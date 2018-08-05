Eden Hazard to Real Madrid transfer rumours intensify after Chelsea star requests extra day off

Eden Hazard continues to be linked with Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard has asked Chelsea for an extra day off as speculation continues to swirl over a big-money transfer to Real Madrid.

The Belgian superstar was due to report back for duty today for Chelsea’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City at Wembley.

Hazard would not have played in the fixture but was originally pencilled in for a watching brief and to join up with the rest of his team-mates for the annual curtain-raiser.

However, new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has revealed the Los Galacticos target has requested an additional day of vacation time before heading back to Cobham.

READ MORE: Meet West Brom’s bizarre Boiler Man mascot

READ MORE: Gossip – Mourinho in panic mode at Man Utd

Showdown talks are expected to take place between the pair tomorrow as Sarri attempts to put an end to Hazard’s public flirtation with Madrid.

“We didn’t talk about this,” the Italian said when asked about Hazard’s long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s new era under Maurizio Sarri begins at Wembley with the Italian facing his friend and admirer Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

“We talked only about ‘can I arrive on Monday instead of Sunday? In this moment there is no problem for Hazard.”

Hazard, along with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, has long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He looked to be edging closer to a move to Spain this summer while revealing he is ready to move on from Chelsea.

Eden Hazard was due back today, but in a phone call to Maurizio Sarri on Thursday he was given permission to return tomorrow. — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) August 4, 2018





“After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after this World Cup,” he said.

“I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision – if they want me to go. You know my preferred destination.”

Story Continues

The transfer deadline for English clubs to sign players shuts on Thursday, however Spanish clubs have an extended window to put added pressure on Chelsea in their bid to keep the duo.



