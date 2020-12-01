Edinson Cavani: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer welcomes FA probe into Manchester United striker’s Instagram post

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Edinson Cavani (AFP via Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Manchester United will stand by striker Edinson Cavani but welcomes the Football Association's investigation into his deleted social media post.

Cavani faces a three-match suspension after posting an Instagram story which included a Spanish phrase which can be deemed racist.

The 32-year-old striker has apologised for using the term 'negrito', which he says was intended as an affectionate term for a friend who was congratulating him on his late winning goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over Southampton.

Solskjaer said that Cavani is "deeply sorry" for the post which carried "no malicious intent at all", but welcomed the FA's intervention nevertheless and claimed that the incident shows the importance of cultural awareness and sensitivity training.

"It was just an affectionate greeting to a friend of his but we explained to him," the United manager said. "He's been asked by the FA to explain and he'll cooperate with them and we'll support him.

"I think it's one of those unfortunate situations where he's just come into the country. In Uruguay, it's been used in a different affection to what we have.

"We'll support him but of course we support the FA. It's important the FA have asked him to explain and it's out there for everyone to see, because we want to be in the fight against discrimination with everyone.

"I saw Gary [Neville] said something on how all players coming from different cultures should be educated and I'm sure Edinson has learnt the hard way."

Cavani is likely to start against his former club Paris Saint-Germain in United's penultimate Champions League group game on Wednesday night, and Solskjaer has no concerns over selecting him despite the controversy.

"Edinson is ready to play," he said. "Of course it's special for him to play against PSG, his old club where he's the top scorer, so that'll affect him mentally but from knowing him, I know that'll give him energy and he'll be ready.

"He's so professional and experienced. Of course he'll work on his mindset today and tomorrow to be ready for the game, which goes the same to the FA.

"He's learned a lesson. It might affect him but he'll have to work, put it to one side when the game's on. The best players, they can put their problems or their other thoughts away for a while and perform when he has to."

