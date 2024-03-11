Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to miss up to a month with thigh injury

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson looks likely to miss the champions’ crucial title clash with Arsenal later this month after suffering a thigh injury at Liverpool.

The PA news agency understands the Brazilian is facing a three to four-week lay-off after being forced off in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Anfield following a clash with Darwin Nunez in which he conceded a penalty.

Ederson stayed on the field for the resulting spot-kick, from which Alexis Mac Allister scored to cancel out John Stones’ opener, but needed to be substituted soon after.

Ederson has suffered a thigh injury (Peter Byrne/PA)

City, who are one point behind joint-leaders Arsenal and Liverpool, are due to face the Gunners in their next Premier League outing in just under three weeks, on March 31.

He could also be ruled out of the visit of Aston Villa the following Wednesday.

Number two Stefan Ortega is likely to deputise for this Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Newcastle, while the injury would also make Ederson unavailable for Brazil’s friendly with England at Wembley on March 23.