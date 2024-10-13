Edin Terzic: Manchester United consider former Borussia Dortmund manager as a replacement for Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are reportedly considering Borussia Dortmund’s Edin Terzic as a shock contender to replace current manager Erik ten Hag.

Terzic, 41, led Dortmund to the Champions League final last season before stepping down in June.

His name has now surfaced as a potential candidate if United decide to part ways with the under-pressure Dutchman.

According to The Sun, Terzic has admirers at Old Trafford, and his coaching experience, which includes time in England and stints at Dortmund, makes him a compelling option.

The German coach completed his badges in England, forming connections with notable figures, including fellow managerial candidate Graham Potter.

He also worked alongside Slaven Bilic as an assistant coach at West Ham United.

The club have reportedly considered other candidates, such as England manager Gareth Southgate, former Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel, and even the possibility of promoting Ruud van Nistelrooy, a club legend and current coach.

The United hierarchy remains tight-lipped regarding Ten Hag’s future.

Despite the Dutchman’s confidence that he will remain in charge for the upcoming match against Brentford, the club has not yet confirmed whether he will stay.

United are currently 14th in the Premier League, and a recent meeting of club executives has cast further doubt on Ten Hag’s tenure.

The Red Devils could soon be forced to decide on the pressure mounts on Ten Hag to turn things around.

He faced similar rumours of being sacked before last season’s FA Cup final, but Man United’s dramatic victory over Manchester City may have extended his tenure.

However, given the team’s current struggles, it remains uncertain how long he can keep his position at Old Trafford.

