Edgar Wright Set to Direct Stephen King’s Dystopian Classic ‘The Running Man’

Ryan Lattanzio
·2 min read

Director Edgar Wright is lining up his next project, an adaptation of Stephen King’s dystopian sci-fi novel “The Running Man” for Paramount Pictures. Deadline first reported the news that Wright will be teaming with “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” screenwriter Michael Bacall on an adaptation that promises to be faithful to the source material, a 1982 book by King originally published under his pseudonym Richard Bachman. Wright and Bacall will write the story together, with Bacall penning the script.

The novel, set in the United States in the year 2025, previously inspired a 1987 sci-fi film, also called “The Running Man,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and directed by Paul Michael Glaser. King’s novel is set in a totalitarian, violent, economically depressed world where protagonists participate in a game show called “The Running Man.” Contestants are allowed to go anywhere in the world, but are chased by Hunters assigned to kill them. While published under the name Bachman in ’82, King re-released it under his own name in an omnibus titled “The Bachman Books,” which also included “Rage,” “The Long Walk,” and “Roadwork,” in 1985.

More from IndieWire

Producer on the “X-Men” films Simon Kinberg will produce along with Audrey Chon through his Genre Films banner, alongside Nira Park from Wright’s own Complete Fiction outfit.

Back in 2017 on Twitter, Edgar Wright told fans if he was going to remake any movie, it would be “The Running Man.” The original 1987 film received mixed reviews, though it has been praised for accurately predicting elements of 21st century life that have indeed come to pass.

Wright is coming off great reviews at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year for his music documentary “The Sparks Brothers.” The film is centered on Ron and Russell Mael, the duo behind the popular pop and rock band Sparks.

Meanwhile, the world is still waiting on his upcoming thriller “Last Night in Soho,” set in the London fashion scene, and starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, and Terence Stamp. The film was first scheduled by distributor Focus Features for a September 25 release before being pushed to April 23 of this year, and then finally, to October 22, 2021. Co-written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns (an Oscar-nominated screenwriter for “1917”), “Last Night in Soho” centers on a young girl who mysteriously enters the 1960s, where not everything is what it seems.

IndieWire has reached out to Paramount Pictures for comment.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Report: Domestic assault charges against Raptors' Terence Davis dismissed

    Terence Davis faced seven counts, including two charges of assault in the third degree and one count of child endangerment, stemming from an incident in a New York hotel room last October.

  • Toronto FC will open 2021 season in Florida

    "We are preparing to open the MLS regular season in Florida, just finalizing our location," team president Bill Manning said in a text to The Canadian Press.

  • Blue Jays GM Atkins sees many benefits to Guerrero Jr.'s off-season weight loss

    General manager Ross Atkins can't wait to see slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s busy off-season translate on the baseball field this year for the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Report: Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson didn't talk for '8, 9, 10 weeks' during Eagles season

    The relationship between Wentz and Pederson may have been worse than anyone thought.

  • Milan derby takes centre stage in title race for first time in a decade

    Inter and AC Milan are at the summit of the Italian game once more and the final instalment of the rivalry this season will go a long way to determine who is crowned Serie A champions.

  • Medvedev beats arch-rival Tsitsipas, will face Djokovic in Australian Open final

    Medvedev beat Tsitsipas and a very pro-Tsitsipas crowd for the right to face Djokovic in the final.

  • Former Red Sox star Johnny Damon arrested in Florida, charged with DUI

    Johnny Damon was pulled over at 8:15 a.m. Friday, police said.

  • NCAA to allow limited fans at men's basketball tournament

    The NCAA announced that arenas in Indiana will be up to 25% full for March Madness.

  • Draymond Green's message is impossible to ignore

    Discussions about player and ownership dynamics are necessary, and suggesting otherwise is ignorant of the NBA’s demographics.

  • Mariners finalize $7M, 2-year deal with reliever Ken Giles

    The Seattle Mariners finalized a $7 million, two-year contract with reliever Ken Giles on Friday that includes a club option for the 2023 season. Seattle signed Giles knowing he won’t pitch for the Mariners this season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Manager Scott Servais stressed that no matter how far along Giles gets in his recovery, he won’t pitch in the majors in 2021. “There is no chance of that happening,” Servais said. “We will not let that happen. That’s not the agreement and everybody understood you to do the right thing and taking our time getting him back.” Seattle designated for assignment right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Giles. When healthy, Giles has been one of the top relievers in the American League. He had 34 saves and a 2.70 ERA in 63 appearances in 2017 for Houston. He had another 23 saves and a 1.87 ERA in 53 games for Toronto in 2019. Giles had 83 strikeouts and just 17 walks in 53 innings pitched for the Blue Jays. But arm trouble emerged last season. Giles appeared in just four games before deciding in late September to undergo Tommy John surgery. “Ken has been among the most valuable relievers in baseball since making his debut back in 2014,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said. “He has consistently dominated the strike zone with elite-level stuff. He will not be able to contribute this season as he continues the rehab from TJ surgery, but we are confident in his ability to impact our club in 2022 and potentially beyond.” Giles met with Servais as pitchers and catchers reported to the team’s spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona, this week. Servais said the likely plan is for Giles to remain in Arizona rehabbing after the team heads north for the start of the regular season. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press

  • NFL teams brace for tight budgets with likely salary cap cut

    It's too early to know where the NFL salary cap will end up in the range of $180 million to $198 million coming off a pandemic-dominated season that was completed on time but still cost the league billions of dollars in revenue. A glimmer of good news for teams came this week in the potential floor of the cap going up to $180 million after an initial agreement between the league and the players' union that it wouldn't be lower than $175 million. The higher figure in the possible range is the 2020 number, and simple economics seem to make it all but certain that a seven-year run of the salary cap going up at least $10 million per season will end. A flat-at-best cap could be an issue for the handful of teams currently over the $180 million figure, including the two-time AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. It's also a potential problem for the Dallas Cowboys if they can't get a long-term deal with quarterback Dak Prescott, which would cause his cap charge to hit $37 million with another franchise tag after being around $31 million last year. Dallas, however, is third among clubs with significant carryover cap space from 2020 at $25.4 million. Only Cleveland ($30.4 million) and the New York Jets ($26.7 million) have more, according to figures released by the union. A look at some of the key issues as NFL teams wait for the final number going into free agency, which starts March 17. BIG GAP, REGARDLESS Even without a reduction from the 2020 salary cap, NFL teams will be in an uncomfortable place. Based on year-over-year increases from most of the past decade, the 2021 cap would be approaching — if not exceeding — $210 million. If the cap ended up at $185 million, that's still $25 million less than teams would have to spend without the lost revenues of 2020. And that's more than the franchise tag figure at every position except quarterback. MONEY TO SPEND Jacksonville, the Jets and New England have the most room under the cap, according to overthecap.com. The Jaguars will have somewhere around $80 million to spend, possibly more, and could have a relatively inexpensive quarterback if Trevor Lawrence is drafted No. 1 overall and ends up starting for new coach Urban Meyer. Indianapolis also has some flexibility even after adding Carson Wentz in a trade with Philadelphia and the $25 million cap charge coming with the No. 2 overall pick from the 2016 draft. BUDGETARY CONSTRAINTS The Chiefs are among 13 teams currently over the cap, according to overthecap.com, which is projecting a $180 million cap right now. Of those 13, eight made the playoffs, including New Orleans. However, two of the post-season qualifiers in Buffalo and Tennessee are marginally over the cutoff, and would be under if the cap ends up at $185 million or higher. “We’ve got several different models that we’ve looked at,” Titans general manager Jon Robinson said. “We’re in better shape than some teams are cap-wise and we’re not as good as others, but we’ll work through it.” The Saints have the biggest overage at $69.5 million, although the possible retirement of quarterback Drew Brees could help along with several veterans who could be cut with significant cap savings. PURGING THE VETS New Orleans could be a good illustration of an issue that figures to play out across the league, with cap experts predicting widespread releasing of higher-paid veterans. It's already happening to some degree. Although Houston and star defensive end J.J. Watt said his release was a mutual decision, it might have happened regardless with the 32-year-old set to make $15.5 million while the guaranteed money had already been paid in the $100 million, six-year extension he signed in 2014. Atlanta cleared almost $11 million in cap space by releasing safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey this week. They had 146 career starts between them. Expect similar moves in the coming weeks, even before the cap number is announced. TAG, YOU'RE IT Of the 14 players given the franchise tag last year, only two signed long-term deals. One was Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who became the NFL's first 2,000-yard rusher in eight years. Given the continuing financial uncertainty in the NFL — owners still don't know if they'll have full stadiums in 2021 — the tag could become a bridge to a more certain future, just as it appeared to be last season. It's also worth noting that a decrease in the cap could mean lower salaries on some of the franchise tags, another incentive for owners to go that route. But that won't work with those who played under the tag last season. For example, Prescott gets a raise based on a percentage of what he made in 2020, per rules in the labour deal. ___ AP Pro Football Writers Arnie Stapleton and Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Draymond Green's double standard, the struggling Celtics and NBA Top Shot

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Fantasy implications of the Carson Wentz trade to Indianapolis

    Liz Loza & Dalton Del Don discuss the Philadelphia Eagles trading QB Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. How does this move affect Philadelphia & Indianapolis skill players heading into the 2021 season?

  • Red beard returns: Turner glad to be back with Dodgers

    Justin Turner's extended flirtation with free agency ended where it began — with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Along the way, the third baseman had doubts about whether he would return to his hometown team and wondered if his mask-less appearance on the field to celebrate the Dodgers' World Series championship would hurt him. Turner got yanked from the clinching Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning last October after testing positive for the coronavirus. He wasn't initially on the field as his teammates celebrated the franchise's first World Series title since 1988. Instead, Turner was confined to a small room at Globe Life Field in Texas, pained as he watched the hugs and high-fives go on without him. Major League Baseball said he violated COVID-19 protocols by returning to the field, pulling down his mask and posing for photos. After an investigation by MLB, Turner was not disciplined and he issued an apology. “It was extremely difficult. I experienced just about every range of emotion that you can possibly have,” he said Friday on a virtual call from spring training in Arizona. “For me, sitting back in that room and watching the guys dogpile, personally, it felt like it was the third time I had to sit and watch a team celebrate winning a World Series. That was tough." Turner and the Dodgers were on the losing end of World Series appearances in 2017 and 2018 — with Houston and Boston, respectively, partying on Los Angeles' home field. “I still have not been able to be on the field for the last out and celebrate a championship," Turner said, “and that's something I'm determined to show up and work for every day and have that experience at the end of this year." Turner was initially unsure how his mask-less appearance would affect him in free agency. “Going into the process, it was definitely a big question mark and a big unknown as to how people were going to perceive that and how people were going to pursue me,” he said. “Once I got into conversations, not only with the Dodgers but other teams, and cleared the air on that stuff, it all kind of just started moving forward and building momentum.” Turner became a free agent at the end of last season when his $64 million, four-year contract expired. He hit .307 with four homers and 23 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season and .293 (17 for 58) with three homers and six RBIs in the post-season, including .320 with a pair of solo homers in the World Series. Turner, who turned 36 in November, has been with the Dodgers since 2014. He was one of a handful of free agents still unsigned until just before the start of spring training. “It felt like it took forever,” he said, adding that his main goal was to sign with a contending team that could offer him a chance to win another World Series. How close did he come to signing elsewhere? “There were some times where I was like, ‘Oh man, like, this doesn’t look good, like I'm not sure what's going to happen,'" he said. Dodgers fans weren’t shy about letting Turner know they wanted their red-bearded veteran back. He saw their comments on social media and he heard them during his and his wife’s nightly dog-walking ritual. “There were people walking down the streets yelling, ‘You got to sign back. You got to come back,’” said Turner, whose normally unruly beard was neatly trimmed for spring training. “That’s why I love them so much. They are the best fans in baseball.” Like most free agents, Turner was flattered to be courted by other teams interested in his services. “But at the end of the day it all worked out how it’s supposed to,” he said, "and I’m back in Dodger blue like I was supposed to be.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • Derrick Lewis' plan to quickly KO Curtis Blaydes is no laughing matter

    “I believe it’s going to be a first-round knockout,” Lewis said. “I’ll knock him out in the first. The first exchange, I’ll knock him out.”

  • Scherzer's ankle keeping him off mound in deal's last spring

    The last spring training of Max Scherzer’s $210 million, seven-year contract with the Washington Nationals is not exactly beginning the way he — or the team — would prefer. The three-time Cy Young Award winner sprained his left ankle while running to get in shape for the season and so he is not working off a mound yet, unlike teammates such as Stephen Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP who is coming off surgery and threw a session alongside other pitchers Friday at the Nationals' spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. The good news? Scherzer says his arm is just fine. “Fortunately, through all this, I’ve been able to keep my strength up. And my arm is ready to go. So as soon as I can get that mobility back in the ankle, I’ll be off the mound here pretty soon,” Scherzer said in a video conference with reporters. “I don’t see this as a long-term injury.” Manager Dave Martinez said it’s up to him and his coaching staff to make sure Scherzer goes at a pace that his ankle allows. “Right now, he’s a little ornery,” Martinez said. “He wants to be out there with his teammates and we’re not allowing him to do that.” Coming off a 5-4 record and a 3.74 ERA during the pandemic-truncated 2020 season, Scherzer said he thinks he’s discovered “a little mechanical thing I can fix that can help everything play up just a little bit more.” He has gone 84-43 with a 2.80 ERA and 1,463 strikeouts across 1,118 innings over 170 starts during his half-dozen years in Washington. The 36-year-old right-hander earned a pair of Cy Youngs and five All-Star nods in that span. “You sign a seven-year deal like that’s forever. But it’s gone by pretty quick, and here we are. Honestly, I don’t know, I’m pretty good about tuning all this ... out,” Scherzer said. “For me, it’s just: Show up to the park and win. Come in and do your job and all the contract stuff takes care of itself.” Martinez’s thoughts as the leader of the club’s strong rotation enters the last year of his deal? “I just want him to have the best year of his career, and then whatever happens after that, happens,” Martinez said. “Would I love to have him back here for many, many years? Absolutely. Right now we’ll take it in stride. The biggest thing right now is to get him healthy. Get him back on the mound.” NOTE: Martinez said Strasburg, who had carpal tunnel surgery on his throwing wrist in August, is “well on his way to open up with us, as if it was a regular spring training.” Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press

  • Representation on world stage not guaranteed for Hearts winner this year

    One of the main carrots for the winning team at the Canadian women's curling championship is not guaranteed this year. Normally the Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion represents Canada on the world stage later in the season. But that tradition may be skipped in 2021 given the recent cancellation of the world playdowns, originally planned for late March in Switzerland. In its Hearts media guide, Curling Canada said the national champions would represent Canada if the world championship was rescheduled for this season. But that appears to be a long shot. The World Curling Federation has said it's more realistic that a replacement event is created for next season — likely in early autumn — and that it would serve as the main Olympic qualifier for the 2022 Beijing Games. If that's the case, the Hearts winner would be "factored into Canada's efforts to qualify a four-player women's team for the Beijing Games," according to the guide. "I think we just need to figure out what the WCF is going to do," Nolan Thiessen, Curling Canada's director of broadcast, marketing, innovation and event presentation, told The Canadian Press on a video call this week. "We have to ultimately see how it fits with everyone's schedule as well because it's obviously so important for Curling Canada to make sure that we go there (to a world championship) and we get a top-six (finish) and get directly into the Games. "That one is play it by ear and see what the WCF does before we officially (announce) what we're going to do." In an email Friday, WCF media head Christopher Hamilton said that there had been no new developments since the world championship was cancelled on Feb. 8. There was no mention of future representation on the world stage in Curling Canada's news release ahead of the Hearts, which was to begin Friday night in a bubble setting at Calgary's Markin MacPhail Centre. Curling Canada did note that the Hearts champions would get a berth in the 2021 Olympic Trials in November and earn $100,000 of the $300,000 total purse. The winners also get to return to the 2022 Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., as Team Canada. It's the second straight year that the women's world championship had to be cancelled. The 2020 event in Prince George, B.C., was scrubbed last March. The WCF said that Swiss health authorities did not provide permission for the March 19-28 event in Schaffhausen due to the pandemic and concerns around the spread of new variants. The men's world championship is set for April 2-11, one of six events in the Calgary bubble. The top six finishers at the worlds will secure Olympic berths for their respective countries. If China doesn't finish in the top six, it will qualify automatically as host. A last-chance qualifier is planned for December to fill out the 10-country field for the Beijing Games next February. Teams skipped by Rachel Homan and Kevin Koe represented Canada at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018. Neither rink reached the podium. Canada's John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes won gold in mixed doubles, a discipline that made its Olympic debut in South Korea. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • NHL Outdoors in Canada? Here are 3 dream destinations

    Three destinations in Western Canada the league could consider if it ever decided to bring NHL Outdoors north of the border.

  • Raptors rookie Flynn first player this season to play in G League and NBA in same day

    Not long after playing 33 minutes in the Raptors 905 victory over Salt Lake City on Thursday in Florida, Malachi Flynn was the only passenger on a private luxury jet headed to Milwaukee. The Toronto Raptors rookie guard is the first player this season to complete the double: playing in G League and NBA games on the same day. The private plane allowed Flynn to avoid a quarantine after being recalled. "It was the smallest plane I've ever been on, but it was nice to have the whole thing to myself, just the pilot and co-pilot. It was cool," said Flynn, who was tested for COVID-19 just before boarding. The 22-year-old, picked 29th overall in last year's NBA draft, is on a two-way deal, which allows him to split time between the Raptors and their G League affiliate. He was assigned to Raptors 905 on Feb. 3. Playing two games in one day was more commonplace when Raptors 905 was a short drive away in Mississauga, Ont. But the global pandemic forced the G League to play a shortened season in a bubble — affectionately known as the "Gubble" — at Walt Disney World just outside Orlando. Flynn, who scored a G League season-high 35 points on Monday, was recalled to help fill in for Kyle Lowry. Toronto's veteran guard sat out Thursday's 110-96 win at Milwaukee with a sprained left thumb, and was expected to miss Friday's game at Minnesota before the injury will be reassessed. Flynn learned on the bus back to the hotel after Thursday's win (an 11:30 a.m. start) that he was being recalled, but was initially told he'd meet the team in Minnesota. "Then like 10 minutes later (Raptors 905 GM Chad Sanders) asked if I wanted to go straight to Milwaukee, and I said 'Yes, of course,'" Flynn said Thursday night. "I had about 30 minutes to pack my bag. So crazy, just non-stop, didn't even get a real meal, so that's what I'm looking forward to right now. A crazy day for sure." Flynn, who arrived at Fiserv Forum about 40 minutes before tipoff, played five minutes in the NBA game. The Tacoma, Wash., native has averaged 20.8 points and 34.4 minutes in six Raptors 905 games, and said he was appreciating the chance to develop in the G League. "It just let me get into a flow a little bit," Flynn said. "I was able to play a lot of minutes and get reps in, different areas of my game to be able to work on, and just be out there and grow, and have a lot of opportunity to do different things. So I think it was really just an opportunity to get better in general." The Raptors have had huge success with their G League affiliate. Raptors 905 was recently named the G League's franchise of the year for the 2019-20 season, based on three core pillars: "Compete with intensity, lead with integrity, and inspire play." In five seasons, the 905 have been huge in the development of several key Raptors players including Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell and Montreal's Chris Boucher. Siakam earned the G League Finals MVP award when he led the 905 to a championship in 2017. Boucher was was named league MVP and defensive player of the year in 2019, becoming the first player to earn both honours in the same season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • How 3 doctors invited to Super Bowl LV saved a woman's life on the flight home

    “It was the right people, in the right specialty, at the right time."