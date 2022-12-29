Edison "Pele" Arantes Dead at 82

Collette Grimes
·1 min read

Edison "Pelé" Arantes has passed away today on December 29, 2022 at the age of 82 years old.

The athlete rose to fame as he's competed in four World Cups for Brazil, winning three of those four games in 1958, 1962 and 1970, respectively. His performances on the field have undoubtedly earned the title as the King of Futbol. The Afro-Brazilian all-star's name has deservedly become synonymous with his sport as out of the 1375 games he played, Arantes scored 1283 goals and won 37 official titles, securing his place in the list of the most legendary soccer players to have ever graced the sport.

Arantes, also fondly known as Pelé, leaves behind an immeasurable legacy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue Brasil (@voguebrasil)

