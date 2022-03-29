Edge Total Intelligence Begins Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI™” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CTRL) (FSE:Q5i), a leader in real-time digital operations, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol “Q5i”.



“Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important step in raising awareness and reaching investors who are interested in gaining an early-stage position in the global demand for digital transformation software,” Jim Barrett, CEO. “Likewise, the Frankfurt listing will increase awareness to new potential European and Global Enterprise clients and partners.”

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world’s largest trading centers for securities. Deutsche Börse AG operates the Frankfurt Stock Exchange that trades roughly 90 per cent of all trades among Germany’s seven exchanges. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement, and information systems which have established the exchange as an international trading center with roughly half of its 200 market participants from countries other than Germany.

About edgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence (“edgeTI”) helps customers achieve the impossible with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action unite in fluid experiences created via low-code development capabilities. With edgeTI, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data into composable operations across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.

For further Information contact:

Nick Brigman

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ir@edgeti.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law, including statements regarding the Company’s ability to reach investors, the impact of edgeCore™ on customer businesses, improvements in customers’ margins and agility and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, competition and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





