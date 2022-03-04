Edinson Cavani could return to Manchester United squad for crunch Manchester City clash

Jonathan Gorrie
1 min read
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick expects to have Edinson Cavani available for Sunday’s derby away at Manchester City.

The forward, who is only under contract until the end of the season, has not played for the club since suffering a groin strain away at Burnley at the start of February.

United have been particularly wasteful of late, drawing blank in last week’s hugely disappointing draw at home with relegation-threatened Watford and Cavani, while having endured a difficult campaign, could be turned to for Sunday’s trip to the Etihad.

The Uruguayan and Cristiano Ronaldo showed glimpses of a fearsome partnership during October’s win over Tottenham, arguably United’s best performance of the season.

One of Europe’s most clinical strikers for much of the past decade, Cavani returned to training on Thursday and may be included in the squad to take on bitter rivals City.

City, meanwhile, will be missing Ruben Dias after the influential defender picked up a hamstring injury during their FA Cup win over Peterborough.

"He’s back in training since yesterday," said Rangnick.

"Today was his second training session with the team.

"It looks good so I think he could at least be part of the group for Sunday.

"Apart from that, we have two or three question marks behind some players but we will have to wait and see what happens by tomorrow or Sunday.

"But Edinson I think as it stands now will be part of the group."

