Eden Empire Sets Date to Commence Trading on the CSE

Eden Empire Inc
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) (the "Company" or "Eden") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading effective at the open of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on Monday, January 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "EDEN".

Eden Empire, using its award winning and established nationwide brand will operate retail cannabis stores in Canada and the United States. The Company has the intention to expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a fully integrated cannabis product company in various states throughout the US.

Gerry Trapasso, Director & CEO, commented, "We have strategically positioned Eden to access a niche market in the cannabis sector. We look forward to beginning the rollout of our retail stores in key locations across Canada and the US. In a highly competitive industry, Eden will use its experienced management team, unique street-style branding and top-tier procurement, to stand out against our competitors."

Gerry Trapasso, CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About Eden Empire

Eden Empire is in the business of investments and operations in the cannabis sector and engaging in retail cannabis sales. Eden Empire intends to expand its retail operations in Canada and to expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a fully integrated cannabis product company in the United States.

Eden Empire has an award winning and established nationwide brand, including a substantial intellectual property portfolio, and a dedicated management team with extensive cannabis industry experience. Upon completion of Eden Empire's currently intended acquisitions, and approval to operate its retail locations, the Company is expected to have a significant retail cannabis footprint in Canada and Michigan. Retail cannabis operations are an emerging sector with significant cash flow potential.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", “upon” "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to receiving final listing approval, trading of the Eden Shares, conversion of Eden Debentures and the requisite corporate law and regulatory approvals in respect thereof, and proposed future transactions Eden Empire may undertake and their expected timing.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Eden Empire to control or predict, that may cause Eden Empire's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: Eden Empire may not obtain the requisite regulatory approvals and may not begin operating cannabis retail or cultivation and processing operations; that the actual use of proceeds may differ from those currently stated; the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. Eden Empire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: For further information or should you have any questions, please feel free to email us at investors@edenempire.com.


Latest Stories

  • Zdeno Chara parts ways with Bruins to sign with Capitals

    Zdeno Chara is leaving the team he has captained for the last 14 seasons.

  • Despite injury, Kyler Murray says he's going to play Sunday in big game for Cardinals' playoff hopes

    Kyler Murray is confident he'll be starting for Arizona on Sunday.

  • Charles Barkley embarrasses himself once again on 'Inside the NBA' game show 'Who He Play For?'

    Charles Barkley couldn't keep track of NBA player movement in the offseason.

  • Dalvin Cook flies home to Florida after death of his father, reportedly won't play in season finale

    Dalvin Cook's father died at age 46.

  • Terrell Owens says Donovan McNabb was out drinking the night before Super Bowl puking incident

    Terrell Owens says he knows "for a fact" Donovan McNabb was out drinking before Super Bowl XXXIX.

  • Johnny Manziel returns to football for fan-run startup league kicking off in February

    It's the fifth different football league for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

  • Fire sale at Wrigley Field? Ranking the Cubs most likely to be traded next

    The Yu Darvish trade raised eyebrows around the league and signaled the Chicago Cubs could be willing to part with any and all veteran stars. Who should your team call about?

  • Browns close facility after more positive COVID tests, but expect close contacts who missed Jets game to return Thursday

    The Browns are in a must-win situation, but expect to have key players return.

  • NFL Week 17 picks: Trying to figure out the wild scenarios for the season's crazy final week

    If you can handicap what each team has to play for in the finale, you might find an edge.

  • A way too early look at the 2021 fantasy football season

    It's never too early to start thinking about the 2021 fantasy football season.

  • Fantasy Hockey Draft Prep: Previewing the forwards

    Let's continue our fantasy hockey positional previews with the most important position: Forwards.

  • Longtime Pacers executive Donnie Walsh announces retirement

    INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime Indiana Pacers executive Donnie Walsh, the architect of the franchise's turnaround, announced his retirement on Wednesday.The 79-year-old Walsh first told The Indianapolis Star of his intention to retire.“Over my 30-year relationship with Donnie, I have been amazed to watch him help lead this organization to what it has become," team owner Herb Simon said in a statement. “He was certainly the right leader at the right time, and the invaluable wisdom and counsel he has provided over the decades extend well beyond the lines of the basketball court."Walsh came to Indiana as an assistant coach in 1984, joining a franchise that had never won a playoff game during its NBA history.Two years later, Walsh was promoted to general manager.He made his biggest splash in 1987, defying the wishes of a basketball-crazed state to pass on high school and college star Steve Alford to select Reggie Miller. It didn't take Miller long to turn the draft-night boos into cheers.Walsh continued building the Pacers with solid draft picks and shrewd moves. Indiana won its first playoff game in 1987, its first playoff series in 1994 and after reaching the Eastern Conference finals four times between 1994 and 1999, the Pacers finally won the 1999-2000 conference crown. But the Los Angeles Lakers won the championship in six games.Eventually, Walsh was given the titles of CEO and team president, which he held until leaving to return to his hometown, New York, as the Knicks' president of basketball operations.Walsh resigned as New York's decision-maker in June 2011 but continued to serve as a consultant with the Knicks for one more year. In June 2012, the Pacers brought back Walsh as president of basketball operations, succeeding Larry Bird.When Bird returned to the team a year later, Walsh continued to work as a consultant.“I owe him an incredible debt of gratitude," Simon said. “While he may be stepping away, Donnie will always be part of the Pacers family and I am personally excited for him as he transitions to his next chapter.”Walsh played at North Carolina for coach Frank McGuire and was a senior captain on Dean Smith's first team in 1961-62. He was drafted by the San Francisco Warriors in 1962 but never played in the NBA, choosing instead to start a coaching career that included 12 years as McGuire's assistant at South Carolina.Denver Nuggets coach Larry Brown hired Walsh as an assistant in 1977, and Walsh was promoted to coach during the 1978-79 season. Walsh went 60-82 before he was replaced by Doug Moe just 31 games into the 1980-81 season. Walsh spent one more season in Denver as an assistant before heading to Indiana.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Atlético extends Liga lead after Real Madrid draws at Elche

    BARCELONA, Spain — Luis Suárez led Atlético Madrid to a 1-0 victory over Getafe in the 500th game for coach Diego Simeone, extending its Spanish league lead after Real Madrid drew 1-1 at Elche on Wednesday.The Uruguay striker used a powerful and precise header to send Yannick Carrasco’s lob from a free kick into the lower corner of Getafe’s net in the 20th minute. It was Suárez’s eighth goal in the league this season since leaving Barcelona for one of its top rivals.Atlético’s third win in a row left it two points above Madrid, which saw its five-game league winning streak end at Elche. Atlético also has two games in hand on Madrid.Simeone has transformed Atlético into one of the top teams in Europe since the former player returned to the club to become its coach nine years ago. He has guided it to two Europa League titles, one Spanish league, one Copa del Rey, along with two Champions League final appearances.“We have always gone forward game by game since the day I arrived so we can focus on the present,” Simeone said. “I always wanted to come back and help the club grow.”Atlético midfielder Jorge “Koke” Resurrección has been with Simeone from the start.“It’s incredible for a coach to have been at one place for so long,” said Koke. “He has given so much stability to the club. I hope that he has 500 more to go.”MADRID SLIPSMadrid looked ready to romp early in the match at promoted Elche.Marcelo had already hit the crossbar before Luka Modric put the defending champions ahead in the 20th. Elche goalkeeper Édgar Badía did well to push a blistering strike by Marco Asensio onto his bar, only for the rebound to fall to Modric to head in.Madrid, however, failed to capitalize on its superior play for the rest of the first half, and a penalty plus some great saves by Badía ended up costing Zinedine Zidane’s side two points.Dani Carvajal gave away the penalty when he clung to Antonio Barragán’s shirt in the area, sending Fidel Chaves to the spot to beat Thibaut Courtois and equalize in the 52nd.Lucas Boye almost put Elche ahead when he grazed the upright in the 63rd. Madrid then pressed for the winner, but Badía denied Carvajal and smothered Sergio Ramos’ effort from close range.Eden Hazard came on late as a Madrid substitute for his first action after a month sidelined with his latest injury.NO TRIPPIERAtlético was without England defender Kieran Trippier, who missed his first match due to his 10-week suspension by the English Football Association for breaking betting rules.The alleged misconduct, denied by Trippier, happened in July 2019 — the month the England international left Tottenham for Atletico — and was linked to information about his transfer being used for betting.“I find it unfair that Atlético Madrid is harmed and the English federation, which made the decision, is benefited,” Simeone said about the suspension. “We will speak with Trippier in the coming days and we hope that his ban can be reduced.”Sime Vrsaljko took Trippier’s place as right wingback after returning from a long injury layoff following knee surgery.ASPAS AGAINIago Aspas scored his competition-leading ninth goal of the season to double Celta Vigo’s lead in a 2-1 win over last-place Huesca.Celta has won five and drawn one since the arrival of coach Eduardo Coudet in late November, lifting it from the relegation zone into eighth place.THREE RED CARDSJorge Molina scored with two minutes remaining to give Granada a 2-1 win over Valencia in a match that included the sending off of three players.Valencia lost Jason Remeseiro to his second yellow card in the 70th and Gonçalo Guedes to a direct red three minutes later. Granada’s Domingos Duarte also got a straight red in the 76th.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJoseph Wilson, The Associated Press

  • 49ers sign Gould to new deal, place him on COVID-19 list

    The San Francisco 49ers locked up their kicker for the next two seasons and found one for this week.The Niners signed Robbie Gould to a renegotiated contract that keeps him on the team through 2022 with a guaranteed contract at a reduced rate from his current deal. Gould was also placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday and will miss the season finale against Seattle.“It was great to lock up Robbie,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I didn’t feel like we were going to lose him, so I’m just glad we were able to work out something that helped both sides, helps the organization and is good for Robbie, too. So, I think we all felt real good about that.”The 49ers still needed a kicker for this week and signed Tristan Vizcaino, who had spent time on Minnesota’s practice squad this season. Vizcaino is expected to clear coronavirus protocols in time to practice on Friday.The Niners also will have a change at long snapper with Taybor Pepper on the COVID-19 list. Colin Holba was signed to take his place.The 49ers faced a Saturday deadline to exercise an option on the final two years of a four-year, $19 million contract Gould signed before last season. The new deal will give Gould a guaranteed $7.25 million the next two seasons, according to ESPN, but save the team money on the tight 2021 salary cap.It also takes one task off the off-season to-do list for the Niners (6-9), who hope to rebound following a difficult 2020 season.“You need a kicker and you want a good one and we have a kicker and we have a good one,” Shanahan said. “You have to make all those decisions financially that affect every other one, but if you decide to move on from a good kicker like Robbie, you’ve got to be willing to get worse or spend close to the same money to try to stay the same. So, that’s, to me, a pretty easy decision."The 38-year-old Gould made 19 of 23 field goals and 36 of 38 extra points this season. He had been extremely accurate before faltering last week with a missed extra point and two field goals in a 20-12 win over Arizona.Gould has connected on 114 of 129 field goal attempts in his four seasons in San Francisco, with his 88.4% success rate the best in franchise history. He’s eighth in franchise history in scoring (474 points) and ranks fourth in the NFL in made field goals the past four seasons.In his 16-year career, Gould has made 400 of 462 field goal attempts (86.6%), fifth-best in NFL history among kickers with at least 100 field goals.NOTES: The 49ers opened the practice window on OL Tom Compton. ... WR Brandon Aiyuk (ankle), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), LT Trent Williams (elbow), DL Jordan Willis (ankle), WR Deebo Samuel (ankle), CB Richard Sherman (calf), CB K’Waun Williams (shin), LB Mark Nzeocha (illness) and DL Kevin Givens (family matter) didn’t practice.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • Eichel draws on NFL Bills' success to motivate NHL Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel doesn’t have to search far back or long to see what it’s like to win in Buffalo. The Sabres captain need only look to members of the NFL's Buffalo Bills — owners Terry and Kim Pegula’s other major sports franchise — to draw inspiration. “It’s been pretty cool to see the city get behind them and be excited about their group and what they’re doing and the potential they have,” Eichel said on a video conference call Wednesday, a day before the Sabres report for the start of training camp. “I think it’s definitely motivation for us. We want to be successful. We want to produce a winning team and be in the playoffs.” The tables have most definitely turned in Buffalo, where the Bills were once considered the city’s weak link during a 17-year post-season drought spanning 2000-16. While the Bills have won their first AFC East title since 1995 and preparing to make their their third playoff appearance in four seasons, the Sabres are in the midst of a nine-year post-season drought — the NHL’s longest active streak and one short of matching the league record. Eichel has been with the Sabres for five of those seasons since being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft. And he’s driven on doing his best to make sure this upcoming coronavirus pandemic-altered, 56-game, division-play only season ends with a different result. “Yeah, I think I’m for sure still fed up with losing,” Eichel said, repeating the frustrations he voiced in May when the Sabres (30-31-8) fell less than one winning percentage point short of qualifying for the Eastern Conference's 12th and final expanded playoff berth. “I think I’ve tried to harness that as much as I can use that in a productive manner to try to get better prepared for the season and obviously try to change that." He and the Sabres have had plenty of time to prepare since they last took the ice on March 9, when Dominik Kahun scored the decisive shootout goal in a 3-2 win over Washington. It just so happens, Buffalo will open the season with consecutive home games against the Capitals starting on Jan. 14. Much has changed with the Sabres following yet another tumultuous off-season in which general manager Jason Botterill was unexpectedly fired in June and replaced by former NHL player Kevyn Adams, who has no previous front-office experience. Adams, Buffalo's third GM since Darcy Regier was fired in 2013, has quickly placed his stamp on the Ralph Krueger-coached team with two major moves this past fall. First, he acquired veteran Eric Staal in a trade with Minnesota to address Buffalo’s need of an established second-line centre. Adams then upgraded the Eichel-centered first line by signing, Taylor Hall, the NHL’s 2018 MVP and the most high-profile forward on the free agent market, to a one-year $8 million contract. “He’s somebody who obviously has super high-end talent,” Eichel said of Hall. “It was obviously an exciting moment for our franchise, for the city. He’s in the top calibre of players in our league and MVP for a reason. I think he’s going to bring a lot to our group.” The addition of Hall, a six-time 20-goal-scorer, should help draw attention away from Eichel, who is coming off a career year in which he finished with 36 goals and 78 points in 68 games. Hall and Staal should also upgrade the Sabres offensive depth after the team over-relied on a top line — rounded out by Sam Reinhart and rookie Victor Olofsson — that accounted for 78 of the team’s 193 goals last season. It won’t be easy for the Sabres, who were thrust into a newly formed East Division featuring six or eight teams who made the playoffs last season. The division includes Pittsburgh and Washington, who have won three of the past five Stanley Cup titles, plus Boston, last season’s President’s Trophy winners. NOTES: The Sabres assigned Jean-Sebastien Dea to AHL Rochester a day after the journeyman forward cleared waivers. ... Buffalo’s camp roster includes ninth-year centre Riley Sheahan, who was signed to a professional tryout contract. Sheahan had eight goals and 15 points in 66 games with Edmonton last season. ___ For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Wawrow, The Associated Press

  • Wisconsin wins Duke's Mayo Bowl, promptly shatters trophy in celebration

    This is every third-rate bowl sponsor’s dream scenario.

  • Darlow frustrates Liverpool in 0-0 draw at Newcastle

    NEWCASTLE, England — Goalkeeper Karl Darlow pulled off a string of saves to help Newcastle hold Liverpool to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday as the defending champion's vaunted attacking trio came up empty.Mohamed Salah missed two good chances when he had just Darlow to beat, and strike-partner Roberto Firmino saw two headers saved at St. James’ Park.Three days after struggling West Bromwich Albion earned a point at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s team was frustrated once again, although Darlow needed some help in the form of a late goal-line clearance from Fabian Schar to deny Sadio Mane and maintain the stalemate.Liverpool has now won only two of eight league away games this season but still tops the table, three points ahead of Manchester United.Liverpool could have taken the lead 11 minutes before the break when Salah beat the offside trap to control the ball in front of the advancing Darlow, who got his hand on the Egyptian's shot to steer it wide of the post. The goalkeeper then produced a fine reaction save in stoppage time to repel Firmino’s header from point-blank range.Salah had another chance to break the deadlock in the 67th when he was played in by Firmino but directed his effort past the upright.Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker then had to pull off a diving save of his own 11 minutes from time when Ciaran Clark met Matt Ritchie’s free kick with a downward header.Liverpool nearly scored moments later when Darlow pushed the ball away onto Mane's leg and Schar had to hack the ball off his line before the forward could tap into an empty net.Darlow then clawed away another Firmino header near the end to preserve his clean sheet.It was the only Premier League game played Wednesday after Fulham recorded a number of coronavirus cases and its match at Tottenham had to be postponed.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Bet on Rams’ Cam Akers next season

    Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don Discuss the RB situation in Los Angeles, including why fantasy managers should take a chance on the former Seminole in 2021.

  • BC coach Jeff Hafley breaks down Notre Dame ahead of its Rose Bowl date with Alabama | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel spoke with Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley about his experience coaching against Notre Dame and what the Irish need to do to have success in the Rose Bowl against #1 Alabama.

  • St-Pierre still thinks about fighting again but the thought usually doesn't last long

    At 39, former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre still looks like he just walked off the cover of a fitness magazine. And the competitive juices still flow, despite the fact the native of St-Isidore, Que., officially retired in February 2019 and has fought just once in seven years. "If you ask me in the middle of training, I'll be like 'Hell yeah, bring it on. I'll do it,'" St-Pierre, who last fought in November 2017, said of a return to action. "Then after I go home, I'm like 'I'm too old for this.' Going back into a drama and stuff, it will be a lot of things to consider — the weight class, where is it, when is it?" Plus St-Pierre, whose induction into the UFC Hall of Fame was announced in May, is not one to think small. "For a fighter and a guy like me the most exciting thing to do, it's also the scariest thing to do," he said. "It's to face someone who seems invincible, someone who's never been beaten … to have a challenge that everybody, even your friends, even your entourage tells you 'Hey you shouldn't do it. You can't do it. It's impossible.' "That's what drives me … That's what gives me the itch to come back," he added. "But the chances are very, very small." That explains the interest in unbeaten former lightweight champion Khabib (The Eagle) Nurmagomedov. St-Pierre says they were unable to make the fight and, with both men retired, the window appears closed. The pandemic hasn't helped. Quoting "The Art of War" by Sun Tzu, St-Pierre says knowing the field of battle is all-important. Unable to train properly or fly in training partners because of pandemic-related restrictions, he says he could be at a disadvantage compared to a possible opponent. St-Pierre (26-2-0) also says he no longer wants to waste energy thinking about things that may not happen. Not to mention he already has plenty on his plate. The MMA icon added to his healthy list of sponsors on Wednesday with news of a deal with Budweiser Zero. The campaign, which also features former NHLer Paul Bissonnette, entails "setting bold goals and making smart choices" for 2021. For St-Pierre, it's a partnership that's a perfect fit. "I don't drink often but when I do drink to celebrate, I drink a lot," he said with a laugh. "That's one of the reasons it's good — it's no alcohol and no sugar so it's more healthy and it tastes good." St-Pierre's current sponsors include Bet99 Sportsbook, Love Hemp, Hydro Revolution (resistance training), Royer (work boots). Protect the Fighter (respirators) and Vincent D'Amerique (clothing), and Jukado mats (for judo and MMA), among others. St-Pierre, who still walks around at 185 pounds, knows his brand is health and fitness. His extensive regimen includes a three-day fast four times a year. "I try to do the best thing I can, according to the resources available that we have now to stay healthy … It's my job to train," he said. He also has his own combat-based workout regimen called Strike and has been working on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" mini-series, continuing his role of mercenary Georges Batroc from the 2014 film "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." And there is the Georges St-Pierre Foundation, created to help stop bullying and promote physical activity in schools. He was in Singapore earlier this year for a guest appearance on an Asian version of "The Apprentice" and is currently in quarantine after a business trip to Dubai. While self-isolating, St-Pierre has been sharing workout tips, including a handstand-based session. Singapore had incredibly strict COVID-19 protocols while Dubai is using technology like widespread temperature sensors to check people, he reports. St-Pierre says he constantly counts himself lucky given the impact of the pandemic. "I don't give myself the right to complain … I feel bad to see what's going on," he said. "A lot of my friends have lost their gyms and stuff like that. It's pretty bad. It sucks. But it makes us remember to never take anything for granted." And, adding climate change to the mix, he hopes that what is happening today will make for better choices in the future. "It makes us realize that sometimes we take everything for granted and we think we are in control of everything. But we are not. Nature is stronger than us," he said. St-Pierre last fought at UFC 217 when he moved up a weight class and dethroned middleweight champion Michael (The Count) Bisping. It marked a comeback after stepping away from the sport in the wake of a split decision win over Johny (Bigg Rigg) Hendricks at UFC 167 in November 2013. At the time the welterweight champion said he needed time away from the demands of MMA. The sport was taking its toll given the obsessive way he trained and prepared. Each opponent was a puzzle to be conquered. While no longer active, St-Pierre still has a large reach. He has three million followers on Instagram and two million on Twitter. In contrast, reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru (The Nigerian Nightmare) Usman has 1.5 million followers on Instagram and 381,100 followers on Twitter. The comparable numbers on middleweight title-holder Israel (The Last Stylebender) Adesanya are four million and 762,500. St-Pierre, who does French commentary on selected UFC cards for RDS, says he enjoys watching "the best guys at what they do," citing the likes of Nurmagomedov, Adesanya, Usman, Jon (Bones) Jones, Dominick Cruz, Demetrious (Mighty Mouse) Johnson and Henry Cejudo.  "They all have something unique that makes them great," he said. St-Pierre, a black belt in karate and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, says he always tries to keep the "white belt mentality" — that there's always something new to learn. He also enjoyed watching former fighters like Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz, who excelled at creating "emotional drama."  Conor McGregor fits both camps. St-Pierre points to McGregor's 13-second knockout of featherweight title-holder Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in December 2015. "He played with his mind so much, Jose Aldo couldn't control himself," he said. "He (started) over-aggressive and was open to the left hand and Conor clipped him." McGregor returns to action on Jan. 23 against Dustin (The Diamond) Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. St-Pierre's entry into the UFC Hall of Fame has been delayed by the pandemic. A UFC spokeswoman said he will be inducted next year alongside the class of 2021. He still ranks No. 1 in the UFC for career strikes landed (2,591), most significant ground strikes landed (461), most takedowns landed (90), control time (2:42:04) and time in top position (2:22:05). His 13 title fight victories and 13 consecutive win are second in UFC history behind Jones (14) and Anderson Silva (16), respectively.  The championship belt from his UFC 94 title defence win over B.J. Penn in January 2009 is now housed in the Canadian Museum of History along with the shorts and gloves that he wore. UFC president Dana White called St-Pierre "a pioneer of Canadian MMA who helped build the sport globally." "He is the most famous athlete to ever come out of Canada and one of the greatest martial artists of all-time," he added.  --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press