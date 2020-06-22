Edison Issues Outlook on Pixium Vision (PIX)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Pixium Vision is developing Prima 2, a potentially breakthrough wireless bionic vision system (BVS) that generates electrical impulses at the retinal bipolar cell level to restore a form of central visual perception. It is on track to file to start a pivotal study in H220 for the treatment of advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (dry-AMD) involving geographic atrophy (GA). We obtain an enterprise value valuation of €105.9m, vs €98.0m previously. A rights offering is underway, expiring in July, which could raise €7.8m and increase the number of shares outstanding by 57.7%.

After rolling forward our estimates and adjusting FX, we determine a risk-adjusted NPV of €105.9m, up from €98m previously. We believe Pixium's cash on hand prior to the rights offering (€8.2m gross H120e cash) should be sufficient for it to maintain its operations into Q221. We model that Pixium will raise €45m in debt between H220 through FY23 to fund Prima development. The current rights offering (75% committed), if fully subscribed, would raise €7.8m (and increase shares outstanding by 57.7%), fulfil part of our projected funding need and extend the cash runway into Q421.

Click here to view the full report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Story continues

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Pooya Hemami, CFA, +1 646 653 7026

Maxim Jacobs, CFA, +1 646 653 7027

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594710/Edison-Issues-Outlook-on-Pixium-Vision-PIX



