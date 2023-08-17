Edinburgh has become an anti-Enlightenment cauldron

Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Scotland

Mary Whitehouse would have been impressed. The unofficial censor-in-chief of the 1960s and 70s only tried to shut down the BBC and take on permissive society, largely failing. Today’s morality police have descended on Edinburgh in an effort to unpick the entire Scottish Enlightenment, so far with some success.

The latest casualty is, funnily enough, a comedian. Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has been cancelled by an Edinburgh Fringe venue following protests by gender activists. The Leith Arches decided that the comic’s views didn’t “align with our overall values” and would not be allowed to “violate our space”.

True, this is not the first time Linehan has fallen foul of the trans lobby over his gender-critical beliefs and his show’s organisers, Comedy Unleashed, were set up to champion freedom of expression on the circuit.

But the Edinburgh Fringe was once a creative free-for-all; that was part of its unwritten constitution, as this paper’s theatre critic, Dominic Cavendish, had noted. It once spawned its own Mary Whitehouse in the Tory councillor Moira Knox, self-appointed arbiter of its outrages, whose complaints boosted ticket sales.

Now the Fringe, so famed for controversy, is crippled by fear of causing offence. Another Fringe performer, the SNP MP and outspoken feminist Joanna Cherry, also faced being silenced when staff at the Stand comedy club said they were “unwilling” to work at it.

She threatened to sue for discrimination and the event went ahead last week, although Cherry said she felt “palpable hostility” from staff on the night and heightened security measures had to be put in place to safeguard her.

What is going on in the the Athens of the North, home of David Hume and Adam Smith? Edinburgh, whose enlightened thinkers embraced intellectual inquiry and countered the Calvinist outlook of the past, has gone full circle. It is in the vanguard of modern-day Puritanism, gripped by prejudice and opposed to common sense. Cherry warned, in light of the Father Ted creator’s cancellation, that Edinburgh was in danger of becoming an “anti-free speech hotspot”. But it has already acquired that reputation.

At this summer’s Edinburgh Book Festival, for instance, authors stormed out in protest at the long-time sponsors, Baillie Gifford, who are accused of investing in fossil fuels. What an own goal in an arts world strapped for cash that the mob has picked on a finance house with deep and generous pockets, not to mention a relatively eco-friendly agenda.

And Edinburgh University, that ancient forum for debate, is now almost synonymous with cancel culture; its historic commitment to freedom of expression in serious jeopardy.

Where Edinburgh and Scotland once led the way in rational thought, they now serve as an example of what not to do. Nicola Sturgeon’s mission to introduce radical transgender legislation ended in farce, with a male rapist being sent to a women’s prison. Much of the rowing back on gender self-ID, including Keir Starmer’s volte-face, could be traced to such Scottish recklessness.

From being an exporter of tolerance and reason, Scotland has come to represent the dawn of a new Dark Age, a nation captured by ideological intransigence – the Enlightenment in reverse.

