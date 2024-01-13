Edinburgh 20-21 Edinburgh: Adam Hastings kicks visitors into knockouts

Scotland's Adam Hastings kicked 11 of Gloucester's points

Challenge Cup Pool 3 Edinburgh (5) 20 Tries: Young, Ashman, Vellacott Con: Healy Pen: Healy Gloucester (3) 21 Try: Rees-Zammit, Mercer Con: Hastings Pens: Hastings 3

Gloucester secured Challenge Cup progress after making it three Pool 3 wins out of three against Edinburgh.

Glen Young's unconverted try gave the hosts a 5-3 advantage at half-time.

The lead swung back and forth in the second period as Gloucester's Louis Rees-Zammit and Edinburgh's Ewan Ashman and Ben Vellacott crossed.

But the crucial score came when Zach Mercer went over and Scotland fly-half kicked the visitors to a 21-20 victory with a few minutes left.

Edinburgh have one win from their opening three matches.

Edinburgh: Boffelli, Graham, Bennett, Currie, Goosen, Healy, Price; Schoeman, Cherry, Nel, Skinner, Gilchrist, Young, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Ashman, Hislop, Williams, Sykes, Dodd, Vellacott, Lang, Paterson.

Gloucester: Rees-Zammit, May, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley, Hastings, Englefield; Ford-Robinson, Blake, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Clement, Ludlow, Mercer.

Replacements: McGuigan, Elrington, Balmain, Jordan, Ackermann, Varney, Llewellyn, Evans.