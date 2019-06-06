Eden Hazard: Chelsea and Real Madrid 'agree fee' for Belgium star

Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid is edging closer after a fee was agreed for the forward, according to reports.

La Liga giants Real have long been interested in the Belgian star’s services and Chelsea have had to ward them off regularly in recent years.

But Hazard confessed, after scoring twice in Chelsea’s Europa League final triumph against Arsenal, that he was imminently set to leave the club.

And it appears a ‘dream’ move to the Spanish capital to play under former France icon Zinedine Zidane is on the horizon.

The Guardian reports a fee of £88.5m has been agreed between the two clubs, although that could rise due to add-ons.

That move was all-but forced on the west London club as Hazard’s deal has just one year remaining.

Hazard celebrates after celebrates after scoring in the Europa League final (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

But the move comes at an uncomfortable time for them, with a transfer ban looming as well as the seemingly imminent departure of coach Maurizio Sarri.

Recruited from Napoli last summer after a prolonged pursuit of the Italian, Sarri now seems destined to return to Italy after a season laced with criticism.

He helped Chelsea to third place and a Europa League victory, but Serie A giants Juventus are keen to recruit him to replace Massimiliano Allegri.

And with a transfer ban on the horizon, any plans to further replace Hazard could be scuppered.

But reports on Wednesday also suggested the Blues could have their ban extended if they attempt to use an appeal to postpone the ban.

Christian Pulisic, signed in January and loaned back to Dortmund for the remainder of the season, will be seen as his most likely replacement if the ban does take effect.

