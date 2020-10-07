Eddie Van Halen Remembered In Tributes From Across Music World: 'He Was Like Mozart For Guitar'

Tributes have been pouring in for legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, following his death at the age of 65.

Eddie died from cancer on Tuesday, with his son, Van Halen bassist Wolfgang, announcing news of his death with a statement on Twitter.

Since then, figures from across the music world have been paying tribute to Eddie, who was a member of one of the world’s biggest rock bands during the 1980s.

Eddie Van Halen pictured on stage in 2015

David Lee Roth, Eddie’s former bandmate, posted a short message alongside a black-and-white picture of the pair together.

“What a Long Great Trip It’s Been..” David said.

What a Long Great Trip It’s Been.. pic.twitter.com/M5pmkVi7hW — David Lee Roth (@DavidLeeRoth) October 7, 2020

The Who’s Pete Townshend told Rolling Stone: “It’s completely tragic that we have lost him.

“He was not just an innovative and stylish player with great taste, he was also a laidback virtuoso showman who just blew us all away every time.

“Every shredder today has lost their Master Teacher and Guide.”

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready said he started playing guitar about a year after Van Halen’s 1978 self-titled debut album was released, saying it sounded like the late musician was “from another planet”.

He added: “Eddie was like Mozart for guitar. Changed everything and he played with soul.”

Sammy Hagar, a former Van Halen frontman who departed the band under acrimonious circumstances, shared a picture of him and the guitarist together.

He said: “Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family.”

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. pic.twitter.com/MQMueMF2XO — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 6, 2020

Lenny Kravitz described Eddie as “legendary” and a “musical innovator”.

Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight. pic.twitter.com/hdLd7atI74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) October 6, 2020

Many other artists also paid their respects on social media...

Crushed. So fucking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar. — —Nikki Sixx— (@NikkiSixx) October 6, 2020

It would be impossible to measure the impact he had on the world. He changed it for all of us. Farewell #EVH pic.twitter.com/P8noiAqTyL — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) October 7, 2020

Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 6, 2020

Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/XpcTlPJq9A — Flea (@flea333) October 6, 2020

So sorry for your tragic loss @WolfVanHalen, but take solace in knowing that he will be long remembered and live on forever as one of Rock's most extraordinary guitar virtuosos. Condolences to you, Valerie @Wolfiesmom and the entire Van Halen family.#RIPEdward https://t.co/XWoCe8nrZv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 6, 2020