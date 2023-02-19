Edey has 21st double-double as No. 3 Purdue tops Ohio State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had 26 points and 11 rebounds for his 21st double-double this season to lead No. 3 Purdue past Ohio State 82-55 on Sunday.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 11 points and David Jenkins Jr. added nine points for the Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten). Mason Gillis contributed seven points and 10 rebounds for Purdue, which had a 44-21 rebounding edge.

Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13) with 20 points. Sean McNeil added 10 points for Ohio State, which lost its eighth consecutive game.

Purdue shot 50% while holding Ohio State to 40%.

The Boilermakers pulled away in the second half by outscoring the Buckeyes 44-26, leading by as many as 31 points. Edey scored 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting in the first half to help Purdue to a 38-29 halftime lead. Edey had a rebound dunk just before intermission.

Purdue did most of its damage from the foul line in the first half as Ohio State committed 13 fouls. The Boilermakers made 15 of 19 free throws and 10 of 23 shots in the opening half.

The Buckeyes were without starting forward Zed Key, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ free fall continues, losing for the 13th time in the last 14 games. The slide started with a 71-69 loss to Purdue on Jan. 5.

Purdue: After dropping three of their last four games, the Boilermakers were able to get back on track against the struggling Buckeyes. With his eighth rebound on Sunyda, Edey became the second Purdue player after Joe Barry Carroll to have at least 1,250 points and 750 rebounds by the end of his junior season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Following a 14-point loss at Maryland on Thursday, Purdue rebounded with a victory over Ohio State. However, Purdue likely will drop a couple of spots when the new rankings are released Monday.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Penn State on Thursday

Purdue: At Indiana on Saturday.

