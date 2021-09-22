Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2022

Edeline Lee was designing her spring 2022 collection in the midst of last winter’s lockdown and felt it would be wrong to start ordering new fabrics and creating more waste. So she gathered the offcuts laying around in her studio and got creative with mixing more than 50 different fabrics and colors and making the best from what she had. She then connected with an artist from Los Angeles over Zoom and brought her collection alive with a film that features animations of models multiplying, spitting daisies and dancing around in Lee’s fantasy digital world.

The look: Feminine, easygoing dresses and separates in a kaleidoscope of colors embellished with bows, ruffles and ribbons. Lee also made a point to use crinkle-free, sturdy fabrics. She endeavored to offer women quick, one-stop solutions.

Quote of note: “I wanted it to feel like a rainbow of clothes: joyful, abundant and optimistic.”

Key looks: Playful A-line dresses embellished with extra large ruffled collars; color-blocked baby doll mini numbers, and belts-cum-harnesses made feminine by way of pastel-hued crepe ribbons.

Takeaway: Lee achieved what she set out to do from the get-go: fuss-free, optimistic clothes that also have plenty of commercial legs.

