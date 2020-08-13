Edited Transcript of 0288.HK earnings conference call or presentation 11-Aug-20 11:30am GMT

Half Year 2020 WH Group Ltd Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English)

Henan Aug 13, 2020

* Glenn T. Nunziata

WH Group Limited - Executive VP & CFO of Smithfield Foods

* Kenneth Marc Sullivan

WH Group Limited - Executive Director

* Lijun Guo

WH Group Limited - CFO, Executive VP & Executive Director

* Long Wan

WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO

* Xiangjie Ma

WH Group Limited - Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

* Lillian Lou

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director

* Lincoln Kong

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

Unidentified Participant, [1]

Dear investors and analysts, good evening. Our friends from the U.S. and Europe, welcome for our interim results announcement for 2020. We are going to broadcast this online and allow me to introduce to you members of the management present. We have Mr. Wan Long, Executive Director, Chairman and CEO of this group; and then we have Mr. Guo Lijun, Executive Director, Executive VP and CFO; Mr. Ma Xiangjie, Executive Director and President of Shuanghui Development; and then Executive Director and CEO of Smithfield, Kenneth Sullivan. We also have with us Mr. Liu Songtao from Shuanghui Development and Mr. (inaudible) and Mr. Glenn Nunziata and Ms. (inaudible)

I'm going to hand the time over to Mr. Guo Lijun to take you through the interim performance of WH Group, which will be followed by Q&A. Mr. Guo?

I'm going to hand the time over to Mr. Guo Lijun to take you through the interim performance of WH Group, which will be followed by Q&A. Mr. Guo?

Lijun Guo, WH Group Limited - CFO, Executive VP & Executive Director

Investors and analysts, good evening. I'm going to report to you the first half performance of wH Group and Business review. In the first half, consolidated hogs produced 10.4 million, a drop of 1.7%; hogs processed 22.4 million, a drop of 20.6%; packaged meats sold 1.575 million tons, a drop of 2.2%.

We realized revenue $12.481 billion, an increase of 12%. EBITDA realized $1.236 billion, up 19.8%.

Operating profit, $925 million, up 20.9%. Profit before tax, $848 million, up 23.8%. Profit for the period, $675 million, up 19.6%. Profit attributable to owners of the company, $550 million, up 18.8%.

Basic earnings per share USD 3.73. The Board has decided to keep interim dividend per share at HKD 0.05. The total payout is about $94 million, which will be allocated in October.

If you look at our segment revenue. Packaged meat is still the core of our business, contribution at 46.8% to our revenue and 75% of our profit. Fresh pork, contribution 44% of our revenue, 23.8% of our profit. Hog production; 5.1% contribution to revenue, 5% contribution to profit.

Revenue by region. China contribution, 41.8% of our revenue and 59.5% of profit. U.S. contribution 49% in revenue, 29.8% in profit. Europe contribution, 9.2% to revenue and 10.7% to profit.

In the first half, we realized operating cash flow, $1.219 billion, which is an increase of $820 million, 200%, because of higher level of profit.

CapEx, $234 million, a drop of $38 million or 14%. Interest-bearing liabilities, $3.1 billion. Leverage percentage 0.318, which is continuously dropping.

In the first half, COVID-19 pandemic heavily impacted the global economy. In China as the epidemic was kept under control in the second quarter, our business operations quickly resumed and continued to improve with results improving substantially year-on-year.

In the U.S., the virus spread rapidly in the second quarter, leading to labor shortages, production restrictions, increased costs and drops in sales, which put pressure on operations and caused a significant decline in our performance.

In the first half, number of slaughtered hogs in China fell 19.9% to 251 million heads. Average hog prices were CNY 33.95 per kilo, an increase of 137%.

Number of slaughtered hogs in the U.S. increased by 0.5% to 63.18 million heads in the first half. Average hog price during the first half of USD 0.95 per kilo, a decrease of 17.4%.

So if you look at the situation in the first half, the trends between the 2 countries are very different. Slaughtered hogs sell in China while hog prices decrease in the U.S. We resumed operations and production in a timely manner in China. Revenue and profit hit record highs. We proactively responded to COVID-19 by adopting effective measures to protect the safety of our employees and maintain stable operations.

Our profitability of packaged meat increased significantly thanks to price adjustments, remarkable results from product mix optimization and new product launches. We reduced frozen pork inventories to improve profits, increased imports to fill the supply gap in the domestic market.

We have considered opportunities in the breeding sector to enhance competitiveness of our core package meats business segment.

In the first half, we realized operating profit $550 million, an increase of $125 million, 29.4%. Packaged meat USD 417 million, an increase of 44.8%. Fresh pork, $102 million, a drop of $23 million. Hog production (inaudible) $2 million, a drop of $5 million.

For U.S. operations, we set up efforts to prevent COVID-19. European operations are showing strong momentum. As the health and safety of our employees remain our top priority, we stepped up efforts to prevent COVID-19, recording approximately USD 400 million in costs and charges. We adopted effective hedging strategies to ease the impact of low hog prices on profitability. U.S. hog prices have dropped substantially year-on-year, and hog production business has relied on effective hedging, leading to higher levels of profit. We proactively relaunched product mix and business strategy to improve the profitability of fresh pork business.

Our European operations benefited from favorable market conditions and improved management. Profits of hog production business increased significantly, fresh pork business continued to improve, profits of packaged meat business continues to grow.

In the first half of the year, for U.S. business, we realized $276 million for operating profit, a drop of 6.1%. Packaged meat $243 million, a drop of 45%. Fresh meat, $116 million, an increase of $130 million. Hog production, $20 million (inaudible) a top of $42 million.

European business operating profit, $99 million, an increase of 115%. Packaged meat $34 million, 26% increase. Fresh pork, $2 million, an increase of $9 million. Hog production, $68 million, an increase of 183%.

In the European side, everything is growing, including the overall profitability level. Looking ahead, the situations surrounding COVID-19 remains grim. There are still many uncertainties ahead in terms of the global economic trends, geopolitical conflicts, trade tensions and ASF, which will heavily impact global economy and the industry.

WH Group will take effective measures to protect the health and safety of our employees and maintain stable operations. The group is committed to giving full play to global competitive advantages, seizing opportunities that result from global changes and industry integration, which will enable us to prevent risk, consolidate our leading position in the industry and maintain a good sustainable development.

In China, we're committed to our strategy of launching new products, optimizing our product portfolio, increasing sales and improving sales management to consolidate our market position.

Viewing the integration of the meat industry as an opportunity to increase market share for fresh pork business, we'll further expect meat imports to enhance market competitiveness. We'll further enhance our integrated business model, move towards the upstream of the value chain by developing the hog production business and expanding our poultry business.

For U.S. and Europe, we adapt to changes in the business environment and proactively adjust strategies. We leverage the advantages of the integrated business model. We realign product mix in the packaged meats business according to changes in sales channels to improve profitability. We promote technical transformation of the fresh pork business to improve operational efficiency. We stabilize profitability of the hog production business and improve the ability to mitigate the impact of market volatilities through hedging. We enhance scale and profitability of the European business through integration, utilization of production capacity of the newly acquired business.

That's the end of my report. Thank you.

Operator

Lillian Lou, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Long Wan, WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Actually, there are 2 questions. The first question relates to situation in China. For the first half or the second quarter, the group's performance was very positive, as we can see increases in the level of profits and quantities in relation to packaged meat business per ton. So do you believe that you can continue on with such a rising trend in the second half of the year? And in relation to fresh meat business, what is your projection for the second half of in relation to profit per ton?

And also in the second quarter, we have seen some clear trends in relation to packaged meat and also fresh meat business. So do you think that you can share what you think will happen in the second half, and also what you see is the increase -- level of increase year-on-year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Long Wan, WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lillian Lou, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Long Wan, WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] In relation to the first question, it is about the per ton profit level for packaged meat segment in the second half. We believe in the second half of the year, there will be a drop in trend for pork prices. And we also believe that while the prices of our chicken meat may be stable, but there could be some slight decline as well. So our expectation is that there will be a stable trend in relation to per ton performance of packaged meat, and there shall not be any serious declines.

Long Wan, WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lillian Lou, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] And in relation to the sales volume of packaged meat product, there is a decline of 4.3%. And at the same time, for fresh products, the sales figure has decreased by 0.4%. So for the second half, in relation to our inventory for frozen products, it is at a rather low level, and there is also a drop in relation to imported levels. Therefore, the (inaudible) level should show a declining trend for fresh meat products. But because the packaged meat profit is still rising, that should act as a very good offset.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lillian Lou, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So my -- the following question is for U.S. Maybe I'll ask in English and I'll translate in Chinese as well. So we understood that in second quarter, the packaged meat was very much affected by COVID, the virus situation. So what was the development -- recent development in the U.S. market? Are we seeing some recovery, i.e., what's the trend for the packaging meat in the second half of the quarter as we are observing the market development.

And also similarly for upstream hog production and the fresh pork business because what we see from the market price, hog production -- the implied production in terms of the profit in the market is still negative and it's still trending down for third quarter and the fourth quarter. So how is the impact to the U.S. operation, i.e., even considering the hedging?

And similarly, for fresh pork, we are seeing the spread of pork price versus hog price starting to come down, i.e. implying a narrowing margin for fresh pork in third quarter. So what was the trend that we're seeing for fresh pork as well?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken and Wan, you can take the question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. This is Ken Sullivan. I think the first question was about packaged meats. Let me just say this about the U.S. business. 2020 obviously has been a great challenge for the U.S. business. I'm going to pause there. I don't know what the translation is going to be. So should I continue or pause periodically for translation?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think you can pause a little bit throughout, and we can translate.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have established an extremely strong foundation in the U.S. business. And coming into the year, we were poised for a great year for growth. In fact, in the first quarter, we had a wonderful first quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The worldwide pandemic, obviously, that impact started with us in the second quarter, and it's been a real challenge. Our commitment here in the U.S. has been to our employees to keep them safe and to also continue to operate our facilities to maintain the food supply.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To do that, we committed substantial cost, substantial funds to protect our employees. We committed over $350 million in the second quarter to protect our employees and incurred other costs associated with COVID.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We're proud of doing that. We think it was the right thing to do from a corporate responsibility standpoint. We're grateful to Chairman Wan for his unwavering support of Smithfield and our employees.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So for us, 2020 has been, again, a tale of 2 quarters, meaning the first quarter was a blowout, wonderful quarter, in which we substantially increased profits. The second quarter was not that way. We had to incur a lot of COVID costs and absorb all those costs in the second quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The second quarter, of course, is April, May and June. These are the months that have been the hardest hit for COVID in the United States, and our business was under extreme pressure during those months.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have begun to recover from that. I would think that the second quarter would be our low. We have begun to build back capacities. We have begun to -- we've moved past a lot of onetime expenses that we had to incur.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But the United States economy is moving again -- beginning to move again. And I think the third quarter, we certainly will face some continued pressure. It won't be as much as the second quarter. And I would expect we'll build momentum into the fourth quarter, which is typically our best quarter of the year, at least it has been historically.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The point I would like to make is that the foundation of the U.S. and European businesses are very strong. And if you look at what we did in 2019, we were planning to have an even bigger year in 2020. But this worldwide pandemic has caused a temporary stop in that momentum.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But that does not change the strong foundation that we've established. And if you look at our business over the back half of this year and into next year and certainly going forward, we're very optimistic about the foundation that we have and our possibilities in the future.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COVID will represent a temporary event in the long history and trajectory of this company. And as I said, we're proud of the actions that we've taken, even proud of the cost that we've incurred to keep our employees safe.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's said, you asked some specific questions. Let me first address the hog production question that you asked.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If you look at what the cash markets would indicate or the futures markets indicate for pig prices in the United States. Clearly, they are very low and much lower than last year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And if you do the math, you would see some very substantial losses in the live production side if you did not have any hedge protection.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fortunately, have hedge production. We, in 2019, began to layer in a very substantial hedge position for 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As a result, that hedge position will absorb most of the losses that we would otherwise have had in the first 6 months and certainly in Q3.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Q4, the fourth quarter, is always the lowest point for pig prices in the United States. We do have some hedge protection there. But we still have some open position that if there's a rebound in the pig price, we're hoping to capture that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In totality for 2020, if we didn't have any hedge position, our losses would have been more than $40 a head in the live production side. But because we have hedges, we'll have a small loss, but it will be measured in -- most likely be measured in a single-digit per head.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think the second question was about packaged meats.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I don't remember exactly what the question was. But just in general terms, obviously, packaged meats margins are below what they were last year. A lot of that has to do with our manufacturing cost. As you know, COVID has presented a real challenge for our plants in the United States, and we've absorbed a lot of incremental additional costs related to COVID.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In addition, volumes have been impacted by a number of factors, including the raw material availability, slaughter capacity in the United States got down to close to 50%, and so there were fewer raw materials available.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But also, there was tremendous disruption in our various sales channels. Specifically, our food service business, with all the restaurants in the United States effectively temporarily shut down or reduced to just takeout business, the food service business was off. We have a pretty good-sized food service business. And obviously, the demand shock there was felt in the second quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We're obviously building back in the third quarter, and we'll continue that momentum into the fourth quarter. But that's about all I'd say on that. We really don't know how COVID will end here in the United States yet. I would just repeat what I said at the beginning, which is, the foundation we have in our U.S. and European businesses is very strong, these -- second quarter and third, maybe even third quarter, I think, will be anomalies in the long run of Smithfield and are not at all indicative of some underlying issue or trend.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Ken. (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] So I have 2 questions, one for China and one for U.S. business.

So the first, in relation to China, is on a follow-up question in relation to packaged meat performance for the per ton price. I understand it in profit per ton for China business. The second half of last year was already over CNY 3,000. And for the first half of this year, it has already gone beyond CNY 3,800. So that is way beyond average level. And we have then seen a drop in hog prices or pork prices. And I believe that the price adjustment has already started. So I would like to ask the management of Shuanghui, in your mind, what is the sustainable level of profit for packaged meat?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Xiangjie Ma, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Actually, we have considered such matters in great details. Last year, we saw the price increase by 20%. And this year, the per ton profit level is close to CNY 4,000. And we believe that in the next 2 to 3 years, pork prices will show a downward trend. But the profit coming from such a trend cannot stay inside the company totally. And there are 2 reasons. After the drop in the prices of raw materials, we will increase the level of quality so that we can make contributions back to our consumers. And secondly, we are going to do more in terms of promotion and also expand the scale of sales for meat -- packaged meat products. So we believe that in the future the (inaudible) profit level will have certain meaningful improvement and sustain at a level of more than CNY 4,000. Our also objective is to stabilize the per ton profit level and gradually increase the level of sales.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language) The next question is for Ken. Just now, Ken, you mentioned that we spent more than USD 350 million in the first half on employee protection and quarantine measures. I also read our open letter to the U.S. [center,] and I was amazed by all the details found, all the great efforts that we have made to protect our employees and incur additional costs. So the question is, for the USD 350 million, will this largely incur in Q2?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the line was not great just now so I'll repeat again. So basically, for the additional cost that we incurred to protect our employees just now mentioned -- Ken mentioned, it was more than USD 350 million. And you also mentioned there were some one-off costs. So heading to second half, how much additional expense are we going to incur in relation to all the currency-related measures or employee protection?

And given that we had a pretty good second half last year with a high base and all the additional costs as well as all the uncertainty due to COVID 19, on a year-on-year basis, are we still going to see pretty big earnings pressure or more specifically year-on-year earnings decline heading into second half?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken, you can answer.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you for the question. The $350 million was just the second quarter on a year-to-date basis because we did incur cost in March, it's closer to $400 million, actually, which, the point I'd make about that is going back to my initial comments about the foundation of Smithfield, these are incremental costs. And it's somewhat indicative of the kind of year that we could be having absent COVID. Now there's certainly been some market disruptions and price changes that it's hard to predict how that would have happened absent COVID. But the costs are the costs. And it was $350 million in the second quarter. That is comprised of basically 3 buckets. It's people-related costs. These are costs associated with paying our employees to be at home, for example. So in the United States, we've had aggressive contact tracing programs. We have loosened our HR policies, we have adopted policies like anyone over 60 we've put on paid leave and asked them not to come into the plants.

So let me pause there and let you translate or let's get that translated.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So again, I was saying that the $350 million is principally in 3 buckets. And the first one is people-related costs, and that is again, comprised of keeping people at home and paying people on quarantine, paying people that are out on our liberal leave policies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But it also includes what we call responsibility pay premiums. We've increased the hourly wages of our production employees to reward them for accepting the responsibility of maintaining the food supply.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are other things in the people-related costs, including the cost of hiring private labs to perform COVID testing on our employees on-site at the plants.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The second of the 3 parts of the $350 million are facility-related costs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These include the modifications we've made to our plants, it includes all the personal protective equipment that we've bought, meaning face masks and shields and sanitizing stations and temperature screening systems.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But it also includes the impact of slowing down our line speeds, our decreased efficiency, our downtime, some product issues that we had to render because of market disruptions. And that's substantial, the unabsorbed overhead, if you will, of running plants at less than capacity is substantial.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And finally, the third bucket is our community-related costs. We donated over $40 million of product to food banks across the country. You may or may not know that in the United States with the economy shutdown, there were more than 40 million jobless claims or unemployment claims that have been made in the country. And this was our effort to be socially responsible, and we donated product worth about $40 million to food banks, 30 -- sorry, $30 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So with all that said, I don't expect the same level of cost in Q3. Much of the cost that we incurred in Q2 was one-time. But -- the plant modifications, for example. But there will be ongoing cost into Q3. And hopefully, as we enter Q4, we've got that well under control. But make no mistake, we have continued to reward our employees with responsibility pay into the third quarter. And so there will be costs associated with that.

I just want to go back to the main point here, which is we can measure costs associated with COVID.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we can measure COVID costs, and certainly, they were substantial in Q2. I think they'll be less in Q3 and hopefully, even far less in Q4. But it really goes back to my earlier comments, which is, the foundation of our U.S. and European businesses are very strong. And to some degree, these costs, if you add them back, are a measure of just how good our business is foundationally.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I'd just like to add one last thing publicly. I want to, again, thank Chairman Wan, for his support of Smithfield and all our employees. There is nothing that he hasn't allowed us to do, and he's encouraged us to take care of employees, and that's what we've done, and we're grateful for that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lincoln Kong, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] So again, I have 2 questions. The first one concerns the China business. In relation to your slaughtering segment, I can see a very big difference in Q2 in relation to the volume of slaughtering and also the sales volume. Can I interpret the difference in the sense that, basically, it is driven by the U.S. import? And what was the overall import volume for first half? Do you believe that in the second half of the year, there will also be a large volume of imports from United States?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Long Wan, WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] So in relation to what happened in the first half of the year, I can tell you that the import and export trading between China and the United States has been very normal. And actually, we have seen increases both in the volume and the profit level compared to the previous year. So things have been performing very well involving U.S., Hong Kong and China.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Long Wan, WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Especially in relation to our operations in China in the first half, despite the fact that the supply of live hogs was quite tense and also relatively high hog prices. We were able to maintain very positive trends for both sales and profit levels. And it is, indeed, mainly because of the support of imported meat.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Long Wan, WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] My expectation for the second half of the year, I would expect things to continue on in the normal sense in terms of trading between China and the United States. But I think in terms of volume, there will be some impact, mainly coming from the wide spread of the virus in the United States.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Long Wan, WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Because of the pandemic in the United States caused the local [operations] or inefficiency in the number of labors working and there's a decline in the output level and prices have been driven to higher levels, but if you look at situation for the entire year, we still believe that we are going to see some very positive increases compared to last year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Long Wan, WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] And WH Group has a very strong trading team that has been dedicated to developing other markets other than the United States. For example, markets in Europe and also in Southern America. This is done to secure sufficient supplies of meats to our company.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Long Wan, WH Group Limited - Chairman of the Board & CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lincoln Kong, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language) So the second question is about the U.S. fresh pork business. So -- well, first of all just in terms of the slaughtering volume or the hog processed, could you share with us in how much -- are we seeing the decline in the second quarter for U.S. business?

And with the latest status in terms of the planned resumption or the utilization rate, as we -- I think we have reopened most of the plants. And given that the current -- the hog and the pork price spread, how should we think of for the U.S. fresh pork margin into the second half?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glenn T. Nunziata, WH Group Limited - Executive VP & CFO of Smithfield Foods

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Glenn. I'll take a stab at answering the question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Sure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glenn T. Nunziata, WH Group Limited - Executive VP & CFO of Smithfield Foods

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

With respect to your first part of the question, volumes for fresh pork in the second quarter, slaughtering volumes or harvest volumes were down almost 20% in the second quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glenn T. Nunziata, WH Group Limited - Executive VP & CFO of Smithfield Foods

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ken talked about the components of our COVID-related costs incurred in the second quarter and one of those components related to facilities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glenn T. Nunziata, WH Group Limited - Executive VP & CFO of Smithfield Foods

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And obviously, he mentioned the concept of slowing lines, decreased efficiency, incurring some significant downtime. We've had to shift production between channels like retail and food service. And for -- in the beginning of the pandemic, there were some plants that were completely shut down.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glenn T. Nunziata, WH Group Limited - Executive VP & CFO of Smithfield Foods

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But as discussed earlier, we do expect and have seen a rebound in production. So as employees -- as our safeguards -- with our safeguards in place and with the success of implementing a lot of these preventative measures in our facilities, and just as the country migrates into this pandemic and starts to -- testing improves and treatment improves, we're seeing our production pick up, and we expect that to continue to rebound here into the back half of 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Glenn T. Nunziata, WH Group Limited - Executive VP & CFO of Smithfield Foods

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

With respect to your second part of the question, the meat spread or the fresh pork profit spreads in the U.S., ken mentioned earlier that some of the numbers associated with hog pricing. I mean hog prices in the back half are down. Q4 is real low right now. So that we do know. With respect to the meat prices, however, there is just a lot of volatility in these markets. It's been very difficult to analyze and predict where meat prices and markets -- U.S. (inaudible) and meat markets are going to end linking. So it's difficult for me to forecast for you where I see the meat spread in the back of the year. But as I sit here right now, those hog prices being low will obviously help at least the bottom half of the spreads.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Marc Sullivan, WH Group Limited - Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have a lot of hog.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] (foreign language)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. (foreign language) Thank you, Ken and Glenn. (foreign language)

Thank you all for attendance.

[Portions of this transcript that are marked [Interpreted] were spoken by an interpreter present on the live call.]