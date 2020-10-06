Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist, dies of cancer at 65

Eddie Van Halen has died of cancer. The guitarist and co-founder of band Van Halen was 65.

His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he said. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from his loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Born in Amsterdam, Van Halen moved to Pasadena, California, in 1962 with his family. He and his brother, drummer Alex Van Halen, played music together growing up, eventually playing around Los Angeles and forming a band in the mid-1970s.

As rock band Van Halen with singer David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony, they released their self-titled debut album in 1978. The album includes early hits "Runnin' with the Devil," "Eruption" and a cover of the Kinks' "You Really Got Me."

The band released 12 studio albums, most recently "A Different Kind of Truth" in 2012.

Eddie Van Halen created his own guitars because of the demands of his playing, which included dive-bomb tremolo blasts, finger-tapped arpeggios and a snare-drum-snappy tone.

"In the past, guitars with my name on them weren't as good as my own," Van Halen told USA TODAY in 2009.

Van Halen topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart once in 1984 with signature song "Jump," from sixth album "1984." They scored other hits throughout the '80s and early '90s, including "Hot for Teacher," "Panama," "Why Can't This Be Love," "When It's Love," and "Finish What Ya Started."

