Edinburgh Rugby: Sean Everitt extends deal until 2026 as head coach

Sean Everitt has agreed a two-year contract extension that ties him to Edinburgh until June 2026 - and will now take the title of head coach.

The South African joined on a one-year deal in 2023 and called his decision to extend his contract a "no-brainer".

Everitt said: "I've really enjoyed my stay here so far.

"I've been made to feel very welcome. The team have responded well to some of the new ideas I've brought in. It's exciting for the future."

He added: "For me, it was really a no-brainer to stay on and continue with what I've put in place over the last five months."

Everitt was originally referred to as senior coach, but he says nothing should be read into the change to head coach.

"I see senior coach or head coach as just a title," he said. "I came here to adapt the coaching staff and to adapt the team. That's what I've been doing and it's what I'll continue to do."

The former Sharks coach, who was with the Durban-based franchise for 15 years, said it was always part of his plan to extend his contract.

"For both parties it was ideal for us to sign a one-year deal initially," he said. "I had to see how I would adjust away from home and to see if this is the club where I wanted to be.

"It's hard when you leave home and you sign up long term and, after six months, you don't enjoy what you're doing. It's been the total opposite for me.

"My fellow coaching staff have been 100% supportive and 100% behind me and it made my decision really easy to stay on."

Edinburgh are fifth in the United Rugby Championship and attracted a record crowd for a club game at Murrayfield at the end of last month when 37,904 fans watched them beat Glasgow.

"I'd been to Murrayfield as a spectator, but never as a coach before, so it was the first time for me," Everitt added.

"As a young boy, I always dreamed of watching a rugby game at Murrayfield. I did that many years ago, but to be there coaching a team was a dream come true."