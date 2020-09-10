Edison Nation Launches Direct to Consumer PPE Initiative; Amazon Update

Purple Mountain Clean Hand Sanitizer

5-Pack of Health Disposable Face Masks

Shower Lily, Loofah Handle packaged w/Loofah

Bethlehem, P.A., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT), a multifaceted ecosystem that fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products, today announced the launch of new products on Amazon.



“We are excited to enter the Direct to Consumer PPE market with the launch of our initial Amazon PPE Products: Purple Mountain Clean Hand Sanitizer and InUSA disposable face masks,” said Christopher Ferguson, CEO.

Purple Mountain Clean a custom blended Made in America hand sanitizer and InUSA 5-pack Disposable Face Masks were recently added to Edison Nation’s catalog of products to compliment the Company’s existing brands such as Cloud B and UberMom.

“Over the last 3 months, we’ve seen a 48% increase in Amazon sales as compared to the same period in 2019 as of result of continually increasing sales of our core brands,” said Edison Nation Chief Executive Officer, Chris Ferguson. “With the Company’s entry into the direct-to-consumer market for PPE supplies, we anticipate that our sales will continue to increase over the coming quarters.”

