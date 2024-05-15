Ederson decision 'hard to fathom' says brain injury charity as Man City decision criticised

Brain injury charity Headway say it is “hard to fathom” why Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was not immediately substituted after his collision with Tottenham defender Cristian Romero.

Ederson required lengthy treatment on the pitch after being involved in a nasty collision with Romero during Tuesday night’s game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which City won 2-0 to go back top of the Premier League.

The Brazilian continued to play after he was assessed by City doctors, but was replaced by Stefan Ortega a few minutes later.

Brain injury charity Headway have voiced their concern at the incident and, even though Pep Guardiola says Ederson did not suffer a concussion, believe the goalkeeper should have been subbed immediately.

“The concern from players of both teams in the immediate aftermath of the injury, as well as from the medical team and the fact a stretcher was brought onto the pitch, would suggest a clear concern for Ederson’s wellbeing,” Luke Griggs, chief executive of Headway, told Standard Sport.

“The fact that he was not immediately removed would suggest a concussion was not suspected, this is hard to understand especially as symptoms can be delayed in their presentation.

“While we were relieved to see the player taken off a few minutes later, it is hard to fathom why this was not an immediate decision.

“It is yet another example of when a temporary concussion substitute would have been helpful.

“Ederson’s angry reaction is no surprise given the competitive nature of players who want to take part in massive games like this one, though his reaction underscores the need to take such decisions out of the players’ hands.”

Ederson, who was unhappy at being taken off, was sporting a shiner under his right eye, but Guardiola stressed the 30-year-old was not deemed to have been concussed.

“Ederson did not have concussion, he had a problem with his eye,” said the City manager. “He could not see properly, so the doctor said I should change.”

Ederson now faces a nervous wait to see if he is fit for the final game of the season, against West Ham on Sunday.