Edge Data Solutions, Inc. Adds Austin Bosarge to the Board of Directors

ATLANTA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EDGS ) a leading-edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the addition of Austin Bosarge to the board of directors. Austin has worked as general counsel for the company for the last two years offering key legal and business advice in the process.

“Austin has been advising companies as corporate counsel for 20+ years and I know that experience will help our company grow,” said Delray Wannemacher, CEO and Chairman of EDSI. “Austin has been working with us very closely and I am confident in his ability to help us going forward at this critical point of growth.”

Austin started Turning Point Law in 1997 and has served as a key legal and business advisor to private emerging companies in business operations, IP protection, software development agreements and many more that will benefit EDSI.

About Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

Is an industry-leading edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure provider. EDSI’s proprietary Edge Performance Platform (EPP) allows us to deploy next generation edge datacenters where they are needed most. EDSI’s datacenters provide next-generation immersion cooling technology that improves performance, reduces energy costs and latency. Key industries we serve more computing power to are fintech, cloud gaming, telecom 5G, 3D/video/AI rendering, video streaming, remote desktop, IoT, autonomous vehicles.

https://EdgeDataSolutions.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. Therefore, current and prospective security holders are cautioned that there also can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by Edge Data Solutions or any other person that the objectives and plans of Edge Data Solutions will be achieved in any specified time frame, if at all. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Levi Volk

Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

270-767-6712

Media@EDSI.io

Investor Contact:

833-682-2428

Invest@EDSI.io





