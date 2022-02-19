Edin skips Sweden to Olympic curling gold, Britain 2nd

  • Sweden's Rasmus Wranaa, left and Sweden's Niklas Edin encourage each other during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    1/6

    Beijing Olympics Curling

    Sweden's Rasmus Wranaa, left and Sweden's Niklas Edin encourage each other during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Britain's Hammy McMillan reacts after a delivery during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    2/6

    Beijing Olympics Curling

    Britain's Hammy McMillan reacts after a delivery during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Britain's Hammy McMillan and Britain's Bruce Mouat sweep the ice during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    3/6

    Beijing Olympics Curling

    Britain's Hammy McMillan and Britain's Bruce Mouat sweep the ice during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Britain's Grant Hardie, left, and Britain's Bobby Lammie during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    4/6

    Beijing Olympics Curling

    Britain's Grant Hardie, left, and Britain's Bobby Lammie during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Sweden's Niklas Edin shouts instructions to teammates during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    5/6

    Beijing Olympics Curling

    Sweden's Niklas Edin shouts instructions to teammates during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Sweden's Niklas Edin sweeps the ice during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    6/6

    Beijing Olympics Curling

    Sweden's Niklas Edin sweeps the ice during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sweden's Rasmus Wranaa, left and Sweden's Niklas Edin encourage each other during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Britain's Hammy McMillan reacts after a delivery during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Britain's Hammy McMillan and Britain's Bruce Mouat sweep the ice during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Britain's Grant Hardie, left, and Britain's Bobby Lammie during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Sweden's Niklas Edin shouts instructions to teammates during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Sweden's Niklas Edin sweeps the ice during the men's curling final match between Britain and Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIMMY GOLEN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games
  • Niklas Edin
    Niklas Edin
    Swedish curler

BEIJING (AP) — Five-time world champion. Olympic bronze medalist. Olympic silver medalist.

And now, finally, Niklas Edin of Sweden has claimed the only major title missing from a career in which he’s established himself as the most decorated skip in curling history.

Four years after losing in the final at the Pyeongchang Games to American upstart John Shuster, Edin led Sweden to the gold medal on Saturday, beating Britain 5-4 in the first extra-end men's final in Olympic history.

With the medal podium already set up, and Canada standing by to collect the bronze it won Friday by ending the Americans’ repeat hopes, Edin took advantage of the last-rock advantage in the first tiebreaker end and put his penultimate stone into the center of the target area.

When British skip Bruce Mouat failed to knock it out on a ricochet, the Swedes had clinched it. They paused — it's not polite to celebrate an opponent's miss — and then let out a yell.

Their alternate and coaching staff hurried down to the ice to join the celebration.

In four trips to the Olympics, Edin has finished — in order: fourth, third, second and first. Joining him this time are Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wranå and Christoffer Sundgren.

Eriksson, who won the bronze in mixed doubles, is the first person ever to win two curling medals at one Olympics. He also beat Mouat in the mixed doubles third-place game.

The British took silver — their first medal of the Beijing Games, but not the gold that would have been the first for the sport’s homeland since curling returned to the Olympic program in 2002. They will have another chance against Japan on Sunday in the women’s final.

Sweden opened a 3-1 lead with two points in the second end and a steal of one in the third. Still up 3-2, Edin blanked the fifth and the sixth — intentionally taking zero points to retain the last-rock advantage.

The British stole one in the seventh to tie it 3-3, then Sweden scored one in the eighth. Britain threw its last stone through an empty house in the ninth to have the last rock, known as the hammer, in the 10th.

Sweden cleared out the yellow British stones in the final end of regulation, and Mouat delivered a draw to the button to send the match into extra ends. But the Swedes had the hammer in the 11th, and Edin converted.

The Swedish women were to play Switzerland in the women’s bronze medal match later Saturday.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Great Britain stripped of silver medal after CJ Ujah’s doping violation upheld

    Chijindu Ujah tested positive for a pair of banned substances in Tokyo in August, and his suspension was upheld on Friday.

  • Beijing Winter Olympics: Men's curling team secure GB's first Beijing medal with silver after tense final

    Great Britain has won its first medal in the Beijing Winter Olympics, with silver in the men's curling competition. The team, made up of Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, and Hammy McMillan, lost to world champions Sweden. Great Britain trailed 3-2 at the halfway stage of the final at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing.

  • Bruce Mouat’s curling finalists have nothing to fear against Sweden, says Sochi silver medallist David Murdoch

    Bruce Mouat’s Team GB rink face Sweden in Saturday’s final at the Beijing Winter Olympics

  • Olympic wake-up call: Laurent Dubreuil and Brad Gushue get their medal moments

    Speed skater Laurent Dubreuil captured Canada's 24th medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Friday, winning silver in the men's 1,000-metres. After missing the podium by just three-hundredths of a second in 500m — an event in which he's the reigning world champion — the 29-year-old got his medal moment in the longer distance, finishing in one minute, 8.32 seconds. "I was in the shape of my life, and I just had a bad day six days ago," Dubreuil told CBC Sports' Anastasia Bucsis. It's C

  • Opinion: This Is Why Conservatives Love The Canadian Truckers

    American pundits are getting a preview of one of their longtime goals.

  • AP Exclusive: US skaters file appeal to get Olympic medals

    Attorneys for the U.S. figure skaters whose Olympic silver medals are being withheld have notified the IOC that they have filed an appeal to have them awarded before the end of the Beijing Games, The Associated Press has learned. In a letter sent to IOC president Thomas Bach on Saturday in China, a copy of which was obtained by the AP, attorneys said they would ask the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a ruling before Sunday's closing ceremony. Kamila Valieva led the Russian team to a victory in last week’s team event, and the U.S. finished second.

  • How Trump Said Too Much and Helped New York Investigators

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump was just trying to help. Instead, he just handed investigators more ammunition.On Monday, Trump’s lawyers filed documents alleging that he “denies knowledge”—and doesn’t even know enough “to form a belief”—about the way he allegedly slapped a 30-percent brand premium on some business properties in 2014.But the very next day, Trump said the complete opposite when he issued a lengthy statement to counter ne

  • Figure skating silver medalist Trusova says she'll 'never go on the ice again'

    The ripple effects of Beijing's figure-skating mayhem continue to show.

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Toffoli scores in debut as Flames beat Blue Jackets 6-2

    CALGARY — A goal, a win and the crowd chanting his name. It was a stirring Calgary Flames debut for right-winger Tyler Toffoli on Tuesday night. Acquired Monday in a trade with Montreal, Toffoli led Calgary to a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, extending the Flames' winning streak to a season-high seven games. “Obviously, coming to a really good team playing really good hockey right now, I was excited,” he said. On his goal at 11:04 of the third period. Toffoli chased down Johnny Gaud

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

    BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Just one turn to go. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line for the improbable victory, while Takagi was reduced to tears by her untimely mistake. “My mind hasn't recovered from the fall,” she said through

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed