Edible Garden Reports Second Consecutive Quarter of Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth; Revenue Increases 12.5% Year-Over-Year for the Third Quarter of 2022

Edible Garden AG Incorporated
·8 min read
Edible Garden AG Incorporated
Edible Garden AG Incorporated

Edible Garden’s Heartland Facility - Q3 Acquisition Expected to Begin Operations by Year-End Expanding Capacity to Support up to $20 Million in Annualized Revenue

Conference Call to Be Held Today at 11:00 am ET

BELVIDERE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We continue to generate solid year-over-year revenue growth, and believe we can accelerate that growth through the execution of our business strategy and prudent deployment of capital raised to date.  Importantly, the Company continues to effectively add new retail distribution partners, while expanding penetration within the existing partners.  We have also been diligently working with buying teams at our retail partners to optimize the mix of SKUs at each retailer.

The Company is also working aggressively to drive Edible Garden towards our goal of profitability.  Towards this end, the Company plans to further optimize the supply chain, leverage the purchasing power that should come with continued growth, and further enhance the product lines with new, higher margin, complementary products.  All of these steps should help offset some of the inflationary effects that have impacted costs of goods across the industry.  Importantly, our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission continues to resonate with both retailers and their customers who are increasingly concerned about the sustainability of the food supply and its effect on the environment.   Edible Garden has taken steps to cut down on food miles by acquiring a greenhouse facility closer to our midwestern customers and will continue to look for new, innovative technologies to further this mission.”

“Among the achievements in the third quarter, the Company acquired a five-acre greenhouse facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan, which will operate as Edible Garden Heartland.  This new, Zero-Waste Inspired® CEA facility, which will utilize our patented GreenThumb software in order to bring products to market in a highly efficient manner, is expected to begin operations by year end.  This new facility expands the Company’s capacity and is expected to support up to $20 million in annualized revenue.  The facility will house a state-of-the-art research and development center, focused on improving existing products, developing new products and innovations in plant-based protein and nutraceuticals, as well as applying advanced agricultural technologies. It will also be home to the first commercial installation of Edible Garden’s proprietary hybrid vertical growing system. In addition, the Company will partner with the University of Michigan’s School of Environment & Sustainability, a leading research facility in the field of sustainability, and the University’s Erb Institute, to offer students an opportunity to work directly with Edible Garden’s team at the new facility in order to develop and implement initiatives that address the environmental and societal impacts of the food industry, by harnessing the power of sustainable CEA farming.”

“The Company recently introduced three new, greenhouse grown, salad kits to our list of available SKUs, all containing Edible Garden’s locally grown, sustainable, cut lettuce, along with dressing, croutons, cheese, and more, with the ingredients sourced from local suppliers. Two of the salad kits have already launched in Meijer retail locations across the Midwest and additional kits are currently under development. By growing product closer to the distribution centers, these kits align well with our Zero-Waste Inspired® approach by extending shelf life, reducing shrinkage, and reducing food miles, making this a win-win for our retail partners, their customers and the environment.”

Financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, revenues totaled $2.8 million, an increase of 12.5%, compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.  The increase represents growth from the existing customer base.

Cost of goods sold were $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.  The increase was due to the increase in revenue.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.  The increase was primarily driven by higher payroll and compensation expense, as well as other public company expenses that were not incurred in 2021.

Net loss was $2.1 million, or $0.24 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.28 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, revenues totaled $8.5 million, an increase of 10.0%, compared to $7.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase represents growth from the existing customer base.

Cost of goods sold were $8.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $7.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was due to higher packaging costs due to inflation, higher labor costs due to COVID-19 and higher costs charged by contract farmers.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.  The increase was primarily driven by higher payroll and compensation expense, which included one-time expenses related to the completion of our IPO, as well as other public company expenses that were not incurred in 2021.

Net loss was $9.5 million, or $1.36 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $3.4 million, or $0.86 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The complete financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, are available in the Company’s Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at: www.sec.gov.

Conference Call

Edible Garden will host a conference call today at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 877-545-0320 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0002 for international callers and using entry code: 548159. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2914/47066  or on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ediblegarden.com/pages/webcasts-presentations

A webcast replay will also be available on the Company’s Investors section of the website at https://ediblegarden.com/pages/webcasts-presentations  through November 10, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through November 24, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 47066.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®
Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented Greenthumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “mission,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, as described in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its final prospectus for its IPO, dated May 5, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s ability to integrate Edible Garden Heartland into its operations, expand relationships with new retail partners, and achieve its growth objectives, and market and other conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
212-671-1020
EDBL@crescendo-ir.com


Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella rips Rasmus Ristolainen for poor play

    It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.