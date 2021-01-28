'It's a moral imperative': Public-private partnership launched to expand worldwide internet access

Global unrest in recent weeks over unequal access to the COVID-19 vaccine has drawn attention to the dire public health divide between wealthy and poor nations. But the pandemic, which forced billions of people worldwide into their homes, has also made plain a digital divide set to endure long after the world contains the virus.

Top leaders in business and government on Thursday launched a public-private partnership at the Davos 2021 summit that aims to address that digital divide by ensuring broad online access as COVID-19 accelerates the shift of everyday life to the internet.

The initiative, called the EDISON Alliance, considers digital inclusion fundamental to larger efforts to address social and economic inequality across the globe.

Verizon (VZ) CEO Hans Vestberg, who will chair the initiative, said COVID-19 has prompted a “leapfrog” of five to seven years in digital advancement. But he pointed out that billions people worldwide still lack access to the internet.

“This is the time,” he says. “If we don’t make it now and see that we have digital inclusion, I don’t know the moment we would have.”

‘We still see a huge divide’

The board of the EDISON Alliance spotlights a coalition between the public and private sector that includes Mastercard Executive Chairman Ajay Banga​, Vista Equity Partners CEO Robert Smith, and Paula Ingabire, the Minister of Information and Communications Technology and Innovation for Rwanda.

In 71 countries, less than half the population has access to the internet, according to a UNICEF report released last June. Moreover, in the majority of African countries, less than a quarter of the population has internet access, the report found.

“We still see a huge divide,” Ingabire says. “Had we been able to close in on the digital divide gap that we’re seeing not just within the region but for many of the developing economies, then most likely we would have been able to weather [COVID-19] much better.“

“As we talk about the digital divide post-COVID, it becomes more and more urgent for some of our economies,” she adds.

(Counter-clockwise from bottom left) Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg, Vista Equity Partners CEO Robert Smith, and Rwanda's Minister of Information and Communications Technology and Innovation Paula Ingabire join "Yahoo Finance" Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer to discuss a new initiative to expand global internet access.

In its first year, the initiative plans to improve digital access as it pertains to healthcare, education and financial services.

Speaking at Davos, Smith stressed the value of capital investment in access to broadband and software that would enable communities to bring key aspects of their lives online.

“Once you have the connectivity for education, guess what, now you have the ability to deliver telemedicine solutions in those communities, and the ability to deliver solutions for small to medium businesses,” Smith says. “From an ROI perspective, it’s a farce to think there’s not a return on that.”

“It’s an economic imperative, it’s a moral imperative, and now we have to drive policy imperatives to make that happen,” he adds.

Max Zahn is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Find him on twitter @MaxZahn_.

