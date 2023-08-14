Edinburgh Fringe accommodation costs highest on record

Street entertainers performing on Edinburgh's Royal Mile during the city's Festival Fringe - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

The cost of accommodation for the Edinburgh festival has hit the highest level on record, after Nicola Sturgeon’s crackdown on holiday lets.

The price of staying in an Airbnb in Edinburgh soared to £196 a night in July, up 7pc compared with last year, according to analyst AirDNA.

This was the highest rate since records began in 2018, when an Airbnb cost £138 a night.

Meanwhile, the number of properties listed has dropped to a record low after a licensing scheme and planning restrictions were introduced in Edinburgh.

Airbnb listings in the city have slumped from 8,307 in 2018 to 7,993 properties today.

The Scottish Government, under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership, handed councils the power to introduce licensing schemes as well as control zones.

New holiday let owners have had to apply for a licence from October of last year, while existing holiday let owners have until the beginning of next month.

Those listing whole properties on platforms such as Airbnb have also needed to apply for planning permission.

The City of Edinburgh Council has argued that a high number of short-term lets have fuelled housing shortages and anti-social behaviour.

Fees for licences are £214 to £434 on average, but can reach £5,869 a year for a property that can host at least 21 people.

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers, said holiday let owners in Edinburgh have found it virtually impossible to get planning permission since October 2022, which she said is effectively shutting down their businesses.

She said those who have obtained licences are passing on these costs to holidaymakers.

Ms Campbell accused the City of Edinburgh Council of “entertaining economic suicide” by harming its tourism sector.

She added: “We are absolutely feeling put upon by the Scottish Government. The sum total of all of these policies is going to be that your next holiday in Scotland is going to be more expensive.

“The consumer is 100pc going to get hit by the Scottish Government’s policy on short-term letting.”

Holiday let owners have taken Edinburgh council to court over its planning and licensing policies.

Their case against the short term licensing scheme in Edinburgh was found to be unlawful, forcing the council to amend the requirements, but it is still going ahead.

Holiday let owners have also requested judicial reviews of policies in Dundee, Glasgow, Argyll and Bute, arguing that their licensing schemes are unlawful.

Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day has previously said the council was “committed to ensuring the whole city benefits from our thriving visitor economy but it has to be managed and it has to be sustainable” adding new “controls would be an important step in the right direction.”