribution mainly from our core brand, L’OCCITANE en Provence and from ELEMIS.

Earnings per share decreased slightly by 1% to EUR 0.08 per share, but if excluding the impact of first-time application of the new IFRS 16 lease accounting norm, earnings per share would actually increase by 2%.

The group remains strong in generating cash flow. Excluding, again, the impact of IFRS 16, the group generated more than double the free cash flow as in FY 2019. Finally, as mentioned during our last trading update, the Board proposes to reduce the dividend by 25% in order to protect our liquidity in the context of COVID-19, and it represents a dividend payout ratio of around 28%.

For this year, we have to address a number of accounting and comparability matters in order to better understand our numbers in FY 2020. First of all, there is a one-off expense related to the acquisition of ELEMIS, with a total of EUR 5.3 million for the particular parties involved in the deal. Second, FY 2020 marked, as I said before, the initial adoption of IFRS 16. As the group opted not to restate figures in FY 2019 for comparison, total unfavorable impact on net profit in this year is EUR 5.6 million. And note that this is a noncash impact, mainly coming from the accrued financial interests on lease liabilities. Detailed impact on the cost structure will be explained in the next slide.

Then in the second half of fiscal year 2020, we finalized the valuation of the contractual customer relationship component, and dissociated it from the ELEMIS goodwill. Such contractual customer relationship is amortized over approximately 10 years, and the related amount in FY 2020 was EUR 3.6 million.

Now regarding the accounting treatment for goodwill, no amortization, as you know, is allowed under IFRS. However, LimeLife's and ELEMIS' goodwill and treatment are actually amortized over 15 years under U.S. GAAP. The amortization is tax deductible, and this is actual tax savings. However, as the group's -- at the group consolidation level, this tax saving is reversed by a noncash provision for deferred tax liability. The amount concerned is EUR 6.7 million on a recurring basis. So we have a cash gain, actual gain in tax of EUR 6.7 million, but this does not show in the actual reported effective tax rate.

And finally, the tax reform in Switzerland ended with a higher profit tax rate for our entities in this country, and the net impact on the bottom line was EUR 1.8 million this year.

And we're not totally done with technical matters, sorry. So we focus now on the impact of IFRS 16 on net profit and balance sheets. The highlighted 2 columns on the slide show the financials, excluding IFRS 16 impacts and the corresponding growth rates as compared to last year. So the operating profit was impacted positively by EUR 8 million, so that excluding IFRS 16, the operating profit was EUR 180 million. At the same time, the finance costs were hit by the notional financial costs that is calculated on the lease liabilities for EUR 14 million. And as a result, the net profit was negatively impacted by noncash effects once again for EUR 6 million, approximately. So if excluding the IFRS 16 impact, the net profit for FY 2020 would have been improved to EUR 121 million. As for the balance sheet items, at the end of March 2020, the new norm resulted in an increase of EUR 388 million in right-of-use assets and a corresponding increase of EUR 415 million in lease liabilities.

And now we're moving to business with the reminder of our net sales breakdown. The Sell-out segment in FY 2020 accounted for around 69% of the total sales. And within this segment, the Web Sell-out channel grew by 42% and is now equivalent to 19% of total Sell-out sales. The key drivers of the growth of the Web Sell-out channels were ELEMIS in the U.K. and U.S. and marketplace channels in China and Korea.

Looking at the sales by brand, L’OCCITANE en Provence accounted for around 79% of the group's overall sales. And it's sales decreased significantly in Q4 after the outbreak in Asia, which seriously affected the retail business in China, Hong Kong and Japan as well as the travel retail business in the region. And yet, the brand still ended the year with a decent growth of 1.7%.

ELEMIS accounted for more than 10% of the group's total sales. Both U.K. and U.S. performed outstanding in e-commerce sales in Q4. However, the maritime business followed the sluggish trend from the previous quarters and was further impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Still, ELEMIS ended the quarter with around 20% growth.

LimeLife's sales were impacted by the rebranding exercise last year, some teething pains related to new markets expansions and the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. LimeLife, as a result, ended the year with a 3% decline and now accounts for more than 5% of the group sales. The emerging brands finished the year with 1% growth. Among the emerging brands, Erborian remained robust and posted a double-digit growth in Q4.

Sales growth in our key markets in the Americas and Europe managed to stay positive for the full year despite the impact from COVID-19 in the last part of Q4. The sales loss from some store closures were partly covered by a sales boom on e-commerce. Meanwhile, the stellar growth in the U.K. and the U.S. is mainly contributed by ELEMIS.

Over in Asia, the markets have quite divergent performances. Japan, first, ended the year with 2% decline, affected partly by the sales tax hike in October and the coronavirus outbreak. Hong Kong clearly had a difficult year, and retail sales continued to be weak. Travel retail was also deeply affected by travel halts and drop in traffic after the start of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, China continued its strong performance for 3 quarters, only to be set back by the coronavirus in Q4. However, retail sales started to pick up in March as lockdown measures eased, and it ended the year with 10% growth. Taiwan stayed relatively resilient throughout the outbreak and ended the year with 4% growth. Other geographic areas saw 7% growth for the full year, with Korea being a star performer in Q4, with continued success in its marketplace operations.

And here, we give an overview of store closures in our key markets since the end of January and until the beginning of June. As you can see, the impact was mostly in Asia up until mid-March. After which, widespread store closures were seen across Europe and the Americas. Stores in Mainland China have progressively reopened starting early March, and all stores are now open. Stores in Europe and the countries started to -- were closed after starting mid-March, but now started to reopen gradually from end April. And currently, and actually at the beginning of June, more than 60% of our store network were reopened.

Based on our internal reviews, facts, we estimate that the total loss of sales attributed to COVID-19 was approximately EUR 56 million. That's around 3% of the total sales for the year.

Now on to the profitability analysis. Operating margin improved by 0.8 points, mainly due to savings in distribution and marketing expenses, and partly net off by a lower gross margin and higher general and administrative costs. Above the gross margin, it's reduced from 83.2% to 81.6%, due mainly to brand mix effects. Actually, ELEMIS runs a mostly wholesale business model, which has a lower gross margin than [2 weeks]. Marketing percentage to sales decreased by 0.4 points, thanks to the reduction in advertising and PR events. But web-related advertising was reinforced to align with various promotion programs and web channels. On the other hand, general and administrative expenses percentage to sales increased by 0.4 points, mainly explained by the one-off costs incurred from the acquisition of ELEMIS and investments in IT and HR. And we now explain in more detail the savings from distribution expenses in the next slide.

So distribution expenses improved by 2.5 points to 46.6% of net sales, and that was largely contributed by favorable brand mix, which contributed 2.7 points, and obviously, directly explained by the distribution structure of ELEMIS. Moreover, a favorable channel mix accounted from an improvement of 0.8 points as a result of higher proportion of e-commerce, marketplace and sell-in channels. In addition, the initial adoption of IFRS 16 lease accounting also contributed 0.5 points to lower the distribution expenses percentage. This improvement was partly net off by lower leverage in retail personnel costs and rents for 1.2 points and some investments in LimeLife distribution networks for 0.2 points.

All in all, the operating profit improved by 0.8 points to 11.4% to net sales. And improvement is explained first by a favorable brand mix effect for 1.3 points; favorable channel mix, 0.7; more targeted and controlled marketing spending for 0.6; IFRS 16, for 0.5 points; and some exchange rate tailwinds for 0.4, the improvement is partly net off by the ELEMIS acquisition costs for 0.3 points; further investments in LimeLife R&D, IT and HR for another 0.9 points; and lower leverage and efficiency for 1.5 points, notably in distribution in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak.

And now we're moving to something new. This is the first time that the group has disclosed its profitability by brand. So you see that the operating profit was largely contributed by L’OCCITANE en Provence. Its operating margin was 14% this year despite the impact of the COVID, and this was an improvement of 0.8 points over last year. ELEMIS has the highest operating margin in our brand portfolio and ended the year at 17.5% of sales. And if excluding the one-off acquisition costs and the amortization and contractual customer relationship, ELEMIS' operating margin would be 22.9%, so consistent with what we provided as a guidance for when we acquired the brand. LimeLife and other brands remain in the development stage with investments in infrastructure, marketing and human resources, and then remained in a loss position in FY 2020. However, within this group of the emerging brands, Erborian continues to be profitable.

The group's overall operating margin ended at 11.4%, an improvement of 0.8 points, again as compared to last year. And noted that based on our internal estimation, the loss in sales, as said before, due to the COVID, was around EUR 56 million, and the corresponding reduction in operating profit would be around EUR 34 million or 18% of the reported operating profit for FY '20. So without COVID-19 and IFRS 16, the group's operating margin would be 12.5%, and that's in line with our initial guidance.

Now we focus on the effective tax rate. The effective tax rate increased quite a lot from 20.7% to 28.2%, that's an increase of 7.5 points, which is mainly due to onetime effects for a total of 4 points. Among the onetime effects, we have 2.6 points that are from the change in treatment of amortization of LimeLife's goodwill, and 1.4 points were from other prior years' adjustments. From FY 2020 onwards, there is a profit tax rate hike in Switzerland, which is increasing the overall effective tax rate by 1.4 points; and we have unfavorable exchange rate effects, increasing the tax rate by 0.7 points; and lastly, 1.4 points, explained by various effects from the subsidiaries.

So excluding the onetime effects, the effective tax rate in FY 2020 would have been 24.2%, and again, this includes the noncash provision for the surtax liability that is offsetting the gain from the depreciation of the goodwills of LimeLife and ELEMIS.

Working capital now. The cash cycle in days of net sales remains at 44 days. FY 2020 saw improvement in inventory turnover for 28 days, mainly contributed by ELEMIS, which has a much lower inventory turnover rate. The trade receivables shortened by 1 day, and trade payables turnover shortened by 30 days. And this is mainly explained by the lower outstanding trade payables of the factories at the end of the year, as the first effect of the production reduction in taking into account the decrease in sales expected from the COVID-19.

In terms of cash flow, the group remains strong, generating free cash flow. And again, for FY 2020, excluding the IFRS 16 impact, the total free cash generated was EUR 168 million. That's more than double of the amount in last year. And just for precision, that investments in new ventures and financial assets for EUR 814 million last year related essentially to the acquisition of ELEMIS.

In terms of balance sheet ratios, it's really, again, the impact of IFRS 16. The return on capital employed decreased to 8.5% as compared to 11.6% in the same period last year. And this decrease is a net result of the increase in net operating profit after tax by 5%, together with an increase of 44% in capital employed, a point which reflects the acquisition of ELEMIS.

The gearing ratio increased to 37.2%, and that's due to the lease liabilities incurred under IFRS 16. And if we exclude the lease liability, the gearing ratio, indeed, decreased by 5 points to 23.8%.

For capital expenditures, we used EUR 67 million net cash in this year, which compares to EUR 86 million last year, representing a decrease of EUR 19 million. The decrease mainly -- was mainly due to lower investment in store CapEx for EUR 16 million and lower investments in information technology for -- lower CapEx in information technology for EUR 3.5 million.

So moving to the strategic review. Despite the impact of COVID-19 towards the end of the year, the group saw faster sales growth and improved profitability. First off, we build on the initial success of Immortelle Reset serum to strengthen our skin care positioning, and reached our target of selling 1 million units. We believe that the recent launch of the Immortelle Reset eye serum and the addition of ELEMIS, which is known for its anti-aging skin care, will be positive for this development. And while skin care was the focus of our hero products strategy, the outbreak of COVID-19 shed new light on the importance of hygiene and self care. So iconic body and hand care segment saw an increase in sales mix, and we recently launched the hand purifying gel that has been well received. We will balance, therefore, our product strategy between our hero skin care products, our evergreen body care products, and our seasonal offerings. Meanwhile, our brand mix is expected to further diversify as each brand continues to grow. In particular, ELEMIS has proved to be a significant growth and profitability driver.

During FY '20, we were met with an unprecedented challenge. The consequent store closures from COVID-19 urged us to rethink how to stay connected with customers, while still maintaining a human approach to beauty. This crisis sparked creativity, and we were able to leverage on our web platforms to compensate for some of the sales decline. An omnichannel approach and increased focus on digital selling will continue to be central to our strategy. We will continue to make well-measured and targeted investments to support our key campaigns, products and channels, in line with the Pulse strategy.

And last but not least, sustainability and social responsibility are prioritized at every step. And as the world battles COVID-19, we felt it was our duty to support health care workers around the world as well as our natural ingredients producers.

So as the group navigates through the COVID-19 crisis, we have already put in place several initiatives to increase our financial flexibility. At the same time, we'll continue to look for growth opportunities for each brand under our portfolio, while maintaining their autonomy. Although COVID-19 may continue to impact consumer sentiment, the Pulse strategy will continue to guide our plans and actions, and we firmly believe that the inherent strength of our brands, products and strong web-based activities will help us stay resilient and lead us back to long-term growth.

So this concludes my presentation, and now I suggest that we start the Q&A session. Thank you very much for your attention.

Questions and Answers

Janis Lai, L'Occitane International S.A. - IR Director [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Thomas. We will now move on to the Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)

Matthew Schultz, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Janis. Our first question comes from Anne Ling of Jefferies. Firstly, she is asking for more color in terms of update or guidance by brands. And second question is about ELEMIS. Can you provide an update on the maritime business and the launch in China?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

André, maybe I can start with the guidance, and then we'll let you talk about ELEMIS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

André Joseph Hoffmann, L'Occitane International S.A. - Vice Chairman & MD of Asia-Pacific [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, Thomas.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Anne, thank you for your question. So it's a quite challenging one in the circumstances. So the fact is that the situation is too free yet to issue guidance for FY 2021. Maybe we can be more specific later on, notably at our call on the first quarter in the end of July. It's a fact that retail and for the retail part of our model are more affected by the crisis. However, I would say that this crisis will have an end, and I am really impressed by the resilience of the group. We have had a very strong performance of our web activities since the beginning of the financial year, already at the end of last year. We have a strong underlying performance of L’OCCITANE and ELEMIS, and there is strong desire for the brands and the products.

We are currently demonstrating, I would say, our ability to adapt, also to control and cut costs in difficult times, and we have very positive early signs this year, driven by LimeLife. So for sure, we will be materially impacted, but most probably less than many of our brands and retailers, and I would add to that, that our financial situation is safe and healthy.

Currently, we're launching several key actions for the next 6 to 36 months to, let's say, reshape the company. That's in the fields of omnichannel development, sustainability, branding and also addressing our loss areas and financial flexibility. And with that, we strongly believe that we will be back even stronger, and that our midterm targets remain totally achievable. So I'm sorry that I cannot be more specific at this stage, but we have good perspective, yes, good prospects.

So André, maybe on ELEMIS?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

André Joseph Hoffmann, L'Occitane International S.A. - Vice Chairman & MD of Asia-Pacific [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anne, just to give you an update on our cruise business with OneSpaWorld. So I mean, it's a very challenging situation with continuing moving targets of when the business can restart. Initially, they had told us they thought they could have some of the Asian cruise ships operating in July and August. Now it looks like it's being pushed back until September. For us, we -- for the ELEMIS brand, there were no orders in Q1. So the business is off roughly 29% compared to last year. But we do expect it to come back some time in the second half of the year. But it's really hard to predict right now.

Concerning the China launch, well, I'm happy to share with you that it has started. We've opened our first doors with Sephora. As we've probably mentioned in the past, they're the exclusive launch partner. By the end of July, we should have about 120 doors open. Most of our marketing campaign starts kicking in from July 15 with some KOLs and famous influencers. There will be a very active digital component to the launch, and we remain pretty optimistic based on the initial feedback they've given us. So I think it's a little bit too early to give you precise numbers, and maybe when we do our next trading update at the end of July, we'll be able to share some more information with you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Schultz, [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Carol Xia of CLSA. First question is, are stores opened globally? Can you talk a little bit about how the store traffic is looking? And how this compares to the normal scenario? And can you share any information about how momentum is looking by region? Her second question is, are there any risk of breaching covenants? And that's it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Would you like me to start addressing the question about the stores, and then Reinold and André can add to that? And then I will address the covenant questions. In terms of the reopening, I would say that there are different situations within the stores. First, China showed very good result with the -- since the reopening at the end of March. And I believe that the retail operation is growing by about 10%. So it's very positive.

In the rest of the world, it's a bit early, because the stores have reopened -- just are gradually reopening. The impression of the first learnings is that the local stores are doing relatively well in Europe, notably, back to almost normal level pretty quickly. But the touristic stores, the outlets, continue to be strongly impacted. So the different countries may be more or less impacted, depending on the presence of those touristic stores and outlets. So that's the case of -- in France. France is more affected by it than Germany, for instance, as there is more touristic stores and outlets.

And then, of course, in other key countries, like the U.S., the reopening is -- it's quite difficult, and we have to close a couple of stores again in some states in Texas, notably this weekend, due to the uncertain situation with the COVID. And the U.K. is not reopened yet. So it's be going to be early July as far as we know, so in a couple of days from now.

So it's a mixed bag, but all in all, I think that besides the touristic stores, it's pretty satisfying. Do you want to add anything André or Reinold?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

André Joseph Hoffmann, L'Occitane International S.A. - Vice Chairman & MD of Asia-Pacific [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just from an Asian perspective, with the exception of Hong Kong, which remains very, very challenging for reasons linked to the lack of mainland Chinese tourists, local consumption is also depressed. But it's showing some signs of life, because a lot of the shopping malls are doing quite active promotions.

Outside of Hong Kong, I would say that Korea, Taiwan have performed pretty strongly, both online and in our stores. Southeast Asia has come back quite strong, both Malaysia, Thailand. Singapore was quite late to reopen. But since it's reopened, it's done okay. Australia remains soft and so does India. So all in all, it's quite mixed. But I do expect in the second half, if we can sort of have some positive news on the COVID-19 situation stabilizing, there will be return to the stores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinold Geiger, L'Occitane International S.A. - Chairman & CEO [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And there's one comment, which is important is, I mean, having our own retail store was a great strength in the past. It's obviously difficult, then you have most of the stores closed. But at the same time, because through our own stores, we have direct contact with the customers, which is not the case with companies who are doing wholesaling because it's the third-party stores, who are in contact with the customers and, therefore, we have a much bigger opportunity to develop on a bigger scale the sales on the Internet. And we had countries where, for 2 months, all the stores were closed in practically all over the world. And despite this, our sales, depending on the areas, was between 30% and 80% of the previous year. So this means that our Internet was absolutely booming.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Reinold. So in your question about the covenants, well, it's most probable that we'll reach our covenant of leverage by the end of the year and in September. This is already being discussed, and we have informed our banks, and we're in the process of discussing a waiver with the banks. We are not concerned that this waiver will be granted very simply because we have a very good relationship with our banks, and they know, as I illustrated during the presentation, that we are strongly generating cash in normal situations. So they see no particular risk with us.

On top of that, it's a side comment. You know that we have secured additional credit line, just in case the situation gets even worse with the COVID. We have a new back-up line of EUR 203 million and a loan guaranteed by the French government for EUR 15 million. So with that, we're extremely confident that we'll have no issue with liquidity, even if the crisis worsens. So I hope this answers your questions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Schultz, [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Huang Yihui of Whitefield Capital Management. He's asking what kind of payout ratio should we be expecting in FY 2021.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is something that we have not discussed yet, and I will discuss -- deal also with it and on what will the type of result that we will actually deliver and as a consequence, the cash that we will generate in FY 2021. So I think we should answer this question at a later stage. I would say that on the longer term, there is no reason why we should not continue with our previous level of payout ratio of 35%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Schultz, [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Hou, Liwei of CICC. Further to your launch plan of -- for ELEMIS in China, are you able to share anything more about your estimated growth and operating margin for ELEMIS in FY 2021?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

André Joseph Hoffmann, L'Occitane International S.A. - Vice Chairman & MD of Asia-Pacific [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it's a little bit early. We're projecting, for the full year, not just for China, but globally, small growth, obviously impacted by COVID-19. But margins should be pretty consistent with what they were in the past, because there's been a lot of cost restructuring and some reductions in marketing in certain markets. But it's a little bit too early to give details on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Schultz, [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Louise Li of Bank of America. She's asking for an update on L’OCCITANE and ELEMIS' performance in April to June, both in China and other regions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think we have -- I think I answered this question already by talking about the recovery in the stores when they reopen. And also, as Reinhard mentioned, the very strong performance of our web activities, notably our own e-commerce, but also marketplaces in China and the web partners, which are mainly the rest of the world. So obviously, our sales are -- will be down from last year. We'll be more specific at the end of July when we will comment and present our Q1 trading update.

So the -- I mean, as far as April and May are concerned, where we had most of our stores were still closed in Europe and Americas, we have a decrease of total sales by 20% to 30%, depending on the brand, depending on the region. So with positive contribution of Asia and negative consumption of retail, which is strongly compensated by the higher sales of -- on the web. So we believe that the trend will continue to improve as the stores reopen, and the situation gets back to more normal.

André, would you want to comment more specifically on ELEMIS?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

André Joseph Hoffmann, L'Occitane International S.A. - Vice Chairman & MD of Asia-Pacific [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I think that ELEMIS, as I mentioned just a few minutes ago, I mean we are projecting sort of mid- to high level single-digit growth for the full year. Operating margins should be in line with -- or close to what we have achieved in the past. It's a little bit early, but a lot of initiatives have been taken to launch in new markets like Russia, like the Emirates, China, Southeast Asia, which I believe, will all be very positive for the brand. But it is a little bit early. I mean we just don't know how quickly markets will recover from the COVID-19 impact.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Schultz, [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Jamie Isenwater of Ash Park Capital. And there's a few questions on this topic, actually. So he's asking how many stores do you think you may close over the next 3 years as shopping habits change, partly as a result of COVID-19? And in your experience, when you have closed stores in the past, exactly what sort of percentage of sales do you think you would have generally retained either through other stores or online?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Jamie, it's not a easy question, this one. So for sure, we will close some stores. It's something that we have already been doing in the U.S. recently and will continue along this plan. Maybe we'll accelerate this plan. And then we obviously, we reconsider the situation on a store-by-store basis in each and every country. But at this stage, I'm not in a position to give you any precise number for the next 2 to 3 years.

I think what is important is that we will continue to rely on the stores. It's, as Reinold said before, it's our strength, it's one of our strengths. And the other key strength is that we are able to leverage from the stores to drive omnichannel activities. During the crisis and the lockdown, there was a lot of creativity to use whatever tool, WhatsApp, or any other applications to drive business despite the store closures and on top of the existing web platform that we already have. So this was very successful, very interesting, and we continue to build on that. But it shows also that the stores will remain very important. So there will be maybe some revisions in terms of store formats for CapEx and things like this to make sure that it's as efficient as possible. But there is no plan to switch to other additional -- totally new distribution model than we have. So it would be about optimization and, of course, getting as much as possible of the year. Rent renegotiations are obviously going on.

So in terms of percentage of sales that we regain when we close stores, I mean, in the past, if we look at the experience we have from the U.S., it's relatively limited, I would say, from 10% to 20% of the sales that we recover, and that we can identify notably on the web. But another indication is that in the situation of the store closures that we have seen, on the contrary, the compensation was much higher than that. More or less, I mean, we have been able to offset about 40% of the sales that were lost in retail were recouped in -- on the web. So that's quite significant. And moreover, what we see is that it was additional sales of the web, this web boom, is that we have surprisingly recruited a lot of new customers on the web. So during this period, so that's quite positive. So it gives us a good indication that we have a major opportunity by reorganizing this combination of the stores and the web.

Maybe Reinold, you would like to add to this?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinold Geiger, L'Occitane International S.A. - Chairman & CEO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In general, we must say that it's important that we have a little bit over 1,500 stores worldwide. But I mean, we are in over 90 countries. So there are not many areas where we are overexposed with stores. I mean, if you look at the United States, if you look at different countries in Europe, we don't have that many stores. We have some stores in malls in the U.S., where the malls are not run anymore, or which have become neighborhood stores and which are not having the necessary traffic anymore, but it's very limited.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Schultz, [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next few questions come from Southeastern Asset Management. Their first question is, talking about the reported operating margin of 14%, what would this have margin been without the impact of COVID-19. The second question is the reported 14% operating margin figure with or without the IFRS 16 effect or any onetime accounting or other effects. The third question is, can we talk a little bit more about the EUR 168 million free cash flow. Are we able to separate it out a bit? And what was it specifically in the fourth quarter? And also related to the fourth quarter, what was the net cash from operations, excluding the effect of IFRS 16? And -- maybe you can answer those 2 questions first.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll do my best. It is a little bit more than 2 questions. But anyway, so talking about the 14% margin of L’OCCITANE en Provence in FY 2020, this is actually in the -- when it's reported on the slide and in the document, in the announcement, it does include the impact of IFRS 16. So it's improved slightly by IFRS 16, and it's a little bit -- it's around 0.5% -- 0.5 points, sorry. That was mentioned in the announcement. But to better answer your question, excluding the impact of IFRS 16 and the impact of the COVID, so to give a true and clear vision of the underlying profitability of L’OCCITANE en Provence, I'm happy to say that it was around 15% this year -- or it would have been around 15% this year, so which is consistent with the target that we have given ourselves earlier. And I would say that we're at -- reaching this target a bit earlier than we expected. So this, I hope, addresses your first couple of questions.

And then the free cash flow, I mean, it's a good performance throughout the year. There was a strong contribution of ELEMIS into this increase by EUR 80 million. It's more than EUR 40 million coming from ELEMIS, but it means that it's also EUR 40 million coming from the other brands, mainly L’OCCITANE en Provence, clearly. And I'm happy to say also that the free cash flow generation in the fourth quarter, keeping in mind that the cash flow generation is very seasonal in our case, because of the holiday season. But the cash flow generation in the fourth quarter was quite consistent with the past. So there was no major decrease. So this illustrating that, in this period, we have been able to balance the missing sales by savings and postponements of spending. So not everything, of course, will be sales in FY '21, because some of the postponements will be paid later on.

But the cash generation and cash performance at the end of the financial year, and I must say also in the beginning of this financial year is quite satisfying, yes. And one of the explanations also being that we, not only cost cut, but also take advantage of the subsidy support from the government in different places in the world, which is really helping us. And so as a result, the cash situation is quite good at the end of May. Of course, as we reopen stores, we'll have more costs and so on. So it will be less positive in the next few months, but it's quite encouraging.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Schultz, [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There's a few more questions from Southeastern Asset Management. Firstly, when talking about your money-losing brands, are you able to rank them from worst to best? And how much time and money would you think until they can reach profitability? And do you have any rules and guidance to define how much capital you allocate to these projects? And the final question is, if having your own retail stores is so important to the group, can you provide some reasons why ELEMIS is the fastest-growing brand when it just has one physical store?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Maybe I will let Reinold and André comment on the retail stores versus ELEMIS. In terms of the money-losing brands, in terms of ranking, I mean the -- I think the biggest one was LimeLife, and this is visible in the chart. And LOCCITANE au Brésil is pretty close or similar to that one, and Melvita less negative. While Erborian is positive, and it's been positive in 3 years in a row. So we have specific discussions right now on LOCCITANE au Brésil and Melvita to see what -- how we improve the situation, and what actions do we take. So this will be more specific at a later stage. We may have different strategy, so it's too early to say.

And talking about LimeLife. So as we said, LimeLife has been impacted by soft sales in FY 2020 with the impacts of the rebranding and also some hiccups with COVID-19 in the U.S. at the end of the financial year. But the very good thing is that in the country, ELEMIS -- I'm sorry, LimeLife is doing very well, extremely well in the first 2 months of the year. So it's double -- grew in double digits. It has restructured some of its operations. We have closed the Brazil operation, which was quite -- having quite an impact on the bottom line. We have also streamlined some of the structures in Europe. And this, combined with the fast-growing sales, leaves us with a good hope that LimeLife will turn positive in FY '21. So I think it's extremely encouraging from this point of view.

Maybe Reinold, André, you would like to comment on the retail stores, L’OCCITANE versus ELEMIS?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinold Geiger, L'Occitane International S.A. - Chairman & CEO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, first of all, ELEMIS is not at the same stage of development as L’OCCITANE today. L’OCCITANE, at one stage, was very small. When we got involved, it was doing about $10 million in sales. And up until it reached the size of $500 million -- or euros, we were growing between 50% and 100%.

Now concerning ELEMIS, we reached -- again, so we can compare it to a much earlier stage of the growth of L’OCCITANE, and we believe that because of the concept and the products, which are excellent, it has big, big growth potential.

Now the time has changed. Today, we were much more focusing immediately on Internet and social media selling rather than stores, but we will also try stores, and we will, at a later stage, not too far away, open a first store. If you open stores, you can extend the store concept only once the store itself is very profitable. So -- but I mean, it's a different stage of development and different times. And today, it made a lot of sense to focus a lot on digital growth and development rather than get involved immediately in stores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Schultz, [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Anne Ling of Jefferies. Can you remind the audience of your midterm target? And will this be impacted by COVID-19?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Anne, the midterm targets, I would say, remain. It's getting to EUR 2 billion sales and reaching 15% profitability. I think I will say that my prediction, it's something that I believe is -- remains achievable, totally achievable. Clearly, COVID-19 is not helping right now. But again, it will have an end, so let's say that maybe probably, this will probably postpone -- unless, I mean, the situation gets even worse and much more dramatic. But it will certainly postpone by 1 year, 1.5, next year or 2 years, I would say, the achievement of this target.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Schultz, [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from [Hugh Lebowski] of [Acuitas]. He would like you to give some information on the new personalized beauty system, Duolab, that allows customers to create their own targeted face cream. How does it work? And what are the -- being the experiences so far? And can you share anything about the global launch or distribution plans?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I think, Reinold, it's more a question for you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinold Geiger, L'Occitane International S.A. - Chairman & CEO [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Well, Duolab, I mean we did launch it in February in the U.K. We first wanted to experiment it in one country. Now unfortunately, we have not -- from a COVID-19 crisis, this was not the best choice of country, because the U.K. has been very much in disturbance and is still not functioning very well. There has been a fantastic reception. It is, for sure, considered as being a breakthrough innovation. And despite the COVID crisis, we are following closely our objective and our plan, not through the sales in stores, because the stores were mainly closed, but through sales on Internet. So I mean, it's too early to say that it will be a big success. But I mean, it is considered as an incredible innovation. And the consumers -- the consumer response is very enthusiastic. So I mean, up until now, we're very happy.

Now global launch, we launch it in different countries within the next 12 months, but not in many: in 1 or 2 other European countries, and in 1 or 2 point of sales or cities in Asia, maybe Singapore or maybe immediately in Hong Kong. But there may be too many -- Hong Kong may still be too difficult, then it will probably be Singapore.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Schultz, [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Due to the time, we will take 2 more questions. The first one is from Emily Lee of Nomura. Can the management please comment on the performance of the online performance and the growth rate since the virus outbreak? And do you think this growth can be sustainable once stores reopen? Could you also talk about the performance of the newly launched products that are specific to personal hygiene? And finally, has skin care somewhat underperformed post COVID-19?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emily, maybe I can try to answer your questions quickly. So since the beginning of the year, the performance in e-commerce and web businesses, in general, has been extremely strong. And we're talking about 140%, 150%, 140% or 150%, so very, very good. Will that continue when the stores reopen? It's again, a bit early to say, but we can still say that China continues to do extremely well on the web with the web partners and Tmall.

And in the countries in Europe, where the stores have reopened, we continue to see, not the same type of growth, but quite strong growth, double digits, even when the stores have reopened. So it's very encouraging for the development of the e-commerce and the online sales. Sorry, I think there was another question from you, Emily? Maybe you can remind me?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Schultz, [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Could you share more about the performance of the newly launched products that are specific to personal hygiene?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes. So no, I mean, the skin care products continue to do well, and notably, all the Immortelle Reset range. And we have launched the Immortelle Reset eye that is good timing when people have to wear masks, obviously. But at the same time, we see much more interest and renewed interest in our hand care and hygiene products. And that's why we're also launching this hand sanitizing gel that I mentioned before. So it's another opportunity to produce something new with the combination of our very strong hand care with -- that people absolutely need when they have to wash their hands so frequently, so a combination of that with the hygiene products and even hand sanitizing products. So it's a new opportunity again.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Schultz, [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The final question is from Tiffany Feng of Citi. Could you please provide some guidance regarding your operating expenses for FY 2021?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So I'm getting back to what I said before in terms of guidance. It's a bit too early to provide the guidance for FY 2021. Again, the situation is very fluid. We have uncertainties on our top line, and we also are working very actively on the bottom line. And so meaning that there's a lot being done in the working expenses right now, so we'll be probably more specific later on.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Schultz, [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll now hand it back to Janis.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Janis Lai, L'Occitane International S.A. - IR Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Matt. Thank you, everyone, for joining today and for your questions. If you have any follow-up questions or if there is anything that we didn't answer fully during this presentation, feel free to reach our team afterwards. Thank you once again for joining, and have a good evening.

André Joseph Hoffmann, L'Occitane International S.A. - Vice Chairman & MD of Asia-Pacific [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, everybody. Good bye.

Thomas Levilion, L'Occitane International S.A. - Group Deputy GM of Finance & Administration and Executive Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, everyone. Good bye.

Reinold Geiger, L'Occitane International S.A. - Chairman & CEO [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Goodbye.