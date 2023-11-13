Ederson withdraws from Brazil squad in latest Man City injury blow

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has become the latest player to be struck down by injury after the goalkeeper was forced to withdraw from Brazil's squad.

The South Americans face two crucial World Cup qualifiers this month, away to Colombia on Thursday night before a clash with defending champions Argentina.

Brazil boss Fernando Diniz already faces a dilemma over Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, who has been called up for assessment on his injury. Neymar, Casemiro and Richarlison are other key players unavailable for this round of matches.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Ederson would sit out the qualifiers due to a foot injury picked up in the Premier League draw against Chelsea.

Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento has been called up as his replacement.

Ederson's injury adds to a mounting list of problems for City, who face Liverpool in just under a fortnight's time when the international break ends.

Nathan Ake and John Stones recently picked up issues which saw them able to name only eight substitutes on their bench at Stamford Bridge. Sergio Gomez and Kevin De Bruyne were also missing.

"Kevin is long-term, John was injured unfortunately," Pep Guardiola said afterwards. "Nathan was injured. The rest are OK.

"I like to work with a small (group). It's so tough if five, six, seven players don't play, they don't like that. It's what it is. If we have injuries, it's unlucky, but we have done all the time. For many years we've had this type of squad."