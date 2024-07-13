Ederson to Liverpool: The £38m Summer Transfer Saga That Won’t Die

This one won’t go away until the summer window ends I reckon. In the world of football transfers, sagas are nothing new. This summer, it appears that Ederson from Atalanta might just be the Gravenberch from Bayern link—a story that persists throughout the window. Unlike last summer, when it was clear that Liverpool had their sights set on Ryan Gravenberch, this time, the enthusiasm from Anfield seems absent despite Ederson’s apparent eagerness to make the switch. This might be a fan manifestation more than anything.

Ederson’s Defensive Prowess: A Case for Liverpool

One can’t ignore Ederson’s impressive challenge success rate, standing at a significant 69.8%. In comparison, Wataru Endo of Liverpool boasts a challenge success rate of 32.8%, which pales in comparison to Ederson’s efficiency. Ederson comoeted for 63 in the league and Endo competed for 61. So despite a ot less minutes for the Japanese’s international, the stats are comparable. This statistical edge suggests that Ederson’s defensive skills could indeed be a valuable asset for Liverpool, especially in a defensive midfield role where reliability in winning tackles is paramount.

Physically, Ederson also stands out. His metrics in terms of physicality and athleticism are decent, which could bring an additional layer of robustness to Liverpool’s midfield. In a team known for its high press and physical demands under Jürgen Klopp, Ederson’s attributes could align well with the club’s playing philosophy.

Passing Metrics: A Closer Look

However, not all statistics paint a rosy picture for Ederson. His pass completion rate is lower than Endo’s, with Ederson completing 83.6% of his passes compared to Endo’s 88.0%. This discrepancy indicates that while Ederson may excel defensively, his reliability with the ball isn’t as strong. This is a crucial factor considering Liverpool’s emphasis on ball retention and quick, precise passing in their build-up play.

Furthermore, Ederson’s on-the-ball metrics are less than stellar. This isn’t entirely surprising given Gian Piero Gasperini’s tactical setup at Atalanta, which often prioritises direct play and quick transitions over patient, possession-based football. As a result, Ederson’s numbers in passing and ball progression might not fully reflect his capabilities in a system more suited to his strengths. How can you compare when a system goes man for man in midfield on the front foot?

The Transfer Fee and Liverpool’s Need for a Midfielder

The reported transfer fee for Ederson seems reasonable (a reported £38m). In the current market, where prices can be inflated, a fair valuation makes this potential move financially sound for Liverpool. However, despite this, there hasn’t been a concrete move from Liverpool to secure Ederson’s services. This reluctance might stem from Liverpool’s focus on acquiring a defensive-minded midfielder who excels in possession—a profile that Ederson doesn’t completely fit. Nevertheless, with the transfer window still open, this link is unlikely to disappear. Liverpool fans are clamouring for a defensive midfielder, and Ederson’s name might continue to circulate as an option until the deadline.

A Transfer That Could Linger

As the summer transfer window progresses, Ederson’s potential move to Liverpool remains a topic of speculation. His defensive strengths make a compelling case, but questions around his passing reliability and on-the-ball proficiency keep the Reds from fully committing. In essence, Ederson could very well be the transfer saga that lingers until the window shuts. Liverpool’s search for a midfield anchor continues, and until they secure their target, the rumour mill will keep Ederson’s name in the mix, much like Gravenberch’s persistent links last year.