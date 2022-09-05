Edge Computing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Edge Computing Market was valued at USD 5242. 90 million in 2021, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 44. 90% over the forecast period. Key Highlights The increasing adoption of IoT is augmented by 5G operations, primarily driving the growth of the market studied.

New York, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Edge Computing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06062848/?utm_source=GNW
Currently, a significant share of industrial IoT service providers and aggregators are offering 5G capable network offerings that are expected to adopt edge computing over the coming years for handling the sheer amount of data.
As enterprises are embracing these new technologies, the need to analyze important data in near real-time became more critical to take full benefit of the adopted technologies. The need became vital across many industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, telecommunications, and finance. Moreover, the explosion of data (according to SharesPost, more than 150 zettabytes (150 trillion gigabytes) of data is estimated to be generated by 2025) has been pushing the need further and making factors like network latency very critical.
Furthermore, the development of processing-intensive applications involving artificial intelligence, IoT, and machine learning (ML), which work on larger data sets and perform massive algorithmic parallelism on models (to improve business operations), has promoted the demand for localized computing, data storage, and network resources. Therefore, along with IoT and IIoT, the adoption of AI and ML is also driving the growth of edge computing.
Edge computing is being led by initiatives like OpenFog Consortium, which is an organization headed by vendors in the market studied, including Cisco, Intel, Microsoft, and Dell EMC, as well as academic institutions like Princeton University and Purdue University. The consortium aims at developing reference architectures for fog and edge computing deployments.
Edge computing is expected to play a vital role in the widespread adoption and working of technologies, such as AR/VR, autonomous vehicles, IoT, next-gen CDNs, next-gen cloud, and streaming games. Edge computing is vital in operating an autonomous vehicle network in the future, and this is influencing vendors to form a partnership to cater to the growing needs of these industries.
The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted global edge computing. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value, a study of 1,500 executives globally found that a growing number of leaders already see the value of edge computing, with 91% of respondents expecting their organization to implement edge computing within five years.

Key Market Trends

Industrial Sector to Account for the Largest Market Share

One of the most prominent edge computing use cases is in the industrial manufacturing sector, where new technologies could potentially lead to massive productivity gains. Edge computing facilitates localized processing, which helps reduce latency issues and enables smart and intelligent manufacturing through predictive analytics. With the increase in IoT deployment, manufacturing companies have been rapidly adopting edge computing to enhance interoperability among IoT devices, reduce unforeseen downtime issues, and improve production efficiency.
The edge computing framework significantly reduces the complexity of interconnected systems, making it easier to collect and analyze data in real-time. It can also allow devices to gather critical information in remote sites where network connectivity is inconsistent or not cost-effective. Edge devices can be IoT-enabled machines, gateways, sensors, or single-board computers.
Data can be gathered and analyzed locally, with only critical information being transmitted back to the central network when connections are possible. The combination of edge computing and industrial IoT devices would make it easier to streamline industrial processes, optimize supply chains, and create the “smart” factory.
Edge computing forms the framework of the machine learning (ML) network that makes automatic manufacturing driven by robotics possible. According to IFR, the operational stock of industrial robots was around 3 million units in 2020. Considering an increase in the use of artificial intelligence, automation software will provide a way for companies to produce more products without increasing production costs or wages.
Robots gathering and transmitting data through an edge network using IoT devices can identify irregularities and eliminate inefficiencies much more quickly than they could through the cloud-based architecture. The distributed nature of such a system also makes it much more robust, ensuring better levels of uptime productivity.
Industrial manufacturing is witnessing a revolution, owing to the potential of edge computing. Combined with a new generation of smart IoT edge devices, edge computing applications would completely transform manufacturing in the coming decades to drive better efficiency and productivity while also controlling costs. This is expected to impact the market’s growth positively over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is Expected to have Significant Market Share

China’s launch of 5G is fueling growth in emerging high-tech industries, including edge computing, through which data can be quickly processed closer to devices in real-time rather than relying on a cloud processor thousands of kilometers away.
According to a survey by GSMA, approximately 90% of mobile ecosystem players in China recognized edge computing as a significant revenue opportunity in the 5G era. The country’s edge computing deployments are majorly designed to serve the requirements of smart ports, smart campuses, and smart factories. As the 5G networks scale over the next few years, edge computing use cases, such as sporting events, gaming, and autonomous driving, will be made possible.
IIJ deployed MDC on the premises of Shiroi Data Center Campus (Shiroi DCC). The MDC, from Australian manufacturer Zella DC, was the first to be installed in Japan. It is equipped with the functions a data center needs, including a cooling unit, an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), environmental sensors, security cameras, and physical security, including a remote-controlled electronic lock.
Moreover, in October 2021, Blaize, an AI computing company involved in automotive and edge computing, and NEXTY Electronics Corp, a core member of the Toyota Tsusho Group, announced that it had made NEXTY a Blaize distribution partner serving automotive and industrial markets for AI edge computing in Japan. Focusing on innovation and anticipating customer needs across multiple industries will drive the adoption of edge AI applications enabled by Blaize’s low-power, low-latency, and compute-efficient AI inference accelerator products.
As part of the Digital India initiative, the Government of India planned to give IoT a push in the country. The government has allocated INR 7,000-crore funds to develop 100 smart cities powered by IoT devices. The government intends to control traffic, efficiently use water and power, and collect data using IoT sensors for healthcare and other services.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive rivalry in the Edge Computing Market among the existing players is high and increasing, considering the inflow of new entrants. Currently, the market is dominated by cloud-based IoT vendors, such as Dell, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. Companies like GE, which have the expertise of delivering edge computing solutions across different industries, including aerospace or manufacturing, also have significant market positions. Acquisitions, partnerships with industry participants, and new product/service rollouts have been the key competitive strategies exhibited by the vendors in the market. Some of the recent developments in the market are:

March 2022 - FogHorn collaborated with IBM to provide a secured and open next-generation hybrid cloud platform with advanced, closed-loop system control capabilities and edge-powered artificial intelligence (AI). By bringing together edge and cloud capabilities, FogHorn and IBM plan to help customers rapidly process, deploy, analyze, store, and train critical data from the edge to the cloud and enhance their business processes.
February 2022 - Microsoft and AT&T collaborated on the development of AT&T Private 5G Edge. The companies aim to develop simple, smart, and flexible Private 5G Networks for schools, businesses, and organizations.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06062848/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • 3 under-the-radar Blue Jays making a difference

    Toronto's lineup is stacked with star names but as the MLB season reaches crunch time, Julia Kreuz gives some shine to three Blue Jays contributing under the radar.

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to boost your roster

    These deep sleeper options could get you those few extra points needed for a win every week in fantasy football.

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • After whirlwind bye week, Alouettes look to kickstart home stint against Redblacks

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes' bye week was anything but peaceful. The Alouettes (4-6) were destined for a positive break following a 29-28 thriller win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since then, fullback Christophe Normand was arrested by provincial police for alleged child luring. The Alouettes suspended Normand, then released him on Aug. 30. Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day operations and resigned from his CFL board of governors role.

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Blue Jays go on critical 10-game road trip with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Texas

    TORONTO — Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has a simple recipe he hopes Toronto can stick to as it winds down Major League Baseball's regular season. Schneider counted off the ingredients in his Rogers Centre office on Wednesday, the day before the Blue Jays embarked on a lengthy road trip. Good starting pitching, consistent offensive approach, clean defence, and staying healthy were his focal points. "Maybe not in that order, per se," said Schneider with a laugh. "But I think those thin

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f