Edinburgh Fringe: Satirists bid farewell to Boris Johnson

Vincent Dowd - BBC News, Edinburgh
·6 min read
Will Barton as Boris Johnson
Will Barton portrays the PM in Boris Live at Five, written by Jonathan Maitland

In 2019, Boris Johnson had just become prime minister and didn't feature much in comedy routines at the Edinburgh Fringe. The 2022 festival is coming to a close in the week when Mr Johnson's turbulent time in office is also ending. So what do the satirists have to say about him? And will they miss him?

Dishevelled, paunchy, tousle-haired Boris Johnsons have been staggering through a number of shows on the Edinburgh Fringe this year.

But writer-director Adam Meggido is keen to make clear his production Boris The Third is a comedy play with a cast of six and a fully developed storyline rather than just a bag full of jokes.

Like many recent scripts, Meggido explains, it began in lockdown.

"When Boris Johnson was 18 he was cast at school in the title role in Shakespeare's Richard III. But it's said he never learnt his lines and it all ended in total chaos.

"The whole thing struck me as an irresistibly theatrical way of looking at what he was like when he was young. And I genuinely think it sheds light on his rise and fall since."

The story imagines the play's rehearsals and then the performance itself. Actor Harry Kershaw creates a convincing proto-Boris on stage. The ambition and the flashes of charm never quite disguise the teenager with no talent for focus or concentration.

Meggido says Mr Johnson's character is a gift to writers. "In public he's a joker and indeed he plays the clown very effectively. He comes with a healthy dose of entertainment and that's been part of his appeal to the public.

Harry Kershaw as Boris Johnson
Actor Harry Kershaw plays the prime minister in Boris the Third, written by Adam Meggido

"But even as he leaves the job of prime minister I very much doubt we've seen the last of him. He'll be off in America saying provocative things which will supply more material for writers like me. He hasn't been to see the play but I have a feeling that he'd like it because he loves being discussed."

Elsewhere in Edinburgh's Pleasance mega-complex of comedy, Matt Forde's one-man show offers his trademark mix of politically aware stand-up and sharply drawn political impersonations. He's honed his vocal take on Boris by providing the Johnson voice for the revived Spitting Image on BritBox.

Forde says to get the character right his lines require all the vocal tics which define Johnson's way of speaking. "There are tricks of inflection and timing like when he'll really draw out the word 'well'. And in quite a theatrical way he'll look about conspiratorially as though there are other people around him he's referring to but who the audience can't see.

"And the body language has definitely altered in the three years he's been in power. When Partygate came along I noticed he started drooping his shoulders and physically he looked more ill-at-ease. So I try to incorporate moments of that into the act."

The first 15 minutes of Forde's show are based on Boris and clearly they delight the Edinburgh audience. He believes the reaction has little to do with the way any individual happens to vote: he thinks people just enjoy seeing Boris Johnson as a topic for satire.

He says no one has ever come up to him after a show to accuse him of being too tough on the prime minister. (If attacking Boris Johnson in Scotland may seem an easy target, Matt Forde is at least as cutting about the SNP.)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Airbus UK East Factory in North Wales. Picture date: Friday August 12, 2022
Boris Johnson announced his resignation in July, and a new prime minister will be announced on 5 September

In 2019 the writer and broadcaster Jonathan Maitland's play The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson was a hit at the Park Theatre in London. This year he constructed an Edinburgh-friendly one hour spoof chat show featuring the same actor in the role.

"So in Boris Live at Five there's just Will Barton on stage," he says. "The theatrical device is that Boris is on the first leg of a political comeback and he's advertised all kinds of superstars he hopes to interview live in Edinburgh. But of course he's messed up and it ends up being just him and the audience.

"But there are three points when he goes backstage and unwittingly he's live on camera and we see his real personality. For instance when he's about to make his entrance we see him carefully mess up his hair at a mirror because that's the image he wants. What we hear backstage reminds the audience that there are only ever two things which concern him: power and himself."

"On days when the show really clicks with the audience there's a feel of the bear-pit with people calling out and interrupting. I'm not claiming it's subtle but elements of panto work well with Boris Johnson's character which in so many ways is an act anyway."

Maitland says he was struck by something the American actor Harry Shearer (of Spinal Tap fame) said about Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.

"He was tired of hearing people say both men are simply beyond satire because their characters are already so extreme. Harry Shearer pointed out that if we accept that then we've given up and the people in power have won. We're not the only show at Edinburgh carrying on the fight."

Matt Forde
Matt Forde says the prime minister's body language "has definitely altered in the three years he's been in power"

Adam Meggido agrees that Boris Johnson developed a comic persona which for a long time worked well with voters. "But you can't be clown and king - that's something our play explores," he says.

"But I hope it's quite complex and layered: there's a wider debate at the heart of the play. We've now had some 20 prime ministers who like Johnson were educated at the same school - Eton. Is that the root of this sense of privilege which we see the young Boris take into later life? It's a big part of the play."

After Edinburgh, Matt Forde is taking his show to London and elsewhere. But the big project he's working on is a stage version of Spitting Image which he's co-writing with Al Murray and Sean Foley.

The show's due to open at the Birmingham Rep early next year: it's a comic play with a narrative arc rather than a series of sketches. When it was announced it was to be called The Liar King and was very Boris-centric. So will everything have to change?

"Obviously a few things moved on in British politics just after we announced the show in June. So we might have to rethink some of the content and how we approach the characters. It's good for comedians and satirists that things change. But Boris will remain ripe for satire even out of power because of his personality.

"On the new TV version of Spitting Image we always had a Rishi Sunak puppet but we never even had one for Liz Truss. It's there now - you've got to keep up with the changes."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship delayed

    ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o