Edinburgh 3-15 Glasgow Warriors: Wilson gets first Pro14 win in derby

Glasgow Warriors got revenge on Edinburgh for last week's loss as they claimed a 15-3 derby victory at Murrayfield on Friday, securing new head coach Danny Wilson a first Pro14 win.

Quality was lacking in an unspectacular contest, but the Warriors' defensive work meant two tries were enough to claim victory in their final match of the season.

Fraser Brown touched down in the first half to give Warriors a 7-3 lead at the interval, and ultimately that would have been enough for the win, as Edinburgh failed to register a single point in the second half.

Ratu Tagive got the match's second try in a real display of brilliance as he rounded off a fine move, but that was by no means a sign of things to come, as the contest again became sloppy.

Edinburgh will likely require an improvement next weekend in their Pro14 semi-final against Ulster.