Edited Transcript of 067160.KQ earnings conference call or presentation 31-Jul-20 12:30am GMT

Corporate Participants

* Chan-Yong Jung

AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director

* Gyeong-Hui Chan

* Jiyeon Kim

AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

* Sang-Eun Kim

Presentation

Sang-Eun Kim, [1]

Hello, everyone. Welcome to AfreecaTV's live conference, also known as ALCON. I am BJ Kim Sang-Eun. We're already introducing to you the -- our performance highlights of 2Q of 2020. I can tell you that time really does fly. Well, as you know, ALCON is open to anyone who's interested in AfreecaTV. However, please understand that since it's related to our earnings, only those who preregister can ask questions via chat window.

Today, we're joined by Mr. Jung Chan-Yong, our CEO; Kim Jiyeon, Head of IR; and our Manager, Chan Gyeong-Hui. Three people are here with us.

First off, let's say hello to the viewers. Hello, everyone. How are you doing?

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [2]

Story continues

Well, I'm doing my best with the business, and it's been busy quite lately. And we are now wrapping up the first half of the year and sharing with you this morning our performance. We're going to also share the plans for the rest of the year and also plans for next year as well. Thank you.

Sang-Eun Kim, [3]

Ms. Kim?

Jiyeon Kim, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Head of IR [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello. My name is Kim Jiyeon. We met you in April. And at that time, we were hoping that the outbreak would have been wrapped up by now, but it's not the case anymore. I hope that all of you are healthy and doing well and looking forward to your questions.

Sang-Eun Kim, [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ms. Chan, what's the order of the business today?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gyeong-Hui Chan, [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we're going to start with the performance and then have the questions.

Sang-Eun Kim, [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, you need to say hello as well, Ms. Chan, as this is your first time appearing here today.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gyeong-Hui Chan, [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, my name is Chan Gyeong-Hui. Good to see you all. I'm very excited. And I am in the IR department. My name is Chan Gyeong-Hui once again.

Sang-Eun Kim, [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You must be happy surrounded by all these beautiful ladies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. This is very exciting.

Sang-Eun Kim, [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Let me get into the gist of the day today. And while you listen to this performance highlights briefing, please ask any questions on this chat room, and we're going to take your questions after the briefing. Okay. So we have Ms. Chan Gyeong-Hui. It's all yours now.

Gyeong-Hui Chan, [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. Ladies and gentlemen, let me walk you through business highlights of the second quarter 2020.

Slide, please. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the [untagged] culture that has reached deep into our lives has brought about many changes. Though challenges abound throughout our society, OTT industry is accelerating its growth. And in the midst of this changing environment, AfreecaTV is making every endeavor to use the current situation as an opportunity to lay a stepping stone for our growth. During Q2, large-sized sporting events did not happen, yet our talented BJs and AfreecaTV's original content played a big role in improving user experience.

Also, during this quarter, we saw a meaningful increase in the number of active BJs. And many famous BJs signed deal with us, leaving the other platforms they used to be with, and some have come back to our platform, which helped drive the overall traffic and number of paying user. In particular, the uptick in the number of active BJs and paying user is an encouraging news for our platform's long-term growth perspective. And to keep this momentum going, we will make sure to provide better service to both our BJs as well as our users, bringing our platform to the next level.

Also, building upon this strong ecosystem, we're developing an advertising solution which will help us to establish ourselves as a successful advertising platform.

Let's now turn to the Q2 performance. Q2's total revenue recorded KRW 45.3 billion, which is a 9% hike Q-o-Q and Y-o-Y as well. As for the platform revenue, user traffic and number of active BJ climbed up, which also brought up the number of paying user up. Our paying users monthly ARPU also inched up, leading to a 13% increase in the platform revenue Q-o-Q and an 18% increase Y-o-Y.

Now on ads revenue. Thanks to the ongoing online eSports, the ads revenue went up by 2% Q-o-Q. But due to the sustained impact of the pandemic, ad revenue is, in fact, a 31% drop Y-o-Y. On the bright side, though, we launched 4 new platform and products during Q2, and more advertisers are knocking our door for branded content advertisement. Given this, we expect to see a positive impact in the second half of this year.

On top of this, we're currently working on advertising solution, which will be the basis for our advertising platform that will be launched next year. The platform will help expand the pool of our advertisers regardless of their size, and its targeting function will bring the overall efficiency up as well. Together, we expect to see the growth in the overall platform ads space.

Last, on the platform, multi-platform revenue, Q2 reflects the revenue from the 18 Open Studios. Since these off-line PC cafés are directly affected by the pandemic, we had to cut their operating hours since March. Hence, you can see a 43% drop Q-o-Q.

Now moving on to Q2 operating profit. Q2 operating profit was KRW 10.7 billion, a 33% increase Q-o-Q and 12% increase Y-o-Y. The OP margin was 23.7%, which is a 4.2 percentage point rise Q-o-Q and 0.6 percentage point increase Y-o-Y. This was largely due to growth in platform revenue, and I will walk you through the details of operating expenses in the next slide.

Next slide, please. Next is operating expenses. Q2 operating expense was KRW 34.6 billion, a 3% increase Q-o-Q. Q2 BJ supporting payments grew 56% Q-o-Q after recognizing bad debt expense for allowances on new BJ points. And seasonality factors fueled online eSport production in Q2 compared to Q1, which is why contents production costs increased 31% Q-o-Q. Depreciation and amortization expense increased 17% Q-o-Q because CapEx on server expansion and eSport arena coliseum were recognized in the income statement starting in March and therefore fully recognized throughout the second quarter.

Other expenses are variable expenses. Costs for dedicated line increased 21% Q-o-Q due to growing traffic. And paying charges increased 9% Q-o-Q due to an increase in the revenue from gift items. Additionally, advertising commissions that are linked to advertising revenue dropped 8% Q-o-Q. There were no other significant increases to operating expenses.

Next slide, please. And last but not least, please refer to the statement of financial positions, and that will be all for today.

Sang-Eun Kim, [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. I think Ms. Chan did an amazing job briefing us on the Q2 highlights. I don't think we have any questions yet. (Operator Instructions)

Questions and Answers

Sang-Eun Kim, [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. Well, why don't I start with a question that I had for you guys? There are many areas that I was curious about and wanted to deep-dive into. And now that I hear the briefings, I can see that we have seen more positive areas in this quarter, but as well, there were some negative areas and some differences that we did not see Q1.

Let's start with the ARC, the AfreecaTV Road -- the new content. And I think this new content seems extremely intriguing. And my question is, do you plan to continue and expand on this kind of new contents?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, of course. The platform business is our main area, but at the same time, this is directly related to content. And the content business is -- compared to film or drama, is not exactly the same. The environment, our experiences are not quite there yet, and -- but the pattern remains the same. We have the original content in the eSports space, and that is what we are doing. And I think this could also be applied in the traditional sports space as well. Well, in the eSports, our major leagues, as you know, such as LoL, and that's a large-sized league. But at the same time, traditional sports also have large-sized events such as soccer and baseball. But that's not something that we can do alone. That's why we're making partnerships with several other players as well.

Now on the noncompeting sports area, that's not as competitive. So we're working with the sports associations or organizations to have more original content in that area. Working with Road FC is one of the examples that we can tell you. And badminton, ping pong is also something that we are doing. It's not as big size of an ARC, but we're still working on it. So traditional sports and especially these noncompeting sports is something that we are working on to acquire more original content.

Sang-Eun Kim, [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think our viewers really did find these to be exciting and interesting.

All right. So we do have questions. The question says, Hi, I'm Kang Min-Joo. I'm a researcher from Daiwa Securities. The per user growth payout ratio and different user indices, could you tell us a bit more in detail about this and whether these indices will continue into July and onwards?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jiyeon Kim, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Head of IR [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As we said in our presentation, we saw a significant increase in paying users. The growth rate was 12% Q-o-Q for the number of paying users, which is why we see it as a very encouraging trend. And the Q-o-Q growth in terms of number, there, the 4.1% are paying users, and which is why I definitely see this as a very positive trend. The growth in number of paying users will contribute and level up or upgrade the gifting culture that we have for Star Balloons.

Sang-Eun Kim, [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. Next question is from Yu Incheol from Citi Securities. Number one question, what's the paying user ratio? I think it's about the same vein. Second is, what's the new ad product, and what is the type of it and schedule? The third question is about in-app payment launched by Google. What is your response to this? All right, that's something I wanted to ask as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jiyeon Kim, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Head of IR [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. Now on the paying user ratio, it was already shared with you. Number two, new ad product. We have the new -- 4 new products that was launched this quarter but now right now is in the beta format. What that means is that some corporate advertisers are enlisted as for testing period. And these 4 new products, the main one of them is the mobile banner. And compared to other platforms, we don't have as diversified ads products, to be honest with you. It was usually approval or banner. Now what we do is the banner as you scroll. So these are more of mobile products that we are working on since launch Q2, and we're going to launch even more. But we go through the test period first. So in other words, a beta service will be -- we'll have to be going through for some time. And that means the revenue will have to be -- will then recognize since next year in the full swing.

And in relation to this, we are working on introducing a new platform solution. And it has a very well -- a good targeted approach, and there are many analytics tools as well with this. And I am thinking that with the new ad products and this new solution that we have, we're going to be able to expand the pool of our corporate advertisers to really bring the revenue of the ad up.

Sang-Eun Kim, [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the last part of the question was the Google's in-app payment or IAP.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jiyeon Kim, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Head of IR [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As for the IAP, there's no set policy at this point. And it's not just AfreecaTV but other platform companies and other providers are also thinking to how to respond to this. So we will have to be cautious and really watch how this trend is going to go through, and we're working actually to respond best -- effectively within our company as well.

But fundamentally, our gift economy, this -- the Star Balloons, you have to charge and then use it. So at the time of the charging or topping up, we can ask them to do it on PC instead of mobile or we can ask them to use other platform on the Android and not Google if that -- if the Google makes it mandatory. So we're not actually worried that much about it because it's not going to have a big impact on our platform to be more specific.

Sang-Eun Kim, [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. Let's turn to the next question. Yes, the next question goes as such, I'm Oh Dong-Hwan from Samsung Securities. NAVER and Kakao's revenue recovered as of May, especially with ad revenue. What about AfreecaTV's monthly ad revenue since April? How has it been? What's it looking like?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jiyeon Kim, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Head of IR [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The ad revenue trend is linked to the advertiser products and the differentiation between the ad products we have compared to NAVER or Kakao. We are more of a branded-content ad-based company with on- and off-line elements as well. So there is a difference between the #1 platform in terms of ad revenue. And with these types of economic cyclical shocks that we may see, there is definitely a negative impact. But in terms of branded content ads, there are some barriers or difficulties in off-line. But that does mean that the pandemic that has kept us from hosting off-line events, that has had a hit on our revenue, but we do now have demands from local governments and other off-line events. So we do see a pickup in terms of ad revenue since April. So in terms of the trend, it's not really a full recovery yet, but we are looking up. It is positive. The recovery is not on par yet with NAVER or Kakao, that's true.

Sang-Eun Kim, [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question. Hello, I am Lee Moon-Jong from Shinhan Financial Investment. Congratulations on good performance even in the midst of COVID-19. What's the specific strategies related to ads? And can you give us the guidance for the second half of this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, what's the guidance, Ms. Kim? Do you have the guidance for the second half of the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, honestly speaking, let's start with the specific strategy for ads, which is the first part of the question. And well, I'm not sure if your guidance question was overall guidance or on the specific -- specifically on the ads. But if it were to be on the overall, although it's not official guidance, and early this year, we talked about the top line 15% increase, that was the initial guidance. And I think we are able to deliver that for this year because -- I mean if the situation continues from this until the second half. But the details will have to be changed.

When we gave that guidance early this year, we were thinking more on the uptick of the revenue from ads, not mostly on the gift item. But it turns out that the ads revenue are going to have to go down because of the outbreak. But gift items such as the Star Balloons are actually seeing bigger growth than we had expected. So although the details are not the same as we had given you in the early this year, but I think that 15% target will be able to be easily delivered by the end of this year.

Sang-Eun Kim, [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right, next question. Okay. So the next question is from Kim Sung-Eun from Macquarie, the same name as me. Large-scale platform-based live commerce is on the rise. Could you tell us about any related business plans at AfreecaTV? I think it's about the live commerce strategy at AfreecaTV.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Could you scroll up the chat box a little bit up, a little bit more, please? I think we had another similar question. Okay. Thank you. We talked about ads, and Ms. Kim talked about ads. But to add on, starting about 2 to 3 years ago, we've definitely been focusing on ads. Why? Not because we are extremely confident, it's because it's an inevitable path forward. I don't need to remind you that ad revenue comprises about a little over 20%, am I right? Of entire sales and revenue. So it's not a huge percentage, but the ad sector definitely does need to grow. And I think it's the strategy moving forward.

Last year, our ad revenue was very positive. It was strong. Because out of the KRW 28 billion revenue last year, the league-related revenue was very significantly platform and sponsorship ad. Rather than that, the league ads were very strong in terms of revenue growth and which is why we have gotten sponsorships on an off-line with eSports as well. But in this year, they have all been delayed and postponed indefinitely. So that is why we have revamped our focus towards this type of ad revenue and which is why we feel that it's inevitable and we need to do it. We can't keep to all the quarantine and disease control measures and continue to grow our ad revenue with the same strategy, which is why we are trying to refocus ourselves and try to get back on track.

In Q1, we've already missed out on some ad revenue. So on an annual basis, it will have an impact on our annual revenue. We wanted to increase our ad revenue, but that's unfortunate. Because of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sponsorship and other platform ad revenue side, we have open ad solutions that we are implementing to enhance the efficiency of ads and revenue generated from that. So whether it be targeted ads or live bidding ads, we will continue to improve upon the strategies so that in next year, we can increase our platform ad revenue as well.

But we're not just going to sit on our hands waiting until next year, which is why we are continuing to focus on our 6 new items that we're trying to translate into revenue. By -- next month, we will also have some new central ads as well that are currently on the ad side, but the engagement time is more than 2 hours, which is why the scroll down ads have some room for growth, in my opinion. You don't have the interim ads either, Ms. Kim. So -- but we do believe that that's a potential for growth, and that requires a combination of different environments that need to support that. So that is why we are trying to focus a little bit more on the interim or interim ads.

So AfreecaTV's commitment to ad revenue is still there. It's still very strong. Last year, let's say, it was about KRW 30 billion, but we are not looking at just KRW 40 billion and KRW 50 billion. We're looking at KRW 100 billion in ad revenue. That's our target. So we have a very grand strategy and vision for revenues. So please keep that in mind.

And before I move on to commerce, what I want to say about our basic ecosystem about paying users or ARPPU. The overall number of traffic, the traffic has been impacted. It's picked up, and the paying ratio has grown organically. But fundamentally, beneath all of that, what we need to look at is AfreecaTV's social media platform services. Those services need to be carried out smoothly and without a hitch, and we need a conducive environment for that. It's not about giving BJs guarantees. It's about the specific sectors within AfreecaTV that allow for this type of conducive environment. The most famous places will be the most popular places. People will gravitate towards that, which is why, especially in terms of eSports at AfreecaTV, we are dominant in the market. So that is why BJs are attracted to AfreecaTV and continue to join us.

So that type of strong ecosystem needs to be there. And we are confident that we will continue to improve on our strong ecosystem. It's not just because someone transferred out or all of that. That, of course, has an impact, but we feel that the overall ecosystem itself will continue to grow, and we can say with strong confidence that it will continue to grow and improve.

Last, our ads were definitely hit, and they decreased, but our ecosystem continued to grow. Starting from 2012, our ecosystem has continued to improve. And in 2016, there was a slight dip in our traffic, but our platform ecosystem is strong and healthy. And I think that is the highlight that we need to focus on.

Now on the live commerce strategy, which was a main part of your question, right now, we have a product called Ad Balloon and coupon and Hmall. And I'm not too sure, but Ticketmaster are the traditional commerce providers. And they -- when if they are doing their business here on our platform, the users can give the balloons to -- or stars to the BJs. So that's, in a way, a combination of the commerce with our platform.

So I mean we are talking a lot about the live commerce these days, and we are trying to find a way to tap into this space. But if you look at this industry of e-commerce, there are several stakeholders. There's the manufacturing part, also sales part as well as the logistics part and distribution part. There's also the promotion part all in that dynamics. And if you look at it, this bigger picture, there is definitely a place where we can target and tap into. But if we just approach in a distribution channel only, I don't think that'll be suitable. We don't have any DNA, so to say, in the commerce space, and users are not actually coming or visiting our platform for the purposes of commerce.

So we don't want AfreecaTV to be the distribution channel in terms of this big commerce landscape. What we want is that -- actually, I'm seeing a change in the landscape of the commerce. What that means is more unique products are being launched in small quantity sometimes. This could be starting from the fashion industry. Also, distribution structure itself is going through some changes as well. And at the sales part and also at the promotion part, there are changes that we're witnessing right now. And in that new landscape, we are -- including ourselves, YouTube, Instagram and all that, the platforms like us, such as the new media, are joining, and influencers are also engaged. And I think that's the whole big point there. So it's related to ads, but this influencer ad space is a place we can tap into. So we can definitely utilize the influencers to expand the live commerce space that we can tap into.

I think it's very clear where we can tap into. What we have is we have our users and influencers in our platform. And the issues at the product level is not something that we can directly tap into. I think it'll be better if we use partnerships there. So other traditional commerce companies, especially the ones that we have partnerships with the Ad Balloon, we can continue these kind of partnerships to source products, and then we can make them into content. So the commerce content can be made by us because commerce companies themselves cannot create those kind of contents. There are hurdles that they have to overcome. So I think we can provide that for them.

So I think within this quarter, you -- we have to see the real live commerce shows. But last -- 4 years back, I was also a part of that project. We had what's called the shopfreeca, in which the sellers are actually broadcasting and advertising and the show. But it's not exactly the same as that. What we're doing is more targeted approach. And we're working with the partnership companies to have a better live commerce approach that we are thinking about. So you have to -- we'll see the third quarter and fourth quarter, and we'll continue to talk about it later on.

Sang-Eun Kim, [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Thank you for the 50 Star Balloon and gifts. The next question is from Jung-Yeon Seo from Shinyoung Securities. What is your long-term monetization business model for eSports? Right now, it seems that you're focusing on ad sponsorships from hosting competitions. What is your long-term strategy?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

eSports is a big hit not just in Korea but internationally. But in terms of monetization, eSports still remains a question mark. Our eSport business, however, is different from other players because for us, we have a platform business that has the game content and for eSports as well. So on -- in the bigger picture, for us, monetization is a bit more significant. But if we just take out the eSports sector and look at that, the P&L is definitely balanced with ad sponsorships. That is the main, as our question says.

Starting from the planning, production and operation of eSports, there are a lot of value chains there. And we have all of the elements that are required in that value chain. And we need to look at some areas in each of the chains in the overall value chain where we can enhance our profitability. But definitely, I do think that the ad part is the main.

Sang-Eun Kim, [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. Next question, from Samsung Securities, Mr. Oh Dong-Hwan. Additional question here. Paying user and ARPU growth are very encouraging. My question is, in the future's focus, would that be on the growing ARPU of existing users or expanding the pool of viewers, which one?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Of course, expanding the pool of viewers will be our focus. Well, growing ARPU of existing users, you mean the paying users already, right? Well, our ARPU is not that high, but it's not that low either. It's like somewhere in between. What we see is about KRW 40,000 as the ARPU. In terms of the growth, that's over KRW 100,000. So it's not that small amount of number for ARPU. So that's not our focus. What we are prioritizing, expanding the pool of our viewers. And to do that, the only way to solve the problem is diversifying either content or categories.

Sang-Eun Kim, [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Next question. The next question is from Yu Incheol from Citi Securities. Labor costs dropped significantly Q-o-Q, Open Studio on a consolidated basis. So what is your plan for that, especially in terms of the head count? And what will happen with the Open Studio plan that was suspended in Q1?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it is mostly related to the Open Studio. That was one of the major areas that was directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Right now, it is already running a deficit in the hundreds of millions of Korean won. So that is why we are looking into that, and we have definitely suspended or postponed the launch of the Open Studio because of that as well. And out of the branches, the Jamsil Lotte World Internet café or PC room is still closed down.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jiyeon Kim, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Head of IR [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Let me add on to the labor cost part. With the labor cost decrease, about the -- about half of it is due to the suspension of the Open Studio. And the next part is related to how our labor cost mostly rises during Q1 because of new hires or experienced hires that happened in Q1, which is why after a year goes by, their severance pay will pile up all at once. So that is realized and recognized in Q1. And so that's half of the impact.

Sang-Eun Kim, [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much to everyone for giving us 100 Star Balloons. I see a lot of balloons being gifted today. Thank you all.

Well, if that is the question, I have a question from the BJ side before we hear from other analysts. There have been some BJs that have come back to our platform or have signed a new deal with us, leaving their own platforms, meaning that we may see heightened competition between amongst the BJs. We have more number of BJs, so BJs that are best, our best BJs or partner BJs are chosen every month, right? And do you plan to expand the number?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have already expanded the number from 40 to 80 for best BJs in April. So it's twofold increase already. And I think 2 years back, I already announced that it's not just number of the distribution or the portions of the Star Balloons. But I mean some will say they're simply thinking that lowering the number of Star -- best BJs is good for us, but it's not the case. We need to have more BJs so that they become more active. And in terms of this activity, the more we award best BJs, the better benefit to us as well.

Now in terms of the partner BJs, the growth isn't that big. But also in the partner BJs, we are -- we have a positive perspective there. And the partner BJs, some of the partner BJs are exclusive with us. That means every business model that these people are doing is dealt and handled by us only. So that means one staff will have to work exclusively with that BJ, which is not an easy thing to do. Despite this challenge, the partner BJs will still have to be expanded in the near future as well.

Sang-Eun Kim, [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. And do we have any more questions? I don't think we have any more questions here coming up on the chat box. But moving on to user clips, we haven't had any questions about that. That's been a hot area of focus. What can BJs do to leverage these user clips? How can we use it as BJs?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

User clips, I -- personally, I feel that the benefit to BJs is a little bit minimal. Yes, of course, with user clips, the users, if they want to take clips and want to rewatch it or replay the clips from BJs, it's from -- more from the user side. And of course, it's a community service for the fandom. So if, for example, BJ Kim, you are broadcasting, you are investing time to live broadcast or what else you can do is you can use your broadcasted clips and you need to edit it and upload it. So you're doing all of this on your own personally directly, but there's only so much time that you can invest. But what your fans can do is your fans can watch your live broadcast or replays and take clips from it and share it. So that means that your content is being distributed to more and more places. So I think it's more of a community service within our fandom. So in terms of that, it is a benefit to our BJs.

Sang-Eun Kim, [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you for your answer. Next question comes from Jung-Yeon Seo from Shinyoung Securities. If the eSports direction is what you have already mentioned, what is -- what do you think about paying KRW 10 billion to participate LCK franchise business? What do you think? I believe that's a bit of a big figure given the scale of your business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it is very expensive. Riot in the North American is -- and that's the main area. So if you look at the size of the market, of course, Riot Korea, LCK franchise is a bit too much. I think -- I do think personally, that is a bit high. But that's not something I can do anything about. But at least in the eSports business, producing and running an operating league and including recruiting the club and players and also BJs and -- all of that value chain is with us already. And one of that is the club. And also, there are LoL, [Bag], KartRider that are directly run by clubs. Not only that, we have the TCG genre and also the fighting space, which are the ways that we are doing to expand.

But of course, we're running the deficit at this point. But through these efforts of the clubs, the game-related categories of the Afreeca users are seeing growth in the number of the viewers and not just the pro gamers but also amateur gamers that are as good, as good as. Especially, the BJs are working and being very active on that. So it's a big picture that you have to look at, not just the small little details. So that's how -- that's the main basic principle for our club and how we invest to those clubs.

So KRW 10 billion to get a seat, of course, is expensive. But that's -- you have -- you can pay in 5-years installments. That means KRW 2 billion every year. And during these 5 years, we can elicit more sponsorship and more investment from other side -- outsiders. That way, we can offset some of these expenses throughout these years. Thank you all.

Sang-Eun Kim, [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question. Moving on to the next question, which is from [Kim On-Gyeong] from KB Securities. I'm curious about the number of active BJ numbers for Q2 that have increased and any changes in the broadcasting category.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Do you want to take those questions, Ms. Kim?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jiyeon Kim, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Head of IR [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The number of active BJs have continued to grow, starting from Q1. We have a lot of new BJs that are increasing as well. But for new BJs that are categorized into active BJs who are actively participating in the platform for 3 months straight, are also on the rise as well. In Q2, we saw about a 9% increase from the already increased number from Q1 as well. We've also seen more number of channels as well, which in turn means that we've seen more content that we have not seen before in terms of categories.

But if we look at the portion in terms of categories, game and radio is definitely taking up the larger share. And the visible radio category also contains newer different content that we can't go too much into detail, Ms. BJ Kim. I know that some days, you will do game content. Some days, you'll do book readings. So it's very different. So this visible radio category is not just a talk show. It encompasses a lot more different myriad of content.

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other than games, the categorization, I don't think is too meaningful. So from -- if you take a step back and you look at this, it's very -- it's a dangerous path if you want to categorize broadcasting. You can look at the current issues, for example, as we did in old traditional broadcasting channels. But you'll see right now that if you look at your children watching something, and -- it's definitely a game. It's battleground, but if -- unless it's games, then you might not really recognize or realize which category you might want to put a content in.

So categorization is definitely difficult. Purely, it is meaningful from a business side, if you want to analyze the data and fit the data. For us, it's meaningful and significant. But for BJs, categorization is extremely arduous task. If you select a wrong category, for example, you might get a suspension as a BJ. So it's definitely a hard thing to do for BJs. As BJ Kim, you're doing a talk show. And if, for example, you have a song on there and if you need to recategorize it into the song category, it's definitely tricky. So it's not an easy task to do.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sang-Eun Kim, [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The personal broadcasting and one-person media is definitely free. There's a lot of autonomy that comes with it, but I think that categorization is as difficult because of that for -- if you're -- let's say, you're eating something on the show, then you will need to recategorize your clip, and then sometimes you forget to do so. So it's definitely tricky and arduous. For example, if I were a gaming BJ, if it's LoL, then I'll go into LoL. But with visible radio, it's definitely hard because of the different array of content.

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So categorization is definitely something that we do from a business side. But in the larger scale of things, we do need the bare minimum of categorization because that's meaningful for BJs as well. For sponsorships and ads, you need targeting, you need a targeted field. And so if you want targeting, then you as BJs also need to -- need a field that stands out for you and that you can relate with. And so we definitely do need to match a certain category to a certain BJ. So the bare minimum of categorization is required.

Sang-Eun Kim, [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. We have some questions here. Again, from JPMorgan, Kim Dae-Gi. Many BJs are transferring to our platform from others, but do you see that expanding in the future? And if that is the case, do you want more -- do you think we need to have more incentives? And what's your investment plan for next year? I think there was another question before JPMorgan. Yes. It was Jung-Yeon Seo from Shinyoung Securities. His question is, are there any issues related to the network use fee with some foreign competitions?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What -- I wonder what that means.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gyeong-Hui Chan, [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Network usage fee with, I guess, Google.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jiyeon Kim, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Head of IR [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, there are many providers that are not using that fee. We do have an issue, but there is nothing concrete at this point. So there's not much we can mention as of today.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sang-Eun Kim, [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. Then the next question was from JPMorgan. Let's get to that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Many -- on the transferring, I'm not sure if that's the right way to say it, but anyway, many BJs are coming -- choosing us instead of other platforms they used to work with. But I think it's all about who takes the momentum. There are many ways to have that momentum on your side. For example, it has to be the service itself. What I mean by that is the resolution, the functions, that's one thing to consider. And the other is the environment, like, let's say, soil. BJs can take their roots deeper and better. They're married users in that one platform over the other. That's what I mean by environment.

Some people do leave AfreecaTV in favor of other platforms like YouTube. But why they do that is because AfreecaTV is not strong in the content that they are working on. So of course, they will choose the platform that has strength in the genre that they are operating. Of course, if you remember the eating show, AfreecaTV is the very first place that ever broadcasted it. But somehow YouTube took the strength on that eating show space. So BJs have different contents that they're strong at, and they are choosing platforms tailored to their strength as well. Like you get like the game space only, I would say AfreecaTV is unrivaled. We have BJ staff match where the BJs can participate. We're the only company that does that. Of course, buying a broadcasting right is easy. You can do it anywhere.

So I think providing the right environment is very crucial. So you all know that we have the strength in the game area. And in other aspects, we work with other companies with partnerships, and we're getting the -- we're providing content to our BJs. We have the official content for the BJs. We do it because so that we can provide the right environment that I've been mentioning.

If you look at the fishing category, you can see that we're working very hard on it. I mean some people are curious why we're so into this. There's a fishing professional team, but there is something like that. We have created the professional fishing team, but it's not that we're looking for a large amount of profit, but it's just that we want to have a dominance in that area. If you go south of the peninsula, I think it's Haenam or somewhere, but if you go down there, there is a ship that has AfreecaTV written right on top of that. So we didn't buy that boat. It's through the partnership efforts.

So as such, you can see that we are trying to diversify our dominance over various areas. And also, on the fighting, Road FC is the only thing in Korea. So that's -- and why we have worked with or working with them. So ping pong, for example, badminton and the martial arts fighting are the areas where BJs on our platform can really flourish.

Sang-Eun Kim, [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think we have taken quite enough questions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gyeong-Hui Chan, [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't believe there are any other questions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sang-Eun Kim, [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think we did hear a lot of questions, and I was very happy to be part of these active discussions this morning. If that is the case, if we don't have any further questions, then I guess we will wrap up. Okay. I think ready to wrap up.

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So in closing, what I want to say is that AfreecaTV has grown in leaps and strides throughout the years. But one area that you might be curious about is the extent of AfreecaTV's growth. Our services and business scalability is the question here. And I believe that aside from our services, scaling to different areas of business itself is something that we are not looking into too much. Right now, we're looking into scaling our core business areas, internally, expanding services. And I think there is an external service expansion factor as well.

Our 6 million to 7 million users were not just providing live broadcasting services but different services as well. VOD accounts for about 40% of users. Users view VOD about 40% of the time, and that means that 60% of our users aren't watching VOD. They're going somewhere else for VODs. So we are looking into expanding internally and scaling internally to encourage more users to consume VOD on our platform. And influencers that aren't broadcasting yet, attracting them, whether they be streamers or YouTubers or Instagram influencers, encouraging them to come onto and onboard our platform is what we are looking into, so making them come to AfreecaTV and choose AfreecaTV for live broadcasting. So more content inflow to AfreecaTV is the internal scalability that we're looking at, in-house scalability.

And going beyond platform business is for our business model going to live commerce and so on and so forth. We are going to uphold the fundamental ecosystem that we have at AfreecaTV to scale up. The internal and external service is definitely attainable at AfreecaTV. But I think that business expansion is something that requires partnerships. And so that's what we're looking into, and I hope that you take that into consideration.

In the second -- in the first half of this year, I think that we've done quite well. And it's the end of July, and we have concrete plans, and we feel that they will be carried out without a hitch in the second half of this year. So I ask for your continued interest and support in AfreecaTV. And thank you so much for joining us.

Jiyeon Kim, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Head of IR [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Ms. Kim. I think Mr. Chan already covered it all. As we always say every open, the industry of media is going through dramatic changes nowadays. And the speed of that change really was accelerated because of the outbreak of COVID-19. I think that's the acceleration factor there. So in some ways, I think that's one good benefit for us to accelerate our ecosystem. It can be an opportunity, but sometimes it can be a crisis. We're going to try our best to see that into an opportunity.

And we saw benefits early this year. The new BJs were coming up in big numbers. And people that have never had account in our platform are now opening up their accounts. And some dormant accounts, meaning that the people that have never been active or ever logged in for the past year, are coming into our platform, and they're paying nowadays. So the existing paying user number was high, but what we saw more active was the new accounts and the active accounts coming from the dormant accounts. So in that way, I think we spotted and really tapped into the good opportunity, and we're going to try, utilize these opportunities to bring that momentum up next half of the year.

Sang-Eun Kim, [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Ms. Chan Gyeong-Hui, I know that it's your first time here at this earnings call, but you have been absolutely amazing. Thank you so much for doing an awesome job. Could you tell us some ending comments?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gyeong-Hui Chan, [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've always been behind the scenes at ALCON. And I was very nervous being here in front of the camera, and I feel that the BJs are definitely doing an amazing job in front of the camera. I really feel that we are doing significant.

Sang-Eun Kim, [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And also thank you to our staff members behind the scene that are working hard. And I'll thank you so much to [Sky Blue LGB] for the 50 Star Balloon gift. Thank you very much. Thank you, everyone, for tuning in with us for our earnings call. And each time around with our quarterly earnings, we always really feel the love and dedication to AfreecaTV, the growth potential that is there and how much we've grown throughout the years. So I'm not a part of AfreecaTV, but as a BJ on AfreecaTV, I feel very proud to be here and join you here.

If you have any recommendations you would like to make for our earnings calls, feel free to jot them down on our chat box or contact our IR department with your feedback. Thank you, everyone, for tuning in, and we will see you at our next ALCON. Thank you.

Chan-Yong Jung, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. - Co-CEO & Inside Director [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BJ Kim Sang-Eun, you did a great job. Thank you all.