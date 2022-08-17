Edinburgh Fringe reviews: Jayde Adams, Patti Harrison, Max Fosh, Aurie Styla, The Delightful Sausage

Isobel Lewis
·6 min read
From Jayde Adams to The Delightful Sausage (Tonje Thilesen/Ed Moore/Matt Crokett)
From Jayde Adams to The Delightful Sausage (Tonje Thilesen/Ed Moore/Matt Crokett)

Jayde Adams: Men, I Can Save You – Pleasance Courtyard âââââ

Jayde Adams has got a job to do, she tells us: men are in a pickle, but she’s the person to help them. She appears on stage, dressed in white, crosses hanging from her ears, and shakes the hands of front-row audience members. There’s a look of airy confidence on her face.

Adams may be dressed like a self-help guru, but Men, I Can Save You isn’t a show dragged down by concept. Sure, men are discussed, as Adams talks about privilege, her recent break-up, and the male obsession with Princess Leia. Or, as she puts it, “the simple fantasy of a bikini-clad woman attached to a dominant male slug”.

All white on the night: Jayde Adams (Hunger)
All white on the night: Jayde Adams (Hunger)

But really, it’s the kind of high-quality stand-up set that has had Fringe audiences flocking to see Adams for years. She’s charming but no-nonsense, joking about Gregg Wallace, celebrities in her DMs and the knock-on impact of Adele’s weight loss on Adele impersonators (Adams used to be one).

A mime/clown routine that I won’t spoil had me clutching my sides in laughter, but there’s poignancy among the comedy. When she speaks about her experiences of grief and loss, there’s barely a dry eye in the house. Then, boom! Into a conga line with the audience. That’s the thing about Adams – she never stops entertaining.

Patti Harrison: Patti Harrison – Pleasance Courtyard âââââ

Patti Harrison exists in her own space. Anyone who’s seen the I Think You Should Leave and Shrill star live, heard her on a podcast, or read her Instagram captions, will know this already. It’s a space where you can’t quite tell whether she’s joking or not. Her breakneck tonal shifts are part of her intrigue. One minute, she’s talking with deadpan sincerity, the next she’s cracking wise about bodily functions and gun violence in gory detail. If you let yourself believe the former for a minute, you’re the one being played.

US comic Patti Harrison plays with the audience (Tonje Thilesen)
US comic Patti Harrison plays with the audience (Tonje Thilesen)

If there was a Fringe award for entrance to a show, then the US comic’s debut would sweep it. She scuttles on and hurls herself around the stage beneath flashing strobes, hair draped over her face like the girl from The Grudge. She then launches into an excruciatingly funny, clip-art-filled PowerPoint presentation about the potential trigger warnings in the show, ranging from paedophilia to elder abuse.

The constant sense of unease that Harrison bestows on a crowd is not for everyone. When the audience doesn’t enjoy those rug pulls, Harrison leans in harder, stretching out every silence and mumble to make us squirm. She’s clearly loving it, but it affects the pacing of the show, and leaves a laggy middle section and the show overrunning (a cardinal sin of the Fringe), frustrating the crowd further. Harrison ups the discomfort again – and the cycle continues.

Max Fosh: Zocial Butterfly – Underbelly Bristo Place âââââ

Max Fosh is a big deal on the internet. He’s amassed millions of YouTube views with wacky challenges and by interviewing drunk, posh people outside nightclubs. For his first foray into live performance, half of the crowd are clearly fans of his online stuff. The other 50 per cent? The friends/partners/parents of fans who’ve been dragged along.

YouTuber sensation Max Fosh takes to the stage (Matt Crokett)
YouTuber sensation Max Fosh takes to the stage (Matt Crokett)

The big question: how does internet fame translate into on-stage comedy? In Fosh’s case, it’s heavier on misses than hits. The video maker leans into the digital realm throughout the show, getting the audience to vote on this-or-that picture challenges and presenting a showreel of his videos in bitesize chunks. He zones in on a couple of videos in particular, but the challenge he keeps coming back to is fairly tedious.

In a routine about accidentally flashing the internet while making a video about nudist colony, Fosh is promising. But it’s derailed by incredibly obvious penis innuendos, such as: “It’s a bit of a sticky situation, but you’ve got to get a grasp on things.” On screen, he’s a charming, likeable presenter. The comedy chops needed for a Fringe show are still yet to appear.

Aurie Styla: Green – Pleasance Courtyard âââââ

This year’s Fringe acts are divided into two acts: those dedicating a large chunk of their material to the pandemic and those decidedly not talking about it. Aurie Styla’s Green falls firmly into the former category.

He presents the last two years from his own viewpoint and, while the material can occasionally feel generic, his performance is arresting enough to make it work. Still, I found myself pre-empting punchlines about Joe Wicks and the awkward moment the Netflix algorithm recommends you watch Contagion. Among a festival full of Covid jokes, it already feels dated.

Aurie Styla has swapped London for the countryside (Hannah Layton Management)
Aurie Styla has swapped London for the countryside (Hannah Layton Management)

When Styla links his personal stories to current events, he seems more at ease on stage and the set covers new ground. His Caribbean grandmother’s refusal to eat unseasoned hospital food and his decision to move from London to the English countryside are interesting topics. Of the latter, Styla incredulously jokes that “villages have grass that decided to grow itself”.

Styla really shines in sincere discussions about mental health that are never cheesy or cloying. His material on cognitive behavioural therapy is particularly strong, where he worries that he might be being “scammed” because he’s the one doing all the talking. He impersonates his therapist asking him: “How does that make you feeeeel?”, wringing every last drop of comic potential out of the word. Styla admits that he cried “big tears” in his first session, in a show that combines laughs with vulnerability to winning effect.

The Delightful Sausage: Nowt But Sea – Monkey Barrel Comedy âââââ

Among a sea of classic stand-up, The Delightful Sausage are delivering one of the funniest comedy hours of the Fringe. Consisting of Amy Gledhill (whose solo show is also excellent) and Christopher Cantrill, this duo of “two mucky northern oiks” have made a show that’s part sketch, part multimedia, and all-round joy.

The duo’s name might be a bit twee, but The Delightful Sausage are nothing of the sort. “Boom boom boom, let me hear you say way-o,” Cantrill greets the crowd. We cheer back. “And way-o unto thee,” he replies, to audience cackles. In the first five minutes, they’ve already told us they’re “Yorkshire’s most available double act” and are the hosts of forthcoming reality TV show “Incest Island”.

Silly Sausage: Amy Gledhill and Christopher Cantrill (Ed Moore)
Silly Sausage: Amy Gledhill and Christopher Cantrill (Ed Moore)

There is a plot – or something like it – within Nowt But Sea. The pair have been stranded on a desert island, as indicated by the clip-art seagull playing on a screen next to them. They row down the aisle of the audience in an inflatable dinghy, spraying the crowd with water guns. But really, the story is a backdrop for very silly jokes about Only Connect, babies with pubic hair and TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Gledhill and Cantrill crack up consistently at each other’s stupidity; some comedians hate the thought of breaking character on stage, but there’s something glorious about watching them do it. Their stifled giggles are contagious and we’re along for the dinghy ride.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a