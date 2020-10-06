Classic Rock Stars Honor Eddie Van Halen With Twitter Tributes

Eddie Van Halen’s innovative music made a powerful impression on millions.

So it’s not surprising that his death on Tuesday at the age of 65 brought out the Twitter tributes from many of his fellow musicians.

Among those who paid tribute to the guitar legend was former bandmate Sammy Hagar, who said the news left him “heartbroken and speechless.”

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. pic.twitter.com/MQMueMF2XO — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 6, 2020

Other artists also honored Van Halen on Twitter....

My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! ...Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVv — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 6, 2020

Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. https://t.co/ExAWzFAEYJ — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 6, 2020

Eddie Van Halen and Neil Peart were just too good for 2020.

We all are

My heart is broken — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) October 6, 2020

I just found out that my guitar hero Eddie had passed away. I have fond memories of the tours we did together! He’s up there shredding!!!! RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/CCLZf1IVsw — Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) October 6, 2020

I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Qs8tsLPANJ — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) October 6, 2020

Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 6, 2020

Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XpcTlPJq9A — Flea (@flea333) October 6, 2020

Oh man, I just heard about Eddie. Fucking hell. I hope Wolfgang and Alex and the rest of his family are doing OK. The greatest of all time has left the building. RIP EVH. — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) October 6, 2020

Sad to hear Eddie Van Halen has passed away. A guitar innovator with a fierce spirit of musical and technical exploration. Prayers and thoughts with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TI4ipeIXbR — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen 🌹 love and condolences to all of Eddie’s family, friends and fans all over the world on behalf of Jack’s family. Here’s a little something special we found ❤️ https://t.co/Y0kY6AXLSK #eddievanhalen #RIPEddieVanHalen — Jack Bruce (@jackbrucemusic) October 6, 2020

I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember how big Van Halen was, especially here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie’s family & friends. pic.twitter.com/PY8fyrx1Lu — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now! pic.twitter.com/XtnL33aGsd — Pantera (@Pantera) October 6, 2020

Related...

Twitter Implodes Over Billie Eilish, Age 17, Not Knowing Who Van Halen Is

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead At 67

Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.