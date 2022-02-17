Edit more with Adobe Creative Cloud—save up to 25% on access to Photoshop, InDesign and Lightroom

Christine Persaud
·2 min read
Save up to 25% on an Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan right now.
Save up to 25% on an Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you are looking to perfect your photo editing skills or maybe want to learn how to create professional-quality videos, Adobe has you covered. The company currently has a limited-time sale on its Creative Cloud All Apps suite—something we rarely, if ever see—offering an individual annual subscription for up to 25% off.

Now through Monday, February 21, first-time Adobe subscribers can choose to sign up for an annual Creative Cloud All Apps plan and pay a non-refundable fee upfront, down from a total of $599.88 to just $479.88, saving you $120. If you choose to sign up for an annual plan and pay monthly, you will pay $39.99 a month and save $13 a month or $156 for the year. The only difference between these two options is that you are paying the total cost of $479.88 upfront versus split up monthly.

Solo Stove sale: Stay warm and cozy in the cold with 35% off the fire pits we love

Presidents' Day: Shop the best deals on mattresses, furniture and everything in between

The limited-time deal applies to your first year of service, after which the price increases to the regular monthly fee unless you cancel, and includes access to more than 20 Adobe apps designed for photography, graphic design, video, web, UX and social media. This includes the most popular apps like Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Acrobat Pro. Plus, you get a free 30-day trial to test Adobe Stock, ideal for finding quality stock photography to use in all sorts of projects for work, school or personal use. You can download up to 10 images for free during the trial, after which it's $29.99 a month.

Adobe Creative Cloud subscribers can use Adobe apps on their computers, mobile devices and tablets.
Adobe Creative Cloud subscribers can use Adobe apps on their computers, mobile devices and tablets.

You can use Adobe Creative Cloud apps on your computer or compatible mobile device, like one of the best tablets. For instance, you can utilize Lightroom for editing, managing and sharing photos securely; Dreamweaver for creating and publishing web pages, Adobe Scan for easily scanning documents, business cards, forms and other items into PDFs; Bridge for previewing, organizing, editing and publishing creative assets; and Animator for motion capture and animation projects. Additionally, Creative Cloud comes with 100GB of cloud storage for storing all your files and assets, and access to Adobe Fonts for elevating your typography even more. Whenever there's a new feature or update, you'll get access to it as soon as it releases.

Whether you are growing your brand, want to build a website or are creating a stronger social media presence, Adobe Creative Cloud can help make all your projects look better with ease. Shop now though as this Adobe deal is only available for a limited time.

Get Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps annual plan for $479.88 billed monthly(save $156).

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Adobe Creative Cloud sale: Save up to 25% on one year of Adobe apps

