Ederson fancies Man City's chances of winning famous treble

Ederson believes Manchester City can make this their greatest ever season by winning a famous treble.

City can reduce Premier League leaders Arsenal's advantage to five points by beating bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Saturday, with the Gunners taking on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side then face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

City travel to Bavaria for the second leg on April 19 and face Sheffield United in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley three days later.

Goalkeeper Ederson thinks the Premier League champions have a great chance of getting their hands on all three trophies.

The Brazil international told Sky Sports: "I think for me personally it has been a good season but for the team as well.

"We are still in three competitions and that is really important. We are still capable of winning them all.

"In the Premier League, we are behind Arsenal but with a game in hand and a game against them at home, so we are still in the race. In the Champions League, we have a really difficult game against Bayern Munich, a good team with experience in the competition.

"In the FA Cup, we are facing a Sheffield United team that are having a really good season in the Championship.

"But we are still alive in all those competitions and the team feels in a good way. We started the season really well, had that little dip, but now it feels like we are back to our best, and if we keep that up until the end of the season, I think we have a really good chance in all three competitions."