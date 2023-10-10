Eden Hazard is a Premier League icon – his Real Madrid decline was painful to watch

Few players in the history of the Premier League can top Eden Hazard at his very best - PA/Mike Egerton

Eden Hazard was the best player in the Premier League for most, if not all, of the seven years he spent there, and it was his apparent indifference to that status which makes his legacy less stable – and also just that little bit more beguiling.

Hazard has announced his retirement at the tender age of 32, leaving the game wanting more. Not at Real Madrid where his £98 million move was arguably, in terms of euros paid to influence exerted, one of the worst the club have ever agreed. Nevertheless, Hazard at his Chelsea peak was a footballer who could dribble the ball and dart past opponents in ways that made very capable defenders look helpless. He was a player whom people would – in the truest sense of the phrase – pay to watch.

The injuries that stole what should have been the best years from this great Belgium international, might well have come from those tackles aimed at Hazard, from opponents who could not match the speed of his feet.

Hazard was, at his best, an exhilarating talent. Small but strong and so skilful that once he had broken the first line then defensive chaos would often ensue. At Chelsea he scored some of the great goals of the era, including a classic against Arsenal at the Matthew Harding end of Stamford Bridge in Feb 2020. Among the highlights was a Francis Coquelin attempted tackle on Hazard that looked like a man trying, and failing, to board a runaway golf cart.

Hazard was a great improviser and strong on either foot, although it was his right that he preferred. He was fast and what there was of him was strong. In the end, his game was mainly about the feint or deception that drew the commitment from the defender.

When he won the first of two league titles at Chelsea in 2014-2015, his third season in English football, he was, by some distance, the outstanding player in the Premier League. This was Jose Mourinho’s second season of his second spell at Chelsea and Hazard, winning the PFA and FWA individual awards that year, was his preeminent player. This was in the heart of the dominance of the Ballon d’Or by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but Hazard, eighth in that list in 2015, and just 24, looked well placed to be at the tip of the next generation. It would turn out to be his highest finish.

The following season he bombed. The 2015-2016 season was his worst in English football, with just six goals for Chelsea, of which there were just four in the Premier League. The first did not come until April. Mourinho had long since been sacked. Just as abruptly as Hazard’s form had disappeared so it returned the following season under Antonio Conte when Chelsea regained the title. Hazard’s goalscoring recommenced and he was injury free.

In an era when the weight of the numbers dominated – the relentless goalscoring of the big two in La Liga – Hazard never looked like he would keep pace. Indeed, it never looked like it mattered that much. His general insouciance about the game, and the pre-match stories about Mario Kart sessions in the dressing room, right up to the last minutes before the bell rang in the tunnel, all fit the character.

It was part of the charm, and an intrinsic element of Hazard’s improvised style. There were no moody goal celebrations that sought to advance the cult of the individual, or answer a criticism.

Hazard was generally always fit for Chelsea. He never played fewer than 30 league games a season, and three times played more than 35. It was Mourinho who prophesied the injury problems that would engulf Hazard at Real. At Chelsea from 2014 to his sacking two and a half years later, it was a familiar post-match lament of Mourinho that not enough protection was afforded to his star player.

“People [are] in love with football in this country so people must be in love with Eden Hazard,” Mourinho said on Jan 1, 2015. “Match after match, he’s being punished by opponents and not being protected by referees. Maybe one day we don’t have Eden Hazard. They kick, and kick, and kick, and kick.”

Mourinho’s observation about the threat to Hazard came after a defeat, and not just any defeat. It was a 5-3 win for Tottenham at White Hart Lane that shocked the title-chasing Chelsea. The defeat would convince Mourinho to see out the title with a much more risk-averse style, and within 12 months he would be sacked when his title defence collapsed. Hazard had four and a half more years at Chelsea until the problems overwhelmed him at Real.

Hazard got his dream move to Real Madrid but it soon turned into a nightmare - Getty Images/Helios de la Rubia

He was the last great trophy signing of the Real Madrid era to be prised from the Premier League. Hazard won the Europa League for the second time in his final game for Chelsea, having played for seven managers in seven years - including temporary appointments. He departed a hero. Although he had joined them seven years earlier when they were the champions of Europe and Chelsea had never got closer than one Champions League semi-final in the intervening years. Real president Florentino Perez’s appetite to do the deal led the club to overpay massively for Hazard.

At Real, Hazard’s decline was painful. A hairline fracture in his right foot cost him three months at the start of his first season. The following March he broke his right ankle and it was the consequent surgeries which effectively ended his career. He was at Real for their most recent Champions League triumph in 2022 and the picture of him ruefully holding the trophy aloft, an afterthought for the photographers, had more than a whiff of sadness about it.

This was, after all, one of the world’s best players and significantly younger than the likes of Luka Modric and Karim Benzema. By the time Real won the final in May, Hazard had played just 17 minutes over two Champions League knockout games as a substitute since the group stages.

He is one of the greatest generation of Belgium footballers of which seven have more than 100 caps and one more – Kevin De Bruyne – has 99. An interesting debate as to whether Hazard or De Bruyne, born six months apart, is the greatest player the country has ever seen. For some De Bruyne has the edge with the consistency and the trophies won and he is, indeed, a glorious player whom few could rival. Even so, Hazard is one of them. Something about the way he made the difficult look so easy.