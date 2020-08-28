Edited Transcript of 0272.HK earnings conference call or presentation 26-Aug-20 10:00am GMT

Half Year 2020 Shui On Land Ltd Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English)

Shanghai Aug 28, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Shui On Land Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* B. Y. Lo

Shui On Land Limited - Executive Director

* He Hau Sung

Shui On Land Limited - MD, CFO, CIO & Executive Director

* Hong Sui Lo

Shui On Land Limited - Executive Chairman

* Jessica Y. Wang

Shui On Land Limited - MD of Project Development & Asset Management at SOM

* Ka Ping Sze

Shui On Land Limited - Head of IR

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ka Ping Sze, Shui On Land Limited - Head of IR [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Shui On Land Limited 2020 Interim Results Announcement Online. This is the second time we've gone online, and we are very happy that a lot of you have chosen to join us this evening. Thank you very much.

As usual, our presentation PowerPoint has been uploaded to the company's website under Investor Relations section. Please check there for reference. And also, as always, we will welcome questions after the presentation to be submitted via the e-platform. So some of you have already, in fact, sent in questions. We will do our best to respond to those later on.

Before I pass the mic on, I'd like to introduce the 4 bosses we have today to speak with us, 2 in Hong Kong and 2 in Shanghai. In Hong Kong, we have the Chairman, Mr. Vincent Lo.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hong Sui Lo, Shui On Land Limited - Executive Chairman [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ka Ping Sze, Shui On Land Limited - Head of IR [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Executive Director, Ms. Stephanie Lo.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

B. Y. Lo, Shui On Land Limited - Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ka Ping Sze, Shui On Land Limited - Head of IR [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In Shanghai, we have Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Dr. Sung.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

He Hau Sung, Shui On Land Limited - MD, CFO, CIO & Executive Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello, everyone.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ka Ping Sze, Shui On Land Limited - Head of IR [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And also, we have in Shanghai, Jessica Wang, Managing Director, Management Limited.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jessica Y. Wang, Shui On Land Limited - MD of Project Development & Asset Management at SOM [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello, everyone.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ka Ping Sze, Shui On Land Limited - Head of IR [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So without further ado, I'd like to hand over to the Chairman to start, please.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hong Sui Lo, Shui On Land Limited - Executive Chairman [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Let me give a quick overview of our situation. I shan't go into any detail because I think my colleagues will explain to you in great detail later on. But one thing I want to report is that due to the significant impact from the pandemic, I think the COVID-19 has impacted on the global economy and disrupted social activities, and it's got significant knock-on effect on the property market and our company's business.

Story continues

Against that backdrop, unfortunately, Shui On Land has recorded a net loss of CNY 1.622 billion loss during the first half of this year. And basically, that's because we have a decline in the fair value of CNY 1.962 billion for investment properties and other property assets. And then, of course, we have lower rental and leasing income due to the waiver of rental and other reliefs to our tenants, and then there has been a delay in the construction and handover of residential units.

Our balance sheet remains to be strong. And we have now still a very healthy 58% net gearing as compared to 52% at the end of last year. Cash and bank deposits is CNY 13.96 billion as of June 30. And due to the environment and our business losses, we have decided not to declare an interim dividend for this current period. So maybe I'll just stop there and let my colleagues do more detailed presentation for you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ka Ping Sze, Shui On Land Limited - Head of IR [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Chairman. Can I ask Douglas to speak to us about the financials. Please, Douglas?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

He Hau Sung, Shui On Land Limited - MD, CFO, CIO & Executive Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes. Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Let me walk through quickly the group's first half interim results. The key highlights here, I'll just pick up a few points, and then we can go through the numbers. As the Chairman mentioned, obviously the COVID-19 has had big impact to our business in the first half. So you can see that in terms of revenue, there's quite a significant year-on-year decline, but partly driving the decline is also a timing issue because during the first half this year, we don't have any new residential projects completed and handed over to buyers. So there's no revenue -- fairly little revenue recognition from property sales. So that make a big impact compared to first half 2019. Also, obviously, the impact of our rental income because of the concession and release we have given to tenants, so overall, rental income dropped by 11% on a consolidated basis. But if we include our PE and associate companies, total rental income only dropped by about 1%, so it's essentially flat year-on-year.

And then I'll walk you through the decline in fair value of investment properties, which was about CNY 1.5 billion. That represents about 3.1% of the overall value of our income -- investment portfolio -- investment properties. So we think that this decline is more or less in line with some of the other commercial property companies who have also reported decline in fair values in the first half. And as the Chairman mentioned, overall, financially, we are still very stable with gearing at 58%. Again, I will not include some of the information data.

So on the next page, on the P&L, we just highlight a few figures. You can see that revenue side [of] sales for the first half is only CNY 161 million. So it's well below 2019. As I mentioned, that's because we don't have new completion and handover of new projects in the first half. That [sells] is really just a few leftover inventory units in our various projects. And the rental income, I will show you through the [great] time later on. Gross profit of CNY 964 million, so it's [up] 70% decline from a year ago. But you will see that the GP margin was [not] quite high at 66%, just primarily because of the composition of revenue is primarily coming from rental income in the first half, which typically has the higher GP margin and efficiency. And that other income is primarily interest income and SG&A expenses, these are quite typical. And then the fair value decline, as I mentioned, is about CNY 1.5 billion. What we do (inaudible) break down is [on].

Other gains and losses included a number of items, such as [sum] of cost and fees relating to financing and relating to hedging costs. We have also made some impairment losses on some of our PUD land bank under development. So the net result is about CNY 160 million of losses. And if you look at financing costs, down 7% year-on-year. But actually, in terms of the actual interest cost in the P&L, it was down quite a lot from first half 2019. You can see that is about 47% lower. That's because we have actually capitalized more interest in the first half because we have new projects kicked off construction, such as Qingpu, our (inaudible) and also our onshore project, which we acquired at the end of last year. So in the first half this year, we were able to capitalize more interest into these projects.

Next page. So I think the taxation maybe just highlight little bit is here tax credit in this period of CNY 689 million. So this is primarily because, a, we have operating loss. So as a tax credit other than tax liability and also because of the write-down in the fair value of the investment property. So historically, in the past, when we have the IP portfolio upward revaluation, we also provide for deferred tax liability. But because we now have [referred] some of these gains in the past, so the [350] deferred tax liability was also -- were also [defer] as well. So that's why you are seeing a relatively big tax credit in this period. And then taking up (inaudible) interest and also the interest on the potentials that we have. The net loss attributable to shareholders was CNY 1.62 billion. And as the Chairman mentioned, the Board has decided to withhold declaring interim dividend in this period.

So next page. So this is just for reference, you can see that basically, we have very little property sales revenue in the first half, it's really just a few (inaudible) units that we sold in the first half of the year.

Next page, on the subscribed sales. It's actually we increased compared to first half 2019. So we have about 9 -- over CNY 9 billion of subscribed sales, subscribed and not yet contract, which we'll be contracting in the coming months. So this includes the CNY 9.2 million, large bulk of it includes the (inaudible) Phase 5 residential, the last residential phase in (inaudible) in Shanghai, which we presold at the end of June. So that's about CNY 6.4 billion of subscribed and contracted sales. We contracted about CNY 0.5 billion before the end of June. So we have about CNY 5.9 billion subscribed sales from this Q coming through, which will be signing contract in the coming months. So this will go into contract sales in the following months before the end of the year. So in terms of sales, the sales has definitely picked up compared to 2019.

So next page on rental income, I think this is obviously one of the main focus in the first half on the next page. So if we look at rental income -- sorry, next page. Yes. So you can see that basically, we have across the board pretty much across most of the projects. You can see that rental income showed a decline year-on-year in various degrees. The rental income in the first half already includes the waiver of rental and rental concession. And also, it's also partly affected by lower occupancy rates. You can see that basically, most of the projects have lower occupancy rate compared to the end of last year. This is a direct result, first of all, of the COVID-19 impact. So a number of tenants, particularly some smaller tenants because of the impact of COVID-19, have decided to close business to have vacation. We are also, during this period, more actively repositioning some of our properties. So for some of those properties that we believe we need to put a new [tenancy] and new tenancy mix. We have been more -- actually more actively rotating some of the (inaudible). So that also caused some short-term increase in [efficiency] as well. So we are basically, for some of these projects, we have already gone through some of the repositioning. So we are expecting that basically, in the coming months and the second half of the year, occupancy will gradually move back to a more normalized level. It probably won't reach end of 2019 that we [get], but I think we will get closer to overall occupancy in the mid- to high 80% range, rather than the low 80% range during the first half.

Also, (inaudible) noticed that if you look at the rental income, the consolidated level is down 11% year-on-year. But if we include some of the JV projects and associate income is more than flat year-on-year. So the -- some of the losses in the group level was [acted] by new contribution in the JVs and associates.

So the next page is [gives] IP valuation, of course, is a big focus this half. So I mentioned that we have taken about CNY 1.5 billion of decline in fair value. You can see that the biggest decline is really coming from Wuhan and Chongqing, Chongqing Tiandi. So Wuhan is, I think, quite obvious because it's the center of the outbreak at the initial stage. So the whole city was locked down until mid-April. So we -- basically all our properties have COVID for 3 months, almost 3 months. So we had a big impact to the income and the devaluation. And Chongqing, I think it's also because of the initial recovery on cash flow as well. So in these 2 properties, we have taken a more -- a larger write-down on the fair value. But you can see that push the mature (inaudible) properties like Shanghai Xintiandi, for example, THE HUB, KIC, the valuation generally are very stable, less than 1% to 2% decline. And this is also, we are [working], as the Chairman mentioned earlier that I think the focus for the group continue will be on the Shanghai market in the medium to long term.

So overall, the attributable gross asset value to the group after the first half is about RMB 43.5 billion.

On the next page, I think on the financial position, we talked some of these figures already. You can see that net debt is pretty much flat compared to the end of last year. The increase in gearing is because we have paid off our USD 225 million convertible potential in June. So that was classified as an equity in our balance sheet. So using cash to pay down that perpetual [product] means a direct impact of (inaudible) percent geared. So that's the main reason why you see the (inaudible) increase in gearing in the first half. But also, you can note that at the footnote, we also have benefited from much lower average cost of debt in the first half. So our average borrowing cost is now down 4.8%. So I think this is one of the lowest level ever for the group. And it's a direct reflection that a lot of our bank borrowings which is based on HIBOR and LIBOR has come up a lot in the first half because of the movement in HIBOR and LIBOR during this period.

Next page. So this is a reference point, just on the gearing and net debt. And then the next couple of pages are some of the numbers on -- next page, on [presenting] debt liability. So we did a liability management in February, earlier this year February. And then the debt profile on this Page 24, you can see that the maturity profile. And obviously, we did a week ago, we also issued a new note, USD 500 million 4-year maturity U.S. dollar note. So this is at the bottom of the table here. So this page which just gives you a reference of the various maturity dates.

And then on the next page, lastly, on the balance sheet. At the end of the period, we have a total asset of about CNY 110 billion. So we can see that over the last 2 to 3 years, it has about -- has remained relatively stable. Even though we have a markdown in our IP portfolio this year, it hasn't really affected the overall balance sheet that much. And on the right-hand side, you can see that about 55% of the total assets are commercial properties or commercial-related assets. So that explains also why we have as compared to some of the other Mainland Chinese public companies, we have seen a much bigger impact on our financials in the first half because of our more heavy exposure to commercial properties in China.

So I think I will stop here for my portion and turn it over to Stephanie.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

B. Y. Lo, Shui On Land Limited - Executive Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Douglas. I'll share here with you a little bit more about our retail an office portfolio and our market outlook. So firstly, we're seeing a very steady retail recovery in China in general and in our own portfolio within our shopping malls in Xintiandi footfall and sales have reached, actually, as of today, near 90% of pre-COVID levels. And this obviously varies by location, and I have a more detailed chart later that we can share with you. And we project that without any major market fluctuations or additional waves of COVID coming, the retail momentum will continue to rise steadily. So our retail market, our view is that it will become more bifurcated. And the premium market, specifically the luxury market, will be largely driven by domestic reshoring spend. So we've seen the luxury sector rebound rapidly as travel restrictions have prevented a lot of these consumers from purchasing luxury goods abroad. And we project that a lot of this reshoring spend will continue. So we're actually cautiously optimistic about the retail market in general. And we continue to foresee that this sector has a lot of growth potential.

So the online sales, though, we've seen a huge growth naturally due to everyone being locked at home in the beginning of this year. So the China online sales accounted for 25.2% of the total retail volume at the end of June as compared with 20% at the end of last year. So that's quite a large jump for a 6-month period. And our online iTiandi membership base grew by 15% in the first half of this year to close to 2 million members, with sales through our platform of over CNY 570 million in the first half of 2020.

From an office point of view, our rental income remains very stable. In fact, in the first half of 2020, we saw a 4% increase versus the same period last year. So we think that the diversified premium quality office portfolio, for us, has been more resilient in terms of market volatility. However, the Shanghai office market is experiencing some short-term headwinds. So for the next 1 to 2 years, we foresee that there will be some strong headwinds due to a number of factors. One is a large supply coming on to the market still; and secondly, due to COVID. And also the trade tensions between the U.S. and China, there are a lot of multinational companies that are contracting in terms of demand, and this will affect the office market naturally. But in the long run, we're still very bullish on the Shanghai office market in general, due to the growth of the domestic Chinese economy.

The nature of office space also is fast evolving. Many people have experienced work from home for a very protracted period. So there's actually a very strong demand for a total office solution that enhances flexibility, mobility and customization after COVID. So we launched a platform earlier this year called Shui On WorkX, and it's an office platform that's meant to address the need for a more flexible office solution. Everything from the types of spaces down to the way that you use the spaces and how you can actually more be more collaborative in terms of teams and how the office spaces are being used.

Next page. Douglas shared with you earlier about the reduction in our rental income in the first half largely due to the COVID-19 impact. But one thing I'd like to point out here is, in terms of our Shanghai portfolio, it's up 1%, so essentially flat, but we are undergoing several [AEIs], one of which is actually within Shanghai Xintiandi. And so the South Block, the mall within the South Block has actually been closed for a while. And this is a big contribution to actually a reduction in the rental income from that portfolio.

Next page. So here are more detailed charts showing our recent tenant sales as well as our tenant shopper traffic within our portfolio. So as I mentioned earlier, many have recovered to 90% of -- compared with the last same period in 2019.

Next page. As online sales have increased a great deal, I think it's inevitable that we, as a developer, also have to go online. We have talked about our omnichannel strategy for some time, but actually, a lot of these trends have pushed us to move even faster. And as 1 example, Shanghai Fashion Week, which has historically always been held at Shanghai Xintiandi on the Lake, was unable to be held for the first time on site. So we launched online fashion week as well as partnered with Tmall and Shanghai Fashion Week to launch the first online retail shop together with them in conjunction with fashion week. So we had a live broadcast station within Social House at Shui On Plaza, and a lot of the fashion designers as well as the KOLs came to do a live broadcast, and you can actually buy a lot of the products directly off iTiandi and Tmall. So this was a great new initiative for us that we hope to continue to push ourselves to innovate on.

Next slide. Our First-in-China, First-in-City flagship leasing policy continued. And despite COVID, we were still able to open several flagship stores. YSL's Cosmetic and Perfumery opened at Xintiandi. We opened NARS as well as Jo Malone and some new entertainment tenants and SMB tenants as well. So despite the impact to the retail market, we were still able to launch a lot of these flagship stores.

Next page. Xintiandi's positioning as a culture and social destination, I think, through this COVID period, has really strengthened our conviction about this positioning because I think, ultimately, it will be a battle on experience and a war on service and service quality. So our iTiandi membership base, iTiandi, which is our online membership platform, which we hope to use to develop -- to deliver new service and new content to our consumers, our membership base grew 15% in the first half, and it's now close to 2 million members. And the retail flow through our iTiandi membership base in the first half of this year was over RMB 500 million.

Next page. Here as a recap, we're one of the leading commercial developers and larger commercial portfolios in Shanghai. The asset value is up to RMB 75 billion. We increased our portfolio by acquiring 2 new pieces of land, Hong Shou Fang in Putuo District as well as Panlong Tiandi, which is in Qingpu, but it's a 2 subway stops away from the transportation hub in Hong Shou.

Next page. So from a commercial portfolio, in this chart, you can see the entire Shanghai commercial portfolio. The asset value attributable to the company amounted to CNY 43 billion, which is approximately 58% of the total portfolio in terms of ownership. We have a number of projects under development now, one of which is 123, 124, which is a site that we acquired last year and a JV that we have with CPIC. This is the landmark project, the large -- the last of the puzzle to our Taipingqiao Xintiandi master plan development. And in Rui Hong Xin Cheng, the Hall of the Sun, is a large commercial complex, 330,000 square meters, and it's due to open in phases starting next year.

So I'll stop here, and I'll hand over to Jessica.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jessica Y. Wang, Shui On Land Limited - MD of Project Development & Asset Management at SOM [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Stephanie. Okay. Let me share with you the contracted sales of the group. Despite the challenges from COVID-19, the group contracted sales increased by 82% to CNY 6.2 billion compared to 2019. The residential contract sales totaled around the CNY 6.1 billion, mainly due to the stronger sales performance of [Vivocity] Park 1 and Wuhan Tiandi (inaudible). After the end of June, the total subscriber sales were 9.2 million. This sale is expected to be record as contract sale in the coming months and has mainly come from Taipingqiao Ville V we launched in June.

Next page. Here, I will raise some detail information for different projects. The sale on Wuhan Tiandi Lot B10 is very outstanding. This is shortly after reopen the city, we launched the main portion of Wuhan Tiandi Lot B10. Without the sales office or the showroom, over 1.6 billion property were achieved online in a few minutes. The selling price that made the highest [1] in Wuhan. It shows the people are still confident in Wuhan and the demand of upgrading houses is very strong.

Next page. We launched the Taipingqiao Ville V Lot 118 in June with over 6% or CNY 4 billion contract sales -- sorry, at CNY 6.4 billion subscriber sales in June. The average selling price is still one of the highest selling price in Shanghai. It is very interesting that according to our analysis, that the buyers is getting younger, more than 54% are under 40, and even 36 -- (inaudible) are under 30. Most of the buyers are coming from Shanghai and most of them are buying for (inaudible). They just stay on rent, and they are confident to the development of Taipingqiao Ville V.

Next page. For the second half, the residential GFA available for sale, or for sale, will be about 388,000 square meters, mainly from the residential part of Taipingqiao Ville V, Rui Hong Xin Cheng Lot 1 and Lot 7, Panlong Tiandi, Wuhan Optics Valley and the Chongqing Tiandi.

Next page. Here, I would like to share with you for the Panlong Tiandi. The newly (inaudible) Panlong Tiandi residential unit will be launched in the second half of this year. The total GFA available for sale is 94,000 square meters. So the wing of Panlong Tiandi is very convenient, which is part of the Hongqiao CBD. We will redevelop as part of the (inaudible) Tiandi (inaudible) and surrounding with one end 230,000 square feet of green land, the project they have will be another landmark in Shanghai.

Next page. For Rui Hong Xin Cheng Lot 1 and Lot 7, I think most of you are very familiar with it. Until now, we have only 24 units left for Lot 1. In second half, we will launch Lot 7.

Next page. We do have Foshan Lingnan Tiandi in the Lot 13a and the Wuhan Optics Valley residential Lot R5 to launch in the second half of this year.

So next page. In the [Shanghai] market, we have a strong pipeline and a saleable resources based on the current market valuation. The estimated value of our saleable resources amounted about CNY 77 billion will be attributable (inaudible) group is at about CNY 51 billion. These saleable resources will be launched in time in future. Meanwhile, we do have a very strong pipeline of commercial properties in Shanghai and other cities. In Shanghai, we have around 800,000 square meter commercial assets. And in other cities, we have 247,000 square meter commercial properties. These commercial development will, for the long-term rental growth and capital recycling for the group. So thank you. (inaudible)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

B. Y. Lo, Shui On Land Limited - Executive Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just will take 2 minutes to go through our sustainability strategy and ESG updates while I realize there are a lot of questions that are coming online. So from this year, because it's a very unique year, we are talking a little bit more about how we're dealing with COVID. So the safety our customers, tenants and employees has always been a top priority. So in response to the pandemic, we took a number of emergency measures to ensure that our workplace and our properties were safe. In terms of everything from disinfecting the locations, projects as well as control of our MEP systems. And in response to this pandemic, SOL has actually donated CNY 10 million to the city of Wuhan to help with relief efforts. We also arranged and donated many medical supplies to be sent to the hospitals in the city, in conjunction with one of our partners. We revised a lot of our property management protocols now in response to this new normal to ensure that our properties are safe, and we continue to push -- use this to push ourselves to innovate so that our properties can be more resilient in the future for a more healthy and well environment. So actually, through this pandemic, it's reinforced our determination and commitment to creating sustainable communities, and our vision of this is ever more clear than before.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hong Sui Lo, Shui On Land Limited - Executive Chairman [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Well, let me close our presentation by sharing with you our market and -- excuse me, strategic outlook. We can see very clearly that the global economy is suffering a very severe blow from the COVID-19, and it's not over yet. We're still seeing 0.25 million new cases every day. And particularly in the last few days, when we see a case in Hong Kong, the infected person was cured, and then he went on a trip to Europe and come back with a new infection. I think that's most worry. So I think this is going to be having a major, major impact on the world situation and economy. But China is very swift response to the COVID-19 and have it under control within a short time, I think it's really notable. And I think that's because the Chinese government took a very, very strong line, a hard line, on how to control the pandemic. And at the same time, I think realizing that the economies need to have a boost, too. So I think the expansionary fiscal and monetary policies introduced, I think it's going to help restore the growth, GTV growth rate to around 2.5% for this year, which is, I think most outstanding, looking at the worldwide situation. Everybody else is in major recession.

Just now, Jessica talked about the residential market. The first quarter was basically dead because of the lockdown, but the sales has been recovering very, very strongly and even achieving positive year-on-year growth by June of this year. And I believe the residential sales would continue to be strong because I think, first of all, if you look at all the other investment alternatives, the stock market is volatile. And where else do you put money in? The bank is not giving you any interest. So I think property, residential is, obviously, I think, the favorite right now in China. Especially, I think after a few months of lockdown at home, you realize how important the home is. So I think people all want to upgrade. So I think it's a very positive outlook for the residential market in China.

Stephanie talked about the office market in Shanghai. We do believe that there will be a lot of pressure on the office market because there's going to be a lot of supply. And then with the Sino-U.S. confrontation at this stage and then also worldwide recession, so the demand for offices will be diminishing. And then also rental will come under pressure as well. But at the same time, I think it's going to offer us good opportunities to pick up some of the very, very attractive prices because we still believe strongly that Shanghai will become the international financial and business center for Asia in the long term.

On the retail side, Stephanie has shared with you the things that we have been doing for our retail assets. And I believe our location, and we are basically all landmarks of the cities, our retail properties will do well. And also, I think we've got a good name with Xintiandi.

Lastly, I believe the COVID-19 will bring the global economy to a halt and accentuated a move towards deglobalization. And then the uneven economic recovery, our strain international relations can further increase market volatility. And in view of the unsettling and highly uncertain market outlook, we will continue to closely monitor the changing market dynamics and make our new investments very selectively and prudently.

I'll finish there. Thank you.